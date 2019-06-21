Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 21, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A t-storm in spots;84;76;WSW;11;84%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;89;Sunny and very warm;105;87;NNE;9;50%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and pleasant;90;68;Sunny and nice;91;68;W;17;47%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;ENE;9;72%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;66;50;Mostly sunny;70;57;NE;9;60%;2%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;71;53;Some sun, a shower;68;56;SSW;6;63%;73%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;Clearing and warm;101;76;S;7;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;77;55;Partly sunny;76;44;N;11;47%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and humid;83;63;Lots of sun, humid;81;64;NE;9;68%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;88;70;Mostly sunny;92;72;NNE;8;41%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;60;48;Sunny intervals;58;50;NE;3;75%;91%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;105;78;Plenty of sunshine;107;79;WNW;14;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;94;75;Cloudy with a shower;92;75;SSW;5;68%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;78;70;WSW;12;75%;73%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;97;81;Hot with some sun;97;80;SSW;7;60%;21%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;79;65;Mostly sunny;76;64;SSW;13;69%;1%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;68;Sunshine and warm;93;72;WSW;6;32%;1%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;87;66;A t-storm in spots;89;66;ESE;3;53%;76%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;74;56;Clouds and sun;75;55;NE;7;43%;3%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;64;52;A little a.m. rain;59;50;SE;7;86%;89%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;E;11;58%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm or two;84;65;Showers and t-storms;80;64;NE;8;66%;84%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;68;49;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;NE;5;60%;3%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, humid;88;64;A t-storm in spots;88;67;SSE;4;64%;46%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of t-storms;84;63;Showers and t-storms;84;66;ENE;5;71%;86%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;63;55;A little p.m. rain;64;59;NE;4;83%;85%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;69;Decreasing clouds;78;64;NNE;5;47%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;83;65;Sun and some clouds;77;63;NE;12;65%;29%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Sunny and very warm;98;73;N;8;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Very windy;70;54;Rain and drizzle;61;48;SE;15;78%;56%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;81;66;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SSE;4;66%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;99;84;A p.m. t-storm;100;83;WSW;8;58%;85%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;68;57;A morning t-storm;70;65;ESE;11;79%;84%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;81;Heavy a.m. showers;86;81;WSW;12;80%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;68;52;Mostly sunny;66;50;NW;8;49%;0%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;81;74;Sunny and pleasant;81;73;NW;8;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;95;79;Periods of sun;93;77;S;14;63%;60%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;69;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;S;10;68%;18%;7

Delhi, India;Very hot;104;85;Hazy and very hot;111;85;NE;6;31%;3%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;69;47;A t-storm in spots;62;44;S;6;81%;81%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty showers;94;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;S;10;73%;63%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;67;Nice with sunshine;85;67;SSE;5;65%;2%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;59;48;Partly sunny;60;53;ESE;10;68%;44%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;95;67;Mostly sunny;94;66;NE;7;24%;5%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny, nice;74;65;NE;9;75%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;101;85;Hot with some sun;102;86;SSE;7;60%;13%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;66;46;Increasing clouds;72;46;NE;6;55%;12%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;7;65%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or t-storm;78;55;A passing shower;66;50;W;16;55%;55%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;95;78;A t-storm or two;91;78;SSW;6;81%;78%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;83;SSW;11;73%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;75;A shower or two;89;76;ENE;9;57%;70%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;97;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;W;9;68%;57%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;98;77;Warm with sunshine;102;80;N;6;34%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;80;71;Clearing and humid;85;71;NE;9;70%;22%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;72;Partly sunny;90;73;W;6;63%;9%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;113;87;Sunny and very warm;102;83;N;11;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;65;38;Plenty of sun;66;40;W;5;49%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;91;60;Mostly sunny;90;61;NNE;7;22%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;95;83;Partly sunny;93;84;SW;10;63%;16%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Showers and t-storms;81;68;SE;5;81%;82%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;108;84;Mostly sunny;106;84;SSW;15;28%;11%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;92;64;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;66;S;5;33%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;92;81;Mostly sunny and hot;94;79;ENE;20;45%;4%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;89;70;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;WSW;6;56%;19%;8

Kolkata, India;Downpours;90;80;Hazy with a t-storm;94;80;S;10;73%;78%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;89;76;S;4;76%;55%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sunshine;60;26;Partly sunny;60;25;ENE;8;22%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A morning t-storm;85;74;SW;7;78%;73%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;60;Partly sunny;66;59;SSE;6;74%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;WSW;6;54%;26%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;68;52;Some sun, pleasant;70;54;E;8;51%;3%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Morning mist;71;62;Low clouds breaking;74;60;SW;6;62%;3%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;68;Sunshine and nice;78;68;WSW;6;74%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;84;59;Clouds and sun;91;63;E;5;38%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;88;82;Spotty showers;87;82;W;9;75%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;87;74;A passing shower;87;74;ESE;5;77%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;W;7;62%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;53;43;A shower in spots;54;41;WSW;6;78%;63%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;A p.m. t-storm;81;61;WSW;5;57%;84%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;90;79;Periods of sun;91;79;S;6;67%;18%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;86;63;A shower or t-storm;77;58;N;7;81%;70%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds breaking;83;77;A t-storm in spots;84;77;SSW;13;74%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;63;57;Rain and drizzle;64;59;NE;4;81%;80%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warmer with some sun;76;60;A morning shower;79;60;WNW;13;40%;41%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;70;Partly sunny;89;67;WNW;10;33%;25%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SW;6;75%;73%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;68;55;A t-storm in spots;73;58;NNW;5;71%;64%;10

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;77;64;Sunny and breezy;80;64;NW;14;40%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;89;68;Nice with sunshine;90;68;WNW;7;51%;4%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;Partly sunny;76;54;NW;8;56%;32%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;NW;7;60%;65%;12

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;65;47;Partly sunny;66;44;WNW;8;41%;5%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;74;54;Mostly sunny;78;54;WNW;13;49%;26%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;Partly sunny;85;79;E;18;72%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;NW;5;82%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;Showers around;88;73;ESE;6;80%;91%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;NE;7;52%;5%;9

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;Downpours;69;56;W;13;83%;100%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;97;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;SW;6;71%;54%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A touch of p.m. rain;81;75;A little p.m. rain;83;75;SSE;14;86%;95%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;96;73;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;E;6;42%;11%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;75;60;A shower or t-storm;75;61;NE;7;51%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;80;59;Mostly sunny;84;60;NNW;5;52%;18%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and drizzle;71;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;54;SSW;10;47%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;74;53;Nice with sunshine;75;57;WSW;9;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;82;74;Partly sunny;83;73;SE;12;66%;69%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;55;47;Partly sunny;56;46;WNW;10;57%;9%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;80;61;Not as warm;70;53;NNW;9;60%;1%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;66;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;ENE;5;71%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;100;77;Plenty of sunshine;105;74;N;12;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;65;Partly sunny;87;64;SSW;9;45%;30%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;59;Not as warm;71;54;W;11;59%;1%;6

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;68;55;Sunny;72;56;WSW;8;58%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;ENE;6;68%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;78;Mostly sunny;88;77;ESE;13;67%;7%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;Showers and t-storms;78;67;E;5;95%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;85;65;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;NNE;9;14%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;61;39;Partly sunny;66;41;SE;2;54%;1%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;E;5;66%;15%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;75;51;Partly sunny;80;56;NW;5;50%;27%;9

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;70;54;Partial sunshine;67;54;SSE;7;68%;31%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;81;63;A shower in the p.m.;84;62;ESE;5;45%;74%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;70;Partial sunshine;82;68;NNE;9;61%;3%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;82;SE;8;75%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;79;60;A t-storm in spots;83;61;S;5;58%;44%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;Mostly sunny;86;78;E;12;70%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;W;12;40%;5%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;60;47;Spotty showers;58;49;SSW;19;67%;86%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;82;A t-storm in spots;96;80;WSW;12;62%;74%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;81;54;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;14;62%;26%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;Sunny and very warm;97;70;NNE;7;19%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;86;69;Some sun, very warm;90;68;N;8;43%;39%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;104;80;Sunny and very warm;99;79;S;7;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;86;73;Mostly sunny;84;73;W;9;55%;25%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;92;73;Very hot;97;75;E;4;42%;5%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;Showers and t-storms;79;67;NE;9;74%;71%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;70;55;Mostly sunny, nice;70;56;NNW;8;58%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;91;76;Plenty of sunshine;94;77;ESE;8;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;102;76;Warm with some sun;93;71;N;9;45%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;88;57;Becoming cloudy;88;60;ESE;8;17%;0%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;71;54;Decreasing clouds;68;54;SSE;5;61%;44%;7

Vienna, Austria;A couple of t-storms;83;68;Showers and t-storms;79;65;E;5;72%;86%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;96;78;Very hot;98;78;WSW;6;55%;14%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;79;59;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;N;8;66%;14%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;83;63;Partly sunny;78;57;N;11;60%;29%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;56;46;Clouds and sun;57;46;NE;10;71%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;91;77;A thunderstorm;90;77;SSW;6;75%;63%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;88;59;Mostly sunny;87;64;NE;5;39%;10%;12

