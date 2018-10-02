Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, October 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;84;76;A t-storm around;85;77;WSW;10;81%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;101;82;Sunny and very warm;101;78;N;6;40%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;88;62;Sunny and pleasant;90;62;WNW;7;31%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;70;60;A t-storm in spots;69;60;N;12;48%;80%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;62;50;Decreasing clouds;59;53;SW;12;65%;59%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;56;45;Partly sunny;57;45;ENE;7;64%;55%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;87;66;Brilliant sunshine;88;61;S;6;24%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;31;Partly sunny;59;35;SE;5;55%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;66;62;A morning shower;74;63;SSE;11;75%;62%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;81;64;Partly sunny;77;65;SSW;6;75%;44%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;63;50;Clouds and sun;63;51;ENE;4;69%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;106;76;Sun, some clouds;105;75;NNW;9;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm or two;87;74;N;5;80%;87%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;Sun and clouds;85;69;ESE;6;66%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Morning rain, cloudy;84;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;4;72%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;W;9;49%;9%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;NNE;5;38%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Couple of t-storms;58;39;Partly sunny;67;44;NE;4;49%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;52;48;Partly sunny;57;44;WNW;16;47%;54%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;70;47;A couple of showers;65;47;ESE;6;72%;71%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clearing;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;SW;5;56%;19%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;55;46;Partly sunny;60;43;NW;13;62%;26%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;60;49;Decreasing clouds;59;49;WSW;6;58%;17%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Lots of sun, warmer;72;49;Clouds and sun, nice;70;44;W;8;57%;7%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A little a.m. rain;54;43;Some sun;62;42;NW;11;54%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;S;7;51%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;A t-storm in spots;87;67;NNW;5;31%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;NE;6;52%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;Partly sunny;93;72;NE;11;41%;3%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;52;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;SE;16;52%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;81;68;S;4;65%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;91;80;Partly sunny;92;80;ESE;9;68%;71%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;61;Variable cloudiness;84;57;SW;13;71%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;86;75;Cloudy;87;75;SSE;6;79%;60%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;50;45;Periods of sun;54;43;WNW;13;64%;36%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;86;80;Partly sunny, humid;86;80;SSW;5;82%;36%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;87;74;Clouds and sun;89;75;S;9;70%;27%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;A shower in the a.m.;87;70;SE;9;70%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;Hazy sun;96;74;N;4;51%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Warmer;77;57;Sun and some clouds;82;45;NNE;7;36%;51%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny, warm;95;76;E;5;61%;12%;8

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;98;68;Inc. clouds;88;71;ESE;7;58%;52%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;61;51;Mostly cloudy;62;53;SW;12;84%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;NNE;5;26%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with sunshine;77;66;Mostly sunny, nice;75;68;ENE;17;79%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;89;70;Clouds and sun, nice;87;70;NE;5;55%;41%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;81;53;Sunny and nice;85;55;E;5;27%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;11;64%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;50;43;Chilly with rain;47;35;N;10;92%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing, a t-storm;90;75;A t-storm around;88;75;SSE;5;83%;73%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and less humid;85;72;Sunny and beautiful;86;71;E;6;54%;18%;8

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;88;75;Partly sunny;88;76;ENE;11;60%;32%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny;88;70;E;6;61%;37%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;96;71;Some sun;91;68;NE;7;45%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;E;5;78%;39%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;94;78;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ENE;7;67%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;82;Sunny and very warm;97;82;WSW;8;49%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;82;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;40;E;8;20%;27%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;88;42;Some sun;81;50;N;4;16%;27%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;93;77;Hazy sun;95;75;SW;7;54%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;79;58;A t-storm around;79;60;SSE;5;73%;57%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;107;80;Plenty of sunshine;104;80;ENE;7;23%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;63;49;Partly sunny, cooler;55;44;W;12;73%;68%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;E;11;72%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;73;A t-storm around;90;73;WNW;6;61%;71%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;97;81;Hot with hazy sun;98;75;SSW;5;58%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNW;5;80%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;59;34;A t-storm in spots;59;33;E;10;50%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;SW;7;78%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;60;Decreasing clouds;68;62;S;6;73%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;Mostly sunny;84;59;NNW;6;35%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;70;53;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;7;71%;29%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;81;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;63;SSW;6;80%;80%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;72;Nice with some sun;84;73;W;7;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;80;56;Mostly sunny;82;54;NNE;4;29%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;A downpour;85;79;Showers, some heavy;86;81;W;16;81%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;97;79;Clouds and sun, warm;95;79;SW;6;57%;66%;12

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;85;78;A t-storm in spots;87;75;S;6;70%;90%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;75;60;Not as warm;66;48;S;12;63%;66%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;NNE;6;52%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;11;61%;65%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;57;40;Cooler, p.m. rain;50;39;W;15;77%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;84;76;S;10;69%;39%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;62;48;Sunny;65;50;N;7;61%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;Rain tapering off;51;45;Mostly cloudy;57;50;SE;0;79%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;54;43;Cloudy, p.m. showers;55;41;WSW;6;80%;100%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;ENE;5;75%;76%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;ENE;10;54%;19%;14

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;79;65;Partly sunny;76;63;NNE;7;68%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;WNW;7;50%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;50;36;A shower;50;39;SW;8;73%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;Becoming cloudy;78;64;NNE;6;55%;28%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;41;33;Partly sunny;53;31;NW;5;62%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;50;42;High clouds;60;48;SSE;4;79%;66%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;80;Clouds and sun;85;79;E;20;72%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;Showers and t-storms;84;77;SSW;11;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine, pleasant;93;75;Mostly sunny;94;76;ENE;7;63%;9%;12

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;60;53;Clearing;66;46;E;6;57%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;An afternoon shower;73;61;E;17;55%;82%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NE;5;74%;93%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning showers;84;74;Mostly cloudy;86;75;SE;21;74%;33%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;S;4;60%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;51;47;Partly sunny;59;41;WNW;14;44%;31%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;75;47;Sunny and nice;74;47;NNE;4;62%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;71;52;A shower in the p.m.;70;54;SW;9;55%;66%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;Sunny and very warm;88;60;SSE;9;44%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;Showers around;84;75;ESE;9;68%;70%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;45;35;Bit of rain, snow;41;38;N;7;68%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;58;41;Afternoon rain;53;44;NW;7;80%;91%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;89;75;Partly sunny and hot;92;75;WNW;6;60%;25%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;95;70;Plenty of sun;99;71;ESE;6;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;72;55;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;ENE;5;51%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;51;41;Rain and drizzle;49;42;NNE;6;77%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;73;61;Spotty showers;70;61;WSW;7;84%;69%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;72;65;SSW;5;83%;94%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;76;A shower or two;88;76;S;4;70%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;76;65;Showers and t-storms;75;65;NNW;4;92%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;48;Sunny;79;49;ENE;9;25%;2%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;72;45;Plenty of sun;77;52;E;4;37%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More clouds than sun;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;N;3;80%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;53;Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;NNE;5;27%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;61;44;Inc. clouds;59;46;N;5;61%;17%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;N;4;59%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;77;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;NE;10;47%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;SW;4;68%;67%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouding up, warmer;74;49;Partly sunny;71;42;W;6;61%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;Showers around;86;75;SE;3;77%;85%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;49;42;Spotty showers;49;33;NW;12;70%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;56;Periods of sun;75;61;NW;9;55%;80%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;84;69;Occasional rain;82;72;NE;11;61%;80%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;51;41;Chilly with rain;48;40;N;9;80%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;85;59;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;SE;7;26%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;77;62;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNW;13;49%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;90;68;Sunny;89;68;S;7;17%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;87;77;Nice with some sun;89;76;N;8;54%;3%;6

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;79;59;Partly sunny;83;60;ESE;4;49%;71%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Mostly cloudy;76;66;SE;5;61%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;57;54;Low clouds;64;62;S;8;81%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;84;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;65;E;9;71%;65%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with some sun;73;57;Clouds and sun;74;59;WSW;5;59%;58%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;61;22;Sunny and mild;63;38;SSE;7;46%;13%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;55;37;Cloudy;54;41;NW;3;48%;25%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers around;56;46;Partly sunny;61;44;WNW;11;51%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;91;75;Partly sunny;88;70;ENE;5;58%;44%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;53;41;Cooler with rain;49;37;WNW;15;85%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;55;44;A shower;54;40;WNW;19;69%;67%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;50;Clearing;60;52;NNW;11;78%;50%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;77;SW;5;81%;67%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;ENE;3;40%;2%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather