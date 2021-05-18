Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SW;15;83%;84%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and hot;40;28;Sunny and hot;41;28;NNW;12;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and hot;35;18;WNW;17;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;20;16;Breezy in the p.m.;21;16;ENE;16;71%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;14;8;A shower and t-storm;14;7;NW;16;79%;77%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;15;7;Breezy in the p.m.;15;8;SSE;13;52%;36%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;W;13;21%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very warm;32;13;Showers around;21;7;ENE;22;67%;86%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;27;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;ENE;13;57%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;29;16;Sunny and nice;28;17;SW;11;41%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;16;14;Partly sunny, breezy;19;14;SW;22;68%;32%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;41;24;Hazy and very warm;41;24;NW;17;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;6;76%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;A t-storm around;30;22;WSW;13;64%;71%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;28;Warm with a t-storm;36;27;SSW;10;65%;63%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;20;14;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;NE;18;66%;14%;10

Beijing, China;Very warm;32;19;Very warm;31;19;SSW;15;33%;59%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;20;10;A shower and t-storm;17;9;W;12;75%;87%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower and t-storm;16;8;Variable cloudiness;15;7;W;11;67%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;A t-storm in spots;22;11;SE;7;62%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NE;7;49%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Couple of t-storms;18;10;A shower and t-storm;16;9;NW;22;71%;71%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;15;7;A shower and t-storm;13;7;NW;10;76%;71%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;21;11;Inc. clouds;23;11;WNW;11;42%;66%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer;18;8;A shower and t-storm;15;8;WNW;12;66%;70%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;13;E;11;74%;40%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;An afternoon shower;31;19;A little a.m. rain;29;19;NE;9;46%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Low clouds;21;16;Warmer;25;17;WSW;10;61%;46%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;34;20;Sunny and very warm;36;20;NE;19;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;9;Sunny and windy;18;14;NNW;42;79%;75%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;SSE;6;58%;60%;12

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;37;28;Partly sunny;36;27;SSW;14;58%;65%;12

Chicago, United States;A few showers;19;17;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;S;19;66%;50%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;27;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;13;77%;79%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;15;7;Some sun, a shower;14;6;W;11;64%;48%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;Sunny;27;21;NW;14;75%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;25;20;Rain and a t-storm;23;20;SSE;20;90%;85%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;A morning shower;30;21;S;21;70%;53%;8

Delhi, India;Cloudy;31;23;A little rain;26;22;ENE;19;80%;93%;4

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;18;9;A shower and t-storm;22;11;S;10;51%;66%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very warm;36;28;Mainly cloudy, hot;37;27;WSW;15;68%;55%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;23;Lots of sun, nice;32;23;SSE;8;65%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;14;4;A t-storm around;15;5;WSW;14;66%;55%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;33;17;NNE;11;22%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun returning;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;ENE;12;65%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;27;Hot with some sun;36;28;SSE;17;66%;40%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;NE;9;47%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;31;23;A shower and t-storm;29;23;E;19;78%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;16;11;Periods of rain;14;8;NW;13;85%;88%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;9;70%;68%;7

Hong Kong, China;Very warm and humid;33;28;Very warm;35;29;S;18;61%;44%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;25;50%;32%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;36;22;Partly sunny;32;23;W;10;60%;39%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;37;22;Mostly sunny;36;22;NNE;16;27%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon showers;23;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;E;10;55%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;30;25;Showers around;33;26;ESE;10;70%;79%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;28;Mostly sunny;35;28;N;15;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;21;8;Hazy sunshine;22;9;NW;8;39%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Sun, some clouds;28;14;NNW;11;20%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;41;28;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;SSW;15;41%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of showers;28;17;A shower in spots;27;17;SSW;10;62%;77%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;Mostly sunny;41;29;NNW;15;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;18;13;A shower and t-storm;18;10;WNW;10;88%;87%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;29;58%;56%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;9;71%;78%;9

Kolkata, India;Very warm;39;29;Very warm;37;29;S;13;60%;15%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;28;26;Cloudy and warmer;32;26;E;6;73%;73%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;0;Partly sunny, mild;16;0;NNE;16;39%;3%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SSW;10;72%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;SSE;16;82%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;N;15;50%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;16;8;A stray p.m. t-storm;15;7;W;13;71%;46%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;15;Patchy morning fog;24;16;SSE;10;53%;5%;10

Luanda, Angola;Hazy sunshine;31;25;Hazy sunshine;31;24;SSW;9;73%;11%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;NE;8;39%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;28;A quick shower;33;29;W;16;67%;75%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Showers around;29;24;NE;5;82%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;35;28;Mainly cloudy, warm;37;28;E;12;46%;35%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;10;Increasing clouds;18;11;N;18;61%;16%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;13;A t-storm around;24;12;SW;11;35%;41%;15

Miami, United States;Breezy;28;26;A t-storm in spots;28;24;ENE;30;57%;78%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;17;10;Periods of rain;15;9;NNW;12;77%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;SW;22;68%;33%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;17;9;E;9;73%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;WSW;4;35%;6%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;A shower or two;26;17;SE;17;44%;78%;5

Mumbai, India;Windy;30;28;Heavy a.m. showers;31;28;SSW;21;82%;76%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;14;A t-storm around;24;14;NE;9;67%;55%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;Sunny and very warm;29;19;WNW;12;40%;2%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;W;10;45%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few showers;22;9;Cooler with a shower;14;1;NNE;22;68%;56%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon showers;22;19;Periods of rain;21;17;ENE;9;85%;64%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;13;4;A shower and t-storm;14;5;SE;10;78%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;25;11;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;SW;11;46%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A morning shower;29;25;E;21;79%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;11;75%;71%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;E;12;82%;78%;10

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;16;8;A shower and t-storm;14;8;WNW;15;77%;62%;5

Perth, Australia;A thunderstorm;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;SE;13;75%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;NNW;8;73%;81%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SE;19;77%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;ESE;11;49%;65%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;15;7;A shower and t-storm;14;6;WSW;13;70%;71%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;28;10;Mostly sunny;29;11;SE;11;45%;0%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;10;Afternoon showers;21;10;WSW;12;59%;81%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;NNW;11;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;22;A morning shower;26;22;E;9;87%;57%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;9;4;A shower in the p.m.;8;3;N;9;57%;67%;4

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cooler;13;9;Periods of rain;15;8;NNW;12;67%;72%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower;25;20;Partial sunshine;25;18;NNE;10;71%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;28;Sunny and hot;43;27;ESE;11;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;22;14;Nice with sunshine;21;11;SW;11;57%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A t-storm around;25;16;Showers around;27;13;S;16;56%;87%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;17;10;Increasingly windy;16;9;WNW;35;53%;3%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;ENE;13;68%;64%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;30;24;Some sun, a shower;31;24;ESE;15;71%;78%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A t-storm around;24;19;SW;8;86%;53%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;16;Mostly cloudy;29;17;NE;13;17%;5%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clearing and cooler;16;9;Spotty showers;15;6;SW;4;70%;77%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;31;23;A morning shower;31;23;N;13;73%;84%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;21;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNW;12;59%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds, a shower;14;7;A passing shower;14;7;NNE;11;57%;63%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;24;9;Mostly cloudy;24;11;NNE;7;58%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;23;17;Rain and drizzle;23;18;E;15;72%;97%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain this afternoon;29;26;A t-storm around;31;27;NE;6;77%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, breezy;19;6;A p.m. t-storm;23;9;SSW;11;49%;63%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;16;67%;42%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;18;7;Partial sunshine;17;7;W;12;57%;6%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;NW;12;61%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very warm;33;27;A stray t-storm, hot;35;27;SW;9;63%;48%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler, p.m. rain;11;9;Occasional rain;12;7;SW;12;87%;70%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;SE;13;19%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;26;13;Windy in the p.m.;25;12;NW;22;47%;4%;10

Tehran, Iran;Warm, becoming windy;34;21;Sunny and very warm;33;22;NNW;18;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;N;14;57%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NE;9;44%;28%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;20;18;Periods of rain;20;17;N;9;90%;90%;3

Toronto, Canada;Warm with sunshine;22;13;Sun and clouds;22;14;ENE;9;56%;7%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;25;20;Partly sunny;25;19;NE;13;64%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;WNW;13;38%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;18;2;Winds subsiding;19;4;ESE;23;38%;28%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;15;7;A passing shower;15;7;N;10;52%;64%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;17;10;A shower and t-storm;15;9;WNW;16;64%;69%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;37;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;26;NW;7;58%;72%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;14;9;Rain at times;17;8;NNW;11;69%;88%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;16;10;Occasional rain;16;7;NW;18;66%;71%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;13;12;Milder;18;11;N;21;64%;18%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Very hot;38;28;Very hot;39;28;SSW;13;42%;42%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;NE;8;29%;6%;11

