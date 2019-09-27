Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 27, 2019
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;82;75;A t-storm around;82;76;WSW;12;88%;64%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;102;87;Sunny, very warm;102;84;N;7;54%;1%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Plenty of sun, nice;90;64;WNW;11;49%;2%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun, humid;80;63;Plenty of sun, humid;81;63;E;8;68%;0%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;64;55;A little rain;64;56;SW;18;81%;92%;2
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;38;Mostly cloudy;55;43;E;7;60%;66%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, hot;96;65;Sunny, not as hot;90;67;NW;6;33%;2%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;48;29;Turning cloudy, cool;50;38;WSW;9;57%;48%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Sunshine, hot;95;69;E;7;34%;0%;10
Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;NNE;6;53%;1%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;61;52;Partly sunny;62;53;W;12;66%;27%;7
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, very warm;107;74;Plenty of sun, hot;109;75;NNW;5;18%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;89;73;A couple of t-storms;85;72;SSE;4;80%;77%;6
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;83;67;SE;5;69%;55%;8
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;Clouds and sun;94;75;E;5;64%;43%;9
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;78;67;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;SW;9;68%;7%;4
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;S;5;47%;2%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;Sunny, pleasant;77;56;N;4;62%;13%;4
Berlin, Germany;Showers;63;54;Spotty showers;65;55;SW;12;65%;71%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;48;Afternoon showers;68;50;E;5;63%;90%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;65;A t-storm in spots;82;65;WSW;5;60%;47%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;73;58;Spotty a.m. showers;67;54;W;7;76%;63%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;65;55;Spotty showers;62;55;WSW;15;71%;69%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;75;50;Mostly sunny;77;52;SW;5;58%;5%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;73;58;Partial sunshine;68;54;NW;4;77%;29%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;69;55;Plenty of sun, nice;72;59;NNE;9;63%;1%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;82;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;66;NNE;6;46%;71%;4
Busan, South Korea;Rain;77;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;69;NW;5;87%;84%;1
Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, less humid;94;72;Mostly sunny;93;70;NNE;8;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, very warm;84;59;Some sun, pleasant;76;60;SSE;11;68%;56%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;65;Some sun, a t-storm;82;65;E;4;64%;60%;10
Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;90;75;A stray p.m. shower;90;78;SSE;6;72%;65%;10
Chicago, United States;Very windy;73;63;A t-storm in spots;66;62;E;13;76%;73%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;73;Spotty p.m. showers;85;75;SW;5;82%;81%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;62;52;Spotty showers;60;51;SW;10;76%;85%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;78;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;W;9;81%;4%;11
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;10;66%;73%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;88;70;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;12;64%;28%;11
Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;86;74;Decreasing clouds;87;75;E;9;70%;39%;2
Denver, United States;Not as warm;76;48;Mostly sunny;79;55;S;8;50%;12%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;A t-storm around;86;76;N;5;84%;81%;3
Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, very warm;96;71;Mostly sunny;88;71;S;6;57%;1%;12
Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;59;51;Afternoon rain;60;50;E;14;84%;93%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, hot;96;63;Sunshine, hot;93;63;NE;5;22%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;NE;4;75%;0%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, very warm;90;71;Sunny, very warm;91;72;S;4;49%;3%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, nice;74;41;Sunny, pleasant;80;50;ENE;5;23%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;88;73;Partly sunny;89;74;E;7;72%;33%;7
Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;56;43;Spotty showers;55;47;SE;11;80%;82%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;N;5;78%;74%;8
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;88;73;Hazy sunshine;89;75;SSW;5;57%;8%;9
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;78;A stray shower;88;76;ENE;11;65%;58%;4
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;83;70;Partly sunny;85;70;SSW;6;74%;44%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;A strong t-storm;84;68;ENE;8;80%;74%;2
Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;71;59;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;ENE;7;67%;3%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny;94;77;NNE;8;57%;42%;13
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, hot;103;85;Partly sunny, nice;95;85;NE;7;61%;3%;7
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, warmer;78;47;Sun and some clouds;83;53;NNW;5;14%;0%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, hot;95;57;Sunny, hot;92;54;NNE;4;12%;1%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;96;82;Mostly sunny;97;82;W;9;63%;44%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;74;65;A t-storm in spots;70;63;SSE;5;87%;93%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;81;Turning cloudy;100;82;S;10;38%;13%;7
Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;55;43;Partly sunny;65;53;SSW;6;60%;70%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;80;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNW;7;71%;61%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Mostly cloudy;86;73;SW;6;71%;44%;4
Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;81;76;S;5;92%;81%;2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;WNW;4;76%;69%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;64;32;Partly sunny, warm;66;30;E;10;34%;1%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;81;75;A thunderstorm;84;75;SW;7;79%;71%;3
Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;65;59;Partly sunny;66;59;SSE;9;79%;39%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;NNW;8;61%;0%;5
London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;64;53;A shower;65;57;SSW;16;71%;90%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;77;64;Spotty drizzle;72;57;S;6;64%;45%;2
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;73;Partly sunny, nice;81;73;SW;7;77%;44%;7
Madrid, Spain;Sunny;85;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;W;4;40%;0%;5
Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;86;81;An afternoon shower;89;80;SSE;4;71%;88%;9
Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;Showers;88;76;ENE;5;79%;100%;11
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;5;70%;65%;10
Melbourne, Australia;Occasional p.m. rain;64;45;Clouds and sunshine;59;46;SSE;8;57%;20%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;77;56;Rain and a t-storm;76;59;SSE;7;61%;86%;7
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny;89;79;NE;11;66%;44%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;60;38;Periods of rain;55;48;S;9;88%;86%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;84;76;Mostly sunny;85;78;S;10;69%;29%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;66;50;Sun and clouds;70;53;NNE;9;65%;0%;7
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;68;56;Spotty p.m. showers;67;45;NW;4;83%;80%;1
Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;52;42;Cloudy;52;41;S;4;75%;33%;1
Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;86;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;S;12;78%;66%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;73;57;Sunshine, delightful;81;55;NNE;8;52%;14%;14
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;75;62;Partly sunny;82;69;WSW;7;58%;48%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;Sunny, nice;89;67;WNW;6;55%;1%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;52;38;Rain and drizzle;46;34;WSW;10;86%;60%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;83;72;Clouds and sun;87;72;ENE;6;54%;69%;6
Oslo, Norway;Rain;52;50;Periods of rain;57;47;ENE;5;92%;84%;1
Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon shower;69;57;Showers;70;41;NNW;9;84%;78%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;79;ESE;19;75%;3%;12
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;NNW;5;80%;84%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;76;E;6;77%;72%;6
Paris, France;Spotty showers;68;55;Spotty a.m. showers;67;56;SW;11;51%;70%;2
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;Sunny, beautiful;72;56;SSE;10;68%;1%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;92;77;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;76;SSW;7;73%;85%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;SSE;16;80%;79%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Showers and t-storms;90;74;SE;5;64%;70%;8
Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty p.m. showers;67;55;Spotty showers;67;54;WSW;12;59%;73%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;Partly sunny;81;55;NW;5;73%;1%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Occasional p.m. rain;72;54;Periods of rain;69;56;E;9;56%;95%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;84;59;Sunny, nice;81;60;ENE;7;64%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;A brief a.m. shower;84;75;E;9;70%;50%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;57;43;Partly sunny;55;40;NE;8;67%;6%;2
Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;62;44;Rain, cooler;55;48;SSW;9;84%;85%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;76;68;A stray a.m. shower;74;67;ESE;8;78%;84%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;97;80;Sunshine, very warm;106;81;E;7;18%;0%;8
Rome, Italy;Sunshine, nice;82;62;Mostly sunny, humid;80;64;WNW;6;73%;44%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;54;42;Clouds and sun;56;40;SE;4;81%;37%;1
San Francisco, United States;Spotty drizzle;67;55;Clouds breaking;68;54;NW;16;54%;4%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;62;Showers and t-storms;77;63;ENE;5;83%;86%;5
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;91;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;NE;5;73%;80%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;71;65;Showers and t-storms;72;65;N;5;100%;88%;5
Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;80;58;An afternoon shower;75;55;ENE;10;56%;81%;9
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;Sunny, warmer;78;50;SW;4;37%;1%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;89;76;Showers and t-storms;88;74;NNW;3;73%;71%;8
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;NNW;6;61%;0%;5
Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;58;48;Partly sunny;58;46;E;6;69%;44%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;83;63;Clearing, humid;82;62;NW;3;68%;12%;5
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;N;8;58%;7%;6
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;86;78;ENE;2;78%;69%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;71;46;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;SSE;4;56%;4%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;89;78;A stray p.m. shower;87;78;E;4;72%;68%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;Turning out cloudy;58;51;Periods of rain;57;48;S;7;86%;86%;1
Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;76;57;Not as warm;65;51;SSW;14;54%;12%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;82;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;ENE;8;78%;63%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;57;39;Spotty showers;61;49;SSE;7;77%;82%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun, hot;93;65;Mostly cloudy;87;62;NE;6;30%;2%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;A p.m. t-storm;69;54;NW;10;72%;61%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;98;71;Sunny, very warm;93;69;WNW;9;6%;0%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;WNW;7;57%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;E;4;53%;5%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;82;69;Becoming cloudy;80;70;S;7;58%;44%;3
Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;70;63;An a.m. thunderstorm;73;52;NNW;11;83%;51%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, beautiful;82;70;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;ENE;4;62%;5%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, nice;84;67;Sunny, delightful;86;68;S;5;62%;3%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;70;28;Partly sunny;64;38;ESE;7;46%;5%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Rainy times, cooler;56;44;Mostly sunny;61;43;NE;5;39%;7%;3
Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;75;60;Spotty a.m. showers;68;53;WSW;6;70%;83%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;NNW;4;51%;23%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, pleasant;64;44;Rain, cooler;57;49;SW;10;91%;87%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;63;54;Spotty showers;65;51;WSW;10;79%;70%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;54;NNW;21;64%;6%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, mainly late;91;75;Spotty p.m. showers;90;75;W;5;77%;90%;9
Yerevan, Armenia;Sun, some clouds;85;55;A t-storm in spots;79;48;SE;3;39%;42%;5
