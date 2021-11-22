Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;12;79%;60%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;33;22;Sunny and beautiful;31;26;NW;11;53%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;ESE;4;58%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;16;12;Increasing clouds;19;13;NW;9;56%;95%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;10;5;A stray shower;11;5;NW;8;90%;96%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-15;-17;A bit of snow;-12;-14;NNE;14;76%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Abundant sunshine;17;6;Mostly cloudy;17;8;E;7;50%;33%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;0;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-8;WSW;27;71%;72%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Very warm;35;24;SE;10;43%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;16;A shower and t-storm;19;14;N;7;84%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;22;16;A shower in the p.m.;22;16;NE;11;66%;97%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;NW;14;56%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;31;23;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SSE;6;79%;99%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;E;9;79%;89%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A shower, not as hot;30;24;NE;10;65%;85%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;15;10;Rain;14;10;SSE;40;84%;100%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;WSW;8;33%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;11;6;Cloudy;10;-1;NNE;9;65%;25%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;6;1;Some sun, a shower;8;6;W;11;82%;96%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;11;A few showers;18;10;ESE;8;79%;98%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;26;20;A t-storm around;26;19;NNW;9;75%;59%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;An afternoon shower;8;0;Partly sunny;6;-1;NW;14;67%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;7;0;A morning shower;7;3;E;3;92%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;Morning rain, cloudy;10;3;E;10;70%;73%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;9;3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;NW;7;65%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;35;12;Sunny and cooler;23;16;NE;14;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;NE;10;41%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;11;4;Cool with hazy sun;10;6;W;16;56%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny;24;17;NNE;9;56%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Winds subsiding;21;17;Partly sunny;22;16;SSE;29;51%;4%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;20;A shower;29;20;SSE;4;64%;96%;4

Chennai, India;A shower or two;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;N;11;83%;81%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy and colder;2;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;5;3;SSW;20;39%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;E;10;85%;91%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;6;5;An afternoon shower;8;6;WNW;13;85%;91%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;31;25;Plenty of sunshine;31;25;NNW;7;64%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Partly sunny;21;12;S;14;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;Very warm;35;23;ENE;18;57%;2%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;26;13;Hazy sunshine;26;12;N;10;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Clouds and sun, mild;19;3;S;11;14%;8%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;18;Hazy sun;30;18;NE;8;61%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSW;7;73%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;8;3;Partly sunny;8;3;WSW;10;89%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;17;5;Turning cloudy;17;8;S;9;32%;55%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly cloudy;16;10;W;18;64%;5%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;19;15;Rather cloudy;19;15;N;13;54%;11%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast;26;16;A couple of t-storms;23;16;S;7;80%;96%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;A shower in spots;25;20;NE;21;57%;55%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;0;-2;A shower in the a.m.;1;-2;SW;17;90%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;W;7;73%;96%;4

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;25;14;Low clouds breaking;21;13;NNE;11;53%;12%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;ENE;17;54%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;ENE;8;67%;91%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;24;8;Hazy sunshine;24;9;NE;7;40%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;15;11;A little a.m. rain;14;9;NNE;13;79%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Increasingly windy;32;24;Couple of t-storms;32;24;WSW;13;77%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;N;17;39%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A couple of t-storms;21;14;Partly sunny, warmer;25;12;SSE;13;42%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and mild;20;2;Mostly sunny, mild;20;3;NNW;7;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;15;Sunny and nice;30;17;W;10;41%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;11;Hazy sunshine;20;11;S;7;65%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;32;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;N;23;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;7;-2;Partly sunny;3;-1;WSW;9;67%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;10;57%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;31;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;S;9;71%;92%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny;32;23;Hazy sunshine;31;21;ESE;8;62%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ENE;6;76%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and warm;18;4;Some brightening;17;4;SW;16;46%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;9;74%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;19;17;High clouds;19;17;SSE;12;76%;16%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;9;NNW;11;63%;6%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;10;3;Mostly sunny;9;2;NNW;8;79%;9%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Not as warm;23;12;ESE;8;39%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;29;25;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;SW;11;71%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cool with rain;10;4;Rain/snow showers;8;1;NE;5;66%;97%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;Partly sunny;30;27;NW;20;69%;6%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;7;76%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;E;8;67%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;22;12;Mostly cloudy;24;17;NE;18;56%;97%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;18;11;A t-storm around;20;8;WSW;9;52%;66%;6

Miami, United States;A few showers;27;19;Not as warm;23;19;NNE;20;54%;81%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;1;-6;Snow, rain mixing in;1;0;W;10;68%;90%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ESE;16;60%;26%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;33;14;Sunny and cooler;19;12;NE;16;59%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;5;-4;Some sun;1;-5;WNW;6;54%;13%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;Clouds and sun;-3;-6;WSW;10;60%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;Hazy and humid;33;27;N;10;63%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;15;A t-storm around;28;15;N;16;43%;60%;11

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;11;0;Breezy and cooler;6;0;NNW;32;43%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;12;Becoming cloudy;22;12;WNW;9;73%;28%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;0;-3;Occasional snow;0;-7;SW;25;91%;96%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;17;7;Cooler with some sun;11;8;W;20;46%;55%;2

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;1;-2;Mainly cloudy;1;1;WSW;4;90%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with flurries;3;-6;Partly sunny;0;-9;W;16;56%;6%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;NE;9;71%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;11;82%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;9;84%;80%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;8;1;Low clouds;8;1;NE;14;57%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;23;13;Breezy in the p.m.;22;16;SSE;20;51%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;NNE;13;70%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;16;75%;64%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;SSE;9;65%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy;7;-2;Plenty of sunshine;5;2;SSW;7;74%;18%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;3;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-6;NNW;16;39%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;12;Downpours;18;12;ESE;12;76%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;21;12;Showers around;16;10;SW;6;93%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;E;15;63%;66%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;9;3;Rain and snow;4;0;NNW;11;74%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;1;-2;A shower in the a.m.;4;0;WSW;19;82%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;25;17;Mostly sunny;28;19;N;12;67%;1%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;33;17;Not as warm;27;15;NNE;13;49%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;16;9;Periods of rain;14;8;NNE;11;86%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;-1;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-1;WNW;10;59%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;Partial sunshine;18;10;NNW;10;61%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;27;18;A thunderstorm;26;17;ENE;14;68%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;30;24;S;7;69%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;24;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;17;N;10;85%;57%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Clouds and sunshine;21;8;E;13;20%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;32;14;Sunny and nice;28;14;SSW;14;37%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;30;23;A shower;30;23;N;13;74%;96%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler with a shower;13;3;Partly sunny;13;3;NE;8;73%;14%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;7;A couple of showers;9;5;SSE;8;74%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;4;-3;Clouds and sun;5;-2;NW;13;49%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;W;12;45%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;6;76%;73%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;12;4;Cooler;9;3;N;9;85%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;ESE;8;63%;5%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;1;-1;Cloudy and chilly;2;0;WSW;10;77%;18%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;20;18;A couple of showers;21;18;NNW;19;75%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;17;15;A little a.m. rain;18;16;E;15;70%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Bit of rain, snow;1;0;A shower in the a.m.;3;0;SW;13;82%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Variable cloudiness;14;4;Sunny and pleasant;17;5;ENE;9;53%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;16;4;Sunny and mild;15;5;NNW;11;56%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Variable clouds;14;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;NW;10;42%;6%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;NNE;8;60%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;15;9;A couple of showers;19;7;ENE;5;67%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;18;12;Partly sunny;13;7;NE;10;61%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;A few flurries;4;-1;Morning flurries;4;0;W;13;58%;50%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;ESE;8;58%;9%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;21;11;Brilliant sunshine;21;11;SSE;9;68%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-12;-23;Not as cold;-4;-23;S;7;54%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;7;5;Partly sunny;8;4;ENE;7;66%;51%;2

Vienna, Austria;An afternoon shower;8;0;Partly sunny;5;-1;WNW;9;63%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;ESE;9;42%;16%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-6;Morning snow;2;0;WSW;14;82%;79%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;7;-1;An afternoon shower;5;3;W;18;92%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;12;Decreasing clouds;17;11;ESE;23;68%;11%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;35;25;A stray t-shower;33;25;SSW;8;64%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;NE;3;61%;4%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather