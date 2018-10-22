Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm around;87;78;SW;10;77%;70%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;80;Mostly sunny;95;82;W;8;51%;2%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;75;61;A t-storm in spots;75;59;NE;11;67%;48%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;72;60;A shower in places;67;57;NE;9;58%;46%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;57;45;Spotty showers;59;54;WNW;19;77%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;49;36;Overcast, showers;45;42;N;10;76%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;83;54;A shower in the p.m.;79;57;S;5;36%;56%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;36;21;Chilly with some sun;37;23;SSW;7;62%;5%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the p.m.;87;70;A shower or t-storm;78;70;SE;8;82%;87%;6

Athens, Greece;Variable cloudiness;70;60;Spotty showers;67;60;NNW;9;82%;89%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;68;53;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;SSW;6;70%;6%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;87;65;Sunshine and nice;88;66;NNE;4;57%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;89;72;A shower or two;90;72;SW;5;74%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;84;62;Mostly sunny;86;65;E;6;51%;13%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;S;5;67%;66%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;72;57;Partly sunny;69;56;WNW;7;69%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;66;41;Mostly sunny;66;39;SSE;9;31%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;58;49;Clouds and sun;62;45;WSW;7;58%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;54;40;Windy with rain;54;45;WNW;22;71%;89%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;65;50;A shower;65;50;NW;4;80%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;A t-storm or two;81;61;S;8;82%;86%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny;59;44;Partly sunny;55;49;WNW;11;66%;72%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds breaking;57;40;Mostly cloudy;56;51;W;11;64%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Variable clouds;64;40;Partly sunny;67;48;SW;7;56%;19%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;62;44;Partly sunny;58;50;WNW;9;55%;33%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;74;56;Mostly sunny;67;54;E;12;59%;29%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;91;66;Mostly cloudy;89;65;NW;4;33%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;NW;6;66%;6%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy;94;74;Mostly sunny, warm;92;73;NNE;8;27%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;91;69;Sunny and very warm;88;64;SSE;14;38%;3%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;77;68;A shower or t-storm;80;68;ENE;3;77%;81%;8

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;90;74;Mostly sunny;90;76;NNE;7;65%;5%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;61;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;40;N;11;61%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;85;76;Couple of t-storms;86;76;NE;5;78%;91%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;52;45;A little a.m. rain;54;42;NW;17;74%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;79;Nice with sunshine;85;79;NW;11;75%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;66;52;Mostly cloudy;70;54;ENE;6;53%;17%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;88;74;Mainly cloudy;88;73;SSE;18;52%;23%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;61;Hazy sun;91;63;ESE;4;34%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;71;44;Mostly cloudy;65;45;S;7;57%;57%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;91;71;Sunshine;92;70;N;6;55%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;97;72;A shower in spots;91;73;WNW;5;61%;47%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;55;44;Mostly cloudy;57;43;W;16;76%;0%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;77;44;Mostly sunny, nice;71;42;NNE;5;26%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;71;67;Partly sunny;70;65;ENE;16;89%;16%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;Spotty showers;79;71;N;8;88%;90%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;High clouds;75;48;NE;9;38%;2%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;71;A t-storm in spots;86;71;NE;6;69%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;53;35;Showers;46;39;ESE;11;80%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;ENE;6;81%;79%;5

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;85;72;Sunny intervals;83;74;E;7;70%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;76;Breezy with sunshine;87;76;ENE;15;66%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;94;67;Mostly sunny;93;68;ENE;5;46%;30%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;N;7;35%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;67;59;Mostly cloudy;66;55;NE;9;75%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;76;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;N;6;63%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;A p.m. t-storm;95;82;WNW;7;58%;58%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;73;47;Some sun;74;47;N;6;30%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;74;40;Mostly sunny, nice;73;39;NE;5;14%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warm;99;73;Hazy sunshine;95;74;W;11;44%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;75;51;Sunny and nice;76;49;SSW;6;47%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;More sun than clouds;102;81;Mostly sunny, warm;102;83;ESE;7;28%;5%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;52;37;Variable cloudiness;49;41;SW;8;74%;81%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Partly sunny;88;75;N;5;66%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;73;A couple of t-storms;87;73;W;5;76%;85%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;92;72;Hazy sunshine;94;72;SW;5;58%;6%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNW;4;78%;87%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;41;A shower or t-storm;55;39;SE;7;76%;76%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A thunderstorm;88;77;SW;8;79%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;68;61;Cloudy;69;61;S;8;75%;29%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;N;6;75%;31%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;43;Partly sunny;59;50;WNW;11;71%;30%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;58;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;5;47%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with some sun;92;76;A t-storm or two;86;76;SW;6;79%;82%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;N;4;45%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;82;Spotty showers;88;81;WNW;11;74%;95%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;S;5;67%;72%;8

Manila, Philippines;Periods of sun;92;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;77;E;8;59%;59%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;54;Cooler;68;46;SW;11;61%;66%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;73;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;SSW;4;59%;80%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;84;77;Spotty showers;85;75;ENE;8;71%;72%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;50;36;Spotty showers;46;37;SSW;8;80%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;A morning shower;86;77;SSW;10;71%;75%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;69;54;Cooler;62;52;E;11;56%;3%;8

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;42;36;Afternoon rain;46;33;NNE;1;83%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;47;35;Rain and drizzle;47;35;SSW;6;80%;86%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;Hazy sunshine;96;77;N;8;44%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;56;Rain tapering off;75;57;E;10;60%;76%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cool;53;47;Breezy with some sun;60;43;WNW;17;56%;9%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable cloudiness;79;64;Nice with some sun;78;64;NNW;7;68%;30%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;36;28;Low clouds;32;28;SW;10;78%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;73;58;Cloudy with showers;69;60;NNW;8;78%;94%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;51;42;Clouds breaking;54;31;NW;9;52%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;44;35;Rain and drizzle;45;32;N;8;85%;78%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;84;78;A p.m. t-storm;85;78;SE;6;74%;78%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;NW;8;83%;86%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;93;77;Partly sunny;94;76;ENE;8;63%;4%;10

Paris, France;Some sun returning;59;41;Clouds and sun;62;47;NW;6;60%;11%;2

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;66;51;Partly sunny;69;53;S;9;53%;5%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Variable cloudiness;91;76;SSW;5;68%;69%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;74;A t-storm around;88;74;SE;14;73%;50%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;92;73;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;E;5;51%;27%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;58;40;Spotty showers;52;49;W;14;68%;93%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;69;44;A shower or two;64;39;W;5;67%;65%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;70;54;A shower in the p.m.;71;55;SW;9;46%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;79;61;Clearing;75;59;ESE;5;71%;27%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;83;76;ESE;11;68%;83%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;44;35;Snow and rain;41;39;SSW;9;86%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;54;39;Rain, breezy, cooler;47;42;SW;14;82%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;67;Mostly sunny;86;72;SW;6;60%;27%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;93;72;Sun and clouds;93;71;NE;6;20%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny, warmer;74;47;NE;6;54%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;54;41;Becoming cloudy;47;36;SSE;9;68%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;62;54;Low clouds breaking;63;54;W;8;71%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;58;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;ENE;5;68%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;86;77;A shower in places;87;76;SE;9;71%;64%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;N;5;93%;44%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Downpours;68;50;A shower or two;72;48;ENE;6;67%;68%;9

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;80;49;Becoming cloudy;74;49;SSW;6;37%;36%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;85;73;Partly sunny;86;72;N;6;75%;39%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;52;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;E;6;55%;16%;4

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;62;46;Becoming cloudy;63;51;S;7;72%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;70;46;A shower or two;67;42;WNW;6;61%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;61;Partly sunny;72;61;SSE;9;62%;9%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;92;80;A shower or t-storm;90;79;NNW;4;71%;82%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;61;41;Clouds and sun;61;39;W;5;62%;32%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in places;86;75;E;8;73%;69%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;53;41;Spotty showers;48;37;NNW;8;85%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;73;63;Mostly sunny;81;62;SW;13;62%;2%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;83;72;An afternoon shower;82;72;ENE;7;70%;57%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;54;40;Spotty showers;47;39;SE;12;77%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Clouds and sun;71;48;ENE;5;36%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;72;50;Partly sunny;72;50;NNW;7;53%;28%;3

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;73;58;Mostly sunny;77;57;NW;7;27%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;91;73;Sun and clouds;89;72;ESE;6;39%;18%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;80;55;Clouds breaking;80;47;ENE;4;42%;17%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;70;58;Partly sunny;71;60;NE;7;66%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;51;44;A shower or two;51;38;NW;15;72%;81%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;81;67;Spotty showers;72;66;NNW;23;66%;91%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;72;59;A shower;69;60;NW;18;76%;59%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;37;17;Decreasing clouds;46;22;SSE;6;33%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;64;47;A shower in the p.m.;61;47;E;4;65%;89%;2

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;59;46;Partly sunny;57;51;W;13;52%;73%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NNW;5;72%;77%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;52;34;Rain, breezy, cooler;45;38;SW;13;78%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;Periods of rain;46;39;WSW;22;85%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;65;54;Breezy with sunshine;67;55;N;20;70%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;Showers and t-storms;84;76;SSE;5;82%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;66;43;Sun and clouds;65;47;E;3;62%;42%;4

