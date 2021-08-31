Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 31, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;28;24;A t-storm around;29;24;WSW;16;89%;72%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;42;31;Sunshine and warm;43;31;NE;13;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;21;W;13;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;27;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;W;19;50%;5%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Misty this afternoon;20;14;Morning mist, cloudy;19;12;NNE;12;75%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Increasing clouds;18;11;A couple of showers;16;11;NNE;11;76%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;ESE;12;15%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;20;8;Rather cloudy;17;5;NE;10;55%;35%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;32;20;Hot;34;21;ENE;19;41%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;Plenty of sun;31;22;SW;10;50%;27%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;13;11;Breezy in the a.m.;14;9;E;22;63%;43%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot;48;29;Sunny and hot;46;28;NW;16;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;23;S;7;72%;100%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Mostly cloudy;27;20;W;12;71%;55%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SE;8;83%;79%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;26;21;Breezy in the a.m.;25;20;NE;19;69%;41%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;29;17;Partly sunny, humid;29;18;S;9;66%;24%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Partly sunny;19;12;WNW;14;71%;33%;5

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;20;12;Sun and some clouds;21;12;N;10;69%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;18;10;A t-storm around;17;10;SE;8;69%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;ESE;13;53%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;19;14;A shower in the a.m.;21;12;NNW;25;57%;58%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Low clouds breaking;18;11;NNE;7;64%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;26;13;Partly sunny;24;13;NE;13;62%;44%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;22;13;A shower in the a.m.;19;11;NNW;18;65%;56%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;24;18;Rain and a t-storm;19;16;E;11;85%;91%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;30;19;Increasing clouds;31;20;NE;11;29%;10%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;29;25;Rain;28;24;NNE;10;84%;96%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;37;25;Sunshine and warm;37;26;N;14;33%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mainly cloudy;14;9;Some sun;16;7;SE;17;54%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A thunderstorm;25;18;SSE;7;72%;63%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds breaking;35;27;A couple of showers;33;26;S;8;71%;86%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;26;20;Sunshine, pleasant;24;19;NNE;18;55%;5%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;27;A shower or two;29;26;SW;13;80%;87%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;20;12;Clouds and sun;20;11;WSW;10;68%;21%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Downpours;30;26;SW;16;83%;89%;5

Dallas, United States;Humid;35;26;Hot and humid;35;25;SSE;9;53%;14%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;30;21;A passing shower;30;21;SE;20;71%;62%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;29;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;E;10;92%;71%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;Clouds and sun;32;17;NNE;10;28%;40%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;34;27;A stray shower;32;27;S;7;75%;80%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny and hot;37;23;A couple of showers;32;23;SSE;9;61%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;15;11;Some sun;16;11;ENE;16;79%;2%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;33;19;Sunny and delightful;32;18;N;9;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;Plenty of sun;27;20;WSW;7;77%;13%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;8;77%;64%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;Sunny and nice;28;13;E;11;33%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;E;8;75%;29%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Breezy;15;7;NNW;23;61%;10%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SSW;8;83%;86%;8

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;Rainy times;31;27;E;12;78%;81%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower in places;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;ENE;13;51%;15%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;27;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SW;9;66%;66%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;31;23;Partly sunny;32;22;NNW;14;58%;14%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and less humid;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;NNE;15;57%;56%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Afternoon showers;31;24;SE;12;78%;100%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and very warm;37;31;Mostly cloudy;36;32;SSW;12;62%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NNE;11;17%;4%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Sunny and nice;30;15;NE;8;35%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;35;28;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;37;28;NW;13;53%;71%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;19;Humid with a t-storm;27;20;SE;8;84%;71%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;39;29;Mostly sunny;38;29;S;20;36%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;22;11;A thunderstorm;22;12;NW;10;75%;79%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;16;72%;63%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SW;11;51%;44%;9

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;33;27;A couple of showers;34;27;SSW;9;71%;71%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;29;23;Decreasing clouds;31;24;SE;6;76%;71%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;16;-1;Mostly cloudy, warm;17;1;E;10;35%;7%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SW;14;82%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;16;14;Partly sunny;17;15;S;13;78%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;29;18;Clouds and sunshine;27;18;NNW;8;68%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;19;13;Low clouds breaking;19;13;NNE;16;72%;42%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;26;17;Mostly cloudy;26;18;SSW;9;65%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;WSW;9;78%;57%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Heavy thunderstorms;27;18;WNW;9;68%;88%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Clouds and sun;31;28;W;21;64%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;E;7;83%;57%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;N;7;77%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy, warmer;21;11;Partly sunny;22;16;N;18;57%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;21;14;A thunderstorm;20;14;N;9;78%;100%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-shower;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;10;67%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;19;11;Morning rain;17;8;NW;12;79%;83%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SSW;15;67%;64%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;23;17;A couple of showers;18;14;E;10;78%;93%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Becoming cloudy;24;13;NW;5;46%;0%;6

Moscow, Russia;More clouds than sun;27;17;Showers around;19;10;NW;12;78%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy thunderstorms;28;26;A heavy thunderstorm;29;26;SW;13;84%;81%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;25;14;Clouds and sun;24;15;ESE;12;60%;44%;11

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;29;21;Tropical rainstorm;23;19;ENE;10;79%;94%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Sunny;35;22;WNW;12;48%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;16;7;Periods of sun;16;6;N;9;70%;34%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;33;23;A little p.m. rain;32;25;SSE;12;62%;79%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and nice;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;N;7;50%;22%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Nice with sunshine;24;10;NW;12;52%;0%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;ESE;16;76%;55%;10

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;28;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;E;15;79%;63%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, p.m. showers;31;24;A few showers;31;23;ENE;8;79%;88%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny;22;13;Nice with some sun;22;13;NE;14;58%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;17;A little rain, windy;17;10;WSW;29;72%;87%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;26;NW;7;81%;80%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;32;25;High clouds, humid;33;25;ENE;19;69%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;23;SE;9;57%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cool with rain;15;10;Clearing and warmer;19;11;WNW;11;68%;34%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A couple of showers;28;18;Hazy sun;27;15;E;12;66%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;10;Partly sunny;20;10;W;13;53%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;25;19;Turning sunny, nice;25;18;NNE;9;75%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;SSE;18;71%;75%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;14;13;Rain and drizzle;14;12;SE;16;75%;65%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;18;12;Breezy;16;10;NNW;24;75%;55%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;23;19;A shower in the a.m.;24;17;ENE;13;78%;58%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;43;30;Sunny and hot;44;30;ESE;11;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;29;17;Sunshine and nice;30;17;NNW;9;50%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;17;10;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNW;14;73%;44%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;21;14;Low clouds and fog;20;14;WSW;17;57%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;A thunderstorm;25;16;ESE;9;73%;65%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;SSE;9;69%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;16;A thunderstorm;21;16;SSE;8;100%;73%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;27;17;Clouds and sun;27;17;NE;14;29%;8%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;16;6;Clouds and sun;16;7;SW;6;58%;27%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;SW;11;71%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;15;Clouds and sun;25;15;NNE;9;59%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;10;65%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy with t-storms;21;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;20;ENE;8;85%;77%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;34;27;Hot and humid;35;27;SE;9;66%;37%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Showers this morning;32;25;A shower or two;29;25;SSW;15;78%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;A shower and t-storm;23;10;WNW;16;64%;67%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ENE;3;68%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;18;10;Sun and clouds;15;10;NNW;16;56%;34%;4

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;NNW;14;53%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;33;27;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;SE;9;50%;12%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;15;11;NNW;19;66%;43%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NNE;11;28%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and hot;35;22;A strong t-storm;35;21;N;12;52%;65%;7

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;34;24;Sunshine;35;25;SE;10;12%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;31;26;Nice with sunshine;31;27;NNW;13;57%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;E;9;52%;8%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;29;22;Afternoon rain;24;20;NNE;15;74%;85%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and nice;24;17;N;17;58%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;33;27;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;ESE;9;50%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;E;15;62%;12%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;26;7;A t-storm around;22;8;ESE;11;54%;64%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;SSE;7;57%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;17;14;Decreasing clouds;19;13;NW;19;56%;19%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;7;71%;70%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;16;12;Mostly cloudy;17;8;NW;16;84%;57%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;19;13;A little a.m. rain;18;10;NNW;20;84%;67%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, chilly;10;6;Some sun;13;7;NE;10;63%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;8;79%;83%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NE;6;25%;2%;7

