Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, August 11, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;81;73;Rather cloudy;81;73;SW;10;79%;42%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sunshine;104;91;Periods of sun;103;89;WNW;8;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and hot;98;74;Sunny and hot;104;72;W;15;34%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;91;73;Periods of sun;84;75;E;7;48%;42%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;70;58;Thundershowers;68;55;WSW;14;78%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;75;57;More clouds than sun;76;60;SW;5;61%;31%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;103;77;Not as warm;92;71;NW;12;36%;8%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;90;68;Turning cloudy, warm;90;65;ESE;12;25%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;51;S;10;59%;27%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;Sunny and delightful;91;75;N;13;40%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;66;51;Showers;60;52;WNW;15;77%;96%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;113;88;Sunny and hot;117;86;W;9;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;92;75;A t-storm around;96;75;S;7;56%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Considerable clouds;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;W;12;66%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;91;80;Showers and t-storms;89;80;SW;8;79%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;84;71;Mostly sunny;79;69;S;11;69%;44%;8

Beijing, China;Humid with rain;81;75;Rain and drizzle;86;73;N;13;64%;91%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;95;72;Sunshine, very hot;100;74;ESE;7;37%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;83;63;Rather cloudy;78;60;WSW;7;47%;28%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;49;A little a.m. rain;68;50;SE;8;64%;68%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;58;Sunny and nice;85;58;E;8;39%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;N;9;53%;62%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;68;56;Thundershowers;70;53;NW;9;71%;85%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;94;64;Sunshine and hot;95;65;SSE;6;39%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;NNW;6;49%;9%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;64;47;Mostly cloudy;63;34;S;10;61%;4%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;91;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;NE;7;32%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;87;76;Partly sunny and hot;91;78;ESE;6;67%;11%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and hot;101;76;NNE;6;20%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;62;48;Partly sunny;59;45;W;8;64%;21%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Strong morning winds;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SSE;4;66%;75%;13

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy, warm;102;85;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;83;SSW;9;55%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;74;Strong thunderstorms;83;72;NNE;8;78%;88%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;88;78;Spotty showers;85;79;SW;10;81%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;71;60;A shower or t-storm;71;56;WSW;11;62%;83%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny;88;80;SW;9;78%;43%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;82;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;SSE;8;48%;8%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;84;68;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SSE;11;70%;55%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;97;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;82;SSW;6;73%;73%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;89;60;SSE;6;30%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;95;85;Thunderstorms;92;80;SSE;11;82%;89%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sun and some clouds;94;68;Becoming cloudy;88;71;SSE;9;55%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the a.m.;63;46;Spotty showers;61;46;W;10;77%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;102;70;Sunny and very warm;99;70;NE;7;17%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;88;70;Nice with sunshine;83;69;W;11;45%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;85;Decreasing clouds;95;84;S;5;67%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;76;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;ENE;5;34%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ENE;6;65%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Couple of t-storms;66;59;A shower or t-storm;69;55;SW;15;79%;60%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty showers;84;79;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SW;9;77%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;81;SW;9;77%;85%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;92;77;Mostly sunny;90;77;ENE;12;52%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunny intervals;88;74;Cloudy;83;72;W;9;72%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;93;82;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;SE;6;69%;76%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and breezy;85;74;Plenty of sunshine;85;74;NE;15;52%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;75;Mostly sunny;91;73;E;8;58%;15%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;99;85;Clouds and sunshine;97;86;WSW;9;57%;29%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;NW;9;36%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;95;70;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;NNE;6;26%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;80;Spotty showers;87;79;SE;10;75%;87%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning t-storms;85;69;Afternoon t-storms;88;70;S;6;77%;92%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;91;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;SSE;10;70%;84%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;79;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;65;SE;4;60%;10%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;12;59%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;87;71;Partly sunny;88;69;WSW;7;56%;43%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;84;Thunderstorms;89;79;SE;7;86%;89%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;Partly sunny;91;77;ENE;7;69%;71%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;61;29;Sunny and mild;60;30;E;8;26%;29%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;SW;8;75%;57%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;62;58;Decreasing clouds;61;57;S;6;81%;1%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;78;61;Partly sunny;78;61;NNW;12;50%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;71;55;Periods of sun;66;51;W;8;63%;58%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;82;64;Partly sunny;85;63;SSW;5;57%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;77;68;Turning sunny;77;69;SW;7;72%;28%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;86;61;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;NE;4;35%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;87;80;Cloudy with showers;88;81;SW;8;75%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;94;78;ENE;4;61%;17%;11

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;WSW;15;72%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;52;43;A shower;55;46;WSW;8;71%;80%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;N;6;51%;73%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;6;77%;68%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;74;55;Partly sunny;76;63;SSE;6;73%;66%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning t-storm;93;73;Clouds and sun, nice;83;76;SSW;12;70%;50%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;62;47;Mostly sunny;57;41;SSW;12;57%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;79;65;A t-storm in spots;80;63;SW;5;63%;55%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;66;44;Sun, some clouds;72;55;SW;5;61%;14%;5

Mumbai, India;A few showers;86;81;Showers;86;81;SW;10;85%;89%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;73;53;Nice with some sun;75;51;ENE;7;56%;30%;10

New York, United States;Turning cloudy, nice;82;66;Mostly sunny;85;72;SSW;7;50%;25%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;73;Sunny and hot;101;73;W;9;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;71;50;Sunshine and nice;73;51;NE;6;56%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;93;78;Clearing and hot;96;81;E;10;47%;18%;8

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;64;58;Showers and t-storms;65;54;SSE;9;84%;85%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;84;60;A shower in the p.m.;81;57;SW;9;66%;57%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;79;Partly sunny;84;79;ESE;13;76%;41%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;91;77;A shower or t-storm;89;76;NW;6;82%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;E;6;77%;69%;10

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;Thundershowers;73;53;NW;9;62%;84%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;N;11;51%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SW;10;73%;67%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;81;73;A t-storm in spots;81;72;SE;13;86%;80%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;96;75;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;7;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;81;63;Rain and a t-storm;70;58;SW;6;69%;92%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;94;74;Humid with rain;85;75;E;9;90%;87%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly sunny;70;51;Mostly sunny;78;52;SSE;9;38%;29%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;77;60;Sunny and nice;78;61;WSW;11;61%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;A little a.m. rain;81;71;S;11;73%;66%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;54;47;Cloudy and windy;51;46;NNW;22;58%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;75;54;A shower or t-storm;75;59;S;6;67%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;82;69;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;N;5;66%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;106;79;Partly sunny;107;81;NW;9;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;95;70;Sunny and hot;98;69;N;6;42%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;71;59;Rather cloudy;72;60;SW;8;80%;79%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;72;58;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;9;64%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;A shower or t-storm;79;65;ENE;8;76%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;88;79;Partly sunny;88;79;E;9;68%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;80;67;A t-storm in spots;79;65;NNE;5;87%;65%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;76;61;Sun and clouds;75;56;W;6;56%;39%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;59;33;Brilliant sunshine;62;35;WNW;3;35%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;7;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;NNW;9;57%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;60;Some sun, pleasant;76;58;NNE;5;65%;22%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, hot;94;79;Rain and a t-storm;87;77;S;6;83%;95%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;81;Clouds and very warm;93;81;NW;12;58%;8%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;79;Partly sunny;92;80;SE;10;66%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and mild;91;61;Sunny and mild;90;60;SE;10;37%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;80;Partly sunny;87;79;E;10;75%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;70;58;Some sun, a t-storm;72;55;SW;10;66%;59%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;61;47;Mostly sunny;64;45;WSW;12;53%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds;94;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SE;9;66%;69%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;70;58;A shower or t-storm;72;56;SSW;10;78%;58%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;99;73;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;NNE;7;21%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;88;67;Decreasing clouds;84;65;NNE;8;47%;35%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;Not as hot;94;74;S;6;27%;15%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;90;73;Plenty of sun;90;74;NE;8;46%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;104;75;Sunshine, very hot;108;77;SE;4;35%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;Showers around;92;80;SSE;8;65%;82%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;78;66;A t-storm in spots;77;68;N;6;75%;79%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;89;74;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;ENE;4;67%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;99;73;Sunny and hot;97;76;WNW;7;40%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;A morning t-storm;65;43;NNE;7;61%;57%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;67;57;Warmer;73;58;NNE;5;66%;32%;6

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;85;69;Partly sunny;87;64;NW;9;51%;63%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;A thunderstorm;87;76;WNW;5;77%;74%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;76;53;Some sun, a t-storm;76;61;SSE;7;66%;89%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;84;61;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;N;7;60%;92%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A few showers;57;48;A little p.m. rain;52;45;SSE;7;85%;84%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, downpours;81;78;Showers and t-storms;85;78;SSW;7;85%;78%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;92;63;Sunlit and nice;90;62;NNE;5;34%;3%;9

