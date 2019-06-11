Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 11, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;85;76;Clouds and sun;86;77;SW;9;76%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;90;Sunshine, very hot;114;89;N;9;25%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;64;Sunny and breezy;91;65;W;16;32%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;72;60;Mostly sunny, nice;73;65;E;10;61%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;65;51;Heavy morning rain;64;53;SSW;10;83%;78%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;Showers around;67;52;SSE;7;65%;75%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;93;67;Sunny and pleasant;93;69;SE;10;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;A t-storm in spots;79;56;NW;8;70%;62%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;Partly sunny, warm;86;70;NE;12;60%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;85;68;Sun and some clouds;86;70;SSE;5;54%;33%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;61;51;Brief a.m. showers;60;48;SE;6;81%;67%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;80;Sunshine and breezy;108;78;NNW;15;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;92;75;Clouds and sunshine;92;74;S;5;69%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;83;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;72;WSW;14;74%;56%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;SW;8;71%;61%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Downpours, cooler;61;56;Mostly cloudy;68;57;S;10;66%;25%;8

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;90;68;Warm with some sun;90;72;WNW;6;44%;46%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;87;68;SE;7;56%;55%;10

Berlin, Germany;A damaging t-storm;86;68;Severe thunderstorms;90;60;WNW;10;67%;85%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;64;51;A little a.m. rain;62;50;ESE;6;78%;82%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;Partly sunny;79;61;E;11;61%;6%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;87;67;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;SE;13;51%;8%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;65;52;Thundershowers;65;52;S;7;81%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;82;64;A t-storm in spots;87;64;NNE;7;49%;64%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;89;65;Partly sunny;88;66;SE;8;55%;8%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;62;A t-storm in spots;71;62;ESE;5;87%;70%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;85;63;Partly sunny;85;62;NW;5;36%;22%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;Sunshine and nice;74;58;ENE;8;62%;3%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;100;72;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;NNE;8;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;55;A shower or two;59;43;SSE;10;55%;57%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;66;Partly sunny;80;67;ESE;4;64%;22%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;104;86;Partly sunny, warm;104;88;SW;12;49%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunny and nice;76;62;Showers and t-storms;68;52;N;10;65%;75%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;91;80;A thunderstorm;88;80;SW;10;78%;77%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;73;60;Partly sunny;74;58;SE;11;77%;65%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;82;73;Mostly sunny, nice;80;71;NNW;9;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;83;63;Partly sunny, nice;88;64;NE;7;48%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;87;73;SSE;13;71%;31%;6

Delhi, India;Very hot;113;88;Warm with hazy sun;109;87;SE;9;32%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;76;50;Nice with some sun;73;53;SSE;6;44%;22%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;95;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;83;SSE;7;63%;59%;9

Dili, East Timor;A passing shower;92;75;Some brightening;89;74;ESE;6;70%;59%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;59;49;Periods of rain;56;48;N;15;83%;89%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;NNE;8;30%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and breezy;73;63;A morning shower;71;65;ENE;14;79%;73%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;83;Hot with some sun;99;81;SE;6;60%;39%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;73;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;ENE;5;43%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;SSE;5;64%;75%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;73;53;Partly sunny, breezy;63;51;E;15;53%;42%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;79;A shower or t-storm;93;79;WSW;9;78%;69%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;84;80;A t-storm or two;88;80;SE;7;79%;82%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and mild;91;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;ENE;14;51%;14%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;100;82;Becoming cloudy;96;79;WSW;10;44%;28%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun, warm;103;70;Hazy sun;95;72;NNE;9;42%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;78;69;A t-storm or two;81;68;N;7;70%;71%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;91;76;Warm with some sun;94;77;NW;6;60%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;88;Partly sunny and hot;102;88;N;15;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;69;42;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;SW;6;33%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;89;50;Sunny and nice;84;51;NNW;8;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;80;Hazy and hot;100;83;SSW;7;54%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;84;66;Showers and t-storms;84;68;SE;6;77%;94%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;85;Clouds and sun;102;84;SSW;9;37%;17%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;90;66;A thunderstorm;87;64;E;6;52%;53%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;E;16;56%;59%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Brilliant sunshine;91;67;Partly sunny;89;68;W;6;61%;11%;8

Kolkata, India;Warm with some sun;99;83;Clouds and sun, hot;101;84;S;7;64%;33%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;86;78;A t-storm around;92;79;SE;5;72%;55%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and some clouds;62;30;An afternoon shower;61;27;NE;7;35%;42%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Increasing clouds;85;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SW;6;70%;73%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;67;61;Clouds, then sun;66;61;S;9;77%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;73;55;Sunny and beautiful;73;55;N;12;48%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;65;51;Periods of rain;60;50;ESE;7;79%;89%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;90;66;Partly sunny;85;63;S;6;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;70;Sunshine;83;70;E;6;72%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clearing and cooler;68;48;Partly sunny, warmer;79;53;W;6;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;88;82;Inc. clouds;89;83;SSW;7;71%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;NE;3;82%;67%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;WSW;9;67%;83%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;Rain tapering off;64;49;WNW;13;76%;92%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;54;Partly sunny;78;56;NE;6;44%;35%;14

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;A heavy thunderstorm;89;78;S;8;68%;75%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm or two;85;65;A thunderstorm;87;64;SE;5;56%;72%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;85;78;A morning shower;85;79;SW;14;76%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;62;59;A t-storm in spots;68;61;NE;8;82%;79%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler, a.m. showers;68;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;59;SE;4;45%;6%;9

Moscow, Russia;Warm with sunshine;83;59;Thickening clouds;86;55;NE;7;31%;23%;7

Mumbai, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;83;Showers and t-storms;91;81;S;19;82%;91%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;70;55;Partly sunny;72;59;SSE;6;67%;44%;8

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;SE;11;41%;60%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;87;66;A shower in the p.m.;86;65;WNW;8;51%;56%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;72;60;Clouds and sun, warm;78;61;S;14;52%;62%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;80;63;A t-storm in spots;77;60;N;7;64%;44%;11

Oslo, Norway;More clouds than sun;68;48;Cooler with rain;51;48;NE;8;77%;89%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Windy, not as warm;69;46;Partly sunny;76;53;SSE;9;50%;3%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour;85;80;Showers around;85;78;ENE;10;78%;95%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;76;N;6;80%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;84;75;Showers around;87;75;ENE;6;78%;83%;9

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;65;50;Thundershowers;64;52;SSW;8;73%;85%;6

Perth, Australia;Showers;59;52;A shower in the a.m.;62;51;WSW;8;66%;80%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable clouds;92;79;A shower or t-storm;93;79;WSW;8;69%;67%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;88;73;Clouds and sun;88;72;SE;15;75%;28%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;72;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;49%;30%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A severe t-storm;84;68;Severe thunderstorms;88;63;NNW;8;59%;87%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warmer;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;ENE;5;60%;6%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;70;54;Some sun, a shower;71;53;SSW;7;56%;74%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;NW;9;61%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;ESE;9;77%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;58;46;Sunny intervals;56;49;NW;9;64%;19%;5

Riga, Latvia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;66;A couple of t-storms;83;67;ESE;8;68%;81%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;81;69;Sunny;82;69;NE;4;66%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;82;Sunny and hot;113;82;ENE;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;61;Mostly sunny;86;62;WNW;7;49%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;70;53;Partly sunny, cooler;61;46;ENE;12;63%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and very warm;82;59;Partly sunny;72;55;WSW;11;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;ENE;4;83%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny;86;78;E;12;70%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;66;Showers and t-storms;77;66;ESE;5;93%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;84;59;Inc. clouds;85;58;NW;7;22%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;59;36;An afternoon shower;60;41;SSW;4;58%;79%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;NNE;7;66%;33%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;Sunny and beautiful;73;48;NNW;8;46%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;79;62;Partly sunny;86;61;NNE;6;51%;10%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;77;58;Hazy sunshine;81;57;W;5;58%;5%;11

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;82;68;Mostly cloudy;81;70;ESE;9;54%;2%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;83;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;11;76%;79%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;73;59;Showers and t-storms;79;59;SSW;5;70%;77%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;78;A stray shower;84;78;E;12;74%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;67;52;Spotty showers;64;56;ENE;14;60%;86%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;72;56;Partly sunny;75;62;NNW;8;67%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, heavy at times;81;73;Periods of rain;80;75;ESE;9;79%;90%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;71;53;Partly sunny, breezy;65;52;E;16;64%;44%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;Sunny and nice;87;63;E;5;26%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;A t-storm around;88;63;N;7;46%;50%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;92;73;Mostly sunny;94;73;E;8;16%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Mostly sunny;84;73;NNW;9;56%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;92;70;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;E;4;44%;3%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;73;59;Periods of sun, nice;74;62;S;7;58%;39%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;67;53;Mostly cloudy;66;54;ENE;10;67%;29%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Hot with clearing;96;82;Partly sunny and hot;100;80;SE;7;24%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;83;65;Sunny and pleasant;84;66;NW;11;54%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;82;48;Not as warm;74;41;N;9;32%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;80;63;Clearing;84;61;N;4;47%;10%;6

Vienna, Austria;A thunderstorm;88;71;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;WSW;11;48%;8%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A t-storm around;92;78;W;5;65%;64%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;65;A thunderstorm;85;65;SE;5;56%;72%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with sunshine;92;68;A thunderstorm;88;69;SSE;11;56%;55%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;59;53;A thick cloud cover;59;53;SSE;10;80%;68%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;86;78;Cloudy with t-storms;85;77;WSW;8;82%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;58;More sun than clouds;85;58;NE;5;41%;9%;12

