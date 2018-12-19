Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Humid with some sun;88;77;SSW;6;80%;19%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;NW;5;57%;0%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds, p.m. showers;57;46;Cloudy with a shower;55;40;N;7;87%;56%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;64;50;A shower in the a.m.;61;46;ENE;5;81%;58%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;48;42;Spotty showers;48;44;SW;15;92%;91%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and cold;20;10;Cloudy and very cold;13;5;NNE;2;87%;2%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;38;33;Partly sunny, chilly;45;36;E;8;73%;17%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;14;0;Partly sunny;5;-18;SE;6;73%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, hot;98;75;Turning cloudy;98;76;NE;10;48%;64%;13

Athens, Greece;Chilly with some sun;50;41;Partly sunny;53;41;E;4;75%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;74;63;Spotty showers;70;62;W;15;72%;83%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;63;49;A morning shower;64;47;W;12;77%;57%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SW;4;76%;66%;3

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;82;60;Partly sunny;83;61;E;6;54%;24%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny;94;76;WNW;5;57%;16%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;63;44;Sun and some clouds;57;44;NW;8;65%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;46;23;Hazy and mild;43;25;NNW;4;39%;8%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog;35;23;Fog, then some sun;34;26;SE;4;81%;50%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;39;36;Showers around;42;40;SSW;6;86%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;67;46;Partly sunny;66;46;ESE;6;67%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine;88;65;Mostly sunny;88;65;WNW;5;42%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog;34;24;A little snow;31;27;ESE;7;90%;76%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a shower;49;42;Spotty showers;46;45;SW;13;76%;92%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow;32;22;Fog;31;20;WSW;3;80%;4%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;27;21;A little p.m. snow;29;24;SW;4;92%;83%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;75;67;A t-storm in spots;79;67;ENE;6;76%;74%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;64;Clouds and sun;87;66;WNW;4;41%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partial sunshine;58;43;Cloudy;57;43;NE;4;75%;24%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;67;55;Partly sunny;67;55;NW;9;50%;4%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;61;Sunny and beautiful;76;63;SSE;13;62%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;67;Partly sunny;81;68;ESE;3;64%;31%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;82;72;Some sun;87;75;NNE;7;73%;27%;4

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;49;42;A touch of rain;45;32;NNW;8;84%;81%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Periods of sun, nice;89;73;Showers around;86;75;NNE;7;74%;70%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;39;36;Cloudy with a shower;40;39;SSE;7;87%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;78;70;Nice with some sun;79;70;NNE;11;60%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Dense fog;60;46;Mostly sunny, windy;57;39;NNW;22;46%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;83;78;A t-storm around;91;78;NE;11;77%;70%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;70;43;Hazy sunshine;72;42;WNW;5;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Windy;51;26;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;SSW;6;36%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;Hazy sun;78;60;NW;5;68%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;WSW;6;67%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;48;41;Periods of sun;46;43;S;14;85%;78%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;48;35;Morning snow showers;45;29;N;6;49%;61%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;63;53;Partly sunny;62;55;NNE;6;64%;4%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning sunny;79;67;Low clouds breaking;80;69;SSE;5;76%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;80;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;NE;5;60%;44%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mainly cloudy;83;72;Thunderstorms;84;68;WSW;13;72%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;33;24;Low clouds;27;22;ESE;11;88%;30%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;75;A t-storm around;91;75;SE;6;66%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;77;69;Sunshine;78;69;E;7;77%;33%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;79;67;Sunshine and nice;79;69;ENE;13;59%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;76;61;Mostly sunny;79;60;ESE;5;55%;9%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;70;41;Hazy sunshine;69;39;N;4;58%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow and rain;43;38;Cloudy and chilly;44;41;NNE;9;82%;31%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ESE;6;64%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;86;75;High clouds;83;71;N;11;56%;2%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;86;64;Mostly sunny;88;59;NNE;8;31%;30%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;55;25;Plenty of sunshine;54;23;W;3;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Hazy sun;82;50;NE;6;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;39;Plenty of sun;69;38;W;4;59%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;89;62;Mostly sunny;87;61;N;16;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;21;17;Low clouds and cold;25;23;SE;5;84%;27%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;76;Breezy with some sun;86;77;SE;15;58%;67%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;88;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;WSW;6;78%;82%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warmer;75;54;Hazy sun;76;53;NW;6;61%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Partly sunny;92;77;NW;5;68%;44%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Couple of t-storms;54;37;A shower or t-storm;59;38;ENE;7;52%;73%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A morning shower;90;76;SSW;5;71%;45%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;75;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;68;SSE;9;73%;34%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;61;50;Partly sunny;60;47;SSW;3;78%;24%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;48;44;A shower in the a.m.;49;47;SSW;13;81%;91%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and nice;74;53;Mostly sunny, warm;76;54;ENE;4;41%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;77;Showers around;84;77;SSW;6;79%;79%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;52;39;Partly sunny;52;40;SW;4;62%;33%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;81;Mostly sunny;88;80;E;5;61%;62%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A t-storm in spots;85;73;ESE;5;79%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;85;72;High clouds;88;75;N;6;63%;82%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;79;62;Not as warm;73;56;SSW;12;67%;69%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;39;Partly sunny;67;36;NE;4;28%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Inc. clouds;78;72;A severe t-storm;81;67;SW;18;74%;90%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Low clouds and cold;19;17;SSE;8;72%;58%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;89;78;Sun and some clouds;88;77;ENE;14;65%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;75;65;An afternoon shower;77;65;E;8;78%;83%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;31;27;Clouds and sun;37;29;E;2;70%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;19;10;Cloudy and frigid;14;10;SSW;5;80%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;84;64;Hazy sun;88;66;N;6;39%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;78;57;Clouds and sun;78;58;NNE;12;54%;34%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;42;36;Increasing clouds;46;44;ESE;4;69%;85%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;60;49;Partly sunny;63;44;W;7;71%;20%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow this afternoon;16;-7;Much colder;-5;-14;WSW;9;80%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;56;44;Cloudy with a shower;57;44;N;6;71%;73%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;33;32;A little snow;34;28;ENE;5;75%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;32;22;Mostly cloudy;36;25;ENE;6;78%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;88;81;A t-storm in spots;87;81;ESE;11;73%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers around;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;NW;7;71%;73%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;86;75;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;ENE;9;79%;80%;7

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;50;42;A shower in places;50;46;SSW;10;62%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;82;63;Plenty of sunshine;88;67;ESE;11;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;Mostly sunny;93;76;W;5;61%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;93;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;75;E;10;67%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;67;Sun and some clouds;91;70;ESE;6;45%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;33;29;A little snow;37;35;SW;5;80%;72%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;44;22;Mostly sunny;42;21;E;3;54%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;55;Afternoon showers;66;53;W;10;61%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;68;51;Clearing;64;46;ENE;6;70%;5%;3

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;86;77;Partly sunny;86;77;ESE;9;60%;52%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the a.m.;46;35;An afternoon shower;40;32;ENE;6;62%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;28;20;Cold with low clouds;23;20;SE;9;87%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;76;Partly sunny and hot;91;78;ENE;7;65%;31%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;Pleasant and warmer;79;54;SSE;7;43%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;55;44;Cloudy;58;38;NE;6;73%;27%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;22;18;Cold with some sun;20;13;ESE;6;73%;30%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;60;48;Partly sunny;57;53;WSW;5;97%;40%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers around;82;60;A t-storm in spots;81;63;ENE;5;67%;73%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;ESE;11;66%;7%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;74;60;Partly sunny;74;62;N;4;85%;32%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;Sunshine and nice;73;39;NE;4;41%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;87;54;Nice with sunshine;86;57;SW;6;34%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;67;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;E;5;74%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;58;48;Partly sunny;59;45;SE;4;82%;39%;1

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;51;46;Cloudy, rain, breezy;53;38;SW;17;76%;91%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;49;26;Sunshine and mild;48;29;ENE;3;47%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;59;50;Rain and drizzle;57;52;NNW;9;87%;58%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A bit of a.m. rain;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;NNE;7;75%;71%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then sun;30;20;Fog, then some sun;34;23;S;4;87%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;Partly sunny;83;72;ENE;12;71%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;37;33;Cloudy with a shower;35;26;ESE;8;81%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Couple of t-storms;74;71;A strong t-storm;86;69;S;14;73%;79%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;79;60;Sunny and very warm;82;65;SE;4;55%;20%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;28;20;Low clouds and cold;24;18;SE;9;85%;47%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain, cold;39;26;Partly sunny, cold;33;15;NE;4;95%;7%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;41;36;Low clouds;43;32;NNW;4;79%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;54;39;An afternoon shower;53;41;NNE;6;43%;86%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;65;53;Rain, some heavy;65;57;WSW;8;74%;93%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;56;35;Partly sunny;59;44;E;4;51%;70%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;40;Variable cloudiness;55;40;N;6;63%;4%;2

Toronto, Canada;Milder;42;34;Cloudy;41;37;NNE;6;81%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;49;Clouds and sun;66;50;SSE;6;41%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;65;48;Thickening clouds;64;49;W;7;71%;35%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;10;-11;Rather cloudy;12;-13;SW;4;80%;33%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;44;Rain in the morning;51;33;W;18;71%;87%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog;36;26;A little snow;32;27;SE;6;88%;76%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;84;64;Sunny and very warm;90;69;N;4;55%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Cold with low clouds;20;18;SSE;11;70%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;30;21;A bit of p.m. snow;30;27;SSW;8;89%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Downpours;68;56;A little a.m. rain;61;55;S;25;83%;85%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny;92;73;W;5;59%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;43;29;Cloudy;42;30;N;2;68%;44%;1

