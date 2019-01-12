Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, January 12, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;88;79;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;10;71%;75%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;75;63;Partly sunny;78;62;N;3;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;49;37;A shower in the p.m.;47;39;ESE;12;76%;90%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;54;40;Plenty of sun;56;44;SW;7;64%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;48;44;Breezy with rain;50;39;NW;24;88%;84%;0

Anchorage, United States;Not as cold;17;15;Inc. clouds;34;28;NNE;7;81%;43%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as cool;54;37;Sunny and mild;60;44;SSW;5;35%;50%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;6;-1;Some brightening;13;8;S;10;88%;9%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;Showers around;91;74;ENE;7;73%;84%;9

Athens, Greece;Cooler with rain;49;41;Partly sunny;50;39;WSW;6;68%;30%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;77;64;Showers around;76;63;WNW;8;67%;87%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;58;43;A shower in the p.m.;63;51;SE;16;48%;88%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;8;67%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;83;55;Brilliant sunshine;85;55;ESE;5;49%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, hot;95;76;Clouds and sun;95;77;ENE;6;56%;12%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;55;37;Clouds and sun;57;43;W;11;61%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with hazy sun;41;23;Sunny and mild;43;19;ESE;9;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. snow;32;27;Bit of rain, snow;36;27;S;5;86%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;43;41;Mild with rain;47;32;WNW;14;82%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;46;Clouds and sun;65;47;SE;5;73%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;81;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;65;ENE;7;65%;76%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain/snow showers;39;36;Cloudy;42;38;W;13;80%;79%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;46;43;Breezy with rain;48;40;NW;15;75%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;29;11;Mostly cloudy;28;22;WSW;7;75%;37%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;39;32;Inc. clouds;39;35;SW;6;83%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;72;E;11;72%;35%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;87;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;60;SW;5;37%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;46;38;Partly sunny;51;34;NNW;7;67%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;70;50;Cooler;63;51;SW;16;42%;5%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;62;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;SSW;13;64%;4%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;65;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;ENE;4;58%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;71;Mostly cloudy;86;70;NNE;8;64%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;A little snow;32;28;Partly sunny;34;24;NNE;13;63%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NE;9;72%;63%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;40;37;A little rain;45;31;NNW;14;86%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;79;68;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;N;8;67%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;51;35;Cloudy;47;34;NNE;9;62%;3%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;NNE;14;72%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;72;50;A shower in the a.m.;70;44;NNW;5;73%;55%;4

Denver, United States;Low clouds;38;20;Plenty of sunshine;40;20;SW;4;70%;16%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;79;56;Hazy sun;81;57;NW;5;52%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;Afternoon t-storms;90;76;WSW;6;76%;92%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;50;46;A shower in the a.m.;53;42;WNW;20;78%;57%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, chilly;37;23;Sunshine and milder;48;26;NNE;8;27%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;59;52;Plenty of sunshine;61;50;NW;9;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds may break;74;66;Low clouds and warm;76;64;SE;9;81%;36%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;85;63;Partial sunshine;82;64;NNE;5;60%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;82;65;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;NNE;6;57%;29%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;30;17;A little snow;31;28;S;6;90%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;74;Sunny and nice;93;75;ESE;3;56%;14%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;77;65;Turning sunny, nice;73;63;E;8;75%;13%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower;83;69;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;N;4;58%;22%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;83;60;Sunshine;84;60;SE;6;51%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain;59;38;Hazy sunshine;61;33;N;5;69%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;41;36;Mostly cloudy;41;32;NNE;7;74%;42%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;77;W;7;77%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;Sunny and humid;88;75;S;10;61%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;87;66;Mostly sunny;90;65;N;7;48%;32%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;39;9;Plenty of sunshine;41;15;WSW;4;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;81;55;Hazy sunshine;79;53;NE;13;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;38;Plenty of sun;67;38;NNW;5;60%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and clouds, warm;94;67;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;NNW;10;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cold;26;25;A bit of p.m. snow;32;24;SSW;9;80%;72%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunny intervals;85;72;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;NNE;5;63%;79%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;W;5;68%;63%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny;77;54;Hazy sunshine;79;56;NNE;6;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;3;71%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;57;40;A shower or t-storm;56;40;E;8;72%;84%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;95;79;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SW;5;72%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;78;70;Clearing;76;70;S;9;74%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;54;39;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;NNE;6;74%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;51;47;Periods of sun;52;40;WNW;15;76%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Morning rain;60;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;51;E;5;72%;24%;1

Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;87;77;Inc. clouds;83;78;SW;6;73%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;52;28;Periods of sun;54;31;NNW;3;70%;7%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;81;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;NE;12;65%;65%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;72;A thunderstorm;85;73;ESE;5;79%;78%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;88;74;Cloudy;87;74;ENE;7;67%;63%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler in the p.m.;87;57;Partly sunny;86;64;SSE;11;50%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;69;48;Clouds and sun;66;46;NNE;5;55%;40%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;77;70;A shower or two;79;65;WNW;7;70%;60%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;28;24;A bit of snow;32;29;SSW;8;97%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;95;76;Clouds and sun;87;75;ENE;13;62%;38%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;69;ENE;9;83%;78%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;9;-4;Sunny, but cold;10;0;N;0;71%;5%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow, cold;18;15;Low clouds;27;23;S;5;85%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;84;69;Hazy sunshine;87;70;N;8;40%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;81;54;Rather cloudy;80;56;NE;14;45%;12%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Decreasing clouds;32;23;NNE;9;38%;26%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;59;42;Periods of rain;56;44;NNE;6;87%;88%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with snow;1;-16;Variable cloudiness;6;2;S;10;91%;16%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;47;34;Abundant sunshine;52;33;NNE;5;59%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Colder;24;17;Clouds breaking;28;21;WNW;5;76%;26%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but cold;8;-6;Sunny, but cold;10;-5;NNE;5;69%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;85;78;A t-storm in spots;86;79;NW;6;75%;71%;9

Panama City, Panama;Sunshine, pleasant;88;73;Partly sunny;87;74;NNW;13;68%;36%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;86;73;Morning showers;84;72;NE;7;80%;96%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Cloudy with a shower;53;42;WNW;13;72%;82%;0

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;Sunny and breezy;81;65;S;16;54%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;95;74;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;5;54%;37%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;9;71%;77%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;87;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;E;5;52%;16%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;37;36;Spotty showers;44;34;WNW;14;77%;88%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;45;18;Partly sunny;42;24;NNW;3;67%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;54;Periods of rain;68;54;ENE;9;69%;88%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;Sunny;64;41;SE;4;65%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A t-storm around;88;77;ESE;7;67%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;35;28;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SSE;7;53%;25%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;35;24;Snow, rain late;34;30;S;7;91%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;89;75;Plenty of sun;89;75;ENE;8;59%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;69;53;Mostly cloudy;76;57;SSE;9;21%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Sunny;49;31;Clouds and sun;54;40;ESE;5;75%;40%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;32;17;Cloudy;23;19;SSE;7;91%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;49;A little p.m. rain;58;51;ENE;7;83%;85%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;ENE;12;56%;3%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sunshine;81;74;Partly sunny;80;73;E;9;73%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;Partly sunny;77;62;N;7;71%;28%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;81;40;Sunshine;79;40;ESE;5;22%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;SW;6;39%;40%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;83;69;Partly sunny;82;68;N;6;74%;69%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;56;30;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;E;4;69%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;55;38;Partly sunny;52;35;ENE;6;71%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;46;26;Plenty of sunshine;45;24;ENE;3;51%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;46;41;Mostly cloudy;48;41;NNE;9;61%;4%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;N;7;70%;68%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;32;17;Partly sunny;32;18;SW;5;84%;37%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;79;71;Partly sunny;82;72;ENE;9;66%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;34;26;A bit of snow;33;22;NNW;6;75%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and humid;88;72;Partly sunny, humid;81;72;NE;14;70%;23%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;71;63;Cloudy;68;60;ENE;10;74%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;36;22;A bit of snow;31;28;SSE;8;87%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;45;32;Brilliant sunshine;52;33;ENE;7;49%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;54;31;Mostly cloudy;46;30;NNW;5;54%;62%;1

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;47;34;Showers around;53;43;NE;5;29%;92%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;70;52;Breezy with sunshine;64;50;SW;16;46%;85%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and cool;51;22;A little p.m. rain;49;33;ESE;3;42%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;39;37;Mostly sunny;50;34;NE;10;53%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Considerable clouds;26;17;Clouds and sun;24;18;ENE;11;69%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Showers and t-storms;52;47;Breezy with some sun;57;48;W;18;72%;56%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;55;45;Mostly cloudy;59;53;WNW;16;65%;47%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;14;-17;Partial sunshine;12;-24;NNW;5;74%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with clouds;52;40;Partly sunny;53;38;NNE;3;53%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;40;38;Cloudy;44;38;W;12;59%;77%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;90;68;Sunny and very warm;91;66;NE;4;53%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;31;24;Snow and rain;34;31;SSW;9;92%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Bit of rain, snow;34;33;A touch of rain;38;34;WSW;11;92%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;72;59;Clouding up, windy;72;58;NNW;24;77%;82%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;64;NNW;6;63%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;34;18;Clouds and sun;39;25;ENE;2;37%;59%;2

