Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SSW;17;85%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;34;Sunny and very warm;43;32;SW;14;32%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;39;25;W;21;30%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;27;24;Sunny and windy;26;23;ENE;30;70%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;A couple of showers;21;14;W;12;72%;74%;7

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;16;10;Cloudy and breezy;15;10;ESE;22;62%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;NW;15;23%;15%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;24;13;A t-storm around;27;13;ENE;35;59%;74%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Sunlit and warm;29;17;ENE;17;45%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;34;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;NNE;20;39%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;12;11;Partly sunny, warmer;15;11;WSW;19;66%;29%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;29;Breezy and hot;47;30;NW;23;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;30;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;24;SSW;9;84%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;30;21;A t-storm or two;25;20;WSW;12;83%;78%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;11;80%;76%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;21;S;22;59%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Hot and humid;33;23;ENE;8;62%;36%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;WNW;17;39%;30%;9

Berlin, Germany;Strong thunderstorms;22;16;A couple of t-storms;18;15;WNW;10;88%;88%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A stray shower;18;11;Mostly cloudy;17;11;SE;9;72%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;E;11;40%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Strong thunderstorms;24;16;NW;21;70%;62%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;22;13;A couple of showers;21;14;NNW;9;70%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;17;ESE;9;54%;2%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;Falling temperatures;33;16;N;12;58%;33%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;18;14;Mostly sunny;23;15;NNW;15;72%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;Partly sunny;29;18;NNE;10;35%;43%;8

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;A strong t-storm;27;25;SW;7;82%;56%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNW;11;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain;15;10;Sun and clouds;15;9;NNW;14;61%;8%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A shower and t-storm;26;20;SSE;6;76%;77%;12

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;WSW;12;72%;88%;8

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;22;17;A shower in the p.m.;22;18;ESE;13;61%;82%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds, a t-storm;31;27;A couple of t-storms;29;26;WSW;21;81%;88%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray shower;22;16;Showers and t-storms;22;17;NNE;10;71%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;25;Breezy in the a.m.;30;25;WSW;22;71%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Variable cloudiness;34;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;S;14;62%;58%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;29;21;Breezy with a shower;30;21;SSE;24;68%;50%;8

Delhi, India;Hot with some sun;41;29;A strong t-storm;37;29;ESE;10;68%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;Mostly sunny and hot;38;17;SW;10;23%;38%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;27;SSE;17;76%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;Showers this morning;32;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;SSE;10;64%;27%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;13;A shower in spots;19;12;S;10;79%;57%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun, very hot;41;26;Very hot;42;26;NE;13;10%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;26;22;Partly sunny, breezy;25;22;ENE;30;75%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Showers;31;26;SE;13;73%;91%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Brilliant sunshine;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;7;37%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;E;14;75%;42%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, humid;23;16;A shower and t-storm;24;20;E;11;67%;70%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSE;13;89%;72%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;SE;10;72%;60%;13

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;30;23;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;18;51%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;Mostly cloudy;25;22;W;9;86%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;41;30;Hazy sun and hot;40;29;ESE;17;41%;28%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;25;22;Sunny and humid;28;21;NE;19;66%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;ESE;10;70%;58%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;36;30;Brilliant sunshine;36;30;N;14;53%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NW;8;36%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;41;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;NNE;16;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;33;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;29;SW;29;61%;56%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy a.m. t-storms;26;21;Afternoon t-showers;28;21;SE;6;85%;100%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;35;28;Mostly sunny;38;28;WNW;19;26%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny;30;17;SSE;9;41%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;32;26;Increasingly windy;33;26;E;29;61%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSW;9;58%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;11;80%;82%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;N;7;78%;82%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;-3;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-1;N;9;24%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;23;A t-storm or two;29;24;SW;10;82%;99%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;16;Mostly sunny;18;16;SSE;15;71%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;N;16;51%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;21;15;A shower;22;14;SW;12;68%;81%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;10;50%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;S;10;72%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Sunny and warmer;34;20;SSW;7;39%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. shower;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;27;WNW;27;75%;95%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;ENE;7;78%;61%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;ESE;10;61%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;13;2;Clearing;12;6;WNW;9;71%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;21;13;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;13;NNW;7;72%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm around;30;27;E;12;72%;73%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;SSE;11;53%;1%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;High clouds;30;24;SW;26;67%;51%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;19;14;Sunny and mild;21;14;NNW;16;66%;60%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;17;A couple of showers;23;16;N;2;80%;77%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Sunny and very warm;32;22;NNW;10;41%;1%;7

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;WSW;12;82%;74%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;20;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;S;10;70%;66%;4

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Wind and rain;29;21;SW;25;75%;81%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;37;25;W;13;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;21;12;Nice with sunshine;24;14;NNE;6;61%;8%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;81%;70%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;W;8;60%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;14;Cloudy and warmer;23;15;WNW;13;78%;23%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;26;Partly sunny;27;26;ESE;24;84%;67%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;9;84%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Times of rain;30;23;A downpour;30;23;E;7;82%;74%;8

Paris, France;A couple of showers;24;15;Partly sunny;24;16;NNW;7;60%;44%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;12;Morning rain;17;12;W;25;81%;95%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;28;26;S;12;86%;74%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;15;78%;78%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;A t-storm around;36;23;E;11;41%;43%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong thunderstorms;23;16;A shower and t-storm;20;13;WNW;10;81%;64%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;WSW;7;77%;66%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;WSW;12;55%;68%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Sunny;29;21;WSW;9;59%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;26;20;A morning shower;27;20;SSE;12;83%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;14;11;Low clouds;16;12;SE;19;75%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;29;20;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;SE;14;57%;18%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunshine and nice;24;16;NE;9;74%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit, seasonable;45;31;Sunny and hot;47;30;NNE;13;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;20;W;12;38%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;An afternoon shower;30;21;ESE;10;63%;57%;6

San Francisco, United States;Pleasant and warmer;24;16;Partly sunny;24;16;WSW;18;52%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;28;19;A shower and t-storm;26;18;ENE;13;72%;79%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;Breezy with a shower;30;25;E;26;70%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Lots of sun, humid;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;ENE;7;95%;56%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;NNE;19;28%;12%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;2;Increasing clouds;13;0;SSW;5;57%;5%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;15;72%;52%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;12;Sunlit and pleasant;30;13;NNW;11;54%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;NNE;10;58%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;A morning shower;29;23;WSW;7;74%;70%;5

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;33;25;Rain and drizzle;30;25;SSW;15;85%;84%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;9;72%;84%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;31;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;SE;12;58%;14%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;27;A stray shower;31;26;E;21;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;25;15;Periods of sun;21;17;NE;10;66%;44%;4

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;18;10;Showers, some heavy;13;11;SW;13;91%;96%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;36;28;Hot, a p.m. shower;37;28;SE;10;56%;44%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;24;18;Strong thunderstorms;25;21;ESE;8;78%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun, very hot;43;28;Hot with sunshine;40;25;NNW;15;24%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Lots of sun, nice;31;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;W;12;70%;73%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and very warm;38;24;WSW;11;21%;17%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;32;25;Sunny and nice;31;24;WNW;11;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunshine and hot;39;24;ENE;9;36%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, rain, cooler;24;22;Warmer with showers;29;24;WNW;9;76%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;A couple of t-storms;18;16;Low clouds;21;15;NNW;12;80%;27%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;ESE;11;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;37;25;Sunny and less humid;33;23;NNW;19;41%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;Cooler but pleasant;23;8;N;14;56%;42%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Variable clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny;25;15;S;8;60%;7%;8

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;A strong t-storm;23;16;WNW;18;69%;56%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;68%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;20;SSE;14;50%;1%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm and humid;30;22;A strong t-storm;32;19;SSW;18;61%;85%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;5;Breezy in the p.m.;12;7;WNW;16;70%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;24;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;7;89%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, warm;34;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;NNE;8;44%;65%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather