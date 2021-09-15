Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 15, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;27;24;A t-storm around;28;24;WSW;12;87%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;31;Warm with sunshine;41;32;NNW;12;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Sunshine and nice;30;19;W;16;49%;27%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler;29;24;Humid;27;23;SW;17;65%;55%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Clouds breaking;19;13;WSW;17;75%;46%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;12;6;Cloudy with a shower;12;6;N;16;79%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunny and very hot;38;24;SE;11;12%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;22;5;Partial sunshine;24;12;SSW;18;47%;11%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;20;14;A couple of showers;23;17;SE;13;66%;99%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;31;20;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;SSW;9;41%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;16;13;Periods of rain;18;11;E;20;90%;90%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and breezy;40;22;Breezy in the p.m.;39;23;NNW;20;21%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;8;61%;16%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;28;20;A t-storm around;28;19;WSW;15;74%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;Showers around;30;26;SSE;10;81%;81%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NE;14;71%;63%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;26;19;Rain and drizzle;24;17;NW;7;79%;67%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;A t-storm around;31;19;SW;8;51%;55%;4

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;23;16;Cooler;18;14;W;15;80%;80%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;10;A thunderstorm;18;10;SE;11;67%;63%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Warm with some sun;34;18;Remaining very warm;34;17;E;16;22%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;A shower and t-storm;27;16;WSW;9;60%;86%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Clouds breaking;19;12;ENE;7;79%;15%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;29;14;Partly sunny;29;14;SE;8;56%;15%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;A shower and t-storm;29;18;W;8;60%;90%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Sunny and nice;21;11;NNE;12;65%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;31;21;Clouds and sun;32;22;NE;11;33%;40%;10

Busan, South Korea;Winds subsiding;26;23;A little a.m. rain;27;22;NNE;21;65%;86%;2

Cairo, Egypt;More sun than clouds;32;24;Nice with sunshine;32;24;NNW;15;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;10;A shower in the a.m.;16;12;SSE;27;64%;55%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;18;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;SE;7;65%;51%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;High clouds;35;27;S;9;61%;51%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;24;17;Sunny and warm;27;20;S;12;42%;9%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;31;27;Morning showers;28;27;SSW;13;83%;84%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Afternoon rain;19;15;Cloudy with a shower;18;13;NW;11;86%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;NNW;15;81%;67%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;ESE;10;61%;18%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;31;22;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;SE;18;66%;29%;12

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;33;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;19;87%;89%;8

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;32;15;Mostly sunny and hot;33;12;W;11;15%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;9;76%;75%;5

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;36;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;SSE;9;63%;3%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in places;18;10;Mostly cloudy;19;13;S;12;79%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;33;18;Plenty of sun;32;17;NNE;9;14%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Sunny and beautiful;25;19;W;10;77%;4%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSE;10;82%;74%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;30;16;Sunshine;32;17;NE;10;23%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;9;75%;67%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;11;4;Periods of sun, cool;10;6;ENE;11;68%;24%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;6;73%;64%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A morning shower;32;28;SW;9;73%;69%;9

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;25;ENE;23;58%;46%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Partial sunshine;31;22;SW;12;62%;20%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;NE;15;53%;8%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A passing shower;25;17;Turning sunny;26;16;ENE;10;68%;26%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A t-storm around;32;25;E;14;72%;64%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;36;32;Breezy and very warm;37;29;NNE;24;44%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Breezy in the p.m.;27;10;S;19;26%;25%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;12;Sunny and not as hot;31;12;N;7;7%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;40;29;Partly sunny and hot;38;28;SW;13;50%;32%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;25;20;A t-storm around;27;19;SSW;7;77%;65%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;38;28;Sun and clouds;39;27;N;10;23%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;8;52%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;24;64%;58%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;12;70%;73%;3

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;30;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;8;79%;58%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;8;70%;56%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler with a shower;13;2;Mild with some sun;15;0;ENE;14;49%;42%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;WSW;11;78%;63%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;16;14;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;15;81%;8%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;Sunny and nice;27;18;NNW;11;69%;8%;6

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;20;13;Partly sunny;22;13;SW;10;67%;11%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;26;14;Turning sunny, cool;24;14;SSW;9;64%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;27;22;Clouds and sun;26;21;WSW;11;75%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Thunderstorms;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;W;7;62%;34%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Nice with some sun;32;27;W;18;66%;63%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNW;8;67%;64%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;8;74%;75%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;17;10;NNE;9;64%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;23;14;A t-storm or two;22;14;SW;7;67%;85%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;S;11;71%;72%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;15;8;ESE;11;67%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;S;15;70%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;15;9;Plenty of sun;18;9;NNE;10;68%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;13;Partly sunny;23;16;N;1;59%;2%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;12;7;Cloudy and chilly;9;4;N;13;59%;17%;1

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;30;26;A shower;30;26;SSW;20;82%;80%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;28;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NNE;9;61%;35%;11

New York, United States;Breezy and humid;30;21;A shower and t-storm;26;21;ENE;10;78%;77%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A heavy thunderstorm;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;W;13;54%;59%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;20;8;Cloudy and warm;19;10;SSE;12;65%;24%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;28;18;An afternoon shower;28;23;ENE;7;70%;87%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;16;9;Rain ending, cooler;12;6;NNE;11;90%;77%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;21;10;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;E;9;65%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A shower in places;29;25;E;22;77%;78%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;7;80%;73%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;NE;9;74%;30%;12

Paris, France;A shower;22;14;Clouds breaking;21;13;E;9;57%;12%;3

Perth, Australia;P.M. showers, breezy;21;12;Brief a.m. showers;15;10;SSW;28;70%;90%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;33;26;SSW;8;68%;68%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;31;24;Breezy;32;24;SE;32;63%;40%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm or two;33;23;ESE;9;58%;69%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;17;Morning rain;21;13;NNW;10;77%;77%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;30;14;Mostly cloudy;26;14;N;7;63%;4%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;10;Partly sunny;20;10;S;14;51%;39%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;NNE;10;77%;6%;7

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;28;23;A shower or two;28;22;SE;17;76%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers around;13;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;8;W;18;85%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;5;Afternoon rain;14;10;E;10;74%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;28;22;A touch of rain;23;20;ESE;15;85%;76%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;38;25;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;NNE;12;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;30;18;Periods of sun;29;21;SSE;12;53%;63%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;10;6;Cloudy and chilly;10;5;ENE;9;58%;23%;1

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;14;Low clouds breaking;19;14;SW;17;57%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;18;A shower and t-storm;27;17;NE;11;71%;70%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;30;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;16;77%;78%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;22;17;A t-storm or two;21;17;SSE;8;100%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;16;Sun and clouds, nice;27;16;ENE;10;17%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;SSW;7;46%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;N;11;78%;77%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;22;16;Sunny and nice;26;15;NNW;9;71%;27%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;16;8;Partly sunny;18;12;NE;8;55%;59%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;ENE;8;61%;5%;6

Shanghai, China;A shower or two;27;23;Cloudy and windy;28;23;WNW;31;70%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;32;27;A t-storm around;32;25;E;12;65%;73%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;26;11;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;SW;7;46%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;30;26;A shower in spots;31;26;ENE;13;75%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;15;6;A little a.m. rain;11;9;ENE;14;74%;72%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;16;11;A little a.m. rain;17;10;NNW;17;65%;60%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very warm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SE;9;67%;60%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with some sun;10;8;Partly sunny;11;8;E;10;58%;32%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NNE;10;20%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;30;18;Warm with sunshine;30;17;NNW;10;48%;18%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;E;11;7%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;A morning shower;29;22;W;15;49%;49%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;ESE;7;43%;14%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;25;20;A shower in the a.m.;26;20;NNE;17;61%;65%;6

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;21;15;Sunshine and nice;22;17;E;11;73%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;ESE;11;44%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;25;Very hot;38;25;SE;16;42%;4%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;19;2;Sunshine, pleasant;21;3;ESE;11;56%;8%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;18;9;Increasing clouds;18;11;SE;6;53%;65%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;27;19;A shower and t-storm;27;15;WNW;11;57%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;Showers around;31;24;E;8;75%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;16;6;Afternoon rain;17;10;ESE;13;76%;92%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;23;14;Cloudy, p.m. rain;21;15;SW;11;78%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;12;8;A little rain;11;8;SSE;38;71%;82%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;Showers;29;25;SW;8;87%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Sunny and beautiful;28;15;NE;6;30%;2%;6

