Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 19, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;SSW;10;78%;42%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;24;20;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;NW;16;58%;15%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;5;-3;Sunny, but chilly;6;-4;NW;16;45%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;Turning cloudy;12;3;SW;7;73%;16%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;7;3;Showers of rain/snow;5;2;NNW;28;70%;97%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-3;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-5;NNE;11;76%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;7;-2;Turning sunny;5;-1;WNW;7;61%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-13;-17;Decreasing clouds;-11;-22;ESE;10;86%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;41;26;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;NE;12;42%;20%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;A couple of showers;13;5;WSW;8;67%;85%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in places;25;17;An afternoon shower;25;17;SW;18;59%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;13;5;Hazy and chilly;10;-2;WNW;24;45%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warmer;33;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;SE;7;68%;62%;9

Bangalore, India;Clearing;27;15;Abundant sunshine;29;16;E;8;42%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;More sun than clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;9;53%;33%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;11;5;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;N;15;70%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-7;Mainly cloudy;-2;-6;N;7;47%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;5;-3;Afternoon rain;6;-1;W;8;73%;90%;1

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;4;-1;Showers of rain/snow;3;-3;WNW;21;47%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;21;10;Sunny intervals;20;8;SE;9;59%;27%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;29;18;Sunshine and nice;30;18;E;12;48%;11%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;4;-2;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;NW;26;69%;92%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;6;4;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;NW;14;71%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;5;-4;Clouds and sun;6;0;W;15;63%;25%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;4;-7;Bit of rain, snow;6;-4;WNW;16;71%;65%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with clearing;28;24;A shower and t-storm;31;26;E;12;79%;100%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;19;A t-storm around;28;18;NNE;8;45%;94%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;8;-3;Sunshine;8;-3;NNW;14;48%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;16;8;Partly sunny;15;8;NNE;13;35%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunny and nice;24;17;SSE;15;66%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;E;5;51%;29%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Hazy sun;31;22;E;6;71%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder;-3;-12;Partly sunny, frigid;-7;-11;NW;16;59%;28%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;NE;17;58%;0%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;5;0;Colder with some sun;2;0;NNW;24;48%;27%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;29;22;Clouds and sun;28;21;N;6;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cooler;16;-3;Very cold;4;-5;NNE;22;31%;16%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;28;26;A t-storm around;32;25;NNW;17;74%;91%;4

Delhi, India;Periods of sunshine;16;10;Hazy sun;19;9;NNE;4;84%;11%;4

Denver, United States;Colder with flurries;-1;-8;Not as cold;7;-3;SSW;8;48%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Hazy sunshine;25;12;WNW;9;63%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;WSW;9;84%;99%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A stray shower;8;2;Mostly sunny;6;2;W;9;83%;10%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with clouds;7;3;Sunny and mild;12;2;NNE;11;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;15;12;Partly sunny;15;12;E;22;68%;80%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;21;14;A little a.m. rain;19;16;E;8;73%;95%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;25;15;Partly sunny;25;13;ESE;10;57%;8%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;26;19;A thunderstorm;28;19;ENE;10;68%;94%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;3;1;A bit of snow;1;-3;N;22;92%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSE;9;52%;7%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Mostly sunny;22;17;ENE;12;65%;64%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;NNW;9;69%;19%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;31;16;Sunshine;29;17;SE;6;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;7;Partly sunny;16;6;NNE;9;73%;13%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold;3;-1;Sunshine;7;6;SSW;15;56%;9%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;30;23;Couple of t-storms;28;23;W;14;84%;95%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;20;Sunny and nice;26;21;N;21;43%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;15;Clearing;26;15;SE;7;53%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;SW;10;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;19;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;W;19;65%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;7;Mostly cloudy;13;5;SSE;6;74%;37%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;24;10;Hazy sun;25;11;N;24;15%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;P.M. snow showers;0;-2;A little p.m. snow;2;-2;SW;16;57%;98%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;30;24;A shower in places;31;24;NNE;20;58%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;32;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;W;7;75%;85%;4

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;23;12;Hazy sun;24;15;SW;7;59%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;33;24;A stray shower;33;24;E;6;65%;62%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;13;4;A little a.m. rain;14;4;SE;13;62%;75%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;23;Sunshine, less humid;33;21;SSW;10;53%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;25;21;Turning cloudy;25;22;SSE;12;71%;34%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;NE;13;72%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;10;1;Mostly sunny;5;-2;NNW;14;72%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;10;Sunny and delightful;24;11;NE;9;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;23;More clouds than sun;28;23;SW;10;67%;9%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;11;-3;Sunny;12;-3;ENE;8;70%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;31;27;Some brightening;31;27;NNE;16;64%;27%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;10;82%;87%;2

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;ESE;9;56%;93%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Sunny and delightful;28;16;ESE;15;51%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;A t-storm around;20;8;SW;8;40%;80%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;23;21;Mostly sunny;25;21;ENE;12;68%;86%;4

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;0;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-4;WSW;24;88%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;33;25;Breezy with some sun;33;24;ENE;23;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and humid;25;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;NE;15;75%;92%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little icy mix;-2;-14;Sunny, but colder;-13;-28;WNW;8;59%;7%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-5;S;16;89%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;Hazy sunshine;29;22;NNW;11;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;14;Mostly cloudy;27;15;N;13;52%;15%;5

New York, United States;Milder;9;1;Colder, morning snow;2;-11;NNW;31;61%;80%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brisk and colder;8;2;Partly sunny, warmer;11;1;SW;13;59%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-12;-17;Low clouds;-14;-19;SW;10;86%;15%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow showers;6;3;Breezy in the p.m.;7;1;NNW;21;48%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;5;-1;Mostly sunny;1;-6;W;18;36%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;1;-19;Sunny and very cold;-18;-29;NW;16;67%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;A stray t-shower;30;26;NW;16;78%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm, breezy;32;24;Some sun, a t-storm;32;24;NW;18;69%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;29;23;Clouds, p.m. rain;28;23;ENE;8;84%;90%;3

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;7;2;Partly sunny;6;0;N;11;67%;30%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;41;25;Very hot;36;25;SSE;19;20%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;SSW;8;59%;18%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning rain;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;17;77%;87%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;33;18;Mostly sunny;34;19;ESE;9;50%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;2;0;Rain/snow showers;1;-5;WNW;22;66%;93%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. snow;-1;-24;Cold with hazy sun;-5;-25;ENE;5;64%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;22;11;Low clouds;22;11;ENE;14;52%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;20;5;Mostly sunny;19;5;SE;6;72%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;30;23;A morning shower;30;24;E;13;67%;95%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;1;0;A shower or two;8;4;SSE;18;86%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Milder;5;1;Snow showers, breezy;2;-1;NNW;27;84%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;12;72%;43%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warmer;15;10;Hazy and milder;21;5;N;9;51%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;6;A shower or two;13;4;SSE;14;71%;96%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;2;2;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;S;12;63%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;14;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;NNE;10;84%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;27;16;A thunderstorm;28;16;ENE;20;64%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;29;23;Breezy with a shower;29;24;E;21;68%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;N;10;77%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and nice;25;10;Lots of sun, nice;24;10;ENE;8;31%;6%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;SSW;11;38%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;NNE;13;69%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;17;1;Sunny and pleasant;18;2;E;5;64%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;7;A couple of showers;10;5;SSE;11;83%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. snow;-2;-10;Plenty of sunshine;1;-10;NW;5;44%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;Partly sunny;8;4;ENE;16;51%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;30;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;NNE;17;62%;74%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;2;-6;Mostly sunny, milder;7;-2;SSW;12;51%;76%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;An afternoon shower;28;23;ENE;20;69%;74%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;7;-3;Colder;1;-2;NNW;21;56%;17%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with a shower;21;19;A shower in the a.m.;23;19;SE;19;64%;91%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;19;16;Rain and drizzle;19;16;E;18;77%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;A bit of snow;2;-2;N;16;90%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with clearing;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;NE;10;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;4;-2;Cloudy and windy;2;-4;NW;31;54%;5%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and milder;9;0;A shower in the p.m.;8;-2;W;8;23%;78%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with clearing;16;8;Mainly cloudy;13;6;WSW;15;40%;3%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;A couple of showers;15;7;SE;10;52%;99%;2

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;6;0;Breezy in the p.m.;8;1;NNW;17;56%;10%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;3;-14;Very cold;-10;-19;NNW;17;65%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;S;8;62%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;15;5;WSW;11;72%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;-6;-26;Mostly sunny;-10;-27;ENE;10;89%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Mostly cloudy;9;4;W;7;72%;31%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog to sun;4;-1;Showers of rain/snow;6;-2;WNW;21;51%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;28;17;Turning cloudy, warm;30;18;N;7;46%;93%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;2;-1;Snow showers;1;-3;W;22;71%;100%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;3;-1;Rain/snow showers;1;-3;WNW;29;84%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;23;15;Cooler;18;13;ESE;27;74%;75%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;33;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;W;6;69%;57%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;1;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-16;NE;4;52%;80%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather