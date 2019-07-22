Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 22, 2019
_____
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;81;74;Clouds and sun;81;73;SW;10;86%;44%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Abundant sunshine;105;91;Warm with sunshine;109;93;NE;9;41%;2%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;70;Sunny and very warm;99;69;W;15;34%;0%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;83;72;Clouds and sun;86;72;E;10;52%;0%;9
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;77;60;Sunny and humid;86;68;ENE;4;61%;1%;7
Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;75;59;A passing shower;71;58;WSW;6;67%;86%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;108;78;Sunny and very warm;104;82;S;7;12%;0%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;A strong t-storm;82;58;Becoming cloudy;79;56;SW;12;42%;63%;5
Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;87;64;A little rain;71;53;WSW;8;79%;82%;1
Athens, Greece;Sunny;92;76;Sunny;92;75;N;11;37%;3%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;46;Mostly sunny;59;45;SSW;6;81%;17%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;112;83;Sunny and hot;114;82;NNW;14;13%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;94;73;A shower in the p.m.;92;72;SSE;4;69%;68%;5
Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;82;69;A t-storm in spots;78;69;WSW;11;82%;68%;3
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A t-storm around;94;80;WSW;8;67%;55%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;85;74;Plenty of sunshine;87;73;ESE;11;62%;0%;10
Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;95;77;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;WSW;6;56%;4%;10
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;87;66;Sunshine and nice;87;66;N;8;42%;38%;9
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;76;63;Some sun;85;63;NNE;7;54%;13%;7
Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;64;50;Cloudy with a shower;65;49;SE;7;72%;73%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;77;56;Sunny and delightful;78;56;E;11;58%;2%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;86;68;Plenty of sun;88;65;NE;11;44%;34%;8
Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;82;62;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;5;53%;0%;7
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;Showers and t-storms;78;60;NE;6;71%;82%;8
Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;E;7;49%;35%;8
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;58;45;Mostly cloudy;55;40;SSE;8;70%;2%;1
Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;85;63;Increasing clouds;82;63;ESE;6;35%;6%;5
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;88;75;Variable cloudiness;86;76;WSW;9;74%;41%;7
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;76;Sunny and very warm;101;75;N;7;34%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;60;54;Windy with rain;58;50;W;25;72%;96%;1
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;SE;4;63%;64%;7
Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;85;80;Showers around;92;81;SW;10;71%;78%;4
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;75;63;Some sun;80;66;N;8;52%;26%;10
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thick cloud cover;86;80;A morning shower;86;79;SW;10;77%;75%;4
Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;66;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;60;NW;8;74%;25%;4
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;Variable cloudiness;86;79;SW;6;75%;14%;5
Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;96;74;Mostly sunny;90;69;NE;9;50%;0%;11
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;67;Sunny and nice;83;66;S;14;52%;0%;8
Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;97;82;Partly sunny;95;80;WSW;6;69%;60%;11
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;83;60;Mostly sunny;88;62;S;6;44%;36%;11
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A t-storm around;93;82;S;8;67%;66%;6
Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;68;Mostly sunny;87;68;SSE;6;52%;0%;8
Dublin, Ireland;Warmer;78;59;Mostly sunny;73;60;SE;12;73%;62%;7
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;109;75;Sunshine, very hot;107;74;N;7;13%;0%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;ENE;10;73%;3%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;93;82;A thick cloud cover;92;82;SE;5;71%;44%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;69;40;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;NNE;4;41%;0%;6
Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;89;72;Partly sunny;89;73;ESE;4;67%;44%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;74;56;Showers and t-storms;72;58;WNW;7;64%;60%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;SW;7;69%;64%;5
Hong Kong, China;Showers around;87;78;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSE;6;76%;89%;13
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;77;A passing shower;89;77;ENE;13;58%;66%;10
Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;SSW;5;73%;68%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;A strong t-storm;97;83;NE;7;61%;55%;11
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;83;70;Mostly sunny;86;70;NE;10;63%;60%;10
Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;72;Mostly sunny;91;74;NE;7;61%;41%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;105;84;Mostly sunny;99;83;N;10;41%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNW;8;42%;0%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;67;Sunny and very hot;101;70;NNE;5;19%;2%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Hot with some sun;98;86;Partly sunny and hot;96;86;WSW;12;56%;44%;11
Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;84;69;A heavy thunderstorm;81;70;WNW;6;84%;81%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;79;Partly sunny;102;80;S;12;34%;30%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;70;60;Showers and t-storms;75;58;WNW;9;61%;82%;6
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;ENE;15;62%;66%;13
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;85;68;Partly sunny;86;68;W;7;59%;8%;9
Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;96;82;A morning shower;96;81;S;10;63%;61%;7
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSE;6;78%;72%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;56;32;An afternoon shower;52;31;ENE;11;47%;79%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A shower or t-storm;82;75;SW;8;84%;75%;10
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;64;60;Low clouds;63;60;SSE;12;73%;17%;2
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and beautiful;87;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;NNW;8;59%;0%;10
London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;78;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;71;E;7;55%;53%;7
Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;86;66;Mostly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;6;47%;1%;11
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;68;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;S;7;74%;2%;8
Madrid, Spain;Very hot;101;73;Sunshine, very hot;101;72;SSE;6;19%;1%;10
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;83;High clouds;88;83;WNW;11;70%;28%;7
Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;78;Partly sunny;91;76;ESE;5;61%;13%;8
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;88;78;A t-storm or two;89;79;NNE;8;77%;75%;12
Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and breezy;65;50;Brief p.m. showers;57;44;WSW;16;68%;88%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;72;56;Showers and t-storms;72;56;N;6;56%;82%;15
Miami, United States;A t-storm around;89;78;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SSW;7;72%;70%;11
Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;71;59;Showers and t-storms;70;57;NNW;11;71%;70%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;83;76;A little p.m. rain;81;75;SSW;15;73%;86%;8
Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;55;49;Rather cloudy;54;47;SSE;10;67%;1%;1
Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;76;61;Mostly sunny;79;59;NNW;3;50%;9%;9
Moscow, Russia;Lots of sun, nice;77;59;Showers around;69;60;ENE;7;74%;86%;2
Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;91;80;Heavy rain;88;80;SW;8;84%;92%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;75;50;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;ENE;6;50%;19%;10
New York, United States;Thunderstorms;81;68;Showers;76;66;NW;7;78%;100%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;75;Sunshine and hot;98;73;WNW;8;30%;0%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;67;52;Clouding up;71;54;NW;4;65%;7%;6
Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A morning t-storm;87;75;SW;7;72%;83%;5
Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;68;59;Partly sunny, warmer;79;60;SSE;4;66%;30%;5
Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;76;57;Sunshine, pleasant;77;55;NNE;10;53%;11%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun;82;77;A t-storm in spots;82;78;SE;9;82%;66%;6
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNE;8;83%;83%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;85;73;Showers around;89;74;E;5;74%;87%;11
Paris, France;Episodes of sunshine;89;64;Very hot;96;72;E;7;39%;0%;8
Perth, Australia;Sunny intervals;63;49;Partly sunny;66;50;ENE;5;72%;9%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;W;6;63%;66%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Afternoon rain;82;73;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SE;13;80%;65%;2
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;5;55%;59%;13
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;84;63;Partly sunny;88;62;N;6;40%;10%;8
Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;SSE;6;64%;83%;4
Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;72;52;A little p.m. rain;71;53;E;9;52%;76%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;66;Mostly sunny;80;66;SW;9;73%;0%;11
Recife, Brazil;Showers;81;73;A downpour;81;73;SSE;10;74%;87%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;61;54;A shower;61;52;NNW;6;76%;82%;2
Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;72;60;Showers and t-storms;71;60;NNW;8;78%;66%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;Nice with sunshine;81;65;NNE;5;65%;2%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;83;Clouds and sun, hot;114;82;N;11;7%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;95;69;Sunny and hot;96;69;WNW;7;42%;6%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;Partly sunny;78;58;W;5;55%;34%;5
San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;WSW;12;67%;1%;10
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;64;Showers and t-storms;79;63;ENE;7;74%;75%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;89;80;A shower in spots;88;80;ESE;11;72%;42%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;78;66;Some sun;78;65;W;5;89%;44%;13
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;Showers around;84;58;S;8;33%;68%;12
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;51;29;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;W;3;41%;0%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;ENE;6;78%;77%;13
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;87;61;Partly sunny;84;57;NNW;7;60%;1%;10
Seattle, United States;Sunshine;81;59;Variable cloudiness;73;57;SSE;5;66%;44%;6
Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSW;5;74%;82%;9
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;95;82;Cloudy and very warm;95;84;S;8;68%;44%;10
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Couple of t-storms;86;81;SSE;7;81%;82%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;88;60;A shower or t-storm;81;59;SW;8;59%;66%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;79;Mostly sunny, nice;89;80;ENE;13;73%;44%;13
Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;74;58;A passing shower;73;58;SW;6;67%;66%;4
Sydney, Australia;Clearing;72;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;NNW;11;44%;3%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;ESE;5;69%;63%;10
Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;69;60;Showers and t-storms;73;61;W;7;68%;61%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;105;76;Sunny and hot;105;76;N;8;20%;0%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and breezy;92;69;Mostly cloudy;90;72;NNW;8;52%;44%;3
Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;105;83;Sunshine and warm;103;84;ENE;7;14%;2%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;76;Sunny;90;75;NNE;8;52%;0%;11
Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;94;74;Sunny and hot;99;71;ENE;4;36%;2%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;NE;8;79%;66%;3
Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;75;59;Mostly sunny;76;59;NNE;7;59%;19%;9
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;85;69;Sunny and pleasant;86;70;E;5;55%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;91;70;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;E;8;38%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm or two;71;56;Showers and t-storms;62;54;WNW;6;88%;89%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;80;58;Clouds and sun;73;57;SE;5;61%;45%;4
Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;86;67;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;NNW;8;38%;26%;8
Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A thick cloud cover;89;78;NW;5;67%;44%;4
Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;72;57;Showers and t-storms;74;57;NW;9;72%;70%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;80;58;A shower or t-storm;73;60;NW;7;56%;66%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;54;46;Rain and drizzle;56;48;SSE;6;83%;85%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;A t-storm or two;86;79;SW;7;79%;79%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;103;70;Very hot;98;68;NE;3;36%;19%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather