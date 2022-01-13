Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 13, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;SW;14;81%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;ENE;6;65%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;12;7;Showers around;12;3;W;9;78%;61%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;13;4;Mostly sunny;12;4;E;8;86%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;9;4;Low clouds;9;4;SW;9;92%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;3;0;Periods of sun;4;-2;NNE;10;71%;28%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;8;5;Cloudy, not as cool;14;1;NW;10;67%;90%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold, an a.m. flurry;-14;-15;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-9;S;14;50%;94%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;NE;20;51%;36%;12

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;6;3;Sunny and warmer;10;2;N;12;56%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;Partly sunny;25;18;E;17;47%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;Clearing;20;7;WSW;13;61%;20%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;ESE;11;65%;2%;8

Bangalore, India;High clouds;28;19;Partly sunny;28;19;S;9;56%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;Brilliant sunshine;32;24;S;9;53%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;WNW;10;61%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;4;-7;Partly sunny;4;-6;NNE;6;38%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny, cold;-1;-4;Brilliant sunshine;2;0;W;9;91%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;6;4;Low clouds;8;-1;NW;17;90%;38%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;10;A bit of rain;17;11;SE;8;75%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;27;18;Sunshine and nice;29;17;ESE;15;58%;3%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;4;1;Breezy in the p.m.;8;2;NW;23;66%;8%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;3;-1;Partly sunny;3;-1;E;7;97%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;1;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-3;WSW;15;75%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;4;-2;Abundant sunshine;7;0;WNW;11;68%;12%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;Sunshine, very hot;40;28;NE;14;39%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;30;20;A t-storm around;27;20;NE;8;48%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-1;NW;8;37%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;16;11;W;16;53%;6%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;31;19;Sunny and very warm;32;19;NNW;11;51%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;17;A stray shower;30;18;SE;4;56%;81%;4

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;E;6;84%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of ice;3;-1;A snow shower;-1;-5;ENE;19;67%;89%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;25;Clouds and sun;30;24;E;10;71%;44%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasingly windy;7;6;A couple of showers;7;0;WNW;21;67%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;N;16;64%;3%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny;21;5;Partly sunny;21;7;WNW;14;42%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;32;25;Very warm;34;25;NE;20;65%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;16;8;Hazy sun;18;8;WNW;5;80%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;Some snow;4;-7;NNW;21;57%;96%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;24;16;Mostly cloudy;24;16;NNW;9;67%;27%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;W;9;80%;82%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;7;1;Mostly cloudy;7;3;S;3;88%;8%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;6;4;Becoming cloudy;13;9;NNE;12;35%;14%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, windy;15;12;Partly sunny, breezy;15;12;ESE;37;71%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;16;15;Mostly cloudy;20;17;ESE;7;79%;41%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;21;17;NNE;8;85%;87%;6

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;24;20;Turning sunny, nice;24;15;N;13;43%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;5;0;Winds subsiding;1;-2;NW;30;79%;8%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;SE;6;49%;2%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;22;14;Low clouds;20;16;E;18;65%;22%;1

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;27;20;Showers around;27;19;NNE;8;69%;69%;4

Hyderabad, India;A morning t-storm;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;SSE;9;57%;30%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;17;4;Hazy sun;17;4;N;11;54%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;2;-2;Chilly with sunshine;4;-1;SW;9;76%;12%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;NW;14;75%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and humid;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;N;11;73%;78%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of rain;25;17;A stray t-shower;25;16;NE;9;63%;91%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;Mostly sunny;7;-5;SSW;9;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunny and nice;23;12;NE;12;40%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;16;3;Partly sunny;17;4;N;6;68%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;38;23;Sunny and very warm;35;20;N;15;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow;-1;-1;Windy;4;1;NW;34;87%;70%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNW;8;54%;29%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;7;70%;80%;6

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sunshine;25;19;A shower;21;17;N;7;72%;84%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;33;22;Some sun;35;22;ESE;5;56%;13%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;13;3;A little a.m. rain;11;3;ESE;13;68%;85%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;SW;10;69%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;A few showers;23;21;Areas of low clouds;24;21;SSE;10;75%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;ENE;12;76%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;8;0;Partly sunny;6;2;E;3;78%;3%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;21;13;Mostly cloudy;22;14;NE;7;41%;22%;2

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds, nice;28;24;Low clouds breaking;28;23;WSW;9;70%;41%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;-3;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;NE;6;62%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;NE;13;67%;7%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;12;78%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;A few showers;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ESE;10;62%;3%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Hot;33;19;Downpours;28;18;N;18;69%;100%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;20;4;Mostly sunny;21;6;SSW;8;42%;1%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;23;14;Partly sunny;22;13;NW;15;56%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;2;1;Windy with a shower;5;-1;NW;33;66%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;33;24;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;ENE;24;56%;0%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;32;21;Sunshine, very hot;36;25;ENE;15;44%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;-6;-11;Partly sunny, colder;-11;-25;N;15;57%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-7;-10;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-3;NW;21;83%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;27;20;Hazy sun;27;21;N;8;62%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Clouds and sun;29;14;N;17;37%;3%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;6;1;Increasingly windy;5;-13;NNW;27;61%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon rain;16;7;Mostly sunny;14;5;WNW;9;61%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Seasonably cold;-19;-26;Sunshine;-18;-21;ESE;9;85%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;6;2;Snow showers;7;0;WNW;18;50%;49%;3

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;8;2;Mostly sunny;4;-5;W;11;49%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A morning flurry;-5;-17;Very cold;-16;-25;N;22;54%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;15;81%;96%;5

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;31;22;Sunshine, pleasant;32;22;NNW;11;64%;30%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;23;A thunderstorm;32;24;E;8;75%;86%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;5;-2;Partly sunny;6;-3;E;6;92%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;27;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;SSW;23;54%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;W;10;54%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;N;16;78%;96%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;A passing shower;30;18;SE;10;63%;81%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;5;0;Partly sunny;7;2;WNW;12;72%;31%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cold;-4;-23;Sunny, but cold;-4;-15;ENE;5;54%;7%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Cloudy, a downpour;18;10;SE;13;72%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Sunny;18;7;SSE;4;80%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A little a.m. rain;30;25;SSE;14;72%;93%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;4;2;A bit of p.m. snow;7;1;WSW;13;82%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and milder;6;3;Very windy, a shower;4;2;NW;41;75%;89%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;25;A t-storm around;30;23;SE;12;75%;59%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;16;WNW;12;23%;71%;3

Rome, Italy;Brilliant sunshine;11;-3;Plenty of sun;10;-2;NNE;8;78%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Breezy this morning;3;1;Rain and snow shower;2;0;WNW;18;60%;69%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;14;8;Mostly sunny;14;10;ENE;9;78%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun, nice;28;17;A shower or two;27;18;ENE;16;59%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;S;5;66%;57%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in the p.m.;23;16;Partly sunny;23;16;WNW;9;80%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;23;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;SE;8;34%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;SSW;13;42%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunlit and beautiful;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;NNW;17;68%;60%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;14;4;Plenty of sun;13;2;E;10;63%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Partly sunny;9;3;SE;7;82%;9%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;-3;-9;Plenty of sunshine;0;-9;WNW;6;28%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;6;0;Cloudy and chilly;7;1;SE;10;57%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;32;25;High clouds, breezy;32;25;N;22;61%;41%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;-2;-8;Plenty of sunshine;5;-2;W;17;67%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;SE;12;68%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;7;2;Breezy in the a.m.;4;0;NW;22;44%;26%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;23;21;Warmer;27;21;NNE;17;67%;20%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;14;12;Areas of low clouds;17;12;ESE;13;57%;20%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;5;1;Sunny and windy;2;0;NW;33;74%;39%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler, p.m. showers;8;4;Increasing clouds;16;8;ESE;12;55%;26%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;6;-1;Windy;3;-3;NW;37;49%;6%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;7;A couple of showers;12;5;NNW;8;53%;95%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Downpours;15;9;WSW;20;72%;99%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;11;-2;Plenty of sun;11;-2;E;7;56%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;9;2;Breezy in the p.m.;8;1;NW;23;37%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;2;-9;Clearing and colder;-9;-19;N;28;57%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;14;8;Afternoon rain;13;10;NE;11;74%;95%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;13;8;Partly sunny;13;5;WNW;12;68%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-12;-27;Clearing and colder;-15;-34;NNW;13;74%;32%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Areas of low clouds;10;5;Low clouds;9;4;ENE;7;76%;55%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;3;3;Sunny;7;3;WNW;17;66%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;Sunny and very warm;32;18;SE;7;47%;15%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;4;3;A couple of showers;6;0;NW;30;55%;72%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and breezy;3;2;Showers around;6;-2;WNW;34;88%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;17;13;Breezy in the p.m.;19;12;SE;24;66%;1%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy;31;22;Clouds and sun;34;21;SW;6;54%;24%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;3;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-10;ENE;4;40%;50%;3

