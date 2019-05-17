Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 17, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;Clouds and sun;88;77;WSW;8;74%;61%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;101;85;Clouds and sun, warm;102;86;NE;5;27%;4%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Blazing sunshine;97;63;Cooler with sunshine;82;57;W;19;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;77;53;Partly sunny;69;54;SW;8;49%;10%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;58;50;A shower;69;53;NNW;4;72%;68%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;58;41;Clouds and sun;59;45;SE;5;60%;17%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;77;61;Mostly sunny;81;61;S;5;49%;15%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;67;48;Cooler, p.m. showers;59;41;SSW;17;53%;95%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;Mostly sunny, humid;83;67;ENE;9;71%;60%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;74;56;Nice with some sun;78;59;SSE;7;53%;3%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;58;48;A stray shower;64;57;W;9;62%;64%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;108;80;High clouds and hot;107;79;SE;8;15%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;Decreasing clouds;91;75;SW;6;65%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;47%;10%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun;96;81;Warm with some sun;97;81;SSW;8;55%;29%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;62;54;Spotty showers;65;53;ENE;8;65%;69%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;88;68;Cloudy;84;64;SE;9;51%;64%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;66;50;Partly sunny, warmer;76;53;ESE;6;58%;14%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;68;51;Showers and t-storms;74;55;ESE;9;52%;62%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;64;50;Cloudy with a shower;66;50;SE;5;75%;80%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;74;61;Clouds and sun;78;60;ESE;7;77%;38%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;E;11;62%;37%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;59;47;Spotty showers;68;51;N;3;70%;84%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;71;55;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;NE;4;68%;68%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;64;48;Nice with some sun;73;57;E;6;56%;49%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;74;63;A p.m. t-storm;75;60;NNW;7;75%;88%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;64;NW;5;46%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;75;65;Rain, heavy at times;68;66;ESE;16;81%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and not as hot;90;69;Sunny and hot;98;66;NNE;7;12%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;58;Periods of sun;66;52;N;9;67%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;81;66;Some sun, pleasant;81;66;ESE;4;59%;18%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;100;84;Partly sunny, warm;102;84;SSE;11;58%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;47;46;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;E;12;62%;66%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;S;8;78%;67%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler with rain;53;47;Spotty showers;64;49;E;7;81%;71%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;75;68;Partly sunny;75;69;N;11;83%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;84;72;Severe thunderstorms;80;65;SE;14;80%;85%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;84;75;Showers;83;75;S;8;85%;91%;5

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;99;75;Hazy sun;98;79;WSW;9;43%;10%;12

Denver, United States;Not as warm;71;41;A p.m. t-shower;63;37;NW;7;40%;57%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;81;Hazy sun, summerlike;104;82;S;9;63%;6%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;71;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;4;64%;55%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;57;46;Spotty showers;59;45;W;7;73%;70%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Inc. clouds;69;55;Clouds and sunshine;73;53;NNE;8;47%;44%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;70;57;Partly sunny;69;59;WSW;17;51%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Unseasonably hot;100;82;Sunshine, summerlike;100;83;SSE;8;52%;10%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;77;53;Partial sunshine;74;52;ENE;4;54%;35%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;84;71;A t-storm in spots;85;70;ESE;6;75%;74%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;68;43;Plenty of sun;63;47;ESE;8;51%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;80;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SSW;8;70%;55%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;A t-storm around;88;80;S;9;80%;56%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;73;A shower in spots;87;74;ENE;16;64%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;106;77;Hazy sun;104;80;N;7;22%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;86;67;Mostly sunny;91;69;N;7;42%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;71;56;A t-storm in spots;68;60;SW;6;81%;84%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;6;64%;45%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;103;85;Sunshine and warm;96;82;NNE;9;46%;25%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;74;47;Lots of sun, nice;74;47;WNW;4;31%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;71;52;Mostly sunny;78;51;N;6;33%;26%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;92;82;Hazy sun;93;82;W;11;57%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;Mostly sunny;88;61;SW;7;43%;2%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;110;84;Mostly sunny and hot;111;86;N;11;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A severe t-storm;80;59;Nice with some sun;75;53;E;9;58%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;89;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ENE;11;60%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;W;6;72%;57%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;101;83;Hazy and hot;103;82;S;9;53%;1%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;NNW;5;79%;59%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;30;Partly sunny, mild;61;31;NNW;7;24%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;6;70%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;70;63;Partly sunny;70;63;S;6;71%;16%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;66;54;Periods of sun;65;56;WNW;10;50%;52%;5

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;58;49;A shower;62;49;NNE;5;68%;64%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;71;55;Cool with some sun;71;57;SW;6;58%;75%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;86;76;Rather cloudy;87;76;W;6;74%;36%;2

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with some sun;67;47;Periods of sun;67;44;N;6;34%;9%;8

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;88;84;A t-storm around;91;85;WSW;5;66%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;NE;3;80%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;82;A t-storm in spots;95;81;WSW;10;63%;76%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;69;52;NNE;5;62%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;80;55;A t-storm in spots;82;56;S;5;34%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A shower or t-storm;85;77;E;10;65%;73%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;70;52;Partly sunny;73;50;ESE;10;64%;8%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;89;80;A t-storm around;88;80;S;9;72%;65%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;71;58;Plenty of clouds;72;60;N;9;71%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;59;46;Low clouds;61;50;WSW;3;58%;68%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;66;47;Sun, some clouds;71;48;NNE;7;40%;4%;6

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;83;Hazy sunshine;94;84;NNW;11;63%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;78;58;A t-storm in spots;76;61;E;8;66%;78%;11

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;78;56;Partly sunny;73;58;SSE;8;37%;26%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;96;59;Sunny and not as hot;83;59;WNW;10;34%;25%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;52;42;Cloudy and breezy;63;51;S;17;37%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;77;63;Cloudy with a shower;77;64;E;10;42%;64%;4

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;69;48;Spotty showers;57;52;NNE;6;83%;95%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;60;41;Mostly cloudy;57;45;N;8;60%;73%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Couple of t-storms;83;78;Cloudy with showers;83;79;NE;10;82%;92%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;WNW;6;78%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;E;8;73%;66%;10

Paris, France;Showers around;68;51;Spotty showers;68;51;N;5;67%;72%;2

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;63;40;Sunny, but cool;62;44;E;6;61%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;80;SW;8;66%;53%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm around;89;76;ESE;13;80%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;5;58%;65%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;63;46;Partly sunny;71;51;SE;8;52%;29%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;86;58;Mostly sunny;84;63;E;7;50%;8%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;69;55;Heavy p.m. showers;68;51;SSE;7;71%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;71;52;Clouds and sunshine;68;52;NNW;9;56%;11%;7

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;86;75;Showers around;85;77;SE;7;73%;88%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;46;Rain and drizzle;51;46;ESE;10;82%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;69;55;Periods of sun;77;58;ESE;9;47%;39%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, downpours;77;72;Rainy times;77;69;ENE;6;77%;95%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Rather cloudy;91;73;Partly sunny;97;75;ESE;6;18%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny intervals;70;58;Showers and t-storms;66;54;SE;11;78%;85%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;65;44;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;E;6;56%;4%;5

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;61;54;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;55;SSE;9;74%;94%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;66;Showers and t-storms;79;65;ENE;6;75%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;77;A shower in places;86;77;ESE;9;67%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;67;Partly sunny;73;66;ENE;4;97%;44%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;79;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;52;ESE;5;46%;49%;12

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;63;44;Mostly sunny;64;41;SW;3;65%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;88;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;E;5;70%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;63;47;Spotty showers;64;47;NNW;9;52%;76%;7

Seattle, United States;Clearing, a shower;60;50;Mostly cloudy;69;52;SE;5;56%;68%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;86;65;Not as warm;74;65;ESE;12;48%;67%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;70;Partly sunny, warm;82;66;WNW;9;65%;3%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;81;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SSE;7;74%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;65;47;Partly sunny;74;51;SW;5;64%;33%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;85;77;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;E;11;68%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;64;48;A passing shower;63;46;E;10;56%;100%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;74;59;More sun than clouds;73;59;S;7;68%;28%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Couple of t-storms;86;78;Partly sunny and hot;94;79;ESE;7;63%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;65;44;Partly sunny;67;49;E;10;48%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;84;61;A p.m. t-storm;79;60;SSE;8;51%;74%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;82;58;Clouds and sun, warm;84;59;NNE;7;52%;23%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;87;62;Plenty of sun;85;65;SE;7;20%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;81;63;N;8;44%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;71;52;Clouds and sun, nice;76;57;ENE;4;57%;33%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and nice;74;59;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;8;55%;5%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;59;44;Cloudy and cooler;52;48;ENE;9;75%;32%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;78;71;Sunshine and warmer;89;64;WNW;9;37%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;58;Clouds and sun;75;56;WNW;8;49%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;49;27;A bit of a.m. snow;43;24;NNW;10;40%;81%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;60;49;Mostly cloudy;68;54;ENE;4;47%;14%;5

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;65;50;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;SSE;10;55%;36%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;96;77;Some sun, summerlike;98;78;SW;6;55%;31%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;54;Rather cloudy;74;54;ESE;8;64%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;69;55;A severe t-storm;74;57;E;6;75%;68%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;51;45;Clouds and sun;62;56;NW;15;64%;23%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;97;80;Partly sunny and hot;98;80;W;6;51%;38%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;88;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;54;ENE;3;34%;42%;11

