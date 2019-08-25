Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 25, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;81;73;Sunshine and nice;81;73;WSW;10;84%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;88;Sunny and very warm;106;88;NE;7;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;102;71;Sunny and very warm;100;70;W;14;34%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;81;71;Becoming cloudy;82;69;NE;9;72%;61%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with clearing;86;61;Mostly sunny;87;64;NE;6;64%;13%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clearing and smoky;69;50;Partly sunny;67;48;WSW;6;60%;15%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;101;68;Sunny and very warm;98;71;WSW;8;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;80;57;Sunlit and very warm;88;55;WNW;10;34%;58%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;89;66;A shower or two;83;65;ENE;7;50%;60%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;77;Plenty of sun;92;77;N;11;44%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;59;53;A shower or two;60;51;WSW;15;73%;65%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;118;86;Sunshine and hot;119;87;NNW;8;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;99;72;Cloudy;93;73;S;4;62%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;WSW;12;73%;79%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;80;A t-storm around;87;79;WSW;7;73%;77%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;83;69;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;E;7;69%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny, warm and nice;86;68;Mostly cloudy;84;66;ESE;6;65%;27%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;91;70;A t-storm in spots;92;67;SSE;7;47%;73%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;88;66;Periods of sun;90;68;E;6;42%;62%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;46;Variable cloudiness;67;48;SE;9;65%;42%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;61;Mostly cloudy;84;60;E;12;43%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A shower or t-storm;85;66;ESE;6;64%;81%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;87;60;Lots of sun, warm;87;65;NE;4;58%;14%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;91;63;E;8;39%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;87;68;A shower or t-storm;87;68;ENE;5;58%;80%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;63;56;Turning cloudy;69;57;ENE;6;76%;14%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;85;68;Partly sunny;83;67;W;7;35%;40%;12

Busan, South Korea;Brief a.m. showers;82;68;Mostly sunny;84;74;S;7;64%;68%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and hot;100;76;NNE;6;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, not as warm;65;50;Mostly cloudy;59;46;SSW;7;58%;32%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;67;SSE;4;57%;62%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;95;82;A t-storm around;96;82;SW;11;67%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;76;67;A shower or t-storm;77;70;SSE;8;79%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;87;78;Cloudy with a shower;84;77;S;9;80%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;76;60;Mostly sunny;76;61;ESE;6;68%;3%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;79;WNW;9;85%;80%;7

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;97;81;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;S;10;54%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;Clouds breaking;85;69;SE;11;81%;44%;9

Delhi, India;Cloudy;90;80;Some sun, a t-storm;92;81;E;5;79%;63%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;97;60;Cooler with sunshine;83;56;E;6;34%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;94;80;A t-storm around;93;80;SSE;9;69%;55%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;97;67;Not as warm;85;68;SSE;6;57%;1%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;69;54;Periods of sun;67;53;WSW;6;78%;8%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;97;63;Sunny and hot;97;65;NE;7;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of sun;79;69;A t-storm in spots;78;66;WSW;7;85%;42%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;79;A t-storm around;94;79;ESE;5;73%;64%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;50;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;ENE;5;43%;6%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;4;71%;57%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;69;56;Partly sunny;72;54;WNW;10;76%;37%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm or two;90;77;WSW;10;79%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Occasional rain;89;79;Brief a.m. showers;89;80;ESE;8;80%;83%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;90;79;Some sun, a shower;90;78;NE;16;53%;75%;11

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;86;70;Decreasing clouds;84;70;W;9;65%;13%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;96;77;A strong t-storm;92;75;NW;6;70%;52%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;86;75;Sunny, breezy, humid;87;74;NE;13;64%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;90;74;Variable cloudiness;90;75;N;7;62%;56%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;102;87;Sunshine and nice;97;87;N;10;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;WNW;5;17%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;Mostly sunny;93;64;NNW;6;30%;10%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;90;81;Inc. clouds;91;82;W;8;65%;14%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;82;66;Afternoon t-storms;86;67;S;5;75%;80%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;98;79;Mostly sunny, nice;100;78;S;10;41%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;81;58;Partly sunny;82;55;E;6;43%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;78;ENE;18;58%;41%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;83;70;Decreasing clouds;87;70;WSW;8;54%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;90;78;A thunderstorm;90;79;SSE;7;79%;78%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a downpour;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;W;4;79%;81%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;59;22;Plenty of sun;57;27;E;8;20%;16%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;83;75;A couple of t-storms;83;75;SW;7;79%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;58;Partly sunny;63;58;S;8;77%;3%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;80;63;Partly sunny;81;64;NNW;7;61%;3%;8

London, United Kingdom;Warm with sunshine;88;62;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;SE;6;51%;19%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;87;66;Mostly sunny;87;66;S;6;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;77;69;Turning sunny, nice;78;67;W;7;75%;29%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;95;65;A t-storm in spots;85;63;SE;5;48%;79%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;83;Mostly cloudy;91;83;SSW;8;62%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;87;77;Clouds and sun, nice;91;78;SSE;4;71%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;A thunderstorm;90;78;ENE;7;76%;79%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;54;41;Mostly sunny;57;42;WNW;6;68%;53%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;58;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;W;5;60%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;WSW;6;76%;54%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunshine and nice;75;53;Mostly sunny;76;56;W;5;63%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;SSW;11;72%;37%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;64;56;Clouds and sun;66;54;NE;5;67%;25%;4

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;ESE;2;55%;1%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;70;51;Becoming cloudy;72;60;W;6;53%;26%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers around;86;80;A shower;87;80;SW;9;76%;81%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;77;55;Clouds and sun;77;56;E;9;53%;29%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;74;61;Decreasing clouds;73;62;E;7;57%;8%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;Sunny and hot;98;73;W;9;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;73;48;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;ESE;5;63%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A heavy p.m. shower;85;70;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;NNE;7;56%;6%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;Sunshine and nice;75;54;SSE;6;73%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;Partly sunny;80;54;ESE;6;54%;2%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;78;Partly sunny;84;78;E;14;68%;14%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;87;78;NW;6;80%;77%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;Mostly sunny;91;75;E;6;69%;7%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;91;62;Partly sunny;91;64;E;5;46%;5%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;68;46;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;E;7;50%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A morning shower;89;78;NW;7;67%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;82;73;Cloudy;83;73;SSE;16;79%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;5;53%;7%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;83;64;A shower or t-storm;85;65;E;5;69%;80%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;86;62;Clouds and sun, nice;86;65;WNW;4;58%;23%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;78;52;Clouds and sun;79;53;SSE;9;35%;31%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;82;67;Nice with some sun;77;60;W;8;69%;5%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;81;73;A morning shower;81;73;SE;12;77%;85%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;55;51;A little a.m. rain;57;49;S;14;78%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;74;58;Sun and some clouds;78;58;NE;4;63%;4%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;71;63;A morning shower;74;62;ENE;8;69%;42%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;76;Sunny and seasonable;111;79;SSE;7;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;89;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;NW;5;59%;18%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;67;55;Mostly cloudy;70;53;WNW;11;68%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;WSW;9;64%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;64;A thunderstorm;80;65;ENE;7;71%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;80;Sunshine and nice;88;79;E;9;68%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;ENE;5;91%;73%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;80;60;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;N;8;28%;28%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;68;48;Mostly cloudy;70;48;SSE;4;47%;5%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Partly sunny;89;74;E;5;70%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;75;57;A t-storm in spots;83;58;NW;5;58%;45%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Mostly sunny;73;57;NNE;7;60%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;86;67;Mainly cloudy;86;69;NW;3;64%;57%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;91;81;Clouds and sun, hot;95;82;S;9;69%;43%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;89;79;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;ESE;4;71%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;90;63;A t-storm in spots;89;61;SSE;10;45%;46%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;89;79;Mostly sunny;88;79;ENE;12;71%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;73;57;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;SSW;5;63%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;68;54;A shower or two;61;53;ESE;10;76%;86%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;90;81;A t-storm in spots;94;80;SSE;5;70%;46%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;Partly sunny;72;57;W;11;78%;16%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;95;69;Sunny and hot;96;70;ESE;7;26%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;E;8;36%;18%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;13%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;90;76;Sunshine, pleasant;89;75;NNE;8;51%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;99;73;Very hot;100;72;NE;4;37%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;84;72;A shower or t-storm;81;72;ENE;8;72%;81%;8

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;72;63;Nice with some sun;73;65;ESE;10;70%;27%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;Sunny and nice;87;74;E;8;61%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Mostly sunny;93;76;ESE;7;52%;8%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;68;40;Partly sunny;61;41;NW;8;60%;33%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;70;54;Sunshine and nice;73;58;N;5;61%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;A thunderstorm;82;65;A thunderstorm;87;68;ESE;5;62%;80%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;91;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;S;6;77%;89%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and nice;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;S;4;63%;6%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warm;84;61;Warm with some sun;86;63;ESE;9;48%;13%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;58;54;An afternoon shower;58;44;SSW;21;74%;84%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;82;76;A t-storm or two;85;76;WSW;7;82%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;NNE;4;31%;15%;8

