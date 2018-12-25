Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;89;76;A shower or two;89;76;SW;7;75%;63%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;High clouds;78;60;NNE;3;57%;0%;3

Aleppo, Syria;A passing shower;53;43;Cloudy, rain;55;46;SW;10;88%;95%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;63;47;Partly sunny;62;46;ESE;5;75%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;46;37;Low clouds;45;34;SSW;9;90%;29%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;23;19;Mostly cloudy;26;22;N;4;86%;62%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;47;33;Mostly sunny;55;40;SSW;6;64%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, frigid;-5;-21;Sunny, but very cold;-5;-18;E;6;82%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;90;75;A morning shower;93;74;NE;7;65%;47%;13

Athens, Greece;Cooler with rain;51;40;A morning shower;45;37;NNW;11;71%;45%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;71;64;Periods of sun;72;61;SW;19;70%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny;63;42;Partly sunny;63;49;SE;10;63%;8%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WNW;5;76%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;84;61;Clouds and sun;86;62;ESE;5;50%;12%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;Partly sunny;94;73;NNW;6;52%;4%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;46;Partly sunny;58;46;NW;7;82%;10%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;37;18;Sunny and chilly;28;14;NNE;5;10%;7%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A snow shower;38;32;A snow shower;40;31;W;8;53%;59%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;43;40;Cloudy with a shower;46;42;W;10;85%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;69;42;Partly sunny;70;44;ESE;6;58%;42%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A t-storm in spots;80;65;SW;8;69%;68%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow and rain;39;35;Partly sunny;41;36;NW;11;72%;28%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog;43;29;Low clouds;41;30;S;4;82%;17%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds breaking;40;23;Partly sunny;38;28;WSW;8;51%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and snow shower;38;33;Partial sunshine;40;33;NW;9;61%;21%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;86;71;Humid with sunshine;85;73;ENE;9;69%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;89;64;A t-storm around;91;64;SW;4;36%;70%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;47;36;Partly sunny;48;27;NW;8;53%;11%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;68;53;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;W;10;45%;62%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;A couple of showers;74;62;WSW;15;72%;87%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;E;4;50%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;86;72;Nice with some sun;87;70;E;4;70%;2%;5

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and milder;44;31;Cloudy;42;38;SE;6;69%;63%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;NE;6;78%;69%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;43;37;Inc. clouds;44;43;W;6;82%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;81;68;Partly sunny;81;68;NNE;9;48%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, misty;65;59;A heavy thunderstorm;65;53;S;15;83%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;NE;13;75%;76%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;64;42;Hazy sun;69;43;N;6;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mainly cloudy;45;22;Cloudy with a flurry;38;19;NNE;6;83%;84%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;55;Hazy sunshine;77;56;NW;5;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;75;SSW;5;78%;91%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy, p.m. mist;52;45;Low clouds;51;45;SSW;6;90%;33%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;48;36;Rain and drizzle;46;28;NNE;6;38%;61%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;56;Partial sunshine;63;56;ENE;14;78%;25%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;81;68;Warm with some sun;81;65;SE;4;73%;68%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;82;62;Partly sunny;84;63;NE;6;51%;9%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;80;70;A shower in spots;82;69;E;11;59%;50%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;34;30;Partly sunny, breezy;34;22;NNW;14;83%;27%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;77;A t-storm around;91;76;SSW;4;71%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;76;64;Abundant sunshine;78;61;NE;5;73%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;Shower/thunderstorm;82;72;Mostly sunny, nice;83;71;NNE;3;66%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;Clouds and sun;86;67;SE;4;52%;11%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;68;35;Partly sunny;62;33;N;4;56%;3%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow and rain;41;36;Partly sunny, chilly;40;33;NW;9;61%;20%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;Afternoon t-storms;87;76;WSW;11;80%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;86;70;Inc. clouds;86;75;S;7;62%;26%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;Mostly sunny and hot;95;66;NNW;7;26%;6%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;48;22;Decreasing clouds;48;16;W;4;25%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;Hazy sun;82;48;NW;7;41%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;36;Sunny;64;35;WSW;4;59%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;91;66;Plenty of sun;93;65;NNW;9;32%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;27;21;A little p.m. snow;36;30;NW;11;79%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;86;74;Partial sunshine;87;74;NE;8;59%;29%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;90;73;Showers around;85;73;SW;5;80%;85%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;76;51;Hazy sun;74;50;N;6;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNW;6;74%;77%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;58;39;A shower or t-storm;57;39;E;9;73%;83%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and delightful;92;76;Brief a.m. showers;89;77;SSW;5;75%;82%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;75;68;Partly sunny;74;69;S;8;72%;42%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;58;44;Mostly sunny;60;48;SSE;4;86%;4%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;47;44;Low clouds and fog;48;37;S;5;85%;6%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;66;45;Partly sunny;65;45;NE;4;51%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;77;A passing shower;83;76;SSW;6;75%;66%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;57;34;Fog, then some sun;53;32;E;3;79%;3%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Partly sunny;88;80;NNW;3;66%;71%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;82;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;NE;6;79%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;A t-storm around;88;76;ESE;4;73%;48%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;87;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;SW;8;49%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;72;43;Partial sunshine;73;44;S;5;39%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;70;Partly sunny;77;73;E;15;67%;44%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;27;19;A little a.m. snow;35;28;NW;11;85%;76%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;87;78;Breezy with sunshine;86;77;ENE;16;70%;43%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;84;65;Sunshine and nice;84;68;NE;8;66%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;24;8;WNW;3;70%;12%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;16;11;Morning flurries;16;12;ENE;5;75%;87%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;70;Hazy sun;86;67;N;13;35%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;77;55;Partly sunny, breezy;78;57;NNE;14;57%;12%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny;42;31;Mostly sunny;43;32;W;7;47%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;65;54;Showers around;63;46;N;7;68%;70%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;-7;-23;Sunny, but frigid;-14;-23;NNE;7;82%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;53;38;Mostly cloudy;51;40;N;5;61%;40%;1

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;36;26;Partly sunny;34;25;NNW;3;88%;30%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;22;4;NW;8;75%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;86;79;Spotty showers;85;78;NNW;9;79%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers around;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNW;11;65%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;73;Showers around;83;74;ENE;9;79%;70%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;44;27;Fog, then some sun;42;28;ESE;4;77%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;62;Not as warm;81;61;S;12;46%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Spotty showers;90;77;Variable cloudiness;89;76;NW;6;61%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;E;11;67%;71%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;68;Partly sunny, nice;90;68;E;6;46%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;38;33;Mostly cloudy;41;38;WSW;9;65%;57%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Areas of low clouds;43;14;Much colder;23;5;NW;10;16%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;73;54;An afternoon shower;71;54;S;10;52%;58%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;71;47;Partly sunny;67;47;SE;3;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;Clouds and sun, nice;87;75;E;8;58%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;44;40;Rain and drizzle;43;37;WSW;13;78%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;35;33;Partly sunny, breezy;39;32;NW;14;84%;38%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;80;71;A t-storm in spots;80;72;E;6;71%;73%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;72;50;SSE;8;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;56;33;Abundant sunshine;53;33;NNE;4;64%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;28;27;Low clouds;33;21;NW;9;78%;36%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clearing and breezy;58;47;Partly sunny;58;47;NW;7;68%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;80;63;Clouds and sun, nice;81;62;ENE;13;56%;2%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;83;74;A shower in places;83;74;E;12;70%;75%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;62;Partly sunny;78;63;NE;8;71%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;36;Some sun;75;38;ESE;5;19%;0%;3

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;90;58;Sunshine and nice;87;56;WSW;7;44%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;69;Partly sunny;83;69;N;8;74%;36%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;63;41;Mostly sunny, nice;62;43;ESE;6;72%;3%;2

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;46;39;A little rain;45;39;S;7;78%;69%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;42;24;Colder with some sun;34;11;NW;6;24%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;49;Rain and drizzle;50;43;NNE;13;85%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Periods of sun, warm;91;79;NW;9;72%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. snow shower;32;24;Decreasing clouds;34;27;W;12;77%;25%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;72;A stray shower;82;74;ENE;11;69%;72%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;38;32;Inc. clouds;36;30;WNW;7;86%;59%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;83;68;Mostly sunny;84;69;NNE;13;56%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Occasional rain;78;69;A bit of rain;73;64;NNE;6;84%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;38;35;Partly sunny;38;27;NNW;16;67%;39%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;48;36;An afternoon shower;47;31;E;6;74%;55%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy;45;34;Rain and snow shower;46;36;NNW;4;71%;69%;1

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;51;38;Plenty of sun;57;42;N;5;24%;40%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;71;54;Partly sunny;68;55;S;9;62%;73%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with sunshine;55;27;Sunny;52;28;ENE;3;48%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;50;37;Clouds and sun;53;39;NNE;6;60%;12%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning flurries;36;27;Becoming cloudy;38;26;N;10;71%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;55;A shower in the a.m.;62;52;NNW;10;63%;56%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds, then sun;64;45;Mostly sunny;61;42;SSW;4;66%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-8;-31;Sunny, but frigid;-15;-38;NNW;7;42%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;41;35;Periods of rain;41;33;NW;5;74%;87%;0

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;39;34;Partly sunny;44;38;WNW;11;50%;23%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;87;62;Sunny and very warm;89;60;NNE;4;54%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and chilly;27;24;A little a.m. snow;36;29;NW;11;76%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;38;36;Rain and snow shower;40;36;WNW;14;91%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;64;59;Clouds and sun;65;56;SE;18;81%;9%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds breaking;91;63;Partly sunny;88;60;WNW;4;57%;0%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;35;29;Rather cloudy;42;33;ENE;2;50%;44%;1

