Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 11, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;82;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SSW;12;87%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;99;80;NNE;8;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mainly cloudy;89;62;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;NNE;7;25%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny, warm;85;71;SSE;6;44%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;61;54;Periods of rain;58;54;ESE;8;93%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;44;32;Plenty of sun;44;24;NNE;9;61%;53%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cooler;81;56;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;ENE;5;28%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;61;40;Clouds and sun;55;38;ESE;5;75%;32%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;100;79;Unseasonably hot;102;80;NNE;14;37%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;N;9;58%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;64;52;Partly sunny;64;51;SSW;8;74%;4%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;105;73;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;NNW;5;25%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;87;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;SSW;4;80%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;84;69;Clouds and sun, nice;85;69;SE;5;65%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;S;6;73%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;75;66;Partly sunny;75;67;E;8;79%;39%;3

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;64;55;Mostly cloudy;64;48;ESE;4;38%;74%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;68;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;49;SE;5;59%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;62;57;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;53;SW;12;59%;33%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;64;49;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SE;6;72%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;88;66;Clouds and sunshine;89;66;E;10;39%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;67;47;Clouds and sun, nice;69;49;E;8;71%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mainly cloudy;61;56;Mostly cloudy;65;58;SSW;11;71%;50%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;74;45;WSW;4;61%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;65;44;Clouds and sun;71;47;SE;5;68%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;77;66;Showers and t-storms;73;60;SSE;8;83%;64%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast, a t-storm;82;67;A morning t-storm;83;68;ENE;5;48%;81%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;Breezy with some sun;75;58;NNE;18;58%;3%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;94;68;Sunny and very warm;95;70;NNE;8;41%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;57;Clearing;69;58;SSE;14;60%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;67;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SSE;5;63%;51%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;80;A shower or two;91;80;SE;5;70%;79%;8

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;66;36;Cooler;53;44;SSW;16;47%;10%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;S;6;78%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;59;51;Spotty showers;56;48;WSW;11;78%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;87;80;Plenty of sunshine;89;81;N;10;76%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A little a.m. rain;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;55;S;6;39%;20%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;88;74;Morning showers;84;73;SE;11;86%;100%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;90;73;Hazy sun;93;72;NE;4;42%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Sunshine;51;29;Sunny;65;35;SW;6;21%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;Partly sunny;91;73;NNW;6;70%;28%;7

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;97;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;71;SE;6;51%;5%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;56;44;Partly sunny;58;46;SW;8;76%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;Sunshine and nice;80;54;NE;5;28%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;74;68;Partly sunny, humid;74;66;SSE;7;83%;26%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A few showers;88;74;ESE;6;72%;75%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;82;54;Partly sunny;86;57;ENE;6;42%;14%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;E;9;75%;80%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;52;46;Rain tapering off;50;40;W;10;90%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNE;5;75%;78%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;5;69%;77%;7

Honolulu, United States;Heavy a.m. showers;87;75;Periods of sun;86;75;ENE;15;62%;16%;8

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;89;69;A t-storm in spots;84;71;E;5;76%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;89;64;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;N;7;46%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;67;60;Sunny and nice;72;59;ENE;10;67%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;93;75;An afternoon shower;93;74;NNE;8;58%;54%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;83;Mostly sunny;95;83;NNE;8;64%;2%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;75;54;Sunshine, pleasant;82;59;NW;7;36%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning sunny;82;48;Plenty of sun;81;50;N;5;22%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;95;76;Sunny;95;75;NW;6;52%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;SSW;6;63%;6%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;97;80;Sun, some clouds;99;78;SSW;6;36%;55%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;58;45;Partly sunny;64;49;WSW;12;57%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Mostly sunny;89;77;NNE;10;62%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;82;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;WSW;5;76%;83%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;90;75;Hazy sunshine;92;73;NE;6;71%;37%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;WNW;4;78%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;30;An afternoon shower;61;33;ENE;7;41%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;Couple of t-storms;84;75;SW;4;82%;78%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;58;Partly sunny;65;59;SSW;5;73%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;78;64;Some sun, pleasant;73;63;SW;7;78%;44%;4

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with rain;62;52;Spotty showers;55;53;ENE;5;88%;86%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;Plenty of sun;84;58;SSE;5;23%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;75;Variable cloudiness;83;75;SSW;6;75%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;83;60;Clouds and sun, warm;80;57;SSE;3;48%;37%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers;85;77;Downpours;88;79;S;5;78%;98%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;S;6;71%;57%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;86;76;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;ESE;6;66%;80%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;48;Partly sunny;67;51;ENE;7;58%;27%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;NNE;7;52%;66%;9

Miami, United States;A shower or two;86;79;Some sun, pleasant;85;77;ENE;11;63%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;52;47;Spotty showers;58;51;WSW;13;78%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;87;79;A morning shower;86;78;SSE;8;70%;65%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;75;63;Showers and t-storms;69;57;SSE;9;88%;84%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;63;46;An afternoon shower;61;42;SW;1;69%;67%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;51;45;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;47;WSW;13;75%;87%;0

Mumbai, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;A t-storm or two;92;81;ENE;3;74%;82%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;73;58;A t-storm in spots;74;59;ENE;8;72%;75%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;52;Clearing;69;56;WNW;6;62%;13%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;WNW;7;36%;4%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;55;30;Partly sunny, mild;54;33;ESE;3;49%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and humid;82;71;Rain and wind;74;66;NNW;44;78%;94%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;47;39;A passing shower;52;35;SW;5;80%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and nice;63;45;A little p.m. rain;59;37;W;9;71%;61%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;78;Thickening clouds;85;78;ESE;17;66%;14%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;84;77;S;7;82%;86%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;91;76;Mostly sunny, nice;91;76;ENE;8;67%;42%;11

Paris, France;Clearing;69;55;Clouds and sun;70;61;S;8;63%;55%;3

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;71;56;More sun than clouds;67;50;S;12;59%;3%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SW;5;73%;68%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;Mostly cloudy;88;74;SSE;12;76%;23%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;90;71;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;6;56%;74%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;51;SSW;9;51%;26%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;53;Sunshine and nice;74;46;E;7;58%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;52;Occasional rain;70;53;SW;9;55%;67%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;82;59;Nice with sunshine;80;57;SSE;7;67%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;85;77;Showers around;84;76;SE;14;69%;79%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;48;37;Mostly cloudy;45;44;SE;6;59%;61%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;55;49;A little a.m. rain;58;46;SW;12;81%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;83;69;Sunny and humid;86;69;NE;7;65%;1%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;99;74;Sunny and very warm;99;74;NNE;6;14%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;Mostly sunny;76;55;NNW;6;70%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of a.m. rain;50;46;A little a.m. rain;52;43;W;12;84%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;76;49;Mostly sunny, nice;70;49;WSW;7;43%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;62;Showers and t-storms;75;63;E;5;85%;90%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Mostly sunny;88;77;S;6;64%;44%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;N;5;99%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;76;53;Increasing clouds;73;51;NE;7;36%;14%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;77;54;Cloudy;76;57;ENE;5;36%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;NNE;5;70%;35%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;84;57;Partly sunny;80;58;SSW;9;59%;37%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;64;43;Cloudy;60;48;NNW;5;56%;30%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;78;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;NE;8;54%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;NNE;10;61%;39%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;93;80;A couple of showers;91;81;NE;4;67%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;69;45;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;SSE;5;63%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;90;77;A shower in places;89;78;E;5;67%;70%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;53;47;Partly sunny;54;46;WSW;10;84%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;A little rain;64;55;Cool with rain;63;53;SSE;14;69%;74%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;87;72;Partly sunny;88;73;E;7;62%;25%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;54;48;Rain tapering off;52;47;WSW;14;85%;91%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;Partly sunny;75;52;ENE;5;38%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;76;59;Mostly sunny, windy;73;52;NW;21;49%;1%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;Mostly cloudy;84;62;WSW;6;18%;6%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;88;70;Mostly sunny, humid;85;68;ESE;6;62%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;80;61;Mostly sunny;86;62;E;4;49%;5%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;74;70;Typhoon in the p.m.;78;72;SSE;49;88%;98%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;54;Clearing;57;42;WSW;13;75%;6%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, humid;78;69;A morning shower;79;68;E;4;74%;41%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;Mostly cloudy;84;66;SE;7;57%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;16;Cold with sunshine;35;4;NNW;7;35%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;59;44;Cloudy;56;46;NW;3;71%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;69;45;Clouds and sun, nice;69;47;N;5;70%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;94;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;NNW;5;73%;70%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;51;48;A little p.m. rain;56;49;WSW;16;88%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;61;52;Partly sunny, mild;66;53;SW;13;66%;29%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;60;50;A morning shower;58;48;SSE;8;79%;48%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;Clouds and sun;92;77;WNW;4;69%;44%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;Nice with some sun;75;45;NE;3;38%;5%;4

