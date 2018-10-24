Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, October 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;88;75;A t-storm around;86;77;SW;9;77%;72%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;94;81;Sunny and less humid;92;77;NW;9;50%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;79;61;A shower or t-storm;69;55;SW;15;80%;79%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;SE;6;60%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;59;49;Cloudy with a shower;59;50;WSW;12;82%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and mild;51;40;Rain and drizzle;48;41;NNE;7;71%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;81;60;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;SSW;5;26%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cool;50;34;Mostly sunny;50;29;SSE;7;59%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Brief p.m. showers;79;68;A shower or t-storm;83;70;NE;5;78%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;50;N;17;40%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;54;Mostly cloudy;66;58;WNW;10;68%;64%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, nice;87;68;Sunny intervals;90;69;SW;13;47%;33%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;90;76;Afternoon showers;88;73;SE;4;76%;91%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;65;Partly sunny;86;63;E;7;45%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;ENE;5;73%;65%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;Sunny and nice;73;57;W;8;59%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;70;43;Clouds breaking;59;46;NW;5;69%;25%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and drizzle;59;37;Clouds and sun;53;44;SW;8;50%;23%;2

Berlin, Germany;A brief a.m. shower;53;42;Cloudy with a shower;55;45;WNW;16;79%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;67;51;A shower or two;66;48;E;4;78%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;81;65;A t-storm in spots;81;64;SW;5;83%;58%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Morning rain;52;42;A shower in the a.m.;62;46;WNW;13;76%;58%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;61;49;Clouds breaking;54;47;WSW;6;72%;57%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. shower or two;65;36;Partly sunny;55;43;W;10;39%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;53;38;A shower;58;46;WNW;9;64%;61%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;62;54;Periods of sun;69;58;E;7;74%;22%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;A passing shower;86;64;WNW;4;35%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Mostly sunny;69;51;ENE;6;57%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;90;77;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;NW;12;31%;27%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;88;64;Sunny and very warm;83;63;SSE;10;47%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;82;68;ESE;4;68%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds, nice;90;79;Partly sunny;90;76;ENE;9;67%;10%;9

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;50;40;Clouds and sun, cool;52;45;SE;7;57%;22%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;5;77%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the a.m.;51;44;Mostly cloudy;53;42;WNW;16;73%;79%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;79;Partly sunny;88;78;NNW;13;73%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Downpours, cooler;58;54;Mainly cloudy, cool;63;52;NW;6;82%;8%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;81;75;Showers and t-storms;81;73;SSE;13;91%;89%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;94;68;Hazy sun;92;65;ENE;4;44%;2%;5

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;62;45;Sun and some clouds;66;43;W;7;38%;20%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;N;6;52%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;98;71;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;5;64%;45%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;52;45;Cloudy;53;40;W;12;83%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;75;45;Clearing;74;47;NNE;4;31%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;71;62;Mostly sunny;71;64;E;9;78%;55%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rainy spells;82;73;Partly sunny, warmer;89;74;SSE;9;74%;61%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;High clouds;79;49;Some sun, pleasant;81;50;NE;6;30%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Some sunshine;85;71;Partly sunny;86;71;ENE;5;65%;69%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;42;29;Rather cloudy;41;33;NNW;5;88%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;ESE;8;80%;61%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;83;74;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;E;8;71%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;88;76;A shower or two;86;76;NE;15;68%;68%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;69;Mostly sunny;89;65;ESE;6;44%;34%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;86;58;Partly sunny;85;59;N;7;39%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;66;51;Cooler;55;46;WNW;10;57%;50%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;94;79;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;N;7;62%;77%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;93;81;A t-storm in spots;95;83;SSE;8;61%;42%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with some sun;77;51;Sunshine;83;54;NNE;5;21%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;73;37;Mostly sunny;67;41;N;4;32%;11%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;92;73;Hazy sun;93;73;NW;6;56%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;Sunshine and nice;73;50;SW;5;54%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Cloudy;94;78;Partly sunny;101;81;N;4;32%;4%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Showers around;45;38;SW;13;71%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;88;74;Partly sunny;90;74;NE;6;58%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;72;NNW;5;80%;82%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;91;70;Hazy and less humid;92;66;NW;5;49%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;90;76;A shower or t-storm;88;76;NNW;4;78%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;40;A shower or t-storm;51;38;SSE;7;75%;66%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing, a t-storm;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;7;74%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds breaking;68;61;Clouds, then sun;68;61;S;10;77%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;NNW;5;66%;11%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;64;45;Mostly cloudy;57;46;W;7;77%;25%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;59;Brilliant sunshine;82;61;SE;5;55%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;A touch of p.m. rain;86;75;A t-storm around;87;76;SSW;7;75%;63%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;76;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;NNW;3;53%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;86;79;Afternoon showers;86;80;ESE;6;75%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;95;79;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;NE;6;55%;8%;12

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;91;78;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;E;7;63%;35%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;64;41;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSW;8;53%;11%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;75;55;A t-storm in spots;76;55;ESE;4;52%;64%;8

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;86;75;A shower or two;85;76;ESE;8;68%;75%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;41;33;Periods of sun;43;33;SSE;9;80%;58%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;90;79;Partly sunny;85;77;SSE;8;73%;70%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;67;54;Periods of sun;68;57;ESE;8;68%;36%;8

Montreal, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;45;30;Clouds and sun, cold;41;29;WNW;4;57%;19%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;44;36;A bit of rain;41;31;NW;8;84%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Warm with sunshine;100;81;Hazy sun;95;79;NE;7;50%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or two;74;61;A stray t-shower;71;57;ESE;8;79%;75%;10

New York, United States;Cooler with some sun;56;40;Mostly sunny, cool;52;40;NW;9;47%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;83;63;Variable cloudiness;76;55;N;11;64%;63%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;40;34;Turning cloudy;43;31;SSW;10;63%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;73;53;Abundant sunshine;70;50;NNE;6;57%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;45;34;More sun than clouds;49;33;NE;5;60%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;48;28;Colder with some sun;41;29;WSW;12;57%;18%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;85;77;Clouds and sun;85;76;ESE;5;72%;29%;11

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;84;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NW;6;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;95;74;Showers around;92;76;ENE;8;68%;65%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;62;50;Low clouds and fog;61;43;NNW;5;74%;5%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;57;Sunny and warmer;80;59;SSE;14;55%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;90;76;S;5;75%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, nice;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SE;13;62%;64%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;73;Partly sunny;90;73;S;5;56%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;52;44;Mostly cloudy;58;46;W;12;67%;57%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;69;44;Increasing clouds;69;50;SSE;4;63%;59%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;71;55;Periods of rain;70;55;SE;9;56%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;73;58;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;SW;5;72%;70%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;85;76;Partly sunny;86;75;SE;9;65%;75%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;43;29;Rather cloudy;35;31;N;11;61%;40%;0

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;46;37;A little a.m. rain;45;38;W;4;84%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;71;Rain and drizzle;77;70;ENE;7;84%;86%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, pleasant;86;69;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;6;26%;7%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;73;52;Sunshine and nice;74;58;SE;7;62%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;46;33;Partly sunny;42;30;NNW;7;72%;59%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;54;Mostly sunny;67;54;W;8;71%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;62;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;E;4;79%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;73;Some sun, a shower;85;73;SE;4;71%;71%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;NNW;5;97%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;77;48;Sunshine, pleasant;76;48;E;6;41%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;73;55;Periods of sun;74;48;WSW;6;47%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;86;73;Partly sunny;84;73;NNE;4;77%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warm;75;48;Mostly sunny, warm;77;53;NE;4;57%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;52;Rain;57;54;S;7;92%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;66;43;Increasing clouds;69;46;SE;3;56%;55%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;ESE;9;60%;62%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNE;4;77%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;57;31;Plenty of sunshine;51;37;W;14;48%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;88;76;Some sun, a shower;87;77;NE;1;64%;65%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;45;33;Clouds and sun;43;29;NW;5;79%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;66;59;Turning sunny;71;61;N;11;63%;5%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;81;70;Mostly sunny;85;70;ESE;8;65%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with showers;45;33;Spotty showers;43;35;NNW;7;82%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Partly sunny;77;55;ENE;6;29%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, mild;68;57;A passing shower;70;49;N;5;56%;100%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;Mostly sunny;79;62;NE;7;26%;28%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;91;74;Thunderstorms;82;65;WSW;15;59%;91%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;76;46;Sunny and nice;69;43;E;6;29%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;71;56;Sunshine, pleasant;70;54;ENE;7;54%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;43;34;Turning cloudy;47;40;NW;5;62%;32%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Showers;75;68;Partial sunshine;78;64;ESE;7;56%;13%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;74;61;Sunshine, pleasant;78;60;SW;7;68%;4%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;48;20;Morning flurries;25;13;WNW;13;60%;66%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;58;49;Rain tapering off;56;51;E;6;77%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy with rain;52;47;A shower in the a.m.;62;47;WNW;14;53%;57%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some brightening;85;76;High clouds and warm;90;74;NW;5;66%;30%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;41;33;Afternoon rain;42;32;N;7;76%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;46;36;A little a.m. rain;52;43;WNW;14;85%;88%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;62;57;Breezy with rain;63;50;S;20;78%;94%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain this afternoon;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SSW;5;82%;60%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;67;53;A t-storm in spots;65;50;NE;3;56%;91%;2

