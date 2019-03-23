Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 23, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;11;76%;59%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A t-storm in spots;92;76;Clouds and sun;91;76;SE;11;48%;9%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;68;43;Cooler;60;41;NNE;13;55%;61%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;58;47;Clouds and sun;64;50;ESE;7;70%;11%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;53;35;Fog, then some sun;50;41;W;9;70%;6%;3

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;44;34;Partly sunny;45;35;SE;5;70%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;Mostly cloudy;70;52;SSE;7;50%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;45;31;Colder;36;29;ENE;4;96%;65%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;Some sun, pleasant;86;69;SSE;5;68%;42%;9

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;63;50;Plenty of sunshine;60;46;N;12;52%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;71;61;A shower in spots;73;63;NE;8;68%;47%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;76;56;Inc. clouds;75;58;SE;16;50%;82%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds, warm;97;72;A shower or two;90;73;WNW;6;64%;67%;9

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;94;69;Partly sunny;93;69;ESE;6;38%;4%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;Partly sunny, warm;96;81;S;8;62%;12%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;66;51;Partly sunny;65;50;NW;8;57%;4%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;54;36;Sunny, nice and warm;66;39;WSW;9;16%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and pleasant;66;36;Sunny and mild;68;39;SSE;3;39%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mild with some sun;62;36;Cooler with some sun;53;37;WNW;5;55%;61%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;62;49;A passing shower;65;51;SSE;5;78%;82%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;E;9;79%;79%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, mild;65;44;Mild with some sun;65;44;NW;7;55%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;52;40;Fog, then some sun;52;37;NW;7;65%;56%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;63;33;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;SW;6;40%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and nice;64;42;Sunny and mild;69;46;WSW;5;57%;30%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;78;65;Sunshine, pleasant;74;54;S;9;56%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;89;65;A t-storm around;89;65;WNW;4;44%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;55;34;Mostly sunny;55;37;WSW;9;38%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;78;58;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;WNW;12;41%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;86;64;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;SSE;16;78%;44%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;83;65;Nice with sunshine;82;63;E;4;55%;3%;12

Chennai, India;Sunshine and warm;97;78;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;11;57%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;49;40;Rain and drizzle;45;31;NNE;8;76%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;Sunny;90;76;SE;6;66%;2%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;49;36;Partial sunshine;46;36;WSW;9;63%;69%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;73;64;Partly sunny;73;63;N;11;80%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;69;62;Warmer;80;59;SW;11;62%;72%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, warm;93;76;Showers and t-storms;93;75;ESE;7;66%;61%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;86;65;Hazy sun;90;66;NNW;11;37%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;55;33;Mostly cloudy;56;32;WNW;6;48%;81%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;67;Hazy and hot;97;70;E;5;30%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;W;7;73%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;48;35;Mostly cloudy;51;40;W;14;67%;36%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;52;41;Mostly sunny;67;43;NNE;9;31%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy;63;58;A t-storm in spots;63;58;E;23;77%;66%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;72;61;A morning shower;65;63;NE;6;77%;57%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;ENE;6;54%;15%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;Partly sunny;82;69;ENE;11;61%;96%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and breezy;39;29;Sunshine and breezy;41;27;WSW;17;64%;55%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;93;79;Couple of t-storms;91;79;ESE;9;73%;74%;10

Hong Kong, China;Rain and drizzle;74;63;Low clouds;71;66;E;13;74%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;68;A shower in spots;85;70;ENE;14;57%;55%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;99;71;Mostly sunny;98;71;ESE;5;31%;3%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;72;53;High clouds;76;54;N;8;47%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;More sun than clouds;54;39;Abundant sunshine;50;37;ENE;9;55%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;8;76%;68%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny intervals;92;74;Some sun;91;78;SSW;19;59%;13%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;79;58;Nice with some sun;81;58;W;7;51%;63%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;53;39;Sunny;59;39;W;5;28%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;74;Hazy sunshine;93;72;WNW;10;34%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;51;Sunshine and nice;82;53;S;6;40%;3%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;106;76;Partly sunny and hot;109;73;N;6;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;47;31;A passing shower;49;34;WNW;9;54%;57%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;Spotty showers;86;74;E;9;57%;87%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;74;Periods of sun;88;75;W;6;73%;56%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;69;Hazy sun;95;70;SSW;6;31%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;NW;4;74%;81%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;60;37;A shower or t-storm;58;40;E;7;60%;83%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;81;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SSW;8;75%;67%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;76;69;Partly sunny;76;68;S;9;71%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;72;51;Periods of sun, nice;72;53;NNE;10;47%;17%;6

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;54;38;Partly sunny;54;40;W;8;56%;9%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and some clouds;66;52;Mostly sunny;70;50;W;5;61%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Thunderstorms;88;77;A t-storm around;86;79;WSW;6;80%;68%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;Partly sunny, warm;72;47;ESE;6;22%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;88;83;Mostly sunny;92;83;ENE;6;64%;6%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;ESE;4;79%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;92;77;Some sun, less humid;92;76;E;11;48%;3%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun, warm;88;61;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;NW;11;55%;82%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;Partly sunny;81;50;ENE;5;24%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;Partly sunny;79;71;ENE;13;57%;27%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;48;37;Partly sunny;48;31;WNW;11;58%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler but pleasant;89;80;Periods of sun, nice;89;81;ESE;11;69%;66%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;77;62;Nice with some sun;71;60;SSW;12;57%;44%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;37;26;Turning cloudy;38;17;WNW;7;58%;86%;4

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;39;26;A bit of a.m. snow;39;28;WNW;8;75%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;78;Hazy sun;94;80;NNE;9;41%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;84;59;Partly sunny;86;60;NE;12;44%;10%;14

New York, United States;Very windy;49;36;Not as cool;59;45;SW;11;30%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;Partly sunny, cooler;62;45;W;12;41%;9%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;41;26;A little icy mix;36;26;WNW;6;84%;67%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;49;36;Partly sunny;51;38;NNW;7;51%;26%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;46;32;Partly sunny;45;32;SSW;7;58%;54%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Turning sunny, windy;33;21;A little p.m. snow;39;11;NW;11;65%;97%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;86;79;Brief p.m. showers;84;79;SE;9;81%;83%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny;90;77;NNW;15;60%;33%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;90;74;A shower or two;89;74;ENE;10;64%;60%;11

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;62;41;Fog, then some sun;58;38;NNE;8;72%;56%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;82;55;Sunny and beautiful;79;55;ESE;11;45%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;S;7;68%;77%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;NW;8;80%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;89;71;Spotty showers;89;71;ESE;5;54%;79%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;68;45;Cooler with a shower;52;39;NW;5;61%;61%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;49;24;Plenty of sun;52;36;SSW;11;46%;4%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;71;56;Cloudy with showers;71;57;W;7;74%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;Partly sunny;70;52;E;5;59%;27%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;89;77;A shower or two;89;76;ENE;6;70%;81%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;39;33;A morning shower;37;32;ESE;15;66%;84%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower in the p.m.;48;34;Mostly sunny;46;32;SW;11;59%;60%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;83;72;Mostly sunny;86;72;ENE;6;62%;30%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;81;62;Partly sunny, warm;92;75;SSE;14;32%;2%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;Sunny and nice;71;42;NNW;6;54%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;39;30;WSW;16;66%;24%;3

San Francisco, United States;Morning rain;59;45;Partly sunny;60;51;S;6;66%;81%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;64;Partly sunny;83;62;ENE;10;59%;14%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;73;A shower or two;82;74;E;7;72%;61%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;Partly sunny;79;60;N;5;48%;0%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;Some sun;82;52;SW;6;27%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;87;56;Partly sunny;87;54;SW;5;31%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;84;70;Partly sunny;84;70;NE;6;71%;60%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Partly sunny;73;45;NE;7;38%;6%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;58;44;Partly sunny;59;44;NNE;5;67%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A morning t-storm;46;26;Mostly sunny;50;37;SW;7;43%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;61;45;Cloudy;59;50;SSE;8;47%;56%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;N;5;73%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and mild;65;36;Sunny and mild;64;35;SSW;5;43%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;A shower in spots;83;75;E;15;69%;41%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;52;36;Partly sunny;49;35;WSW;12;46%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;N;10;61%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;63;60;Spotty showers;70;63;SE;12;76%;78%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;42;33;Mostly sunny, windy;41;34;WSW;20;60%;23%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;57;43;Clouds and sun;64;45;NE;5;52%;5%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;52;35;A little p.m. rain;46;34;NW;13;62%;85%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;59;49;Mostly cloudy;63;49;NE;8;28%;75%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;70;58;Clouds and sun;68;53;S;8;59%;87%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;77;45;Sunny and warm;79;45;SE;5;35%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Mostly sunny;57;41;NE;6;42%;3%;6

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with sunshine;41;30;Some sun;46;22;NNW;14;62%;83%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Periods of sun, cool;61;53;A shower or two;62;50;N;6;70%;68%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;65;48;Mostly sunny;67;48;SW;6;62%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Milder with sunshine;43;11;Sunny;43;12;SW;9;21%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;55;41;Mostly sunny;55;42;E;4;58%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, mild;67;42;Mild with some sun;66;46;NW;5;63%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;Sun and clouds, warm;92;73;NE;7;46%;45%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;53;34;Mostly sunny;48;31;W;11;55%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;60;37;Periods of sun;52;34;WNW;7;54%;23%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;70;60;Mostly sunny;69;64;NNW;20;79%;6%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;100;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;72;SW;6;49%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;58;36;Afternoon showers;51;33;NNE;3;68%;100%;3

