Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;90;79;SW;9;76%;80%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;82;63;Plenty of sun;82;63;E;6;40%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Periods of sun;55;42;Mostly sunny;58;40;ENE;14;71%;22%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;58;49;Sunny;59;46;SSW;4;61%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little icy mix;42;38;Occasional rain;48;41;SSW;15;94%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;45;31;Becoming cloudy;38;27;ESE;5;68%;45%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, mild;59;42;Clearing and mild;59;39;SSW;7;37%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, cold;4;1;Cloudy, not as cold;24;-17;W;16;66%;47%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;E;7;50%;36%;12

Athens, Greece;Showers, some heavy;55;47;A shower;57;43;NNW;7;68%;66%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;71;60;Sunshine and nice;73;62;SW;9;61%;16%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;70;44;Mostly sunny;71;54;SE;5;65%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;76;Partly sunny;90;75;ESE;9;56%;20%;9

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;SE;5;59%;70%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun, some clouds;95;71;Partly sunny;92;71;E;7;42%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;55;43;Mostly sunny;58;42;W;9;65%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;41;21;Sunny and mild;41;23;S;5;16%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with snow;31;25;A little snow;29;23;S;8;84%;78%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. snow;27;25;Snow to rain;38;35;SSE;7;91%;80%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;64;47;Mostly cloudy;70;48;ESE;7;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;65;A couple of t-storms;81;64;NNE;9;69%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Partly sunny;38;31;SW;9;74%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;35;34;A little p.m. rain;45;41;SSW;12;92%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of ice;31;28;Bit of rain, snow;37;30;WSW;10;91%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little a.m. snow;29;22;Partial sunshine;35;30;WSW;7;63%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and humid;84;78;Humid with a t-storm;82;76;E;8;80%;68%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;89;61;A t-storm around;93;62;WNW;4;35%;50%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;45;28;Plenty of sun;43;26;NNW;12;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;Sunny, nice and warm;78;50;WNW;12;19%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;74;62;Sunny and warmer;86;65;SE;11;48%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;Mostly sunny;82;65;E;4;57%;3%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;A shower or two;88;73;ESE;6;75%;61%;7

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;9;-1;Partly sunny, frigid;13;6;W;7;70%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;88;75;Increasing clouds;87;76;WSW;6;71%;67%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;25;24;Snow, rain late;31;30;SE;8;71%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;73;65;Partly sunny;77;66;NNE;10;64%;2%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;51;36;Periods of sun;57;38;SSW;5;59%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;78;Decreasing clouds;92;78;NE;11;73%;29%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;64;44;Hazy sunshine;65;39;NW;7;64%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;41;21;Partly sunny;46;30;SW;6;42%;28%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;62;Hazy sun and warm;86;65;N;5;50%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;WSW;7;73%;66%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;50;45;Occasional rain;50;37;WNW;16;85%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;45;26;Plenty of sunshine;48;30;N;8;20%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;66;55;Mostly sunny;64;54;W;6;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;68;63;Mostly cloudy;69;57;SSE;6;77%;17%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;Partly sunny;84;62;NE;5;55%;21%;14

Havana, Cuba;Showers;74;67;Partly sunny;74;67;ENE;11;71%;70%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Flurries;25;15;Colder with snow;17;1;NNE;11;83%;75%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;91;69;Some sun, pleasant;93;72;NE;5;49%;12%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;70;57;E;8;56%;3%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;83;67;Partly sunny, breezy;79;66;NE;16;53%;17%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;87;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;61;NE;4;77%;63%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;61;35;Mostly sunny;60;33;N;5;58%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;57;49;Clouds and sun, mild;57;45;SSE;6;66%;72%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;83;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;WNW;9;79%;89%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;88;74;Humid with some sun;88;76;S;8;64%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;87;60;A p.m. t-storm;83;59;ENE;9;49%;73%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but cool;42;13;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;17;WNW;3;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;74;54;Mostly sunny;76;56;NE;5;37%;10%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy p.m. showers;63;45;A thundershower;58;38;NE;4;81%;57%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Unseasonably hot;102;69;Unseasonably hot;103;71;NNE;6;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, cold;20;14;A bit of ice;29;22;W;4;73%;87%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;73;A p.m. shower or two;87;73;NE;8;53%;56%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;92;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;WSW;5;74%;68%;6

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;84;59;Hazy sun;84;62;NNE;6;47%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;91;75;Clouds and sun;95;74;ENE;3;54%;39%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;39;A t-storm in spots;60;41;E;8;56%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;93;79;Partly sunny;90;78;SW;5;73%;70%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;79;72;Turning sunny;78;72;SSE;7;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;65;45;Mostly sunny;62;49;NNW;4;77%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower;54;43;A touch of p.m. rain;50;41;SW;13;83%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;75;52;Sunny and warm;78;52;N;4;28%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;90;79;Mostly cloudy;89;78;SSW;6;67%;41%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;60;34;Clouds and sunshine;58;38;WSW;4;60%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;NE;8;64%;3%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;90;76;A t-storm around;87;76;ESE;4;77%;79%;9

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;85;72;Partly sunny;86;72;ENE;8;62%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;111;65;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;62;SSW;8;53%;28%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;76;45;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;SSW;5;32%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Not as warm;69;59;Periods of rain;70;64;N;9;68%;89%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;16;12;A little snow;20;10;WSW;5;75%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and breezy;99;76;Not as warm;86;75;ENE;14;64%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;86;72;A shower or t-storm;83;73;E;7;72%;65%;9

Montreal, Canada;Colder with clearing;27;-2;Mostly cloudy, cold;12;3;E;0;68%;64%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;11;4;Cloudy, p.m. snow;15;12;SE;12;73%;95%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;82;69;Hazy sun;85;70;N;12;32%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;84;59;Partly sunny;83;56;NE;12;48%;5%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, colder;37;20;Periods of sun;32;28;SSE;6;36%;19%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;64;46;Nice with sunshine;67;43;WSW;7;69%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;5;-5;Cloudy;14;0;SW;13;90%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;48;35;Rain and snow shower;42;34;NNW;16;49%;73%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;25;19;A bit of snow;23;19;NE;4;80%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with flurries;27;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;9;3;ESE;5;69%;72%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;85;78;Rain and a t-storm;86;79;SSW;7;83%;83%;3

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;NNW;12;65%;20%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;84;71;A shower in the a.m.;86;73;ENE;7;72%;65%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;40;39;A passing shower;48;41;SW;8;84%;83%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;65;SE;11;37%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;67;Lots of sun, nice;92;71;NE;8;43%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;91;75;High clouds and warm;95;75;N;12;62%;48%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;90;67;Periods of sun;87;68;ESE;6;51%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with snow;26;24;A little snow;42;36;WSW;13;70%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;13;NW;7;34%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;73;52;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;SW;8;51%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;63;47;Partly sunny;65;49;S;4;80%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;ESE;8;75%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Thickening clouds;34;23;Sunny and cold;27;20;ESE;4;44%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;23;15;A bit of snow;19;11;SSW;2;86%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;87;76;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;6;64%;42%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;81;62;Partly sunny;84;64;SSE;8;17%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;52;35;Partly sunny;52;32;NNE;10;55%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;13;7;Afternoon snow;13;7;E;10;74%;76%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;63;48;Partly sunny;63;49;NE;7;63%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;More sun than clouds;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;ENE;10;58%;9%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;78;73;Partly sunny;81;72;ESE;11;72%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;Partly sunny;78;62;NNW;5;74%;8%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;80;45;Mostly sunny;76;43;E;5;37%;7%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;90;64;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;SW;6;28%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;69;Partly sunny;82;68;NE;6;73%;55%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;62;38;Nice with sunshine;65;44;NNW;4;68%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing;49;39;Mostly sunny;52;40;NNE;6;81%;7%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;37;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;15;NW;4;30%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;50;36;Mostly cloudy;43;34;N;10;46%;0%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;88;77;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;77;NNE;13;63%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow;36;32;A bit of snow;35;22;W;11;83%;75%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;70;Partly sunny;82;72;E;14;69%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow flurries;30;19;A little snow;26;16;NNE;5;91%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;87;77;Mostly sunny and hot;92;76;NNE;10;58%;6%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;71;56;Cooler;61;54;ENE;9;63%;59%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with clearing;21;13;A little snow;15;7;SSW;5;82%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Brilliant sunshine;53;31;Plenty of sun;51;33;ENE;6;41%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with clearing;55;34;Sun and clouds, mild;50;33;N;8;54%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;54;38;Plenty of sun;55;39;NNE;6;32%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;W;6;53%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A little a.m. rain;55;37;Cloudy;56;30;ENE;4;45%;23%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;45;36;Windy;46;34;NNW;17;45%;13%;2

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, colder;23;11;Partly sunny, cold;19;16;SW;11;57%;48%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;56;47;Windy, a.m. showers;56;49;NW;20;64%;87%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with rain;55;44;Partly sunny;57;47;W;16;54%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;21;-6;Mostly sunny;16;-8;WNW;7;71%;63%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;38;Decreasing clouds;47;38;NE;3;65%;42%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;33;26;Partly sunny;41;32;W;12;56%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;E;7;44%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow, cold;19;15;A snow shower;19;8;NW;5;74%;75%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow, cold;22;19;A bit of p.m. snow;26;18;E;5;83%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;Partly sunny, breezy;72;65;N;21;63%;30%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;64;Partly sunny;91;67;W;5;49%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Morning flurries;40;23;Partly sunny;43;29;E;2;63%;37%;2

_____

