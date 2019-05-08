Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 8, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;78;A thunderstorm;90;78;SW;10;78%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;100;75;Sunlit and very warm;100;81;NE;5;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;51;Partial sunshine;72;51;WSW;11;48%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;75;60;Some sun, pleasant;72;58;SE;7;62%;19%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;54;46;Spotty showers;59;47;WSW;8;78%;86%;4

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;51;42;An afternoon shower;55;44;N;6;62%;91%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with some sun;94;72;Some sun;94;74;SW;6;32%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;84;52;Partly sunny;84;55;ENE;6;30%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;82;71;A t-storm around;87;74;NE;10;79%;55%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;68;51;Clouds and sun;70;56;SSW;8;60%;16%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;65;58;Partly sunny;68;60;N;10;67%;84%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;93;64;Not as warm;86;62;N;10;27%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;90;76;High clouds;92;75;SW;7;65%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;87;70;Sun and clouds;91;71;W;10;56%;22%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;98;83;High clouds and warm;98;81;SW;8;53%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;68;59;Partly sunny;68;57;WSW;9;62%;9%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;77;57;Some sun;86;57;SW;9;14%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;65;47;Rain at times;64;48;W;8;64%;74%;2

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;65;51;Thundershowers;63;48;S;6;79%;85%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;66;52;A morning shower;65;51;S;5;77%;60%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;66;A t-storm around;82;64;E;9;71%;53%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;66;49;A little a.m. rain;59;49;SW;8;80%;69%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;56;46;Spotty showers;57;44;WSW;8;78%;91%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cool with some sun;60;40;A little p.m. rain;67;51;SE;6;53%;85%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;63;46;Showers and t-storms;55;47;NNW;8;84%;73%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;68;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;62;NNE;10;86%;89%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer with some sun;87;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;65;WNW;4;48%;73%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;72;53;Mostly sunny;72;52;W;10;47%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;NNE;7;33%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;63;53;Clouds and sun;68;52;SE;6;73%;5%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;67;Showers and t-storms;78;67;E;3;80%;82%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;104;84;Some brightening;104;87;S;7;48%;8%;7

Chicago, United States;Showers around;61;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;43;N;11;80%;68%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;91;81;Mainly cloudy;89;79;SW;9;63%;33%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;54;45;Showery;56;43;ESE;8;87%;88%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;80;70;Nice with sunshine;79;69;NNW;7;76%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;78;68;Showers around;75;52;N;12;64%;70%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;82;75;Heavy showers;83;75;S;11;88%;89%;2

Delhi, India;Hot with sunshine;108;83;Hazy sun and hot;110;83;WSW;15;19%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Chilly with rain;45;31;Showers of rain/snow;41;33;SE;6;93%;69%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with hazy sun;95;81;Hazy sun, summerlike;107;82;S;11;54%;2%;12

Dili, East Timor;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;76;Spotty showers;85;76;SW;5;75%;98%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with rain;48;42;Spotty showers;49;40;ENE;9;85%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;85;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;58;NNE;5;29%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of sun, nice;71;63;Some sun and nice;74;63;W;12;71%;5%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;78;70;Low clouds;78;74;NNE;6;83%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;76;49;Mostly cloudy;78;49;ESE;4;45%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;Partly sunny;89;73;E;7;58%;43%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;50;34;Partly sunny;53;41;E;13;54%;26%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;82;A t-storm or two;93;81;SW;8;76%;80%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;71;E;8;84%;63%;3

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;83;69;Partly sunny;83;68;NE;10;58%;16%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;105;80;Hazy sun;103;80;NNW;7;23%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;101;71;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;N;7;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;59;47;Partly sunny;66;53;SE;5;56%;57%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;E;6;70%;81%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;92;79;Sunny and less humid;93;77;N;12;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;51;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;SSE;7;48%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;81;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;WSW;7;30%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;90;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;78;WSW;16;60%;5%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;86;62;Mostly sunny;89;63;S;7;39%;2%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;111;85;Mostly sunny;108;83;SE;9;15%;9%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;50;40;Spotty showers;64;49;SW;5;59%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;E;10;63%;66%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;SSE;6;70%;64%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;Hot with hazy sun;106;82;SSW;9;53%;0%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;Showers around;92;76;NW;5;75%;79%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;36;A t-storm in spots;59;35;NW;6;60%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;92;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;SSW;8;69%;62%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;65;Mostly sunny;72;65;S;10;72%;22%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;63;59;Spotty showers;67;61;WSW;8;86%;70%;4

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;56;47;Spotty showers;58;45;WSW;7;74%;86%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;57;Low clouds breaking;66;58;SSE;5;72%;66%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;76;Sun and some clouds;90;76;S;6;73%;36%;6

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;66;53;Partly sunny;69;58;WSW;9;45%;32%;7

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;88;84;Mostly sunny;90;84;NW;9;67%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;4;81%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;82;Showers and t-storms;94;83;SW;9;67%;81%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;63;49;Afternoon rain;63;50;WSW;16;59%;96%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;85;54;Sunshine, pleasant;84;57;SSW;7;12%;0%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A couple of t-storms;84;75;E;9;76%;85%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;54;32;More clouds than sun;61;45;E;7;59%;67%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;S;9;73%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;67;57;Showers around;69;63;ENE;10;77%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine;56;38;A little p.m. rain;54;47;ESE;5;48%;93%;2

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;75;55;A shower in the p.m.;77;61;SE;7;53%;83%;5

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;83;Hazy sunshine;89;83;W;8;63%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;77;60;Showers and t-storms;77;62;NNW;8;71%;88%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;67;51;Cooler;58;53;ESE;8;53%;63%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;A t-storm in spots;72;52;W;6;45%;41%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;46;Partly sunny, cooler;59;35;NE;11;36%;8%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;71;53;Mostly cloudy;69;52;NW;6;52%;19%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cool;51;32;Chilly with rain;49;42;ESE;10;87%;93%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Some sun;56;37;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;46;ESE;15;59%;91%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;78;A thunderstorm;83;78;ESE;11;75%;72%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Showers and t-storms;89;77;WNW;7;79%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Afternoon showers;86;76;ENE;9;78%;92%;10

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;61;49;Spotty showers;59;44;W;14;84%;87%;7

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;E;8;51%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;97;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;WSW;8;66%;84%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;SE;12;70%;28%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;S;5;56%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;64;48;Thundershowers;63;48;SW;10;63%;70%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;80;45;Some sun, pleasant;74;45;WSW;6;42%;0%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;55;Afternoon rain;66;51;SW;6;66%;83%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;73;55;Lots of sun, nice;74;57;NE;9;63%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;Brief a.m. showers;85;77;SSE;8;80%;89%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;45;37;Increasing clouds;46;34;NNE;7;42%;28%;4

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;56;40;Periods of sun, nice;64;46;E;12;34%;15%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;77;69;Some sun, pleasant;80;70;ENE;7;70%;32%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy, warm;103;81;Warm with some sun;103;82;WSW;10;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny;70;49;SE;8;62%;30%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;52;34;Clouding up;57;45;ENE;8;53%;56%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;65;54;Mostly sunny;64;56;WSW;11;77%;33%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;Showers and t-storms;78;65;E;6;79%;82%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;74;A stray shower;86;75;E;9;67%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;76;67;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;WSW;4;94%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;52;Nice with sunshine;81;52;WNW;5;17%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;67;46;Partly sunny;61;41;SSW;3;69%;35%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;71;A t-storm in spots;85;72;ENE;5;71%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;64;52;Spotty showers;65;59;SW;7;83%;92%;3

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;72;54;Mostly sunny;79;55;NNE;7;45%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;75;48;High clouds;71;45;SW;6;34%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;68;59;Some sun, pleasant;77;63;SSE;9;51%;7%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;88;82;A t-storm in spots;90;82;WSW;8;76%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;59;38;A little p.m. rain;65;48;SE;6;54%;85%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower in spots;84;76;E;12;72%;69%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;53;41;Spotty showers;56;43;ESE;15;51%;62%;3

Sydney, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;70;52;Mostly sunny;70;56;NNW;8;48%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;75;70;A t-storm in spots;79;72;E;8;74%;78%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;52;34;Partly sunny;58;41;E;10;48%;26%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;Sunny and very warm;90;65;E;6;31%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;82;53;Partly sunny;79;56;NW;13;54%;65%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;82;65;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;ENE;9;17%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;72;58;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;NNW;9;45%;3%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;64;45;Showers around;71;57;ESE;4;45%;74%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;Mostly cloudy;74;58;SSW;12;51%;9%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;51;42;Rain and a t-storm;52;47;SSW;17;83%;93%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;Warmer with sunshine;88;63;NE;3;31%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer with some sun;85;61;Partial sunshine;84;60;W;11;43%;8%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;68;32;Becoming cloudy;66;29;NW;15;17%;13%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;73;57;Clouds and sun;76;55;NE;5;36%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;66;51;Showers and t-storms;60;50;W;9;69%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm around;92;75;ESE;6;63%;55%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;58;33;Clouds and sun;62;45;ESE;8;51%;30%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;59;44;Partly sunny;64;47;SSE;15;42%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;61;57;Lots of sun, breezy;65;59;N;19;77%;69%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;81;A t-storm around;97;79;WSW;6;45%;64%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;75;48;Increasing clouds;76;52;NNE;4;40%;73%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather