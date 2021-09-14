Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 14, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;28;24;A morning t-storm;27;24;WSW;18;90%;81%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;39;32;Sunny and very warm;40;30;N;12;53%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;33;21;Sunshine and nice;31;20;W;16;47%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Hot;37;25;Some sun, not as hot;29;24;NW;13;49%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;24;16;A shower and t-storm;20;14;NW;15;90%;64%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;13;8;A shower in the a.m.;13;6;ENE;12;67%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;35;20;Plenty of sun;34;21;SW;9;15%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;20;2;Becoming cloudy;21;8;SSW;12;45%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning rain, cooler;23;13;Mostly cloudy;20;14;SSE;17;60%;25%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;WSW;10;35%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;14;12;Showers around;16;14;NE;17;88%;91%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;39;23;Hazy sunshine;40;22;NW;19;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;22;High clouds;33;23;SSE;7;61%;24%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;28;20;A t-storm around;28;20;WSW;16;71%;55%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A downpour;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;SE;7;84%;81%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;27;22;Humid;28;20;WSW;19;69%;63%;4

Beijing, China;Cloudy, less humid;25;17;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NNE;9;63%;66%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;SE;5;52%;10%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Mostly cloudy;22;16;SE;9;74%;70%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;19;9;Clouds and sun;19;10;SE;9;63%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;Mostly sunny, warm;34;17;E;12;24%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;27;15;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;ESE;10;50%;34%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;21;17;Sunny intervals;19;12;NNW;9;93%;27%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;ESE;10;58%;30%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;SE;9;51%;33%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;NW;10;58%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;Nice with some sun;31;22;NE;11;29%;19%;12

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with showers;24;22;Cloudy and breezy;25;23;NE;25;68%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, less humid;35;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;N;12;38%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;15;10;A morning shower;15;11;SSE;13;65%;41%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;A t-storm around;28;18;SSE;7;62%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Very warm;37;27;Remaining very warm;36;27;S;14;58%;55%;9

Chicago, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;30;18;Not as warm;24;18;E;13;60%;11%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;26;Morning showers;30;27;SW;14;79%;92%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;18;13;Afternoon rain;19;15;ESE;16;72%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;WSW;11;79%;37%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;27;22;Partly sunny;30;22;E;10;62%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;A little p.m. rain;30;21;SE;19;69%;67%;12

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy;34;26;Partly sunny;33;26;E;15;78%;55%;5

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;27;13;Brilliant sunshine;32;14;SSW;10;24%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;34;26;S;10;77%;71%;10

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;36;23;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;23;S;9;63%;54%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;19;12;A shower in places;18;9;W;9;86%;48%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Plenty of sun;32;17;NNE;9;14%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;WSW;11;81%;44%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;30;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;S;9;84%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;28;15;Plenty of sun;30;17;NE;11;27%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;SE;6;74%;69%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;12;4;Periods of sun;11;5;ENE;14;70%;14%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;9;83%;62%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;W;11;73%;61%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;A couple of showers;30;23;ENE;15;57%;70%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;30;23;Mainly cloudy;30;22;WSW;13;64%;21%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Breezy in the p.m.;35;23;NNE;19;48%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;24;17;Cloudy with a shower;25;17;NNE;13;70%;73%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers;28;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;12;75%;65%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;29;Partly sunny;35;31;N;16;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;26;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;WSW;17;20%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;35;14;Sunny and not as hot;30;12;NNW;7;24%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy and very hot;39;29;Very hot;39;30;SSW;20;43%;44%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;SSE;8;81%;72%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;27;Mostly sunny;38;28;NNE;11;30%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;21;7;Partly sunny;20;8;N;10;54%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;NE;16;61%;51%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm around;32;23;WNW;11;64%;68%;11

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;29;27;A couple of t-storms;29;27;SE;9;85%;90%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;7;75%;55%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;17;2;A shower in spots;14;2;E;11;57%;57%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A thunderstorm;28;24;SE;10;81%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;16;15;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;16;83%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Thunderstorms;23;18;A stray thunderstorm;25;18;NNW;9;73%;54%;5

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;19;14;Some sun returning;20;13;WNW;12;74%;17%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;28;15;Turning sunny;26;15;SSW;8;59%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;27;22;Mostly cloudy;26;22;SW;11;75%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;20;16;Thunderstorms;23;14;WSW;8;74%;84%;5

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;31;27;Showers around;30;28;W;16;74%;88%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;25;Increasing clouds;33;25;N;7;69%;55%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;8;72%;65%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;6;Clouds and sun;15;6;ESE;17;63%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A thunderstorm;24;15;SSW;8;64%;73%;9

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;11;71%;64%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with some sun;15;6;Partly sunny;16;3;NNE;10;66%;9%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;S;18;70%;60%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;9;NNW;14;59%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;22;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;13;WNW;7;73%;56%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;12;9;Mostly cloudy;11;7;NW;18;49%;26%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy p.m. showers;30;26;A downpour, breezy;29;26;SW;25;86%;81%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;27;13;Sun and clouds, nice;26;15;ENE;8;55%;44%;12

New York, United States;Humid;27;22;Breezy and humid;30;21;SSW;23;68%;51%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;A heavy thunderstorm;30;19;W;14;63%;59%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;10;5;A shower in the a.m.;18;8;SW;17;80%;60%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, some heavy;22;20;Pleasant and warmer;27;19;NNE;10;73%;26%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;15;10;NE;9;79%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;23;16;A shower in the a.m.;21;11;WSW;17;72%;55%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;29;26;A morning shower;29;25;E;24;79%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSE;11;81%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;24;Sunshine and nice;32;24;ENE;9;73%;6%;12

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;25;17;Periods of sun;22;13;NNE;7;70%;32%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Showers around;19;12;W;21;67%;90%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;31;26;A thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;10;82%;64%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;SE;26;65%;35%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;8;56%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;24;13;Mostly cloudy;24;17;SW;7;66%;74%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Mostly sunny;28;13;ENE;9;60%;4%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in places;21;9;Sun and clouds;21;10;ENE;13;49%;44%;15

Rabat, Morocco;A t-storm around;25;18;A stray thunderstorm;25;16;SSE;15;78%;44%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;SE;15;75%;83%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;9;8;Becoming cloudy;13;11;SE;7;73%;93%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;15;5;E;10;66%;9%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Turning cloudy;28;21;SW;15;65%;72%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Mostly sunny;39;25;N;13;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;31;16;Partly sunny;31;18;S;10;49%;14%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Breezy and cooler;10;8;Showers around;10;6;NNW;15;75%;67%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and nice;21;15;Sunshine, pleasant;20;15;WSW;17;60%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;17;A shower and t-storm;26;17;S;11;77%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;30;26;Heavy thunderstorms;30;26;SE;13;83%;74%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;16;A thunderstorm;22;16;SSE;8;100%;76%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;17;Clouds and sun;27;16;NNE;14;18%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;SSW;7;42%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;24;Heavy thunderstorms;31;25;NE;11;81%;80%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thunderstorms;23;17;A couple of t-storms;22;16;NNW;5;84%;68%;3

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;21;12;Low clouds breaking;17;8;NE;9;67%;26%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;11;60%;2%;6

Shanghai, China;Windy with rain;26;24;Rain and drizzle;27;24;SSE;17;86%;82%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;25;Rather cloudy;32;26;E;11;67%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;SW;6;47%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;14;74%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;15;8;Plenty of sunshine;14;8;E;10;67%;34%;3

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with showers;15;10;Partly sunny;17;10;SSW;26;63%;63%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;ESE;11;65%;55%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;12;9;Clouds and sun, cool;10;8;ESE;15;64%;14%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;32;17;Sunny and very warm;33;19;NNE;9;19%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;31;18;Warm with sunshine;30;18;NE;12;48%;27%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;E;11;7%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;A stray shower;29;24;WNW;11;48%;42%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;33;16;Clouds and sun, warm;33;19;ESE;8;42%;4%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;25;20;A morning shower;25;19;NE;12;72%;51%;4

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;25;17;A morning shower;21;16;N;10;70%;41%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;29;22;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;10;48%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;31;23;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;SE;17;54%;3%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;16;6;A t-storm around;17;2;SE;11;71%;44%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;16;11;Mostly sunny;17;9;SSW;8;54%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;NE;8;65%;42%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;8;77%;77%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;NE;7;68%;13%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;22;12;Periods of sun;22;13;ESE;8;68%;31%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;10;7;A morning shower;12;8;SE;15;64%;81%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WSW;7;85%;83%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny;29;15;NE;6;33%;2%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather