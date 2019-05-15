Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, May 15, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SW;6;80%;65%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;100;80;Plenty of sunshine;99;80;NE;7;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, summerlike;96;69;Unseasonably hot;98;67;NW;9;20%;3%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;60;SE;9;59%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;63;45;Partly sunny;62;50;NE;12;54%;44%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;60;45;A shower or two;57;43;E;6;65%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;WNW;6;50%;40%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cooler;52;29;Sunny, but cool;55;33;ESE;9;33%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;76;56;Sunshine and nice;78;61;E;6;71%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;71;54;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SW;7;53%;62%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;65;59;A shower or two;65;58;SW;16;64%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;106;74;Sunny and hot;107;73;NW;10;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;75;Clouds and sun, nice;91;74;SW;6;64%;29%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;95;72;More sun than clouds;93;72;SSW;6;43%;10%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A t-storm in spots;95;81;SW;6;64%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;52;Partly sunny;66;56;SE;10;64%;56%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;82;61;Partly sunny, warmer;90;63;SSW;9;18%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;56;41;Periods of sun, cool;60;48;WNW;5;71%;72%;4

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;55;45;Cool with rain;58;49;SSE;8;91%;89%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;50;A shower;65;51;SE;5;79%;84%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;82;62;Not as warm;75;62;SE;7;80%;57%;2

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with rain;51;45;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;45;NW;8;80%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;63;41;Clouds and sun;60;46;NE;7;53%;44%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;70;53;Showers and t-storms;68;53;E;10;83%;84%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;54;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;48;NW;5;72%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Abundant sunshine;69;56;Nice with some sun;72;60;NNE;8;71%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;64;A t-storm in spots;90;65;SE;5;47%;69%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;78;60;Partly sunny;79;60;SSE;7;56%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;73;Sunshine, very hot;104;69;NW;8;11%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;69;55;Partly sunny;69;53;SE;9;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;78;65;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;ESE;4;62%;33%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;102;84;Mostly sunny, warm;101;85;SSE;10;59%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;70;56;A p.m. t-storm;76;47;SW;11;58%;86%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;90;79;Sun and clouds;88;78;SSW;7;77%;76%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Abundant sunshine;56;41;Mostly sunny;63;47;ENE;10;48%;60%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;Mostly sunny, nice;76;68;N;10;83%;26%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;86;66;Clearing;87;68;S;9;54%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;85;75;Clouds and sun;86;76;S;11;78%;81%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;95;73;Hazy sun;100;77;NW;7;36%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;85;55;Sunshine and warm;83;52;N;8;28%;34%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;77;A thunderstorm;97;81;S;8;65%;58%;8

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;94;71;Mostly cloudy;91;71;SSE;5;52%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;63;45;Partly sunny;60;46;E;8;65%;33%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;83;60;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;59;NNE;5;39%;57%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with sunshine;84;65;Partly sunny, warm;78;61;WSW;8;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with some sun;96;80;Warm with some sun;96;81;SSE;5;67%;39%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;Mostly sunny;78;51;ENE;4;50%;5%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;Showers and t-storms;83;71;ESE;6;80%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;58;39;Partly sunny;58;40;WSW;8;55%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;97;81;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;SSW;7;72%;74%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A morning shower;88;79;SSW;9;81%;68%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;74;NE;15;64%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;106;82;Hazy sunshine;106;84;NE;7;20%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;95;70;A t-storm in spots;84;68;NNE;7;56%;81%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;76;61;Partly sunny;76;57;ENE;8;68%;19%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;NW;5;73%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;100;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;85;NNE;8;42%;4%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;S;4;36%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;A t-storm in spots;71;54;NNE;7;46%;55%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;92;81;Mostly sunny;92;80;WSW;11;60%;28%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;81;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;59;S;6;69%;48%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;109;82;Sunshine and warm;109;81;NNW;8;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;71;58;Showers and t-storms;78;62;E;9;68%;87%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ENE;13;58%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;92;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;73;W;5;76%;78%;2

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;100;79;Partly sunny, warm;100;82;SSW;8;61%;27%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;NNW;5;74%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;29;Partly sunny;57;31;N;6;30%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;6;78%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;71;63;Turning sunny;70;63;S;8;79%;10%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;Cooler with some sun;70;55;NNW;12;60%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;67;46;Partly sunny;62;48;NE;11;53%;28%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;72;59;Rain tapering off;67;54;WSW;15;61%;67%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;87;77;Rather cloudy;88;76;WNW;6;74%;41%;3

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;93;56;Clouds and sun, warm;88;52;W;7;34%;74%;10

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;89;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;84;W;8;70%;77%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Showers this morning;79;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;NW;3;89%;86%;2

Manila, Philippines;Turning cloudy;92;82;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;82;W;8;53%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;65;44;Partly sunny;64;48;NNE;4;68%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;85;58;Partly sunny;84;61;ESE;6;33%;32%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;82;73;A t-storm in spots;83;75;E;8;72%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a shower;65;51;Partly sunny;59;51;ENE;12;65%;80%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;97;82;Partly sunny;92;81;SSE;8;64%;59%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;68;52;Turning sunny;70;56;NE;7;71%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Considerable clouds;60;44;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SW;1;59%;55%;6

Moscow, Russia;A bit of rain;70;46;Clouds and sun;65;44;NNE;10;43%;6%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;78;Hazy sunshine;91;77;NW;9;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;79;59;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;E;8;66%;44%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;69;54;Partly sunny;70;55;NNE;9;47%;46%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, summerlike;96;63;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;W;10;21%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;46;29;Mostly sunny;51;31;NW;8;49%;30%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;78;60;Sunny intervals;79;59;SSE;5;49%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Turning out cloudy;64;41;Partial sunshine;69;44;E;5;45%;3%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;58;40;Low clouds;61;43;SSW;8;62%;67%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;83;78;Rather cloudy;83;78;ESE;13;74%;67%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;S;7;77%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain;84;75;Downpours;83;75;ENE;7;83%;89%;4

Paris, France;Sunny;65;44;Partly sunny;63;49;NE;9;52%;11%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;Showers around;64;45;SSE;12;66%;83%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;SW;9;68%;53%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;10;80%;69%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;A t-storm in spots;96;74;ESE;5;47%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;45;43;Mostly cloudy;54;43;S;6;73%;48%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warm;82;55;Partly sunny;80;55;NNE;7;55%;11%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;54;Heavy p.m. showers;69;54;SSW;7;61%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;NW;8;52%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;73;A shower in the a.m.;88;73;E;7;68%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;55;46;Areas of low clouds;53;45;SE;12;80%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;More sun than clouds;60;45;Mostly sunny;65;48;ENE;10;38%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A downpour;79;72;A shower or two;77;71;ENE;6;76%;90%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;102;79;Mostly sunny;102;81;S;6;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Cooler with rain;55;44;Showers and t-storms;68;46;WNW;7;68%;66%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;60;40;Mostly sunny;61;41;S;5;46%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Afternoon rain;62;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;53;W;15;72%;83%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;82;66;Showers and t-storms;77;66;ENE;5;81%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;86;76;Nice with some sun;87;76;ESE;6;68%;39%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;68;A p.m. t-storm;74;67;WSW;4;99%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;56;Partly sunny;81;60;NNW;5;28%;13%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;79;43;Partial sunshine;69;45;SW;3;33%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;5;68%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;79;53;Not as warm;67;52;NNW;10;67%;44%;6

Seattle, United States;Showers around;65;52;Spotty showers;64;51;S;5;78%;93%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;W;5;42%;1%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;72;66;Rain and drizzle;73;68;SSE;9;88%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;94;81;A shower or t-storm;91;78;SW;4;75%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Showers and t-storms;61;48;WSW;7;83%;85%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny;84;77;E;8;65%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;62;34;Mostly sunny;62;38;E;7;45%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;NNW;7;65%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;86;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;6;70%;80%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;57;35;Sunshine;59;39;ENE;6;49%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;90;63;Partly sunny;89;63;ENE;8;30%;10%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunlit and pleasant;81;54;Sunny and very warm;84;57;ENE;8;52%;9%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;ESE;8;20%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny;86;70;ENE;8;43%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;68;53;Showers and t-storms;67;54;NE;5;66%;82%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;72;57;Partly sunny;74;59;SSE;7;53%;4%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;60;44;Mostly cloudy;54;49;S;9;73%;67%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;73;63;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;SW;11;52%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;Clouds and sun;69;53;NW;17;48%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Heavy rain and snow;43;29;Partly sunny;52;20;N;16;31%;9%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Spotty showers;65;54;S;4;66%;74%;4

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;51;44;Mostly cloudy;58;42;SSW;8;73%;50%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SSW;5;64%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;67;50;Cooler;59;50;E;12;59%;71%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon t-storms;54;53;Showers and t-storms;69;56;E;11;75%;83%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;61;56;Breezy with sunshine;62;48;S;20;58%;69%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, less humid;95;79;Variably cloudy, hot;99;80;W;7;48%;37%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;83;52;Sunny and very warm;84;55;NE;3;29%;1%;10

