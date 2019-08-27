Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 27, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;82;74;A morning shower;82;74;WSW;8;84%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;89;Sunny and hot;113;89;NE;7;28%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;70;Hot with sunshine;102;73;NW;7;34%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;88;72;Mostly sunny;80;68;ENE;9;57%;6%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;89;66;A strong t-storm;80;62;WSW;10;73%;85%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;68;49;Nice with some sun;70;50;SSE;6;57%;41%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;100;69;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;NW;7;13%;7%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;43;Partly sunny;72;53;E;5;47%;4%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;63;Sunny and very warm;91;67;ENE;8;47%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and seasonable;92;78;Sunny and very warm;90;74;N;15;36%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;48;A passing shower;59;48;WSW;9;66%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;87;Mostly sunny and hot;117;86;NNW;9;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;93;73;High clouds;95;73;SSW;6;56%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;WSW;12;74%;58%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm or two;91;79;SW;9;71%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;79;70;A t-storm in spots;82;70;NNE;9;71%;45%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;91;68;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;NNW;13;29%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;ESE;8;36%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;97;70;A shower or t-storm;92;67;SSW;6;53%;66%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;48;Partly sunny;65;48;SE;9;69%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;83;58;Turning cloudy;83;57;E;9;44%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;88;65;A shower or t-storm;88;66;E;8;62%;58%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;93;66;A strong t-storm;83;62;NNW;6;66%;80%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;91;63;Mostly sunny and hot;91;60;SE;6;37%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;88;68;Mostly sunny;90;65;ESE;6;52%;28%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;69;60;Partly sunny;78;68;N;10;68%;71%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;87;68;Clouding up;85;69;ENE;8;35%;44%;12

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;76;72;Thunderstorm;80;71;WSW;5;86%;75%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;NNW;7;39%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;44;Partly sunny;59;43;SSE;6;66%;26%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;Some sun, a t-storm;80;68;S;5;68%;60%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;High clouds and warm;96;81;SW;8;68%;56%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;80;62;Partly sunny, windy;75;60;WSW;14;53%;20%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;A t-storm or two;85;77;SW;10;78%;95%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A heavy thunderstorm;81;65;Thunderstorms;76;62;SSW;7;80%;86%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;Mostly cloudy;86;78;WSW;5;79%;66%;10

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;88;75;A shower or t-storm;87;74;SE;7;72%;66%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;87;69;A morning shower;85;69;SE;10;73%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;81;Hazy sun and warm;96;82;SSE;5;73%;43%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;Plenty of sun;92;61;SSW;5;28%;1%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;94;80;A t-storm around;91;80;SSE;7;72%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Brilliant sunshine;96;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;SSE;7;56%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;67;55;Clouds breaking;63;48;SW;10;75%;31%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with sunshine;96;66;Sunny and very warm;96;65;NNE;7;17%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;80;70;Clouds and sun, nice;80;71;ENE;7;73%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;NW;6;77%;60%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;83;55;Mostly sunny;83;57;ENE;5;36%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NNW;7;62%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;73;54;Periods of sun;72;57;SE;7;76%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;SW;9;79%;60%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;90;76;Partly sunny, warm;93;80;E;6;71%;27%;11

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and mild;91;77;Partly sunny;92;77;ENE;9;51%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;87;71;Nice with some sun;86;72;WSW;9;62%;51%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;N;6;60%;20%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy with sunshine;85;74;Plenty of sunshine;85;72;NE;13;56%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;N;8;68%;74%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;98;86;Mostly sunny;97;86;N;11;57%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;S;7;17%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;96;63;Sunshine;94;65;N;4;20%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;93;83;A t-storm in spots;94;82;SW;6;65%;74%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;W;5;77%;89%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;94;79;Nice with sunshine;98;80;SSW;10;42%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;85;59;Partly sunny;80;55;E;7;48%;6%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and warm;92;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NW;7;63%;69%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;89;71;A t-storm or two;85;70;W;7;69%;72%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;SSE;6;75%;72%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A morning shower;90;77;SSE;4;77%;69%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;26;Sunshine and mild;58;25;E;8;32%;3%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;82;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;WSW;6;80%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;62;57;Brilliant sunshine;63;58;S;8;78%;4%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;81;63;Sunshine, pleasant;82;62;N;7;60%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;89;65;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;SW;8;65%;81%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;87;66;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSW;6;61%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;Turning sunny;77;68;WSW;7;73%;15%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;89;65;SW;4;45%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;Morning showers;90;83;SW;7;74%;99%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;93;78;Partly sunny;94;78;ESE;4;60%;12%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;Spotty showers;88;79;SW;8;72%;89%;5

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;62;46;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;41;S;12;75%;90%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A p.m. t-storm;76;54;N;6;49%;81%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A shower or t-storm;90;78;SSE;5;76%;75%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;79;55;Partly sunny;76;53;ESE;6;60%;15%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Partly sunny;82;76;SSW;11;68%;12%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;64;57;Partly sunny, warmer;75;61;N;10;69%;100%;5

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;77;65;Rain;71;62;SSW;5;77%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;71;50;Sunny;63;45;NNE;9;42%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;88;80;A shower;87;80;SSW;10;78%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;78;55;A t-shower in spots;77;58;E;6;60%;56%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;75;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;WNW;6;76%;80%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;73;Hot with sunshine;98;72;W;7;44%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;81;50;Partly sunny, cooler;66;45;N;8;68%;3%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;79;77;Showers and t-storms;82;76;SW;15;83%;87%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;77;58;Strong thunderstorms;70;63;S;4;90%;90%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;75;64;Rain tapering off;76;56;WSW;10;81%;83%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing, a shower;83;77;Turning cloudy;83;75;E;10;79%;69%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;Showers and t-storms;87;76;WNW;7;82%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny and pleasant;93;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;E;6;67%;18%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;A shower or t-storm;86;62;WSW;5;55%;80%;4

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;73;55;Warm with sunshine;81;57;NNE;10;43%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;WSW;8;65%;65%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;83;74;A shower;84;74;SSE;16;83%;75%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;73;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SW;6;53%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;81;64;Clouds and sun, warm;87;65;SSW;5;54%;13%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;More clouds than sun;83;66;A t-storm in spots;86;66;S;5;70%;42%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;79;54;Some sun, a shower;77;54;SSE;10;36%;55%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;Sunlit and pleasant;81;65;SW;7;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;82;72;Brief a.m. showers;80;70;SSE;11;71%;75%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;56;49;Rain and drizzle;52;46;NNE;9;74%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, pleasant;76;59;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;SE;7;60%;3%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;76;64;Decreasing clouds;75;62;E;7;66%;7%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;111;79;Sunny and hot;112;78;SSE;7;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;68;A shower or t-storm;88;68;WNW;5;58%;66%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and nice;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;SSW;6;68%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;72;60;Partly sunny;72;61;WSW;10;72%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;83;66;Showers and t-storms;80;66;ENE;8;68%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;80;Some wind and rain;84;79;ESE;29;76%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;NNE;5;89%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;80;58;Turning cloudy;81;58;NW;7;29%;15%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;79;51;Some sun;75;50;SW;4;39%;31%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;89;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;N;6;66%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;80;57;NNW;6;65%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and beautiful;82;62;Mostly sunny;82;63;N;6;50%;4%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;84;70;Hazy sunshine;84;70;SW;5;67%;66%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;97;79;Heavy afternoon rain;88;73;NW;9;81%;95%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;A shower in the a.m.;86;81;SSE;6;77%;74%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;88;59;Mostly sunny;87;56;SSE;8;40%;0%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;79;Some wind and rain;86;79;ESE;29;80%;83%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and warm;80;59;Partly sunny, warm;78;65;SSE;9;66%;22%;4

Sydney, Australia;A few showers;63;51;Mostly sunny;68;51;WSW;7;64%;28%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;90;79;Mostly sunny and hot;96;80;SE;8;61%;7%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;75;56;Warm with some sun;78;58;SSE;7;68%;2%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;97;66;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;N;6;26%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;82;63;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;NNW;9;47%;10%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;98;76;Sunny and very warm;97;74;WSW;6;12%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny, nice;89;79;W;8;57%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;NE;5;38%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;85;75;Windy;84;79;SW;22;78%;64%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with showers;72;64;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;W;12;68%;16%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;Sunny and delightful;88;75;ESE;9;58%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;Strong thunderstorms;94;75;ENE;7;58%;86%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;59;41;Turning sunny;68;43;ENE;7;61%;10%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;80;60;Sun and clouds;81;61;E;5;58%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;86;66;A shower or t-storm;88;65;SE;7;61%;56%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;SE;5;75%;83%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;SE;6;59%;7%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;90;65;Clouds and sun, hot;90;66;SE;11;42%;38%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;53;45;Sun and some clouds;58;50;NW;12;69%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;84;76;Cloudy with showers;84;76;WSW;6;84%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;91;63;Sunshine, pleasant;88;65;NNE;4;31%;2%;8

