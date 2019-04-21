Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 21, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun;91;79;A t-storm around;90;79;SW;10;74%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;101;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;78;NW;9;24%;2%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy, cool;53;44;Clouds and sun, cool;62;43;W;14;47%;10%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;64;55;Cloudy with showers;60;55;WSW;20;75%;77%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and warm;72;50;Warm with sunshine;75;52;E;11;49%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain/snow showers;47;29;Rain and snow shower;42;28;SSW;6;63%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cool;63;51;Rain and drizzle;64;51;E;9;62%;89%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;51;25;Becoming cloudy;49;26;ENE;6;50%;14%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;80;70;A shower or t-storm;80;68;SSE;8;80%;78%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;64;45;Clouds and sun;64;50;SSE;7;47%;61%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;65;59;Showers;63;54;N;7;87%;89%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;83;51;Partly sunny;72;51;WNW;17;36%;6%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;96;74;An afternoon shower;94;76;ESE;6;67%;67%;12

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;92;71;An afternoon shower;92;73;SE;5;45%;57%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;100;85;Mainly cloudy, warm;97;83;S;11;61%;50%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;64;57;Windy with rain;64;56;NNE;25;70%;85%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;72;46;Partial sunshine;79;54;SSW;9;48%;6%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;71;43;Partly sunny;74;48;SE;6;37%;70%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;70;45;Mostly sunny, nice;65;49;E;10;44%;0%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;63;51;An afternoon shower;63;49;W;4;83%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;65;A t-storm in spots;83;65;ENE;6;75%;57%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and nice;72;46;Clouds and sunshine;70;50;E;8;42%;64%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;75;51;Mostly sunny, warm;75;52;E;6;46%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;64;44;Showers and t-storms;56;42;ESE;12;64%;70%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with sunshine;73;42;Sun and clouds;69;49;E;6;41%;70%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;70;53;Mostly sunny;70;56;E;6;63%;25%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;66;A morning t-storm;86;66;WNW;5;45%;63%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;73;55;Partly sunny;69;53;NE;10;62%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;NNE;8;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;60;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;SE;20;57%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;66;A shower or t-storm;78;68;ENE;3;80%;84%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing and warm;100;84;Partly sunny;97;83;SE;8;65%;14%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;54;Partly sunny;73;52;SSW;13;53%;66%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;6;70%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunlit and pleasant;62;38;Mostly sunny;56;45;E;9;64%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;76;66;Mostly sunny;74;64;N;11;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;82;64;Some sun returning;80;66;SSE;12;65%;14%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;87;77;Couple of t-storms;88;78;SSE;11;84%;72%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;100;73;Warm with hazy sun;101;76;NNW;8;34%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Not as warm;69;40;Spotty showers;48;39;NE;7;89%;70%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny, hotter;101;78;S;4;48%;27%;11

Dili, East Timor;Episodes of sunshine;95;73;Sunshine and nice;92;74;SE;6;65%;4%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and mild;68;46;A p.m. t-shower;63;47;SE;13;65%;81%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;69;52;A morning shower;73;54;NNE;6;51%;70%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;66;57;A thundershower;69;55;WSW;14;64%;85%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;93;80;A t-storm in spots;92;79;ESE;9;72%;81%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;Mostly sunny;78;53;ESE;5;54%;17%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;81;65;Partly sunny;84;67;ENE;10;52%;1%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;49;38;Partial sunshine;56;40;WSW;10;58%;13%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;82;Mostly sunny, warm;98;83;SE;9;52%;9%;13

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;SSE;7;79%;56%;12

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and mild;86;72;Partly sunny, breezy;85;72;ENE;15;59%;36%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;99;73;Hazy sun;97;73;SE;5;41%;7%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;67;Hazy sunshine;92;69;N;8;42%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;53;38;Mostly sunny;59;43;E;6;63%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;91;78;A t-storm in spots;94;77;E;7;64%;55%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;N;13;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;Showers and t-storms;65;54;ENE;7;80%;87%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;79;51;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;N;5;27%;4%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;92;77;Hazy sun;93;77;WNW;10;55%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;58;SE;6;63%;58%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;98;68;Sunny and nice;97;68;NNE;14;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;64;39;Partly sunny;62;41;E;7;38%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;4;67%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;89;75;Low clouds;91;75;SSW;5;66%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;98;76;Hazy and very warm;99;76;SSW;6;52%;11%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;96;77;A t-storm in spots;96;76;NNE;4;69%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;35;A thunderstorm;60;37;NE;6;57%;73%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSW;7;70%;71%;7

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;74;67;Mostly sunny, nice;74;68;S;6;70%;18%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;72;53;Clouds and sun;67;48;NW;8;74%;75%;6

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and mild;73;48;Clouds and sun, warm;72;53;ENE;10;53%;14%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;52;Clouds to sun;73;54;S;6;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;77;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;78;SW;5;78%;43%;3

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;62;48;A thundershower;66;48;SW;5;57%;84%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;85;Some sun;92;85;NW;9;61%;36%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;E;4;83%;74%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;94;82;Sunny and very warm;98;80;E;10;44%;4%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;82;59;Cloudy and cooler;64;53;SSE;9;68%;36%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;SE;5;28%;27%;14

Miami, United States;Sunny and nice;80;67;Sunshine, pleasant;80;69;NE;10;48%;3%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;64;38;Partly sunny;62;35;SE;9;35%;1%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;83;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SE;8;69%;65%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;66;54;Sunny intervals;65;51;ESE;7;52%;3%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;68;44;Sunny and nice;62;43;NNE;4;55%;15%;7

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;63;39;Turning cloudy, mild;65;44;NW;5;42%;3%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny;90;80;Hazy sun;93;82;NW;8;58%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;86;62;A t-storm in spots;82;63;NW;7;63%;72%;11

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;66;51;A shower;66;55;NNW;10;61%;74%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;63;48;Sunshine;68;47;W;9;38%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a flurry;42;21;Sunny;45;26;S;4;49%;2%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, pleasant;75;59;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;7;50%;2%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, mild;68;40;Sunshine and mild;62;34;S;6;54%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;62;40;Sunshine, pleasant;64;40;NE;7;56%;13%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;85;78;A t-storm around;85;78;E;7;78%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNW;11;65%;64%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;74;A morning shower;88;75;NE;8;72%;76%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;78;52;A p.m. t-storm;78;52;E;5;53%;80%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;SE;9;47%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;99;80;Warm with sunshine;98;81;SSE;7;49%;15%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;Rather cloudy;91;75;ESE;9;74%;39%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;A p.m. shower or two;85;70;SE;5;59%;100%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and nice;69;43;Mostly sunny;65;49;E;8;39%;1%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;72;39;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;N;5;48%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;55;Showers, some heavy;66;55;S;6;72%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;66;54;A shower or two;68;54;WSW;13;72%;82%;9

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;7;75%;100%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;46;37;Turning cloudy;47;38;ESE;7;62%;65%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;57;40;Partly sunny;65;40;SSE;7;46%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;73;An afternoon shower;90;75;ENE;5;62%;75%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;85;67;Sunny and breezy;84;58;NNE;15;13%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;74;52;P.M. rain, cooler;75;57;ESE;10;54%;90%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;Clouds and sun, mild;62;41;W;8;46%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;64;50;Mostly sunny;70;54;W;8;63%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;9;66%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More clouds than sun;83;75;A shower or two;82;73;E;10;68%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, pleasant;80;65;Partly sunny;79;66;NNW;5;74%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;77;57;A shower in the p.m.;76;60;N;4;55%;65%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;69;45;Mostly sunny;71;43;SW;4;60%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;70;Brief p.m. showers;84;70;N;4;73%;93%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;74;46;Afternoon rain;69;43;NW;7;71%;88%;6

Seattle, United States;Sun and some clouds;62;46;Spotty p.m. showers;58;51;S;8;66%;84%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;71;47;Hazy sun and warmer;80;54;SW;4;50%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Rain and drizzle;72;66;SE;13;79%;97%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;ESE;6;70%;71%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;64;37;Partly sunny;69;43;SSE;7;41%;60%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;A stray shower;82;73;ENE;9;63%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with some sun;56;43;Mostly sunny;62;41;S;10;40%;8%;4

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;79;67;High clouds;79;64;NNE;10;66%;58%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;83;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SE;5;73%;82%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;59;42;Partly sunny, mild;64;43;SSW;9;49%;5%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few a.m. showers;63;49;An afternoon shower;65;51;N;6;67%;65%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds and cold;48;39;Rain and drizzle;52;39;NNE;8;74%;66%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;66;52;Spotty showers;61;41;WNW;7;52%;86%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with some sun;61;54;Cool with some sun;65;51;SE;10;45%;2%;10

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;72;49;Partly sunny;74;56;ENE;5;52%;73%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;68;59;Partly sunny;75;59;E;8;58%;27%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;51;42;Mostly sunny;55;42;NW;6;75%;23%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;75;Decreasing clouds;90;65;W;13;25%;9%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;68;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;58;W;13;38%;33%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mainly cloudy;63;36;Cooler with some sun;52;30;ESE;11;36%;57%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;58;46;Cooler with rain;52;47;E;6;70%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and delightful;72;40;Partly sunny;70;51;ESE;6;40%;64%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and summerlike;104;79;A p.m. t-storm;101;79;S;5;45%;73%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with some sun;52;41;Periods of sun;64;38;ESE;11;39%;0%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;65;40;Partly sunny;65;46;ESE;14;49%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;59;55;A couple of showers;60;55;S;10;87%;84%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSW;7;46%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;60;36;Rain and drizzle;53;33;NNE;4;49%;82%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather