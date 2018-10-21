Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, October 21, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SW;10;75%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;98;81;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;NNW;7;41%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. shower or two;73;59;A shower in the a.m.;75;62;E;5;67%;75%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;77;62;A shower or two;72;60;NE;6;73%;80%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;61;50;Partly sunny;57;45;W;11;68%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and mild;53;40;Cloudy and mild;49;35;N;7;74%;35%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;83;54;Abundant sunshine;80;54;SSE;5;27%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;53;31;Cloudy and colder;37;21;NNW;9;67%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;88;66;High clouds;88;72;E;8;55%;72%;5

Athens, Greece;A little p.m. rain;71;59;A shower or t-storm;70;60;N;9;71%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;66;53;Sun and clouds;69;53;S;6;68%;9%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;80;65;Sunshine and humid;86;65;ENE;9;68%;20%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;75;Brief p.m. showers;89;74;WSW;5;73%;73%;9

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;82;65;Mostly sunny;85;63;E;7;56%;10%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;88;79;Showers and t-storms;91;79;SSE;6;72%;83%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Lots of sun, nice;72;61;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;N;13;68%;25%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;63;43;Partly sunny;66;41;NW;8;46%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;54;45;Periods of sun;59;48;NNW;4;72%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Patchy fog, then sun;58;43;Spotty showers;53;41;WNW;7;79%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;63;49;A shower or two;64;49;NW;4;82%;69%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;63;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;NE;10;83%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;54;39;Mostly sunny;58;44;NW;7;71%;29%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and delightful;62;45;A shower in the a.m.;57;42;NNE;9;71%;56%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;63;48;Variable clouds;64;40;E;7;52%;41%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;55;45;Mostly sunny;62;45;WNW;3;49%;16%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;71;59;Mostly sunny;75;54;SSE;7;56%;8%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Occasional rain;85;62;Variable cloudiness;95;63;NW;5;26%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;69;51;Mostly cloudy;69;53;WNW;5;62%;15%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;89;72;Turning cloudy;95;74;NW;10;25%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;82;58;Sunny and warmer;89;67;SE;7;35%;2%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;76;69;A shower or t-storm;77;68;NNW;3;82%;82%;8

Chennai, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;77;Sun and clouds;90;73;NNE;8;64%;5%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;50;41;Partly sunny;59;42;W;8;57%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NE;6;77%;73%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;53;47;Periods of sun;53;46;W;12;63%;68%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;86;78;Some brightening;85;79;N;17;76%;6%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;68;47;Clouds and sun, cool;66;51;ESE;5;56%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;Showers around;88;74;SSE;17;71%;70%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;88;66;Hazy sunshine;89;63;SW;8;34%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;75;44;Partly sunny;70;44;S;6;40%;11%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;NE;6;60%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;97;72;Partly sunny, nice;92;72;SW;5;60%;28%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;57;37;Periods of sun;54;44;W;11;74%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;Plenty of sun;72;42;NNE;5;26%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;72;66;Partly sunny, humid;71;67;ENE;10;88%;68%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;E;8;80%;79%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;77;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;ESE;9;36%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;Mostly sunny;87;72;ENE;9;68%;31%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds and fog;51;51;A little a.m. rain;52;35;W;15;82%;58%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;77;Partly sunny;91;78;S;5;72%;63%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;84;74;Some sun, pleasant;83;74;E;7;69%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;76;ENE;15;69%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;91;68;Partly sunny;92;68;ESE;6;49%;16%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;88;59;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;N;7;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;66;57;Partial sunshine;67;58;NE;9;80%;35%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;77;Showers around;94;77;N;7;67%;93%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;94;82;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;N;9;51%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;46;High clouds;72;47;NNE;7;36%;3%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;75;42;Sunshine;72;39;W;3;18%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;70;Hazy sun and warm;98;75;NNW;7;31%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;75;53;Sunny;77;51;SW;6;52%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;More sun than clouds;102;82;Partly sunny;102;82;S;9;23%;10%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;52;36;Partly sunny;52;36;W;6;73%;10%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNE;6;68%;55%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A morning t-storm;90;75;A morning t-storm;90;73;SSE;6;70%;85%;12

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;92;73;Hazy sunshine;95;71;W;5;55%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;4;75%;85%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;39;A t-storm in spots;55;41;E;7;75%;69%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;8;76%;60%;2

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;68;61;Cloudy;69;61;S;9;73%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;71;57;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NNE;6;76%;50%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;66;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;43;W;8;59%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;82;59;Sunny;80;59;SSE;5;56%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;A morning t-storm;84;75;SSW;6;78%;69%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;71;52;Partly sunny;75;51;NE;5;62%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;81;Sun and some clouds;88;83;W;8;68%;72%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;95;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;SSW;6;69%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;Partly sunny;91;78;ENE;9;60%;24%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;66;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;NNW;16;43%;56%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;69;55;A shower in the p.m.;72;53;SSW;5;59%;66%;8

Miami, United States;More sun than clouds;89;77;Clouds and sun;84;76;NE;11;70%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;51;31;Partly sunny;51;36;WSW;7;66%;63%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;S;8;69%;36%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;71;57;Mostly sunny;70;55;SE;8;63%;26%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and colder;38;27;Rain and drizzle;43;34;E;1;62%;79%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;47;34;Partly sunny;47;34;SW;7;53%;7%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;81;Hazy and very warm;97;79;NE;8;54%;2%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;Clouds and sun;79;57;E;12;47%;70%;8

New York, United States;Cooler;48;38;Partly sunny, cool;53;47;SW;7;50%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;Becoming cloudy;81;64;ENE;6;63%;29%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain this afternoon;45;33;Low clouds;35;28;WSW;11;82%;74%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;72;52;Mostly cloudy;74;58;E;4;51%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as cool;57;39;Mostly sunny;52;41;SSW;8;47%;64%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and colder;38;27;Rain and drizzle;45;34;E;6;71%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;84;77;Showers around;84;77;E;8;79%;93%;9

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon t-storms;84;75;Showers and t-storms;83;75;NW;5;84%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;91;76;Partly sunny;94;77;ENE;8;65%;21%;9

Paris, France;Fog to sun;65;47;A little a.m. rain;59;41;NNE;9;74%;54%;1

Perth, Australia;Heavy p.m. showers;68;57;Variable cloudiness;66;50;SSE;10;53%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, a shower;90;76;A t-storm around;90;77;SSW;4;70%;72%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;72;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;E;10;76%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;73;Partly sunny, nice;92;73;E;5;53%;14%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;54;34;A shower in the p.m.;57;38;NNW;5;64%;80%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;More clouds than sun;71;42;Partly sunny;65;45;SSE;4;67%;40%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;68;53;Inc. clouds;70;53;N;9;50%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;73;58;Some sun, pleasant;78;61;S;7;67%;27%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;86;76;Partly sunny;85;77;SE;9;66%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this morning;43;38;A little rain;44;36;WNW;11;92%;68%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds and fog;49;43;Spotty showers;54;37;W;10;81%;63%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;74;64;Mostly sunny;79;66;ENE;8;60%;6%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;86;71;Abundant sunshine;93;71;SSE;7;19%;7%;6

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;72;49;Partly sunny;66;50;N;9;60%;5%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;51;44;A little a.m. rain;55;39;WNW;15;73%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;53;Sunny and cool;63;54;W;8;78%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;62;Showers and t-storms;77;60;ENE;6;73%;70%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;77;Partial sunshine;86;77;E;10;73%;77%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;NNW;5;92%;30%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Heavy p.m. showers;68;52;Downpours;70;48;ENE;6;71%;90%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;78;50;Partly sunny, nice;80;50;SW;5;36%;7%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;73;A passing shower;85;73;N;9;76%;58%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;72;54;A t-storm in spots;79;51;E;4;73%;44%;4

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;62;46;Mostly sunny, nice;64;47;E;4;71%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;72;43;Mostly sunny;67;44;SW;3;59%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;72;63;Rain and drizzle;68;63;SSE;6;81%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;92;77;A shower or t-storm;90;75;WNW;3;73%;82%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;57;45;Cloudy;60;41;ESE;8;72%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;Partly sunny;86;78;ENE;10;74%;74%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;53;46;Mostly sunny;52;41;WSW;12;62%;73%;2

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;68;60;Mostly sunny;74;63;N;10;56%;2%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;81;70;Partly sunny;86;70;ESE;5;63%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds and fog;52;48;A little a.m. rain;54;40;WNW;17;78%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;71;47;Sunshine;73;48;NE;5;32%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Thickening clouds;73;54;Clouds and sun, mild;70;53;NNW;4;60%;40%;3

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;76;58;Clouds and sun;75;58;E;6;33%;33%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;84;69;Partly sunny;90;74;ESE;5;40%;2%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;79;56;Spotty showers;76;58;ENE;5;53%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;Mostly sunny;72;57;ESE;7;54%;3%;4

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;44;39;Mostly cloudy;52;43;WSW;11;63%;15%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the a.m.;79;70;Showers around;79;67;WNW;9;70%;86%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;Showers around;71;59;WNW;10;77%;84%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Thickening clouds;46;23;Partial sunshine;39;18;SSW;8;58%;12%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing and mild;64;45;Partly sunny;64;48;NE;3;64%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers around;52;40;Mostly sunny;58;45;NW;6;56%;29%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm around;89;74;NE;5;69%;65%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;52;36;Showers around;52;34;WNW;10;64%;82%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;55;37;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;NW;6;72%;80%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;62;52;Turning sunny;67;54;N;9;72%;3%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;75;E;6;90%;92%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;High clouds;72;48;Not as warm;66;44;E;2;65%;44%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather