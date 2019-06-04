Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;86;75;Mainly cloudy;86;77;WSW;10;79%;72%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;109;89;Partly sunny and hot;109;88;N;8;22%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;96;69;Mostly cloudy;94;69;W;14;25%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;75;61;More clouds than sun;80;58;W;13;46%;9%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Severe thunderstorms;73;58;A severe t-storm;64;53;N;8;84%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;64;50;Mostly cloudy;65;51;SW;6;69%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and very warm;97;73;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SSW;7;21%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;80;54;Partly sunny, cooler;64;45;W;14;54%;15%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;ENE;12;67%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;Showers and t-storms;80;63;S;6;57%;62%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;60;53;Heavy morning rain;63;52;SW;17;79%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;114;85;Mostly sunny and hot;113;85;NNW;14;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SW;5;76%;77%;9

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;88;72;Periods of sun;90;72;SW;6;69%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;82;Some brightening;95;82;S;7;63%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;73;62;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;WNW;13;73%;7%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;81;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;66;SW;6;36%;55%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Showers and t-storms;74;62;SSE;6;81%;78%;7

Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;85;66;Clouds and sun, warm;90;70;ESE;8;38%;13%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;64;50;Mostly cloudy;65;49;SE;6;73%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Partly sunny;80;57;ESE;11;62%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;82;63;A shower or t-storm;79;62;E;6;67%;66%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Severe thunderstorms;76;57;A severe t-storm;62;50;NW;4;82%;82%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;72;58;Showers and t-storms;78;59;SSE;7;76%;77%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;80;61;Showers and t-storms;77;59;ESE;5;74%;78%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;68;54;High clouds;70;60;N;10;69%;2%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;85;65;Some sun, pleasant;86;65;ENE;5;42%;41%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;85;65;SW;8;53%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;10;36%;4%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with rain;62;56;A shower;62;50;SW;12;55%;82%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;77;68;S;4;76%;81%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;104;86;Clouds and sun, warm;104;84;S;9;54%;23%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;77;67;A t-storm in spots;79;55;NNE;8;67%;44%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;88;78;A t-storm or two;86;79;SW;9;81%;86%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and some clouds;66;55;More clouds than sun;74;60;ESE;8;71%;70%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;79;73;Sunny and pleasant;79;73;SW;9;82%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;90;74;Thunderstorms;82;71;ESE;8;81%;90%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;86;72;Nice with sunshine;87;72;SSW;11;65%;34%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;106;87;Hazy sun and hot;111;88;SE;5;27%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;81;53;A t-storm or two;76;53;S;6;50%;84%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;86;81;Showers and t-storms;89;81;S;10;72%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;90;73;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;6;64%;18%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds, showers;54;45;Spotty showers;56;41;WNW;12;75%;73%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;76;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;NE;8;47%;56%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;79;62;Sunny and nice;72;60;W;15;53%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;SSE;9;70%;60%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;E;5;37%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun, nice;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;7;60%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;72;53;Partly sunny;72;56;SE;7;71%;13%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;95;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;7;75%;68%;8

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SE;7;76%;74%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;88;75;A shower or two;89;76;E;13;60%;68%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and very warm;99;78;Hazy sun and warm;102;80;SSW;7;34%;11%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;101;74;Hazy sun;99;72;NNW;11;28%;2%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;75;63;Brilliant sunshine;81;65;E;6;60%;8%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;90;76;Clouds and sun;93;76;E;7;63%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;106;89;Mostly sunny and hot;104;88;N;12;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;Sunny and delightful;74;43;S;6;32%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;85;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;NNW;7;31%;7%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;94;83;Hazy and hot;101;81;W;9;53%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;82;64;Brief p.m. showers;81;65;SSE;6;78%;76%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;84;Clouds and sun;101;84;SW;12;34%;29%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;84;63;A shower or t-storm;79;64;ESE;9;68%;82%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;11;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;90;66;Partly sunny, nice;89;66;W;6;63%;4%;7

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;9;77%;94%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;NNE;4;74%;84%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;25;Partly sunny;58;21;NNE;8;25%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SW;6;74%;74%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;67;61;Clouds, then sun;67;61;S;8;76%;11%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;70;58;Partly sunny;68;53;NW;9;50%;9%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;66;53;A passing shower;66;51;SSW;10;59%;82%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;Partly sunny;77;62;S;6;67%;5%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;68;Mostly sunny;86;68;NNW;6;67%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;86;55;Not as warm;74;51;NW;9;33%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;83;W;9;74%;92%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;87;73;A morning shower;86;72;E;4;81%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;94;82;A t-storm in spots;96;82;E;8;56%;57%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;54;45;Rather cloudy;54;48;WSW;8;69%;18%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;74;60;Showers and t-storms;75;63;S;5;68%;84%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;90;80;A morning shower;88;80;SE;8;68%;60%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;A shower or t-storm;81;61;ESE;8;59%;66%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;87;79;A passing shower;86;79;SSW;14;70%;86%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;62;49;High clouds;66;54;N;11;69%;0%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;60;48;A few showers;62;54;NNW;1;69%;86%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Sunny, nice and warm;78;55;S;7;30%;0%;7

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;92;86;Hazy sunshine;92;86;W;10;67%;32%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;72;59;A little p.m. rain;73;59;NNE;5;78%;85%;8

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;72;62;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;S;7;60%;94%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;90;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;64;NW;9;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;64;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;56;ESE;8;63%;8%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;83;68;Partly sunny, humid;82;67;SW;6;64%;10%;11

Oslo, Norway;More clouds than sun;63;47;Showery;61;54;NNW;5;90%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;43;Rain and drizzle;61;49;NNE;6;81%;86%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;81;An afternoon shower;86;80;E;16;76%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NW;7;85%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;87;76;A shower or two;86;74;E;7;78%;72%;9

Paris, France;Severe thunderstorms;79;55;Rain and a t-storm;59;50;WSW;6;82%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;Partly sunny;75;59;NNE;13;29%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm around;93;78;S;5;67%;65%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SE;17;76%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;Showers and t-storms;92;75;ESE;5;60%;82%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and warm;85;62;Periods of sun, warm;85;64;SE;6;45%;16%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;87;59;Clouds and sun, nice;83;61;N;7;68%;57%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;74;55;Showers around;71;55;SSW;7;52%;73%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;76;58;Clearing;69;51;N;11;63%;26%;5

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;84;73;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;SSE;8;72%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;50;40;Partly sunny;52;40;NNE;14;47%;29%;5

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;61;Partly sunny, warm;83;65;E;4;50%;6%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;74;66;Spotty showers;73;64;NNE;4;69%;77%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;104;78;Sunny and very warm;107;80;E;10;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;80;56;Sunny and delightful;80;58;SSE;6;63%;4%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;79;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;60;N;7;57%;5%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;70;55;Mostly sunny;71;53;W;9;68%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;SSE;5;78%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSE;5;75%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;W;4;96%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;84;59;Mostly sunny;86;57;NNE;9;21%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;67;42;High clouds;66;45;ENE;2;36%;49%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;Showers and t-storms;87;74;NNE;5;74%;82%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;66;50;Partly sunny, cool;65;47;NNW;9;58%;35%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;69;54;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SW;8;63%;55%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;86;62;Partly sunny;83;63;SSW;5;59%;16%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;Clouds breaking, hot;91;77;SE;18;60%;7%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;82;A shower or t-storm;90;79;SE;8;78%;84%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;Showers and t-storms;69;54;S;7;82%;80%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;77;A shower or two;86;77;E;8;76%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Warmer;74;52;Variable cloudiness;77;56;SSE;9;56%;27%;5

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;61;53;Spotty showers;60;49;SW;19;70%;85%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning t-storms;88;78;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SSW;6;66%;62%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;82;55;Clouds and sun, warm;78;60;ENE;5;56%;3%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;87;66;Clouds and sun;89;68;E;8;34%;60%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy, warm;94;65;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;NNE;9;40%;35%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;94;71;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;9;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;88;74;N;11;50%;3%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;75;61;Showers and t-storms;77;62;ESE;4;61%;70%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Variable clouds;79;68;Decreasing clouds;79;66;S;10;69%;13%;11

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;57;51;A few showers;64;55;NE;9;88%;80%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;80;67;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;SE;5;41%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Brilliant sunshine;90;66;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;WNW;8;37%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;57;31;Cloudy;69;39;NNW;7;25%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;66;53;Spotty showers;60;47;S;5;61%;77%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;85;61;Showers and t-storms;82;64;SE;6;61%;70%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNE;4;73%;69%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and very warm;81;56;Periods of sun, warm;84;62;ESE;6;47%;38%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;83;61;A shower or t-storm;82;63;ESE;10;59%;57%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sunshine;57;50;Pouring rain;55;48;S;15;85%;93%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SSW;6;75%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, hot;92;61;Increasing clouds;92;63;NE;4;33%;5%;10

