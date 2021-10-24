Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 24, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;WSW;15;83%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Sunny and less humid;35;27;NNW;9;48%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;NNE;11;46%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in spots;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;13;E;10;57%;4%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;13;7;A couple of showers;15;9;SW;19;92%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;7;-1;Clouds and sun;4;-2;NNE;7;78%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;21;10;ESE;8;32%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;13;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;3;S;13;58%;17%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy this morning;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;SE;7;45%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;24;15;A couple of showers;17;13;N;16;60%;69%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;17;15;A little a.m. rain;18;14;NE;12;87%;67%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;31;13;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;ESE;11;23%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SSE;7;79%;74%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;19;A t-storm or two;26;19;ENE;9;77%;81%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;9;67%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;22;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;N;12;72%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;18;4;Sun and some clouds;18;7;E;8;72%;7%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;14;5;ESE;16;65%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;12;5;SSW;11;79%;65%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;10;Downpours;19;10;SE;8;78%;93%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NNW;13;69%;87%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;13;2;Breezy in the a.m.;12;2;SE;18;61%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;13;7;A couple of showers;13;9;SSW;14;77%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with clearing;15;5;Partly sunny;13;2;E;10;54%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;13;1;Partly sunny;14;2;ESE;9;60%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;25;16;Sunny and warmer;31;15;ENE;17;36%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;17;Mostly cloudy;28;20;NNE;10;44%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;NNW;7;59%;25%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;N;13;44%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;13;Mostly sunny;21;15;SE;27;65%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;28;21;SE;6;65%;57%;8

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers around;32;26;NW;15;77%;75%;2

Chicago, United States;Rain, some heavy;10;10;A little rain;12;9;NNE;30;87%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;29;25;NE;7;77%;68%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;11;5;Partly sunny;11;8;SW;11;73%;65%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;NW;10;74%;39%;7

Dallas, United States;Humid;29;19;Sunny and very warm;30;21;SE;9;55%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;ESE;17;64%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Hazy sunshine;28;18;NW;6;74%;3%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;19;5;Warmer with some sun;26;11;SSW;9;32%;10%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;32;22;Hazy sun;32;23;N;6;65%;15%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;37;24;Inc. clouds;33;24;E;9;62%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;16;7;A couple of showers;12;8;WSW;19;78%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Brilliant sunshine;20;7;N;8;22%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;18;Partly sunny;21;17;ENE;20;78%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;6;59%;38%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;31;17;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;E;17;38%;9%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;SSE;7;74%;72%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;6;6;Showers around;10;7;SW;29;83%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WNW;9;78%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;Areas of low clouds;27;19;Clouds and sun;27;21;ENE;9;66%;34%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;25;52%;30%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;32;21;Hazy sun;31;20;NNE;9;47%;7%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy, cool;21;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;N;12;58%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with showers;14;10;Mostly cloudy;14;10;ENE;18;61%;1%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;10;72%;62%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;34;26;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;NNW;10;62%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thickening clouds;28;12;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;N;21;56%;89%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;21;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;NNE;8;28%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Hazy sunshine;35;21;N;14;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;14;A stray t-shower;24;13;S;7;74%;45%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;39;27;Hazy sunshine;39;26;N;13;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A brief shower;8;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-3;S;5;64%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;33;26;A shower;33;26;NNE;18;62%;74%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;N;10;72%;76%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;N;7;63%;50%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;7;76%;57%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;1;Partly sunny, mild;18;1;ENE;15;30%;28%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;9;80%;70%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;17;14;Clearing;17;14;S;12;79%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Partly sunny;23;13;N;11;63%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;11;A couple of showers;15;8;WSW;14;78%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;21;14;Cooler with rain;17;11;WNW;11;85%;81%;1

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;27;24;Low clouds breaking;28;24;SSW;12;71%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;22;4;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;NNW;4;48%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;15;67%;86%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;N;10;77%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;ENE;7;68%;71%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Low clouds breaking;14;6;SSE;21;58%;2%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;SSW;9;62%;71%;3

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;W;11;81%;74%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;5;-2;Mostly sunny;8;-1;SSW;12;76%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;SE;15;66%;40%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;21;15;Winds subsiding;27;13;N;24;46%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;4;Showers around;7;6;NE;8;79%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;5;-1;Mainly cloudy;5;1;WSW;12;58%;13%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;32;24;Plenty of sun;33;25;N;14;62%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;NNE;18;49%;44%;13

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;16;13;A shower in the p.m.;22;15;S;12;74%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Nice with some sun;26;13;NNW;11;49%;14%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;12;7;Breezy;11;4;WSW;26;68%;43%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;18;14;Downpours;17;14;NE;14;78%;96%;1

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;11;9;A couple of showers;12;5;S;14;81%;67%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;12;3;Rain, breezy, cooler;7;4;ENE;22;83%;92%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SE;13;64%;19%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;25;A shower and t-storm;31;24;WNW;8;81%;88%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;E;9;88%;81%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;6;A couple of showers;16;8;SW;10;64%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;29;15;Rain and drizzle;17;9;SE;18;69%;89%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;30;25;A shower and t-storm;32;25;N;12;76%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;16;72%;54%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray t-shower;35;22;A t-storm around;34;22;SE;9;55%;55%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;13;0;Sun and some clouds;12;1;S;6;68%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;18;4;Hazy sun;18;5;ESE;7;65%;9%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A heavy shower;20;12;Periods of rain;19;12;WSW;12;74%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;13;Cloudy;23;14;SSW;6;81%;3%;2

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;Partial sunshine;31;25;SE;18;62%;44%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;8;4;A morning shower;5;3;ESE;9;75%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;8;5;Partly sunny;10;3;SSW;15;77%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;20;Cooler with a shower;22;19;NE;12;85%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;36;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;ESE;8;20%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;25;9;Periods of sun;23;12;N;9;57%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;4;0;A shower or two;10;5;SW;17;77%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, heavy at times;18;13;A couple of showers;18;13;WSW;18;69%;67%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;17;A shower and t-storm;27;17;ENE;10;73%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;29;25;Sunshine, a shower;31;25;SSE;15;71%;57%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;WSW;7;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunshine and nice;23;12;ENE;7;15%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;SSW;10;38%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;N;12;76%;69%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;22;9;Mostly sunny;20;8;N;10;73%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;14;11;A couple of showers;13;10;SSW;16;72%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;18;4;Hazy sun;18;5;NW;7;63%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Some sunshine;21;15;Partly sunny;21;15;N;13;59%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;A couple of showers;31;26;NW;11;70%;86%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;12;2;Partly sunny;11;0;SE;17;63%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;18;67%;4%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;9;4;Periods of sun;9;4;SW;13;83%;32%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;21;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;SSW;19;52%;36%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain;22;21;Showers around;24;22;E;15;79%;71%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;6;5;Showers around;10;7;SW;22;74%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;E;7;36%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;8;Windy and cooler;13;5;NW;35;56%;69%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;SSE;8;21%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Mostly sunny;25;18;N;12;57%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;27;12;A couple of showers;24;10;E;5;43%;60%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;18;11;Becoming cloudy;21;12;NNE;10;53%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;12;9;Windy with rain;10;8;NNE;32;92%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm around;26;18;Hazy and breezy;24;19;WNW;22;65%;71%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Heavy a.m. showers;19;18;Breezy, a.m. showers;22;16;WNW;23;80%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds, then sun;10;-9;Mostly sunny;8;-10;N;11;51%;7%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;12;10;Rain;12;9;S;18;71%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine;12;6;Partly sunny;12;3;SSE;19;57%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;8;57%;36%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;6;0;Mostly sunny;9;1;SSW;13;81%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;9;1;Mostly sunny;12;3;S;15;69%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;17;14;Sunny intervals;19;14;NNW;26;82%;13%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;33;24;A stray shower;32;24;WNW;9;72%;67%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;19;3;A shower in the p.m.;15;0;ENE;4;40%;81%;3

