Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 30, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A thunderstorm;90;78;WSW;9;76%;71%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;92;76;Sunny and nice;90;71;WNW;14;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;80;59;Increasing clouds;82;58;NNW;8;42%;4%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;64;51;Plenty of sunshine;67;57;E;9;65%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;57;44;Fog, then some sun;58;45;WNW;6;73%;20%;2

Anchorage, United States;Milder with some sun;56;41;Some sun;57;43;WSW;5;61%;30%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;81;58;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSE;6;46%;6%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and snow shower;53;23;Partly sunny;43;27;NNE;6;42%;3%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, p.m. showers;76;65;Low clouds;76;62;SSE;8;75%;27%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;Sun and some clouds;71;54;WNW;7;47%;29%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;62;50;Mostly sunny;63;51;S;10;62%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;92;65;Turning sunny;96;68;NNE;6;26%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;5;70%;49%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;93;73;Mostly cloudy;93;71;WSW;10;49%;19%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;101;79;Mostly sunny, warm;98;81;W;7;57%;38%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;65;54;Fog, then some sun;65;54;WSW;11;72%;11%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, breezy;75;54;Sunny and warm;81;50;SW;9;15%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and a t-storm;57;47;Spotty showers;61;47;W;11;80%;87%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;65;44;Showers around;65;45;WNW;10;65%;68%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;68;48;Partly sunny, nice;69;49;ESE;6;63%;36%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;83;66;A stray t-shower;83;66;SE;5;64%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and a t-storm;57;48;A passing shower;66;49;NW;15;50%;64%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;59;42;Fog, then some sun;66;46;NNW;4;67%;32%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Severe thunderstorms;72;47;Morning rain, cooler;63;48;W;18;67%;78%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;65;50;Clouds and sun;68;49;NW;11;44%;33%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and cooler;64;47;Mostly sunny;68;57;NNW;6;68%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;85;64;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NW;4;48%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;69;53;Clearing;72;52;NW;9;56%;6%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;Unseasonably hot;101;75;NE;7;13%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;64;57;Partly sunny;69;55;NW;7;68%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;83;67;ESE;4;47%;6%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;104;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;87;E;7;55%;29%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;48;46;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;45;NNE;9;86%;69%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SW;9;82%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;61;48;Partly sunny;62;45;W;12;67%;51%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;68;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;NNW;11;81%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;71;A severe t-storm;79;69;SE;10;78%;86%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;SSW;10;85%;79%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;111;79;Hot with hazy sun;109;78;NE;6;23%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Rain and snow shower;51;39;Spotty showers;54;32;E;7;64%;70%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;95;82;Turning sunny, nice;94;81;S;9;53%;35%;12

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;90;75;A t-storm or two;86;75;E;4;78%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;54;42;An afternoon shower;57;43;W;8;65%;57%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;60;44;Pleasant and warmer;72;48;N;5;32%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;68;60;Sun and some clouds;68;62;ENE;14;73%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;84;72;Partly sunny;81;72;SSE;6;68%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;ENE;5;48%;8%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;86;69;E;11;65%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cool with some sun;52;34;Clouds and sunshine;55;38;SW;11;47%;75%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;97;80;A thunderstorm;94;80;SE;5;65%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;Brief p.m. showers;86;74;A morning t-storm;83;72;E;6;74%;83%;3

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;83;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;71;ENE;16;61%;35%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;105;77;Partly sunny;104;76;E;6;33%;5%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;90;65;Mostly sunny;91;67;N;7;36%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;73;57;Clouds and sunshine;70;55;W;9;59%;34%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;WSW;7;74%;77%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;99;80;Sunny and very warm;97;81;NE;8;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;WNW;4;44%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;72;45;Nice with some sun;72;47;N;5;26%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;Hazy and hot;103;73;NW;10;16%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;86;61;Mostly sunny;88;64;W;6;47%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;110;81;Sunny and very warm;111;83;NW;7;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, cool;51;44;Periods of rain;61;46;WSW;8;71%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ENE;15;57%;46%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm around;90;74;W;5;69%;70%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;98;82;Hazy sunshine;95;81;S;11;53%;9%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;89;77;Cloudy;95;74;NNE;4;69%;63%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;37;A t-storm in spots;59;35;NE;8;61%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SSW;7;71%;51%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunny and nice;73;66;Partly sunny;72;65;S;9;79%;16%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;73;55;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;N;11;60%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;62;45;Fog, then some sun;60;48;W;5;64%;80%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SSW;6;64%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;75;Some sun, pleasant;88;77;NW;6;73%;37%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;Partly sunny, warm;80;55;NE;4;46%;44%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;84;Brief a.m. showers;90;85;W;11;69%;83%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;75;A thunderstorm;87;74;E;5;84%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;94;81;Mostly sunny;96;81;WSW;7;45%;36%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;76;62;Couple of t-storms;70;64;NNE;16;76%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;55;Partly sunny;82;59;E;5;35%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy with sunshine;84;76;A morning shower;83;75;E;16;63%;58%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny;63;36;Sun and some clouds;62;37;NE;9;34%;2%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;92;83;Mostly sunny;91;83;S;9;66%;6%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;62;48;Mostly sunny;65;54;NNW;6;61%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mainly cloudy;52;33;A little p.m. rain;41;36;NE;2;50%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;54;36;Increasing clouds;58;42;SE;8;37%;25%;5

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;91;82;Hazy sunshine;89;79;SW;8;72%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;NNE;8;59%;30%;12

New York, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;50;Mainly cloudy, mist;54;51;SE;7;63%;73%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;83;58;Clouds and sun;81;62;ESE;7;40%;7%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;71;27;Much colder;37;26;WSW;17;56%;17%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A little a.m. rain;72;59;A few showers;67;54;ESE;5;84%;81%;2

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;Periods of sun;62;39;N;5;59%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;54;31;Snow and rain;40;33;ENE;14;62%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;78;A t-storm or two;84;77;SE;7;82%;90%;2

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Showers and t-storms;91;78;NW;9;74%;72%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;88;75;Afternoon showers;83;76;ENE;8;86%;99%;4

Paris, France;Some sun, fog early;61;43;Fog, then some sun;68;48;N;4;58%;66%;5

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;68;51;Partly sunny;66;48;E;8;50%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;101;79;Increasing clouds;99;79;SW;7;50%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;74;Cloudy;89;74;NE;8;75%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;74;ESE;5;50%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;59;41;A brief shower;61;47;W;7;58%;62%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;41;NNW;10;49%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;52;A stray shower;74;55;W;7;49%;57%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;Clouds and sun, nice;76;60;SW;6;66%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;A shower or two;87;77;ESE;8;66%;81%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy;55;47;Mostly cloudy;53;44;SSW;6;83%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;61;42;Sun and some clouds;65;45;WSW;4;36%;74%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Clouds and sun;86;74;NE;5;64%;10%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;Mostly sunny, nice;96;75;ESE;10;14%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;67;45;Mostly sunny;67;45;WNW;6;63%;36%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;56;35;Sun, some clouds;61;46;SSW;7;49%;25%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;50;Sunshine;66;51;WSW;8;68%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;ENE;8;68%;83%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;Partly sunny;82;77;E;12;74%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;Partial sunshine;78;66;NW;5;75%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;52;Partly sunny, nice;82;51;ESE;5;24%;30%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Partly sunny;78;50;E;4;32%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;71;A t-storm in spots;86;72;NNE;6;71%;59%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;74;51;Partly sunny;76;50;NNW;7;65%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;65;45;Mostly sunny;63;45;SSW;8;45%;12%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;72;48;Hazy sunshine;72;47;NNW;7;59%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;63;57;Partly sunny;73;55;NNE;10;58%;25%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;NE;4;74%;57%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;61;44;Showers and t-storms;63;46;W;11;50%;86%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;85;75;A shower or two;84;75;E;15;73%;70%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cooler;61;36;A few showers;57;39;ESE;6;57%;91%;3

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;76;64;Decreasing clouds;75;64;NNE;10;69%;28%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;85;70;Rain, not as warm;73;68;E;7;79%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;56;37;Partly sunny;59;41;SW;8;45%;66%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;73;56;Nice with some sun;75;54;NE;7;43%;14%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;77;51;Partly sunny;77;53;NNE;5;53%;53%;9

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;72;55;Becoming cloudy;76;60;NE;8;17%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;Mostly sunny;89;69;ESE;7;35%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorm;63;50;Showers and t-storms;63;48;ENE;5;74%;72%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;64;59;A little a.m. rain;73;59;NNE;10;73%;96%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Chilly with rain;46;39;ENE;20;93%;93%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;71;58;ENE;12;63%;11%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;70;51;Nice with sunshine;71;51;WSW;8;50%;2%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;64;29;Sunny and mild;68;34;SSE;8;14%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;63;44;Partial sunshine;60;44;ESE;5;46%;34%;5

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;57;46;Spotty showers;65;50;WNW;13;50%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;101;77;Sunshine, summerlike;102;76;SW;6;40%;31%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;65;40;Partly sunny;63;41;SSE;6;35%;12%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;66;44;Spotty showers;65;49;W;6;43%;67%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;55;52;Mostly sunny;60;50;N;11;68%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;100;80;A t-storm around;95;78;SW;7;49%;55%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;74;46;Sunshine and nice;73;49;ENE;3;38%;7%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather