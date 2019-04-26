Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 26, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;78;Clouds and sun;90;78;WSW;9;76%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;84;72;Clouds and sun;89;74;NW;12;33%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with sunshine;75;55;Plenty of clouds;77;55;ENE;8;37%;10%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;66;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;49;E;8;62%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-shower;62;47;Rain, breezy, cooler;54;46;SW;23;72%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;50;32;Plenty of sun;51;33;ESE;4;55%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with some sun;65;46;Mostly sunny;70;49;SE;8;46%;27%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning showers;45;30;Rather cloudy;51;34;W;13;57%;28%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorm;84;68;Rain, then a shower;74;64;SW;6;88%;80%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny;76;56;SSW;6;64%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;68;58;Becoming cloudy;69;60;NNW;7;77%;58%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;86;56;Mostly cloudy;87;59;NNW;5;23%;1%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;75;SSE;4;84%;88%;5

Bangalore, India;Warm with some sun;97;72;Hazy sun and warm;97;73;SE;6;33%;4%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;99;83;Clouds and sun, warm;98;83;S;9;61%;10%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;69;51;Plenty of sunshine;63;53;SSW;7;67%;11%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and cool;68;50;Rain and drizzle;61;43;SSW;9;52%;61%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;Showers and t-storms;63;49;W;7;83%;72%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;77;50;Spotty showers;67;46;W;7;60%;87%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;51;Cloudy;66;51;SSE;6;75%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;E;8;63%;6%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;79;50;Showers, not as warm;66;50;WNW;14;52%;69%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-shower;62;48;A touch of rain;53;43;NW;18;68%;86%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;Showers and t-storms;79;55;SE;7;58%;85%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with some sun;83;53;Spotty showers;64;52;NW;10;64%;86%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;66;62;Cloudy with a shower;70;56;SW;6;83%;43%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and very warm;85;65;Rather cloudy, warm;88;66;NE;4;42%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Brief showers;56;48;Partly sunny;62;49;E;9;50%;3%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;NE;10;22%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;69;56;Sunny and nice;72;55;SSE;9;73%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;79;69;Partial sunshine;82;67;ESE;4;64%;33%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;99;84;Clearing and warm;100;84;SSE;10;59%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;62;41;Periods of rain;46;35;NNE;12;68%;95%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;88;79;A t-storm around;89;78;S;6;76%;55%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning out cloudy;67;47;Cooler with showers;53;44;SE;7;81%;83%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;Nice with some sun;79;69;NNW;10;71%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;78;59;Mostly sunny;84;63;S;12;59%;44%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SW;7;78%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;107;81;Hot with hazy sun;110;81;NNW;12;18%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;75;47;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;SW;7;36%;27%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy and less humid;95;80;A t-storm around;101;81;S;9;56%;65%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny, nice;91;77;SE;5;56%;35%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;53;39;Showers;52;39;W;24;61%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, cool;58;45;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;5;44%;81%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;68;57;Plenty of sun;68;60;ENE;18;68%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;85;79;SSE;12;83%;66%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;Sunshine, pleasant;81;56;SE;6;42%;11%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;70;A t-storm in spots;85;70;E;6;67%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;59;45;More sun than clouds;63;36;E;8;57%;7%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;82;Mostly cloudy;96;83;SSE;8;60%;81%;12

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;82;75;E;14;83%;75%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;86;71;Afternoon showers;85;71;NNW;7;63%;88%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and very warm;105;79;Warm with hazy sun;105;78;SSE;6;25%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;Hazy sun;93;67;N;8;35%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;66;48;Mainly cloudy, warm;71;53;E;5;63%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;WSW;7;75%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;80;Mostly sunny;94;78;WSW;11;51%;11%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;Sunny and beautiful;75;48;SW;5;52%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;Sunshine, pleasant;71;47;NW;5;36%;27%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Hazy and very warm;99;76;WNW;9;36%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;SE;6;66%;55%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;78;Sunny and very warm;107;77;NNW;10;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;Mostly sunny;73;56;SW;10;54%;70%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;An afternoon shower;89;76;ENE;11;53%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SW;5;69%;60%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;98;81;Hazy and very warm;102;82;SSW;11;55%;4%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;87;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ENE;4;80%;64%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;35;A t-storm in spots;59;35;ENE;8;52%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SSW;7;71%;50%;8

Lima, Peru;Episodes of sunshine;74;67;Cloudy;73;67;S;8;78%;30%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;67;50;Partly sunny;75;53;N;8;49%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;58;44;A little rain;51;43;W;25;66%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;73;56;Low clouds breaking;71;55;SSW;6;76%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;85;77;Rather cloudy;88;77;S;6;73%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;42;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;NE;4;48%;5%;9

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;89;83;Mostly cloudy;91;85;WNW;4;63%;32%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;NNE;5;81%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and warm;96;80;Mostly sunny;97;79;E;10;49%;2%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;58;46;Rather cloudy;61;51;WNW;11;56%;21%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;51;Partly sunny;82;61;S;6;33%;27%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;71;A t-storm around;84;74;ENE;9;61%;47%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;75;51;Showers and t-storms;76;52;E;7;66%;85%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;90;81;A t-storm around;88;80;E;9;71%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;65;62;Cloudy with a shower;68;59;S;9;78%;47%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain;51;42;Rain, then snow;43;31;W;16;79%;75%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;73;55;An afternoon shower;73;46;WSW;7;43%;79%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;85;Hazy sun and warm;98;86;NW;10;54%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;78;62;A t-storm in spots;79;63;ENE;8;72%;68%;8

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;50;Partly sunny;59;46;N;22;44%;20%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;80;57;Some sun, pleasant;77;55;NE;9;47%;26%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;46;25;Mostly cloudy;41;30;ESE;6;51%;52%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;72;49;Decreasing clouds;58;43;NNW;15;50%;2%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;52;Periods of rain;63;49;E;6;76%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with rain;55;39;Afternoon snow;40;26;W;17;72%;78%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;ENE;7;78%;77%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;92;78;NW;10;67%;44%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy;88;74;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;ENE;9;69%;60%;9

Paris, France;Thundershowers;62;47;A touch of rain;55;44;WNW;18;57%;85%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;ENE;10;36%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;99;82;Clouds and sun, warm;99;81;SSW;7;42%;45%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;8;80%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SW;5;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;79;48;Spotty showers;61;43;W;8;61%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;57;37;Sun, then clouds;65;43;WNW;6;46%;10%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;72;56;A little p.m. rain;69;56;SW;5;60%;70%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;70;50;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;E;8;51%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;Some sun, pleasant;86;76;SE;8;69%;39%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;53;45;Rain and drizzle;52;43;ESE;11;71%;78%;3

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;74;52;Showers and t-storms;73;55;ENE;6;53%;62%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny, humid;89;76;N;5;65%;6%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy, not as warm;74;65;Warmer with a shower;87;68;ESE;13;27%;43%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;71;49;Partly sunny, nice;70;45;NNW;6;59%;26%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Thickening clouds;73;50;Partly sunny, mild;64;35;ENE;8;56%;8%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny;66;52;SW;10;72%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;86;65;Partly sunny, humid;86;64;ENE;7;62%;37%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower in spots;85;75;ESE;9;71%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;67;Partly sunny;79;66;NNW;6;65%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and nice;82;51;Nice with sunshine;82;50;NE;6;20%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;72;45;Partly sunny;76;48;SSW;3;45%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;71;A t-storm in spots;86;72;N;5;71%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;62;41;Partly sunny, warmer;74;47;N;5;59%;3%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;62;45;A shower in the a.m.;54;40;SE;7;52%;60%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;55;39;Sun, some clouds;65;46;WNW;4;52%;43%;9

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;64;52;Partly sunny, cool;64;57;SE;10;55%;55%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with t-storms;83;79;Showers and t-storms;89;82;NNW;4;79%;83%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;77;51;Showers and t-storms;76;48;W;8;60%;70%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;75;A passing shower;83;75;ENE;11;71%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and nice;63;43;Variable clouds;65;46;ENE;10;57%;11%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;82;57;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;53;WNW;11;48%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;82;73;Low clouds;79;74;ESE;14;71%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;61;46;Showers and t-storms;64;42;ENE;9;63%;60%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More clouds than sun;63;45;Partly sunny, cool;65;47;NE;6;44%;6%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;69;43;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;NE;7;47%;19%;8

Tehran, Iran;Cool with some sun;64;47;Sunshine and cool;65;51;ENE;7;21%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;82;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;N;8;49%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;85;59;Showers and t-storms;73;49;SE;5;63%;61%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;59;50;Morning rain;56;45;NW;10;70%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Heavy morning rain;49;36;Low clouds breaking;47;35;WNW;16;63%;73%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;Mostly sunny;69;57;N;8;71%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;78;55;Breezy with sunshine;71;54;WNW;15;51%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;61;29;Cloudy;58;30;E;6;31%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;57;41;Partly sunny;55;38;NNE;9;43%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;50;Spotty showers;65;49;WNW;15;46%;64%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;103;75;A t-storm or two;95;76;S;5;59%;84%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;Showers and t-storms;78;55;ENE;6;59%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;85;60;Spotty showers;72;50;NW;12;50%;70%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;65;58;A stray shower;65;56;NNW;26;86%;73%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;107;77;Sunny and hot;105;78;WSW;7;42%;2%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;66;37;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;ENE;4;41%;2%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather