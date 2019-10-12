Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Heavy thunderstorms;80;76;Mainly cloudy;83;76;W;5;86%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;82;Sunshine and hot;103;82;NE;8;36%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;91;64;Sunny and very warm;91;65;NE;9;16%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;87;73;Sunshine;84;67;ESE;8;44%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;58;53;A t-storm in spots;69;53;WSW;16;88%;55%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;45;26;Partly sunny;44;27;NNE;8;67%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;84;59;Not as warm;77;51;W;10;41%;36%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;52;38;Mild with some sun;61;45;SSW;9;64%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;101;80;Unseasonably hot;101;75;NE;11;35%;62%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;80;62;Plenty of sun;80;61;NNE;8;55%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;65;52;Mostly cloudy;64;53;E;9;68%;61%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;NNE;7;30%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;88;74;A t-storm or two;87;73;SSW;5;81%;73%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;70;A t-storm in spots;85;69;ESE;6;68%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;5;73%;58%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;75;68;Humid with some sun;76;65;ENE;10;83%;66%;4

Beijing, China;Cloudy;64;48;Rain and drizzle;52;41;NNE;5;56%;69%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;78;49;Clouds and sun, warm;79;52;ESE;3;64%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;68;58;Partly sunny, warm;74;60;S;7;66%;36%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;45;Cloudy;66;46;ESE;8;64%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;89;65;Partly sunny;90;65;E;10;33%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;62;49;Fog, then some sun;69;52;ENE;8;73%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;67;61;Some sun returning;72;57;WSW;13;66%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;Sunny and very warm;79;49;ESE;5;61%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;70;47;Partly sunny;72;50;ESE;4;72%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;73;60;Partly sunny;68;45;SE;12;58%;7%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;66;A morning t-storm;82;69;NNE;5;50%;75%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, breezy;74;57;Lots of sun, breezy;71;53;NNE;14;57%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;96;71;Mostly sunny;95;70;N;8;43%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;69;58;Sunny and warm;78;56;SSE;10;57%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;67;A t-storm in spots;82;66;SSE;4;56%;47%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;80;A shower in the a.m.;91;79;E;5;71%;72%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;54;43;Partly sunny, breezy;54;38;WNW;14;57%;16%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;SW;5;75%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;57;48;Becoming rainy;57;50;S;5;85%;90%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;89;82;High clouds;89;77;ENE;9;78%;69%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunshine, but cool;66;54;Sunshine and warmer;75;60;SSE;8;51%;13%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;73;A morning shower;86;72;SSE;10;79%;69%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;90;72;Hazy sun;94;72;SW;6;41%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny;64;34;Partly sunny;70;39;SW;6;18%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;92;72;NNW;6;65%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;99;71;Partly sunny;90;70;SSE;6;47%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;59;45;A passing shower;56;43;SW;5;84%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;82;54;Sunny and very warm;82;52;ENE;5;31%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;74;68;Mostly sunny, humid;74;67;NE;6;82%;60%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;89;74;Partly sunny;89;74;N;5;67%;66%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;83;55;Lots of sun, nice;86;57;ENE;6;36%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;E;8;69%;76%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Morning rain;51;43;A passing shower;51;37;WNW;10;88%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;NW;4;77%;79%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;Thunderstorms;85;77;E;8;74%;86%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;ENE;15;64%;34%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;88;70;A t-storm around;83;69;NNE;5;81%;64%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;Sunny and nice;89;63;NNE;7;45%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;NE;9;75%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;95;76;NE;7;58%;27%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;98;84;Mostly sunny, nice;94;84;SW;7;62%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;59;Partly sunny;87;59;N;7;25%;4%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;79;49;Plenty of sunshine;83;48;N;4;22%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;95;74;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;NW;6;41%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;S;5;63%;28%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;98;77;A t-storm around;97;78;SE;7;42%;64%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;65;47;Partly sunny, mild;70;46;WSW;8;60%;5%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;Spotty showers;90;78;ENE;11;66%;83%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;73;A stray thunderstorm;85;71;W;5;76%;80%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;91;75;Hazy sun;92;73;N;5;66%;16%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;Showers around;91;75;S;4;79%;89%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;61;34;Afternoon showers;60;37;NNE;7;51%;85%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Morning t-storms;80;75;A thunderstorm;84;75;WSW;5;81%;65%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;63;58;Clouds and sun;64;58;SSE;4;76%;12%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;73;63;Inc. clouds;72;57;SSW;9;79%;81%;4

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;55;52;Rain tapering off;61;49;SW;13;86%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;84;57;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSW;5;51%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Cloudy;83;75;SW;7;76%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;ENE;4;48%;62%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;79;Morning showers;86;78;W;6;75%;95%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A t-storm around;89;77;SE;4;70%;55%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;A shower or two;90;76;E;5;62%;65%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;66;49;Rather cloudy;71;59;NE;10;51%;70%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sunshine;73;54;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;N;5;48%;32%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;84;78;Spotty showers;85;78;ENE;10;68%;82%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;59;52;A passing shower;61;48;WSW;10;75%;59%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;86;77;Partly sunny;85;77;SSE;8;73%;67%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;58;Breezy with some sun;62;48;SE;14;56%;4%;9

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;62;42;Sunshine;58;44;SSE;1;61%;6%;3

Moscow, Russia;Overcast, p.m. rain;52;46;Decreasing clouds;54;45;W;11;78%;30%;2

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;79;Humid with hazy sun;93;80;N;5;70%;44%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;58;A morning t-storm;74;60;E;8;73%;85%;7

New York, United States;Warmer with clearing;70;54;Inc. clouds;66;56;S;6;56%;56%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;93;66;Plenty of sun;91;67;NW;7;33%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with some sun;58;36;Mild with some sun;60;45;S;7;54%;9%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;75;65;Some sun, pleasant;70;61;NNE;13;62%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;53;34;Mostly cloudy;48;39;NNE;3;77%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;57;35;Mostly sunny;59;42;SSE;8;62%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;83;77;Mostly cloudy;85;78;ESE;12;66%;29%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;ESE;8;82%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;E;7;74%;56%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;71;62;Partly sunny;77;57;WSW;12;53%;67%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;49;Partly sunny;68;53;SSW;9;53%;28%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;Spotty showers;89;76;SSE;4;76%;83%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;88;74;Inc. clouds;88;75;SE;13;71%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A shower in the p.m.;91;72;SE;5;56%;79%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;71;49;Partly sunny, warm;74;49;SSE;4;62%;15%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;77;46;Sunshine, pleasant;71;44;SSW;4;61%;42%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;70;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;53;ESE;9;60%;83%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;78;59;Mostly sunny;81;62;SSW;8;72%;3%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;83;74;Some sun, a shower;82;75;SE;12;71%;84%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;45;43;Rain and drizzle;46;40;E;14;72%;67%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. rain;57;47;Spotty showers;57;50;SSW;10;76%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;Partly sunny;88;71;NNE;6;63%;0%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;99;75;Sun, some clouds;98;77;SE;7;14%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;76;55;Partly sunny;77;57;N;5;68%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;52;44;Showers around;52;40;W;8;81%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;Mostly sunny;65;51;SW;9;51%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;73;63;Showers and t-storms;73;63;ESE;4;88%;86%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;A passing shower;89;77;E;7;66%;80%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;A t-storm in spots;75;63;NNW;4;98%;87%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;ENE;9;28%;6%;10

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;74;55;More clouds than sun;80;53;NNE;4;27%;26%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;An afternoon shower;88;73;N;4;71%;79%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;57;A shower;67;55;SE;6;84%;90%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Mostly cloudy;57;46;WSW;3;71%;32%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;76;51;Sunny and beautiful;72;51;WNW;4;56%;5%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;77;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;E;8;62%;17%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;ENE;4;73%;60%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and beautiful;73;48;Plenty of sun;75;48;SSE;4;64%;0%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;76;A passing shower;88;76;E;6;67%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;54;47;Mostly cloudy;52;41;ESE;8;78%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;63;54;Partly sunny;65;54;N;10;56%;36%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;84;73;Nice with some sun;86;74;E;9;59%;33%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;53;47;A shower;53;39;WNW;11;79%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;75;51;Brilliant sunshine;81;52;ENE;5;30%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;69;48;ENE;7;54%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly cloudy;78;57;ESE;6;29%;52%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and humid;85;69;Sunshine;88;72;W;6;59%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;84;62;Periods of sun, warm;86;62;NE;4;52%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Typhoon in the p.m.;76;70;Mostly sunny;78;60;ENE;15;44%;17%;4

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;57;44;Sunshine and breezy;60;45;SW;15;62%;11%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, humid;79;67;Mostly sunny, humid;79;68;ESE;3;72%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;84;66;Variable cloudiness;86;68;SSE;12;55%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;35;4;Sunny, but cold;37;7;N;6;40%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;58;46;Clouds and sun;53;42;NE;3;69%;37%;3

Vienna, Austria;Some sun returning;62;49;Fog, then some sun;68;51;SE;6;74%;2%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;74;Partly sunny;91;72;NNE;5;61%;34%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;56;51;A passing shower;56;50;SSW;9;76%;66%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;69;54;Partly sunny, mild;70;55;SSW;6;75%;19%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;50;Partly sunny;58;48;SE;10;74%;8%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;S;4;78%;85%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;74;43;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;NE;3;23%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather