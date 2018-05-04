Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, May 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning t-storm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;10;79%;72%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;98;82;Sunny and beautiful;96;83;W;12;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;91;67;Partly sunny;86;60;W;11;38%;25%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;66;52;Cloudy;60;53;W;7;63%;72%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;Mostly sunny;69;48;NE;9;56%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;48;40;Cloudy and chilly;50;40;SE;16;51%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;89;65;High clouds;87;64;SSW;8;18%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;75;46;Rain and drizzle;46;30;N;14;59%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;Showers around;83;67;E;8;71%;74%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;80;65;A shower or t-storm;79;63;WNW;6;56%;73%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;52;Cloudy;66;59;NNW;5;69%;22%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;92;67;Decreasing clouds;95;72;E;7;39%;70%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;95;73;A t-storm in spots;88;75;WSW;5;79%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;69;Hazy sunshine;92;70;SSE;6;50%;33%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;95;79;An afternoon shower;91;79;S;6;77%;80%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;63;56;Showers and t-storms;70;57;NNW;8;70%;77%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;81;61;Rather cloudy;77;55;ENE;10;30%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;87;63;Some sun, a t-storm;86;62;N;6;44%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;65;41;Mostly sunny;67;46;NE;5;49%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;68;50;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;48;SE;5;78%;92%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;E;9;50%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;Showers and t-storms;78;53;NNE;10;55%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;66;47;Mostly sunny, mild;69;49;NE;8;59%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;83;55;Partly sunny, warm;85;58;ENE;8;47%;29%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;85;63;A shower or t-storm;83;59;NE;7;49%;65%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon showers;69;66;A little a.m. rain;70;67;ENE;12;84%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;80;65;A morning t-storm;84;64;W;5;50%;79%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;70;55;Sun, some clouds;69;58;SW;14;60%;63%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Clearing, summerlike;99;70;Not as hot;89;70;NNE;7;34%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy, warm;80;56;Mostly sunny;69;52;NNW;12;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;Showers and t-storms;82;67;E;4;62%;76%;7

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;97;81;Mostly sunny, nice;97;80;S;8;63%;6%;13

Chicago, United States;Clearing;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;SW;8;42%;33%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;SE;6;81%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;52;39;Partly sunny;58;44;NW;5;65%;6%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;74;67;Mostly cloudy;74;66;N;8;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;59;Warmer;83;60;NNE;8;51%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;79;72;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;SSE;9;79%;96%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;99;80;Warm with hazy sun;104;80;NW;5;36%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;46;Sunshine and nice;76;47;S;6;28%;8%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;88;75;Mostly cloudy;91;78;S;10;69%;70%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;73;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;7;63%;55%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;63;48;Clouds and sun, mild;66;47;SW;11;75%;25%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;83;52;Sun, some clouds;79;56;NNE;5;31%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Afternoon rain;70;57;Brilliant sunshine;67;60;ENE;9;82%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;89;77;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SSE;11;81%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;78;55;Partly sunny;75;54;ENE;5;52%;7%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;A t-storm in spots;82;69;N;8;68%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;39;Not as cool;56;39;W;9;66%;9%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SE;9;73%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Areas of low clouds;84;73;Decreasing clouds;83;76;SE;12;79%;67%;9

Honolulu, United States;Periods of rain;83;72;A shower in the a.m.;83;71;NNE;8;66%;66%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;97;75;Hazy sunshine;98;78;S;5;41%;22%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;95;73;Cloudy;91;68;N;9;37%;53%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;73;59;Mostly sunny;72;59;NE;10;65%;32%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;92;77;E;7;65%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;82;Plenty of sunshine;98;80;SSW;8;52%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;43;Sunny and beautiful;72;46;S;4;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;80;51;Showers around;72;52;NNW;6;43%;91%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;100;81;Sunny and very warm;96;80;W;12;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;61;A t-storm in spots;76;60;SSW;6;72%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;113;84;Sunny and hot;115;86;NE;9;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;86;56;Partly sunny, warm;85;59;SE;4;38%;41%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;74;Thunderstorms;84;75;ESE;14;79%;88%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSW;6;72%;93%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, a t-storm;94;80;A thunderstorm;95;79;SSW;12;69%;76%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm around;90;75;N;3;75%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;59;34;A t-storm in spots;57;35;ENE;7;56%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;77;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;SW;7;75%;83%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;71;63;Clearing and nice;70;64;SSE;7;76%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;71;54;Sunny and nice;75;57;NNW;6;53%;3%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;69;47;Turning sunny, mild;69;47;E;6;49%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;89;63;Increasing clouds;88;61;S;6;33%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;89;77;Partly sunny;89;77;SW;7;74%;35%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;69;48;Clouds and sun;75;54;E;5;46%;28%;9

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;WSW;7;73%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;NE;6;83%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;E;10;59%;58%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;62;48;Mostly sunny;69;51;NW;10;61%;24%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;59;A t-storm in spots;75;57;NE;7;46%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;SE;12;70%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;84;49;A t-storm in spots;64;41;N;11;57%;41%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;S;8;75%;63%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;68;64;A little a.m. rain;68;63;E;9;72%;80%;2

Montreal, Canada;Severe p.m. t-storms;57;47;Partly sunny;68;47;NNW;9;52%;29%;8

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;73;51;A t-storm in spots;76;54;SW;8;55%;79%;5

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;91;79;Hazy sunshine;90;82;NNW;8;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A morning t-storm;75;60;A shower or t-storm;73;58;NNE;9;78%;92%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;82;60;Not as warm;74;58;SSW;10;36%;67%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;Sunny and very warm;86;64;NW;8;40%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;51;38;A snow squall;43;24;NW;13;89%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;67;52;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SSW;10;43%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the a.m.;59;41;Partly sunny;64;46;SSW;6;67%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;63;43;Turning cloudy;70;42;N;14;49%;3%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Morning showers;83;77;SE;5;79%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NNW;7;80%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;88;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;ENE;9;68%;66%;12

Paris, France;Sunny;66;48;Mostly sunny, mild;74;53;NE;10;63%;4%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;70;45;Mostly sunny;82;62;N;11;29%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SSW;7;69%;79%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;72;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;12;73%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;89;73;Thunderstorms;87;74;ESE;9;64%;84%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;66;47;Partly sunny, mild;70;44;ENE;6;40%;4%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;77;51;Partly sunny;77;54;SSE;8;56%;70%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;54;Heavy p.m. showers;69;51;SE;7;77%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;66;51;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;SSE;7;69%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;85;74;Clouds and sunshine;84;73;SSE;10;72%;27%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;39;34;Mostly cloudy;41;37;SW;18;63%;70%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;56;37;Sun and some clouds;58;41;NNW;4;60%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;85;71;Sunny;84;71;N;5;71%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;94;72;A t-storm in spots;101;78;E;17;16%;65%;12

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;70;54;Showers and t-storms;72;56;SW;7;70%;76%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain;56;38;Low clouds;50;36;NW;9;74%;29%;1

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;65;51;Mostly cloudy;61;52;W;9;76%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sunshine;82;62;A t-storm in spots;83;61;ENE;4;67%;65%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;86;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;E;16;76%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;65;Partly sunny;78;66;NW;5;80%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;Partly sunny;80;53;ENE;10;26%;1%;15

Santiago, Chile;Lots of sun, nice;77;47;Mostly sunny;76;50;WSW;3;46%;10%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;85;72;Thunderstorms;80;71;NE;7;83%;84%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;68;48;Sunny and warmer;78;55;N;5;50%;7%;9

Seattle, United States;Cooler;62;49;Partly sunny;67;53;N;8;67%;39%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;72;52;Partly sunny;75;58;SSW;7;49%;72%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;66;Rain and drizzle;73;68;S;10;69%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;90;78;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;SE;9;71%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;79;55;Partial sunshine;80;54;ESE;7;49%;55%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief p.m. showers;84;74;Some sun, a shower;84;76;E;15;66%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;57;42;Periods of sun;64;46;SSW;7;52%;15%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;WNW;9;44%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;83;73;Warmer;88;73;SE;6;56%;30%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;58;39;Partly sunny;53;38;W;7;68%;9%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;Sunny;83;56;ENE;5;35%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;82;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;58;ENE;8;45%;66%;6

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;WSW;7;33%;25%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;100;69;Partly sunny, cooler;78;65;W;8;61%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;61;Thunderstorms;69;62;NNE;5;80%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;Sunny and nice;76;58;WSW;13;41%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;A severe t-storm;68;46;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NNW;11;61%;9%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Fog will lift;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;ESE;8;42%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;71;55;Nice with some sun;75;57;NE;7;55%;44%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;53;16;Partly sunny;56;31;S;12;29%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;59;47;Sunshine and warmer;67;54;N;5;50%;31%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;78;57;Showers and t-storms;75;51;NNW;9;47%;65%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Low clouds;87;74;NE;5;69%;83%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;66;44;Partly sunny;62;41;N;9;48%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun and cooler;72;44;Partly sunny;67;44;NNE;10;42%;5%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;58;51;Mainly cloudy;60;57;NNW;23;79%;77%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;97;77;A stray thunderstorm;93;77;WSW;6;63%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;80;57;Not as warm;69;53;ENE;4;61%;74%;6

