Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 27, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;Nice with some sun;31;26;SSE;12;77%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;38;30;Plenty of sunshine;38;28;WNW;15;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Very warm;35;20;Sunny and breezy;33;19;W;27;30%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;21;18;Mostly cloudy;23;17;W;16;67%;38%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;14;6;Warmer with some sun;18;9;NNE;8;67%;14%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;17;8;Spotty showers;13;7;ESE;17;70%;87%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Sunny and very warm;36;24;WSW;9;32%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;26;10;Sunny and nice;24;12;ENE;15;31%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;28;21;Breezy and very warm;32;19;NW;21;57%;33%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Nice with some sun;28;17;WNW;11;41%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;13;7;A shower;17;12;N;12;82%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;43;26;Hot with hazy sun;44;25;NNW;13;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;33;24;Cloudy with a shower;33;24;SSW;8;73%;73%;4

Bangalore, India;Some sun, less humid;30;20;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;W;15;54%;16%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;SSE;10;83%;75%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;16;Clouds and sun;22;17;SW;15;70%;7%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;NNE;20;19%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun, nice;24;13;Partly sunny, cooler;20;12;W;18;56%;19%;9

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;15;9;A passing shower;16;7;NW;12;65%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Afternoon showers;21;12;SE;8;67%;94%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;16;Increasing clouds;28;16;NNW;15;55%;9%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, cool;17;9;Clouds and sun;18;10;NW;21;57%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing, a shower;15;5;Partly sunny;17;9;ENE;9;67%;27%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;24;14;Thunderstorms;19;12;NE;11;89%;81%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Partly sunny;19;10;NW;17;55%;8%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Partly sunny;21;12;W;9;73%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;18;Partly sunny;29;19;ENE;9;39%;41%;9

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;23;14;Showers around;25;15;WSW;20;70%;79%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;21;NNW;13;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;17;14;Cloudy with showers;17;12;NW;16;84%;84%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;27;19;A thunderstorm;26;19;SSE;6;67%;57%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Partly sunny;38;28;S;14;43%;9%;12

Chicago, United States;P.M. rain, windy;15;10;Occasional rain;11;9;NNE;31;76%;72%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;32;27;A shower;30;27;WSW;18;78%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;13;8;Partly sunny;16;9;NW;15;55%;28%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;21;Sunny and nice;26;21;NNW;19;75%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;31;21;A shower and t-storm;28;19;NE;11;77%;86%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;30;21;Breezy in the a.m.;30;20;SSE;20;62%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;40;25;Hazy sunshine;39;25;SE;12;36%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;S;11;34%;25%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;34;28;A morning shower;35;27;SW;14;67%;61%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SSE;8;63%;18%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;16;10;Spotty showers;14;9;SE;13;89%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;NNE;10;20%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;19;17;Clouds and sun, nice;21;18;ENE;19;75%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;8;73%;67%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;N;5;34%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;31;21;Lots of sun, nice;31;22;E;14;58%;10%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;12;6;Partial sunshine;14;6;W;16;75%;32%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;9;79%;80%;11

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;34;28;A couple of showers;33;28;SSW;13;70%;88%;7

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;20;54%;32%;13

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;38;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;W;11;51%;33%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;41;24;Hot, becoming breezy;42;26;NNE;18;15%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NNE;13;64%;60%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;11;72%;75%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;36;29;Plenty of sunshine;34;31;N;13;58%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Turning sunny, nice;21;7;WNW;10;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;Partly sunny;31;16;WNW;12;15%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;29;Warm, turning breezy;36;29;WSW;22;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with rain;22;18;Tropical rainstorm;22;18;ESE;12;86%;90%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;41;29;Hazy sunshine;41;30;NW;18;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Couple of t-storms;21;15;Thunderstorms;21;13;NNW;11;79%;91%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;NE;14;69%;80%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, warm;35;22;Remaining very warm;35;23;SE;8;57%;15%;9

Kolkata, India;Tropical rainstorm;31;28;Sun and some clouds;34;29;SSE;13;71%;30%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;29;25;A t-storm around;33;25;W;6;76%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;15;1;Breezy with some sun;15;-1;NNE;22;38%;8%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;8;75%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;17;Partly sunny;19;17;SSE;12;79%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;27;13;Partly sunny;27;14;N;11;51%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;20;11;Cloudy;19;11;ESE;9;57%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;23;15;Turning sunny;24;15;S;11;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;22;Sunny;31;22;SSE;9;66%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;Periods of sun;28;15;SW;7;38%;23%;7

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;30;28;A p.m. shower or two;31;28;W;28;73%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;NNE;7;77%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Warm with sunshine;36;28;A t-storm around;36;28;SSE;10;47%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;13;10;Partly sunny;13;9;SSE;16;57%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;13;A t-storm around;28;14;NNE;11;27%;48%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;23;SE;14;61%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;22;11;Spotty showers;20;11;NW;10;63%;82%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;29;25;Showers around;31;25;SSW;17;67%;64%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;19;14;Mostly sunny;18;13;WSW;12;77%;5%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with sunshine;16;5;Some brightening;14;7;SW;3;29%;0%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Heavy p.m. showers;22;15;S;7;73%;95%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;32;29;Mostly cloudy;32;29;WSW;14;73%;56%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;NE;11;64%;31%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;14;A little p.m. rain;19;9;NE;20;50%;92%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;33;17;Mostly sunny;31;18;WSW;16;45%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;25;5;Breezy and cooler;14;5;NW;23;49%;15%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;19;18;Warmer;24;21;SSW;12;62%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;15;4;Partly sunny, milder;20;9;N;10;40%;2%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and cooler;16;3;Variable cloudiness;14;3;N;13;32%;0%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;ESE;14;74%;29%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;WNW;13;86%;100%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, downpours;24;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;E;8;90%;82%;3

Paris, France;Warmer;19;11;Partial sunshine;20;11;NE;11;59%;23%;7

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, nice;24;15;Showers around;22;16;NNE;18;64%;90%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;27;S;9;82%;72%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;Increasingly windy;31;22;SE;24;67%;27%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;A t-storm around;31;22;E;10;55%;71%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;15;7;Spotty showers;15;7;WNW;12;66%;71%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. rain;23;13;Showers, some heavy;20;11;NW;17;82%;74%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;20;10;Periods of rain;19;11;ESE;14;70%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;SW;10;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;26;22;Rain and drizzle;26;22;SE;13;86%;86%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;13;7;Windy;14;7;ESE;43;59%;76%;4

Riga, Latvia;Showers;15;8;Spotty showers;16;9;N;7;67%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;Nice with some sun;27;22;NNE;8;76%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;28;Sunny and hot;45;29;E;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Partly sunny;26;12;WSW;12;51%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;9;WNW;12;75%;28%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;17;12;WSW;18;62%;4%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;27;19;A t-storm or two;26;19;NE;11;73%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;15;79%;71%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;SSW;9;82%;78%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Sun and clouds, nice;27;16;E;15;15%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;19;5;Mostly sunny;16;6;SW;3;57%;33%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;13;74%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;25;11;Nice with some sun;26;11;NNW;11;57%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;14;10;A passing shower;16;8;NNE;9;63%;57%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Showers this morning;20;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;13;W;10;90%;78%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;28;21;Clouds and warm;30;21;E;20;56%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SSE;8;74%;73%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;25;13;A shower and t-storm;17;9;W;17;77%;66%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;E;12;66%;43%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around, cold;7;5;Partly sunny, warmer;15;4;NNE;11;74%;26%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;17;11;Sunshine and windy;17;10;SW;29;51%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and very hot;34;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;40;26;WSW;15;40%;81%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers, mainly late;14;7;Clouds and sun, cool;13;8;W;10;82%;33%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;36;23;Very hot;37;22;ENE;13;19%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly cloudy;26;15;NE;15;59%;40%;10

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;ESE;12;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;WSW;13;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;ENE;9;51%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Downpours, cooler;17;15;High clouds, warmer;24;20;SSW;12;73%;3%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sun, then clouds;18;9;Rain tapering off;11;7;ENE;32;67%;75%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;27;23;Turning sunny;28;21;E;15;51%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;26;18;Nice with some sun;26;19;ENE;15;44%;13%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming very windy;13;2;Sunshine and warmer;17;2;E;17;49%;67%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;13;10;Sun and some clouds;16;8;SE;9;53%;11%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;15;10;Clouds and sun;17;11;WNW;14;52%;18%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with a t-storm;35;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;ESE;9;65%;70%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;17;7;Spotty showers;17;9;WNW;9;63%;83%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;19;8;Spotty showers;17;7;NW;13;66%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;13;10;An afternoon shower;13;10;N;25;79%;83%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A morning t-storm;33;26;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SSW;8;74%;84%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partial sunshine;27;14;NE;8;34%;27%;11

