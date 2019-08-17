Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 17, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;82;74;Decreasing clouds;81;74;SW;11;84%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;90;Plenty of sunshine;105;91;NNW;6;56%;3%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;69;Sunny and breezy;95;67;WSW;18;44%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;SW;8;51%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;70;59;Spotty showers;68;58;SW;13;80%;72%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;51;Sunny and breezy;68;46;NNE;19;40%;8%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;99;67;Sunny and nice;95;70;SE;9;16%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;72;53;Warmer with some sun;83;59;N;8;47%;33%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;Partly sunny;86;57;SSE;8;50%;29%;6

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;88;70;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;N;11;44%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;58;49;Mostly cloudy;54;41;ESE;9;67%;26%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;107;79;Plenty of sunshine;109;81;WNW;12;25%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;95;74;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;6;59%;33%;12

Bangalore, India;Thundershower;76;69;A p.m. t-storm;76;69;WNW;7;80%;83%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;7;72%;59%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;Mostly sunny, humid;85;73;ENE;8;76%;10%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;90;66;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;S;6;45%;3%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;83;59;Mostly sunny;89;64;E;3;43%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;76;61;WNW;10;71%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;63;47;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;8;67%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;82;58;Nice with some sun;85;59;ENE;5;38%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer with some sun;81;65;Partly sunny;88;65;SSE;9;54%;18%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;68;58;Rain tapering off;68;54;WSW;6;81%;72%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;WSW;3;41%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;82;59;Partly sunny;86;59;S;6;56%;17%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;64;44;Cooler;54;33;SE;9;63%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;84;66;Mostly cloudy;84;66;NNE;6;31%;16%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;86;75;Mostly cloudy;89;71;WSW;7;63%;10%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;99;77;Warm with sunshine;97;74;NNW;8;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;53;Mostly sunny;67;52;SW;9;76%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;79;66;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SSE;4;66%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;88;79;A couple of t-storms;88;80;SSW;10;85%;88%;3

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;80;72;A morning t-storm;86;71;SW;11;73%;82%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;86;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;SW;9;77%;85%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;66;58;Periods of rain;66;54;WSW;6;83%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;87;77;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;WNW;6;81%;44%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;Mostly sunny, warm;100;81;SSE;10;55%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;69;Partly sunny;86;68;SE;14;67%;27%;10

Delhi, India;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;W;9;91%;77%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;91;57;Warm with sunshine;94;64;WNW;6;31%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;91;80;A t-storm or two;91;80;S;10;75%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;93;69;A passing shower;86;70;S;5;65%;65%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;64;52;Spotty showers;64;51;W;19;75%;69%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;90;60;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;NE;7;16%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;WSW;9;62%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm around;95;81;ESE;5;69%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;Sunny and beautiful;75;45;E;8;36%;2%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;77;E;9;64%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;69;58;Partly sunny;68;58;SE;11;71%;75%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;77;A thunderstorm;93;77;SW;8;76%;67%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;88;82;A morning t-storm;87;80;S;7;82%;95%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;90;77;Mostly sunny;90;75;NE;12;51%;14%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;WSW;8;74%;79%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;88;74;Sunshine and humid;90;73;N;7;72%;67%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers;74;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;NE;9;56%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;ENE;8;53%;12%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;105;89;Warm with sunshine;98;87;NNW;9;56%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;79;45;Sunny, not as warm;72;47;NW;8;49%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;99;62;Sunny;92;59;NNE;5;17%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;88;77;Sun and clouds, nice;88;80;SW;7;69%;29%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;Showers and t-storms;83;69;SSE;6;82%;84%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;ESE;10;59%;74%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;64;54;Partly sunny, warmer;75;53;WNW;7;54%;7%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;11;68%;75%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;88;69;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;WSW;7;52%;33%;11

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;SSW;7;82%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;72%;71%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;65;31;Partly sunny;61;31;ESE;6;18%;15%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;74;Clouds and sun;84;76;SW;8;79%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;62;58;Partial sunshine;62;58;S;6;81%;8%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;84;66;Sunshine and nice;80;61;NNW;8;64%;4%;9

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;71;57;Spotty showers;70;54;SW;13;60%;65%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;80;61;Partly sunny;79;61;SSW;5;63%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;69;Mostly sunny;78;69;SSW;7;73%;8%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and very hot;99;67;Sunny and very warm;96;68;NW;7;20%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;82;Partly sunny, nice;89;81;N;5;67%;72%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;Partly sunny;88;77;N;4;73%;33%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;W;10;76%;60%;12

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;65;47;Afternoon rain;63;42;W;17;59%;91%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;N;6;51%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;E;7;67%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;71;49;Periods of sun, nice;75;58;SSW;5;61%;15%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;SSW;11;73%;68%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;55;45;Clouding up, chilly;50;40;SSE;14;58%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers;79;66;A shower in places;84;71;SE;2;68%;80%;6

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;63;60;Spotty showers;67;57;W;9;86%;70%;2

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a shower;86;79;Showers;87;78;SW;8;82%;86%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;Nice with some sun;75;56;E;7;61%;44%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;83;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;SSW;6;73%;73%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;95;71;Mostly sunny;95;73;WNW;8;47%;8%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;73;54;Partly sunny;77;55;NE;5;67%;9%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Lots of sun, nice;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;WSW;6;60%;76%;10

Oslo, Norway;Cool with rain;61;54;A little rain;64;52;S;8;67%;72%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with showers;75;63;Warmer with a shower;83;68;SSE;6;74%;74%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sunshine;83;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;NE;9;78%;32%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;NW;5;76%;80%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;90;74;Heavy p.m. showers;88;73;E;5;81%;78%;9

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;69;62;Rain tapering off;71;55;WNW;7;87%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;59;43;Partly sunny;63;44;SE;6;67%;5%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;SW;8;67%;65%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;SSE;18;74%;67%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;5;56%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;76;61;Warmer;87;65;W;8;46%;67%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning showers;84;65;A t-storm in spots;84;63;S;6;66%;42%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;74;49;Partly sunny;78;50;S;9;39%;39%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;83;66;Nice with sunshine;80;63;WSW;8;71%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;82;73;A shower or two;81;73;ESE;10;76%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;57;45;Mostly cloudy;55;43;NNE;13;59%;42%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;76;58;Mostly cloudy;76;65;SSE;8;60%;44%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;79;62;Plenty of sunshine;87;68;N;6;46%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;75;Plenty of sunshine;109;78;ENE;6;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;Mostly sunny;89;63;WNW;6;53%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and delightful;74;51;Nice with some sun;74;53;ESE;5;57%;6%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;71;61;Low clouds;70;62;WSW;12;64%;44%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Showers and t-storms;79;64;ENE;6;72%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SE;10;74%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;64;Showers and t-storms;72;63;E;4;100%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;Partly sunny;82;57;S;9;33%;14%;14

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;62;43;Cloudy;60;43;WSW;4;48%;8%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNE;6;70%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;Partly sunny;77;55;NNW;7;64%;4%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;74;60;Clouds and sunshine;73;59;S;5;68%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;83;68;Nice with some sun;84;67;WNW;5;64%;4%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;Rain and drizzle;90;79;W;8;77%;85%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;82;Mostly cloudy;91;82;SE;10;64%;39%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;74;53;Mostly sunny;82;56;SSE;5;47%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;Spotty showers;86;78;E;9;80%;87%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;70;59;A little rain;70;55;W;8;75%;88%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;72;50;NW;13;62%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;92;82;A couple of t-storms;90;79;ESE;6;72%;85%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;74;58;Partly sunny;73;62;SSE;8;62%;73%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;61;Sunny and nice;89;62;NNE;6;31%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, hot;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;ENE;11;29%;10%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;103;75;Sunny and nice;97;75;SE;6;9%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;88;79;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;WSW;10;50%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;91;64;Sunshine and warm;95;67;ESE;5;37%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;80;SSE;8;60%;76%;9

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;76;66;A shower or t-storm;78;70;SSW;6;86%;80%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;ESE;6;58%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;90;73;Sunny and very warm;97;77;ESE;10;45%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;68;46;Mostly cloudy;64;51;NNW;7;60%;97%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;70;59;A morning shower;71;56;ESE;6;67%;54%;3

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;83;64;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;SSE;6;48%;8%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;A morning shower;90;76;WSW;6;67%;84%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;More sun than clouds;77;53;Mainly cloudy;79;63;S;5;59%;35%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;79;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;65;S;9;48%;24%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, windy, cooler;48;43;Clouds and sun;49;39;ESE;18;62%;55%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A thunderstorm;87;78;SW;7;77%;72%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;98;69;Very hot;98;69;NE;4;30%;6%;9

