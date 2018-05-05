Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, May 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;9;78%;57%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;96;82;Sunny and very warm;97;83;W;13;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;84;61;Brilliant sunshine;82;59;WNW;12;49%;26%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and cooler;61;55;A shower in the a.m.;64;55;E;6;66%;66%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with sunshine;68;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;E;10;53%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Becoming cloudy;49;40;A shower or two;48;34;ESE;9;63%;76%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds;91;68;Partly sunny;90;64;E;9;17%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;48;32;Inc. clouds;42;31;WSW;10;48%;11%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cooler;79;65;Mainly cloudy, humid;84;66;ENE;6;79%;56%;4

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;80;61;Severe thunderstorms;71;63;W;6;78%;89%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;64;58;Clearing;65;58;WSW;10;79%;56%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;94;68;Mostly sunny;95;71;W;12;31%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;W;5;79%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;92;69;Hazy sun;93;71;S;5;49%;7%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;S;8;75%;72%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;68;58;Showers and t-storms;69;57;SW;6;72%;70%;9

Beijing, China;Overcast;79;55;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;SSE;5;32%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;84;61;Thunderstorms;75;58;WNW;6;73%;85%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;67;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;ENE;5;54%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;50;Cloudy;65;49;S;5;77%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;ESE;9;53%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A morning t-storm;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NNE;10;43%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, mild;73;50;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;E;6;59%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;Thunderstorms;84;60;NNE;11;58%;72%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;83;59;Sun and some clouds;79;55;NE;10;37%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Misty;69;65;Sun and some clouds;74;66;ENE;11;75%;33%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;An a.m. thunderstorm;80;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;66;W;6;51%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;70;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;57;W;11;86%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;86;70;Mostly cloudy;84;67;N;11;45%;27%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and cooler;66;52;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;SE;7;69%;9%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;79;68;Showers and t-storms;81;67;ESE;4;62%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;78;Some hazy sun;99;82;S;9;62%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunlit and warmer;81;52;Cooler with a shower;63;46;N;14;65%;58%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;S;8;83%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, mild;57;43;Sunny and mild;63;47;SW;5;61%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;73;66;Sunny and pleasant;73;65;N;13;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;83;58;Sunny and warm;89;64;S;5;44%;1%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;86;73;Afternoon showers;83;73;S;9;86%;96%;9

Delhi, India;Warm with sunshine;106;81;Warm with hazy sun;106;82;ENE;6;26%;1%;11

Denver, United States;A shower in the p.m.;76;48;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;S;7;34%;16%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Strong thunderstorms;89;76;Thunderstorms;88;80;SSE;11;74%;87%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;73;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;7;55%;45%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, mild;68;48;Partly sunny, mild;66;48;WNW;10;75%;6%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;82;54;Cloudy;77;53;ENE;6;41%;42%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;66;58;Mostly sunny;68;60;ENE;18;78%;6%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Warm with some sun;94;76;SSE;8;67%;33%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;E;4;52%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;N;6;73%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;61;40;Partly sunny;56;42;WSW;11;72%;15%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;91;77;Showers and t-storms;90;79;WSW;6;80%;72%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;8;75%;72%;12

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;84;70;Partly sunny;82;69;NE;16;58%;73%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and less humid;101;79;Hazy sunshine;97;77;SSE;5;38%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower in the a.m.;91;73;A t-storm in spots;85;63;N;9;51%;83%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and clouds;70;60;High clouds;68;58;NNE;8;75%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;80;A t-storm in spots;93;77;E;9;62%;45%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;84;Sunny and very warm;99;83;SSE;11;43%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SE;4;32%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Showers around;75;39;A t-storm in spots;71;52;NW;6;52%;66%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;96;79;Sunny and breezy;94;81;WSW;15;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;79;61;A t-storm in spots;78;59;S;6;72%;50%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;114;85;Sunny and hot;113;84;W;8;13%;2%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy thunderstorm;85;60;Not as warm;73;54;N;11;50%;58%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;75;Thunderstorms;82;76;ESE;15;79%;87%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SW;6;78%;61%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;96;82;Hazy and very warm;98;82;SSW;10;64%;12%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NW;4;76%;80%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;33;A t-storm in spots;53;33;E;7;64%;64%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;SSW;9;84%;83%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;70;65;Nice with sunshine;72;65;S;9;72%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;NNW;6;56%;56%;9

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, mild;72;47;Mostly sunny, mild;74;50;E;7;53%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;84;61;Nice with sunshine;82;58;S;5;46%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;89;78;Inc. clouds;88;77;SW;6;73%;30%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;76;54;A t-storm in spots;75;55;ESE;4;53%;65%;9

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;WSW;5;71%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;75;Thunderstorms;84;74;ENE;5;84%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;81;Partly sunny;97;79;SE;7;49%;30%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;69;50;Clouds and sun;69;53;N;8;61%;6%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Inc. clouds;75;58;A t-storm in spots;73;55;NNE;7;53%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;84;76;Variable cloudiness;86;73;S;11;68%;68%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;66;33;Sunshine and mild;62;45;N;11;46%;2%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;94;79;Partly sunny;86;79;S;7;75%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy, mist;69;61;Partly sunny;72;61;ENE;8;67%;14%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;68;48;High clouds;58;39;NNE;3;53%;66%;4

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm in spots;76;57;Cooler, a.m. showers;61;47;NNE;8;86%;100%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;81;Hazy sun;92;81;NW;10;70%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;59;A t-shower in spots;76;59;E;8;72%;79%;6

New York, United States;Partial sunshine;74;58;Brief showers;62;54;NNE;8;69%;76%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;87;63;Decreasing clouds;80;61;NNW;9;51%;9%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;42;30;Afternoon flurries;37;27;WSW;11;58%;80%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;A little p.m. rain;74;62;S;8;50%;89%;10

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and mild;70;46;Partly sunny, mild;68;46;S;6;64%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;73;43;Cooler;61;31;N;10;52%;81%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rainy times;83;77;A shower in the a.m.;84;77;ENE;8;77%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;84;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NNW;6;78%;74%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;89;76;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;8;70%;86%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and mild;73;54;Mostly sunny;80;55;ENE;7;60%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;84;55;Cooler;71;52;SSE;14;69%;35%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;77;Showers and t-storms;92;77;SW;7;74%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ESE;11;81%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;88;75;Thunderstorms;91;74;SE;9;64%;86%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;68;45;Plenty of sunshine;70;47;ENE;7;39%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;82;57;A little a.m. rain;75;48;NW;4;66%;63%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;51;Periods of rain;65;53;SW;7;78%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;SW;8;72%;81%;8

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;83;74;Clouds and sunshine;82;73;SSE;9;79%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;41;37;A little p.m. rain;42;38;SW;21;69%;90%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;60;39;Some sun and mild;63;46;ENE;2;57%;8%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;82;71;W;6;75%;72%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;96;74;A t-storm in spots;104;79;E;7;11%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;71;55;A t-storm in spots;70;57;WNW;5;77%;73%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;50;37;More sun than clouds;58;43;W;7;67%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;52;Partly sunny;62;51;W;12;68%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;82;62;A t-storm in spots;83;63;ENE;5;66%;73%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A shower or two;83;75;ESE;16;73%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;78;65;NNW;5;74%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;51;Abundant sunshine;82;51;ENE;12;19%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Mostly sunny;69;47;SW;5;57%;42%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;83;72;Showers and t-storms;82;72;NE;8;82%;77%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;NNE;5;57%;45%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;6;67%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;79;59;Rain tapering off;67;54;NNE;4;80%;66%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;71;66;Morning rain;82;64;WSW;13;74%;88%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SW;10;76%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;77;54;Thunderstorms;73;56;S;8;71%;85%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;84;75;Sun and some clouds;85;73;E;15;67%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, mild;65;47;Sunshine and mild;68;48;W;10;57%;6%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;Sunny and nice;72;57;N;8;55%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;87;76;Clouds and sun, hot;91;77;E;6;57%;42%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;56;39;Partly sunny, mild;61;42;WSW;8;62%;14%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;84;57;Abundant sunshine;80;48;N;11;32%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;80;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;57;N;8;44%;44%;6

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;78;62;Partly sunny;80;58;W;8;31%;27%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;82;66;High clouds;80;67;N;7;52%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;74;60;Thunderstorms;74;62;SSE;5;76%;75%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunlit and warmer;79;61;Clouds and sun;78;64;SSW;13;48%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;61;44;A little p.m. rain;55;42;N;6;66%;77%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;Nice with sunshine;80;62;SE;5;42%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;70;56;Some sun;72;56;NNW;6;63%;30%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;57;22;Partly sunny, warmer;76;40;SE;7;25%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;55;Clouds and sun;71;54;ESE;4;47%;44%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;76;52;Sunny and nice;73;50;NNW;10;36%;2%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;87;76;Periods of sun, warm;90;75;SW;5;66%;42%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;60;41;Lots of sun, mild;66;44;N;8;50%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;68;45;Brilliant sunshine;69;46;NE;9;45%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;61;55;Sunny and breezy;65;52;NW;15;67%;14%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;94;79;W;7;59%;39%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;74;56;Showers around;71;52;NE;4;65%;86%;7

