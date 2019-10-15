Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;WSW;10;83%;65%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;80;Sunny and very warm;99;81;NNE;9;40%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;Mostly sunny;88;65;NE;6;34%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;75;55;Sunny and nice;72;55;ESE;6;59%;3%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;62;51;A little rain;59;51;SW;14;90%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Increasing clouds;41;28;Rain and snow shower;40;33;NNE;9;69%;77%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;81;51;More sun than clouds;80;50;E;6;21%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;52;43;Morning showers;54;32;WNW;18;80%;100%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cooler;72;62;Nice with some sun;79;66;SSW;6;65%;55%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;W;6;55%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning rain;66;56;A shower in the a.m.;62;55;SW;23;77%;56%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;Clouds and sun, warm;97;69;N;8;18%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;89;74;A thunderstorm;86;74;ESE;5;83%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;85;70;Showers and t-storms;83;69;ENE;6;78%;77%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;92;78;NE;6;72%;74%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;Lots of sun, nice;72;59;W;8;55%;7%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cool;63;43;Cloudy and cool;59;45;SW;5;46%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;82;52;Lots of sun, warm;81;52;ENE;4;50%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mild with some sun;71;53;Showers around;59;54;SW;15;75%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;66;47;Partly sunny;65;47;ESE;6;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;93;64;Sunshine, very warm;92;66;ENE;9;32%;1%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;71;55;Showers around;60;44;SW;9;74%;61%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;61;51;Afternoon rain;58;53;SSW;13;76%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;68;51;Clouds, then sun;74;48;NE;6;70%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;75;48;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNW;5;71%;18%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A bit of rain;57;53;A thick cloud cover;63;58;E;12;77%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;68;NE;5;46%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;66;50;Clouds and sun;68;52;NNE;7;54%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny;92;69;N;6;46%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;73;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;SSE;11;59%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;67;A stray thunderstorm;81;67;SSE;3;70%;56%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or t-storm;91;80;Couple of t-storms;90;79;ENE;6;77%;79%;4

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;61;44;Cooler;52;41;WNW;16;67%;16%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;SSE;6;78%;79%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder with some sun;59;50;Morning showers;55;50;WNW;5;99%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Variable cloudiness;88;79;Partly sunny, humid;87;80;NNW;4;83%;32%;9

Dallas, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;55;Sunlit and cooler;72;50;NE;10;44%;3%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;SE;12;83%;75%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;72;Hazy sunshine;93;71;SSE;4;48%;2%;5

Denver, United States;Sunlit and cooler;63;38;Partly sunny, warmer;79;44;SSW;5;21%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;76;Plenty of sunshine;92;77;N;5;66%;34%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;98;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;70;S;5;53%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;59;45;Periods of sun;56;45;SSW;11;74%;20%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;77;48;Mostly sunny;77;48;NNE;5;32%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;72;59;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;W;5;51%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;83;73;Occasional rain;83;71;W;5;71%;67%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;Sunshine, pleasant;82;52;SE;10;35%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;An afternoon shower;88;72;E;5;71%;44%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A shower;45;41;Spotty showers;47;41;NE;13;89%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;93;75;NNW;6;75%;71%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;85;73;Sunshine, pleasant;83;72;ENE;7;59%;27%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;76;A shower or two;86;77;ENE;11;64%;82%;2

Hyderabad, India;A shower or t-storm;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;NE;6;76%;66%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Hazy sunshine;88;67;NE;6;48%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;73;62;Rather cloudy;74;63;NE;8;73%;30%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;92;76;A t-storm in spots;94;77;NNE;7;61%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;96;82;Mostly sunny;95;81;NE;8;60%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;87;56;Mostly sunny;86;56;N;5;34%;3%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;87;49;Partly sunny;82;43;ENE;5;19%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;WNW;6;44%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;77;59;A stray t-shower;79;58;NW;5;65%;48%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;80;More sun than clouds;100;78;NE;8;32%;6%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;74;47;Mostly sunny, warm;71;44;S;7;67%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;A p.m. shower or two;89;76;N;7;65%;70%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;72;WNW;6;70%;84%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;91;74;A passing shower;92;75;WSW;4;64%;66%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;92;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;WNW;4;70%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;58;37;Spotty showers;57;39;E;7;66%;77%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;85;74;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;SSW;5;80%;57%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;60;Clouds and sun;66;61;SSE;9;79%;11%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;68;55;Mostly sunny;69;62;SW;7;74%;72%;4

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;61;51;Morning rain, cloudy;59;45;SW;11;78%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;85;62;Partly sunny;86;60;SE;5;35%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with some sun;82;75;A t-storm around;83;76;SW;7;77%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;43;Mostly sunny;65;45;WSW;5;54%;11%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;79;Rainy times;88;79;WSW;6;69%;94%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;4;75%;68%;10

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;89;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;E;6;59%;53%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;70;53;A little a.m. rain;64;47;WNW;8;75%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;57;A p.m. t-storm;72;59;NNE;8;64%;86%;3

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, humid;86;76;Partly sunny, humid;89;76;WSW;7;67%;37%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;60;51;Sunshine and warm;65;51;SSW;10;79%;25%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;85;77;Sunny intervals;85;76;SSE;7;76%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;58;54;Cloudy and cool;61;57;E;11;76%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;55;43;A touch of rain;61;43;ESE;9;59%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;53;36;Partly sunny;48;45;S;7;42%;22%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy and very warm;97;76;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;N;6;55%;4%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;76;57;Turning cloudy;80;61;NW;8;54%;76%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;64;54;Rain;68;51;NW;16;73%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;89;67;Mostly sunny;89;67;WNW;7;47%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;56;42;Rain, breezy, cooler;48;39;SSW;14;79%;90%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;70;51;Mostly sunny;72;58;NNE;6;53%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain;44;43;Spotty showers;47;44;ENE;5;90%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sun, then clouds;56;41;Periods of rain;58;42;ESE;13;73%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;86;79;Showers, some heavy;83;78;NE;13;83%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;5;83%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;ENE;8;67%;83%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;62;52;Periods of rain;61;53;SSW;13;69%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;68;48;Mostly sunny;68;50;SSE;10;45%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NE;6;69%;74%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;86;74;Partial sunshine;87;73;SSE;14;71%;4%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;An afternoon shower;90;73;SE;4;59%;55%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;63;52;Showers around;61;43;SSW;12;65%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;66;42;Clouds and sun;65;41;NNW;4;58%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;53;Afternoon rain;68;53;SSE;10;62%;87%;8

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;ENE;8;60%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;73;ESE;10;68%;57%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers around;52;48;Mostly cloudy;53;42;NNE;16;61%;26%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler;51;49;Partly sunny;64;51;S;8;80%;67%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;81;71;Some sun, a shower;82;72;ENE;7;73%;57%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;95;73;Mostly cloudy;94;72;ESE;8;22%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;76;58;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;NNE;8;65%;4%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;43;35;A little p.m. rain;43;41;ENE;7;84%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny, but cool;65;51;Variable cloudiness;64;55;SW;9;68%;37%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;61;Showers and t-storms;80;61;ENE;5;73%;82%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;76;A stray shower;87;77;SE;6;70%;45%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;64;Showers and t-storms;73;64;W;4;100%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;78;49;Clouds and sun;72;50;ENE;10;42%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warmer;73;47;Partly sunny;68;45;SW;5;49%;44%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;An afternoon shower;88;73;N;4;73%;49%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;65;49;Some sun;66;59;S;6;72%;74%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;53;Rain;58;52;S;8;78%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;67;46;Partly sunny;67;48;WNW;4;63%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;67;61;Rain and drizzle;72;64;NNE;8;66%;92%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;ENE;4;69%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;78;46;Mostly sunny, warm;76;46;SSE;4;52%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;88;74;A stray shower;89;74;ENE;7;68%;73%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;49;47;Mostly cloudy;52;46;NE;9;97%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;76;63;Showers around;73;63;NNE;11;71%;86%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;75;69;Showers and t-storms;79;73;E;9;67%;76%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;47;42;A passing shower;50;46;ENE;6;90%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;71;47;Plenty of sun;74;49;NNE;5;34%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and warm;75;49;Sunny and warm;77;50;NE;4;44%;1%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;76;58;Plenty of sun;80;60;SSW;5;19%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and clouds, warm;92;75;Mostly sunny, humid;87;75;NW;6;65%;27%;5

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;78;59;Sunshine;82;58;E;3;58%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;66;58;Partly sunny;66;61;ESE;7;61%;18%;2

Toronto, Canada;Turning out cloudy;57;53;Windy with rain;57;45;WNW;17;83%;79%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;82;68;Partly sunny;78;68;E;6;70%;72%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;82;65;Partly sunny;77;60;WSW;6;61%;27%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;52;14;Clouding up;51;18;ESE;7;22%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy, rain;55;49;Periods of rain;55;49;SE;6;75%;92%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;70;55;Showers around;61;44;SSE;9;64%;63%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;93;71;A t-storm in spots;92;71;NE;6;56%;64%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;59;53;Periods of sun, mild;65;50;SW;12;76%;27%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mild with some sun;73;52;Mild with some sun;68;49;SW;10;74%;27%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;55;54;A little a.m. rain;57;51;S;22;89%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing and warm;93;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;NNW;5;70%;55%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;75;45;Plenty of sun;75;47;NE;3;28%;0%;4

_____

