Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSW;7;76%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;NNE;6;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;56;45;Low clouds;52;44;ENE;13;87%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;75;54;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;45;ESE;6;65%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog this morning;38;37;A little a.m. rain;45;37;SSW;9;96%;62%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;24;20;A little snow;26;15;WNW;4;87%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as cool;56;36;Rain and drizzle;46;34;NNE;7;80%;78%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A thick cloud cover;20;14;Low clouds;21;13;SW;8;63%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;More sun than clouds;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;NE;12;48%;22%;13

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;61;47;Spotty showers;59;51;SE;5;62%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;76;62;Periods of sun;75;61;NW;7;69%;54%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;67;48;Cooler with showers;60;52;SE;13;81%;88%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;87;75;Showers and t-storms;88;75;ESE;5;80%;91%;4

Bangalore, India;High clouds;81;57;High clouds;82;56;NNE;7;39%;0%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;91;76;Mostly sunny;91;75;ENE;8;54%;39%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;59;45;Partly sunny;58;43;NNW;12;61%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;45;25;Sunny and mild;45;23;NNW;8;25%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. snow;31;16;A snow shower;30;25;NW;4;84%;61%;0

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;32;27;Cloudy, mist;35;32;SSE;4;94%;79%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;70;44;Partly sunny;70;45;ESE;6;63%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;85;63;Partly sunny;83;63;ENE;9;49%;7%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing and chilly;32;24;Cloudy and chilly;32;26;NNW;4;84%;9%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the a.m.;39;36;A little a.m. rain;43;37;SSW;8;86%;60%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;40;34;A little rain;37;31;NE;7;95%;88%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing and chilly;33;20;Cloudy and chilly;30;23;NNW;4;80%;16%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;Thunderstorms;79;64;SE;10;81%;79%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;87;63;A t-storm around;91;62;WSW;4;45%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;A little rain;44;34;Mostly sunny;49;31;WNW;11;63%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clearing;70;56;Partly sunny;70;56;WSW;10;45%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;86;66;Sunlit and very warm;83;66;NNW;9;57%;60%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;66;Partly sunny;81;66;ESE;3;59%;29%;6

Chennai, India;Cloudy, not as warm;79;71;Warmer;88;69;SSE;6;61%;8%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;46;30;Sunny;39;28;N;9;58%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;89;71;Partly sunny;88;72;NNE;7;61%;6%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;33;29;Showers around;34;32;SSE;4;72%;69%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;80;70;Sunny and nice;78;70;N;13;67%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;65;41;Partly sunny;58;40;E;5;57%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;NE;10;74%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;Hazy sun;70;42;NW;6;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mild with sunshine;59;31;Mostly sunny, mild;58;34;SW;5;24%;5%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cooler this morning;81;67;Showers around;71;63;N;6;79%;92%;1

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;93;78;Some sun;90;77;WSW;7;59%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;45;38;A few showers, windy;52;49;SSE;28;85%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and some clouds;49;35;Inc. clouds;57;38;NNE;6;35%;22%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;64;53;Mostly sunny;64;58;E;10;74%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;68;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;ENE;7;57%;23%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;81;60;A t-storm in spots;76;61;NE;5;68%;63%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;77;67;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;NNE;8;64%;43%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little icy mix;29;25;Periods of snow;30;29;S;12;92%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;91;76;Clouds and sun;90;75;ENE;4;65%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;74;58;Sunny and pleasant;72;60;NNE;8;49%;13%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;NE;9;61%;30%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;80;61;Showers around;72;58;NNW;7;66%;62%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;70;39;Hazy sun;69;40;NNE;4;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;60;48;Clouds and sun;56;48;ENE;6;86%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;77;Mostly cloudy;92;76;ESE;5;64%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;89;73;Sunlit and nice;87;75;N;7;55%;10%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;88;64;Partly sunny;85;62;ENE;7;32%;44%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;58;15;Sun, some clouds;56;25;WNW;4;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;51;Hazy sunshine;78;51;NE;11;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;40;Cloudy;69;42;SW;4;44%;1%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;Mostly sunny;91;64;N;14;16%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Freezing drizzle;25;22;Cloudy and cold;24;17;SE;7;81%;10%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;87;73;A p.m. shower or two;88;73;NNE;6;56%;73%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;73;Mostly cloudy;85;73;SSW;5;75%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;93;63;Cooler with rain;69;59;NNE;8;85%;93%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;ENE;3;74%;73%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;37;A shower or t-storm;56;40;ESE;8;64%;79%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SW;5;73%;42%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;Turning sunny, nice;75;68;S;8;71%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A little a.m. rain;61;46;Partly sunny;58;47;SSE;4;73%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;48;39;Inc. clouds;48;46;S;8;87%;33%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;Periods of sun;65;52;SW;4;66%;19%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;74;Partly sunny;85;76;S;5;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain this morning;56;31;Partly sunny;49;30;NE;3;71%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Clouds and sun;88;82;NNE;5;60%;18%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Occasional a.m. rain;89;74;A couple of t-storms;84;75;NE;7;81%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;Occasional a.m. rain;86;75;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;7;66%;56%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;73;57;Clouds and sun, nice;74;58;S;10;64%;13%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Warmer with sunshine;70;44;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;SSW;4;41%;20%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;78;61;Sunny and delightful;73;58;NNW;8;61%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;27;21;Cold with snow;25;20;SE;9;74%;91%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny;99;76;Sunny and pleasant;91;75;ENE;12;61%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;Thunderstorms;73;63;SE;9;81%;81%;7

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;31;25;Cloudy;32;17;NW;5;84%;81%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;15;6;Cloudy and frigid;12;6;SE;5;80%;0%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Hazy sunshine;86;69;N;8;36%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Nice with some sun;79;56;NE;11;57%;15%;10

New York, United States;Rain, breezy, cooler;41;36;Increasingly windy;47;30;WNW;20;57%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;66;51;Heavy showers;61;50;NNW;10;88%;85%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;13;1;Low clouds;8;4;SW;6;82%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;52;43;Partly sunny;55;41;W;9;67%;32%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;32;23;A snow shower;26;14;NW;3;89%;77%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;32;24;Afternoon flurries;31;13;NW;12;79%;60%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;87;81;A t-storm around;87;81;E;9;74%;41%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNW;10;64%;64%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;85;72;Rain and drizzle;84;73;ENE;7;77%;76%;6

Paris, France;Fog, then cloudy;45;37;Partly sunny;47;38;S;7;72%;21%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;86;60;Not as warm;75;59;SSE;13;48%;10%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;94;77;Partly sunny;92;75;NE;9;57%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;94;77;Showers around;93;77;N;14;66%;76%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;70;Partly sunny;91;69;ENE;5;48%;19%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;28;25;Morning mist, cloudy;37;29;SSW;3;81%;74%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow;42;22;Plenty of sun;38;17;WNW;6;51%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;71;51;Periods of rain;69;53;ENE;10;57%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;66;49;Sunshine;67;48;E;6;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;87;77;Spotty showers;85;78;ESE;9;73%;82%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;41;37;Mostly cloudy;45;42;ESE;19;70%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;30;27;Cloudy and chilly;29;24;SSE;7;95%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;91;75;Partly sunny and hot;93;76;N;7;56%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;68;52;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;SSE;10;51%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A little p.m. rain;49;45;Cool with rain;51;39;N;7;64%;65%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cold;21;18;Cloudy and cold;21;18;SSE;7;90%;74%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy with rain;61;50;Mostly cloudy;59;49;W;4;86%;13%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;63;A t-storm in spots;80;58;ENE;11;62%;64%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;84;73;Mostly sunny;86;70;SSE;8;64%;2%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;Partly sunny;76;62;NNE;8;73%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;73;38;Plenty of sunshine;71;37;ENE;5;39%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;SW;6;33%;16%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;83;70;Nice with some sun;82;67;NNW;4;78%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;57;44;Rather cloudy;58;46;SE;5;68%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;52;47;Spotty showers;53;48;S;9;76%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning flurries;41;30;Plenty of sunshine;42;25;NW;6;48%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;47;37;Partly sunny;54;37;SSE;9;65%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;NNE;4;82%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. snow;34;25;Showers around;34;29;ESE;4;91%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;Sunshine and nice;83;73;E;7;63%;56%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of p.m. snow;34;30;Cloudy;33;27;SW;5;81%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;Sunshine and humid;84;71;SE;11;64%;56%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;73;59;Partly sunny;69;55;E;8;53%;15%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of a.m. snow;27;23;A bit of snow;29;26;S;9;74%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;44;36;Cloudy;51;34;SSE;4;64%;75%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;52;34;Cloudy and cooler;40;36;SSE;4;83%;74%;0

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;56;41;Turning cloudy;57;44;NNE;5;30%;69%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;76;56;Not as warm;68;59;SSW;13;56%;85%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;57;35;Rain and a t-storm;52;44;NE;4;57%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;44;42;A little a.m. rain;53;41;SSW;7;79%;69%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;40;30;Mostly cloudy;37;25;NW;17;66%;19%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;63;54;Sunny and breezy;68;55;NW;19;51%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny;64;51;WNW;16;65%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;16;-13;Sunny;15;-12;SW;4;64%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;45;Rain;49;45;SE;8;73%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Chilly with some sun;32;23;Cloudy and chilly;33;29;NW;3;85%;8%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;61;Sunny and very warm;84;59;NE;5;50%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;28;25;A little snow;27;24;SSE;8;75%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with snow;30;23;Variable cloudiness;31;23;WSW;5;94%;14%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;67;59;Sunny and windy;72;63;N;23;67%;0%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;73;Sunny;93;72;NNW;5;58%;11%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;40;26;Showers around;43;31;ENE;2;68%;89%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather