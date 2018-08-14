Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;85;76;Partly sunny;84;75;WSW;11;82%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;105;91;Mostly sunny;103;91;NNW;8;51%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;70;Sunny and very warm;98;70;W;16;37%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;Mostly sunny;82;71;ENE;12;57%;25%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, a shower;72;62;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;SSW;12;74%;24%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;61;52;Spotty showers;61;50;SSE;5;69%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;104;74;Sunny and pleasant;99;75;WSW;7;20%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;SSE;9;37%;5%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;SSE;8;60%;20%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;92;71;Plenty of sun;92;73;NW;9;39%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;57;52;A morning shower;59;53;SW;22;71%;46%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;109;81;Plenty of sunshine;110;81;W;12;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;75;Hot with high clouds;97;74;S;9;47%;38%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;77;69;A t-storm in spots;77;69;W;13;78%;74%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;Cloudy with a shower;89;80;WSW;8;71%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;WSW;10;67%;27%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;84;75;Rain and drizzle;90;75;NE;9;68%;66%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;A shower or t-storm;83;63;W;6;75%;73%;6

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;78;60;A morning shower;78;59;SW;8;54%;49%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;66;47;Decreasing clouds;68;45;ESE;8;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;86;56;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;WNW;6;46%;20%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as hot;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;N;12;53%;8%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;74;59;Some sun, pleasant;79;59;W;7;64%;18%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;91;62;Partly sunny;91;62;E;4;44%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm or two;88;66;A shower or t-storm;84;62;NNW;7;48%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;61;43;Partly sunny;58;48;ENE;5;64%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;Lots of sun, nice;87;59;NNW;5;26%;6%;11

Busan, South Korea;Warm with some sun;92;80;A little rain;90;78;SSE;13;71%;88%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;74;Sunny and very warm;98;74;N;8;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;63;46;An afternoon shower;61;43;SW;8;68%;41%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;81;67;ESE;4;67%;73%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A p.m. shower or two;90;80;SW;8;73%;74%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;88;74;A shower or t-storm;80;72;SSE;8;78%;89%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;84;78;Brief a.m. showers;84;78;WSW;13;79%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;71;60;A stray shower;72;61;WSW;8;64%;55%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;84;77;Nice with some sun;84;78;NNW;9;73%;28%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;90;76;Clouds breaking;95;78;S;9;65%;28%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;89;68;Showers around;85;69;SSE;10;74%;70%;9

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;Showers and t-storms;93;81;ESE;6;80%;85%;7

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;84;60;A t-storm in spots;89;62;W;6;36%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;97;81;A little a.m. rain;92;81;SE;9;74%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;70;Mostly sunny;88;70;SE;6;55%;16%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;69;59;A little rain;70;50;WSW;16;78%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;98;68;Sunny and hot;99;68;ENE;6;21%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;Sunny and beautiful;82;66;W;6;68%;2%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds and hot;97;80;Showers and t-storms;91;78;SW;7;79%;90%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;50;Sunny and nice;79;51;ENE;6;34%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;8;67%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;67;54;Occasional rain;66;52;WSW;7;73%;62%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;86;74;Showers around;90;76;WSW;12;78%;75%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;Showers and t-storms;87;81;SE;11;83%;87%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;ENE;9;55%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;81;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;72;W;9;83%;86%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ENE;9;70%;76%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;86;73;Sunny;87;73;NE;11;59%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Mostly sunny;93;76;ENE;6;58%;13%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;82;Sunny and very warm;100;83;WNW;7;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;77;50;Mostly sunny;78;50;NNW;8;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;62;Sunny and hot;98;64;N;4;13%;3%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Partly sunny;89;78;SW;12;64%;5%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;70;Heavy thunderstorms;83;69;SSE;5;83%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, nice;100;79;Periods of sunshine;95;79;WSW;13;43%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;A p.m. t-storm;90;65;NW;9;40%;61%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ENE;13;57%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;Mostly cloudy;86;71;WSW;7;63%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Clearing, a t-storm;91;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;SE;9;79%;92%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;94;79;High clouds;94;76;E;6;68%;37%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;57;29;Turning cloudy;57;31;ENE;7;41%;44%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Partly sunny;84;75;SW;9;75%;44%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;58;Mostly sunny;65;59;S;6;71%;4%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;NW;7;68%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;Partly sunny;75;61;SW;12;66%;67%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;84;66;Partly sunny;84;67;S;6;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;80;69;Clouds limiting sun;78;69;WSW;7;77%;29%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;94;68;Sunny and hot;96;72;NNE;4;36%;8%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;79;Spotty showers;85;81;SW;10;78%;89%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;91;74;Brief p.m. showers;91;75;SSE;5;70%;81%;9

Manila, Philippines;Showers this morning;87;79;Morning showers;87;79;WSW;8;77%;84%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;54;A touch of rain;60;46;WNW;16;59%;78%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SSE;5;63%;82%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Showers around;91;81;E;9;61%;82%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A strong t-storm;84;64;Spotty showers;78;58;W;8;70%;69%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A few showers;82;75;A couple of showers;82;75;SSW;13;73%;82%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;59;45;Mostly sunny;56;43;E;5;69%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Brief showers;83;68;A shower or t-storm;80;62;NW;5;74%;63%;5

Moscow, Russia;Turning out cloudy;75;60;A t-storm around;84;61;W;10;53%;70%;5

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;86;79;A couple of showers;85;78;W;13;82%;83%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;78;50;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;ESE;7;56%;15%;10

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;81;70;Partly sunny and hot;90;74;W;10;59%;3%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;72;Sunny and hot;98;70;NW;7;35%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;65;50;Nice with some sun;71;52;E;4;66%;1%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;8;61%;82%;6

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;72;51;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;7;64%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny intervals;84;65;A shower or t-storm;81;54;NNW;9;74%;63%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;Some sun, a shower;83;77;ENE;12;79%;91%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NW;7;80%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;6;71%;67%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;NNE;5;61%;4%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;49;Partly sunny;62;48;ESE;6;63%;29%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;88;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;WSW;8;74%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunshine, pleasant;85;70;Increasing clouds;87;70;SE;16;64%;12%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;75;S;5;47%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;NE;7;44%;21%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;High clouds;93;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;69;NW;5;76%;19%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;71;51;Inc. clouds;74;52;SE;9;47%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;64;Mostly sunny;76;63;WNW;7;68%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;83;72;An afternoon shower;82;73;SE;10;67%;76%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;49;A little p.m. rain;56;47;NW;7;79%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;72;61;Thundershowers;73;60;NNW;5;80%;72%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;Nice with sunshine;76;64;ENE;5;70%;7%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;77;Plenty of sunshine;107;77;NNE;7;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Drenching t-storms;87;68;Partly sunny;85;66;NNW;6;67%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;68;55;Decreasing clouds;68;52;NNW;6;70%;42%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;65;57;Partly cloudy;66;57;WSW;12;73%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;62;A shower or t-storm;81;62;ENE;6;62%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;86;78;A shower or two;87;78;ESE;11;71%;81%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;NNE;5;91%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower;78;58;An afternoon shower;79;60;WNW;6;47%;54%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;Nice with sunshine;74;47;ENE;3;42%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;N;5;73%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;59;Sunshine;90;61;NW;5;54%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Hazy sun and warmer;86;61;Sunshine;87;57;NE;5;49%;26%;7

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds and hot;95;80;High clouds and warm;95;78;N;5;53%;32%;5

Shanghai, China;Showers around;93;82;Cloudy and very warm;93;82;NE;11;68%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;SE;11;69%;54%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;84;60;Partly sunny;83;59;S;6;56%;22%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;88;78;A shower or two;86;79;E;12;70%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;67;57;Partly sunny;71;57;SSW;5;63%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;Sunshine;77;55;NW;16;32%;29%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of t-storms;88;80;A t-storm in spots;93;82;W;13;71%;59%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable clouds;69;57;Periods of rain;69;55;NE;7;71%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;99;72;Sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;76;64;A shower in the a.m.;79;63;ENE;9;60%;68%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and not as hot;99;76;Sunny and very warm;97;76;ESE;7;16%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;NW;8;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;93;70;Partly sunny;94;71;E;5;44%;19%;8

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds, humid;87;79;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;SSW;16;69%;20%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;82;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;70;NW;9;70%;16%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;91;77;Sunshine, pleasant;88;77;E;7;65%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;W;11;56%;28%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;85;60;A little p.m. rain;73;57;NW;8;64%;100%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny;83;61;NE;4;51%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;78;65;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;NW;9;43%;22%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A t-storm in spots;89;77;WSW;7;74%;72%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A strong t-storm;82;60;A shower;75;58;W;7;83%;68%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;82;62;Spotty showers;78;59;WNW;11;61%;70%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;55;48;Showers around;55;48;E;25;79%;81%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;82;78;Couple of t-storms;85;78;SW;8;82%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;83;60;Partly sunny;83;60;NE;5;46%;13%;9

_____

