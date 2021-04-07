Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, April 7, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;18;77%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;NNE;9;52%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;10;W;15;33%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming very windy;14;9;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;E;21;70%;58%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and snow;7;1;Variable cloudiness;9;5;SSW;21;63%;40%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cold;0;-6;A little a.m. snow;-3;-16;NNW;25;55%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;SSE;11;30%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partial sunshine;8;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-2;S;17;95%;8%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;31;24;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;ENE;19;54%;11%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;22;12;A shower in the a.m.;16;7;N;16;53%;55%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;20;15;An afternoon shower;22;17;NE;10;74%;60%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;34;19;Hot with some sun;35;19;NE;16;17%;1%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;22;A shower;32;23;SE;8;74%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;35;20;Clouds and sun;34;20;ESE;10;39%;4%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;25;Showers around;31;26;SSW;9;77%;75%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Variable clouds;13;8;Breezy in the p.m.;14;8;SSW;18;54%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;20;5;Sunny;20;8;ESE;9;29%;27%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;8;-1;Showers around;10;-1;W;15;48%;66%;5

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;7;2;Morning mist;7;3;SW;21;55%;52%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;11;A stray shower;20;11;SE;8;65%;78%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;23;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;E;20;79%;69%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;7;1;Breezy and chilly;9;-2;NW;27;43%;26%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;Partly sunny;9;4;SW;13;58%;14%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with showers;8;2;Variable cloudiness;11;-3;NE;9;57%;33%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;7;-2;Spotty showers;9;-6;NW;19;60%;60%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and humid;28;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;15;64%;81%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;S;8;54%;77%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;20;7;ENE;12;42%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;33;15;Sunshine and nice;30;13;N;17;36%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Mostly sunny;22;16;S;15;75%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;Partly sunny;27;19;NE;6;68%;63%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Partial sunshine;35;25;SSE;15;59%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;24;15;Spotty showers;18;9;SSE;24;68%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. shower;32;25;Turning cloudy;31;24;S;11;69%;44%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;7;1;Misty in the morning;6;3;SW;20;68%;81%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;19;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;19;N;28;69%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;25;13;Partly sunny, warmer;29;20;SE;10;34%;13%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;19;81%;74%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;36;21;Hazy sunshine;34;20;N;12;27%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Clearing;17;4;Sunny and warm;21;5;SW;14;23%;11%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;24;Hazy sun and hot;38;24;SSW;17;47%;17%;11

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;Showers around;31;23;SSE;7;75%;90%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;8;4;Cloudy;10;2;WSW;25;78%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;An afternoon shower;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;NNE;13;29%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;19;15;Breezy and cooler;17;15;E;37;72%;66%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;NNE;11;89%;82%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;25;11;Mostly cloudy;26;12;E;9;34%;3%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;ESE;14;56%;1%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;5;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-3;W;17;62%;74%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;36;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SE;8;63%;92%;12

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;27;22;An afternoon shower;26;21;ENE;14;72%;80%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;26;20;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;ENE;24;50%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;38;24;Hazy sun;35;24;SE;9;27%;12%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;N;18;35%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, not as warm;19;5;Chilly with rain;6;2;NNE;19;93%;81%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showery this morning;32;25;Spotty showers;33;25;WSW;19;73%;78%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;Plenty of sun;34;25;NW;10;47%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;19;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;12;S;10;60%;11%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;20;4;Brilliant sunshine;19;4;NNE;10;25%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;WNW;11;18%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;27;13;Hazy sun;28;13;SW;11;43%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;41;25;Partly sunny, warm;40;26;NW;18;6%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain to snow;3;0;Rain/snow showers;9;0;WSW;18;54%;72%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;31;24;Times of rain;30;24;NE;12;72%;99%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;ESE;8;67%;72%;12

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;35;28;Hazy sun;34;28;S;14;48%;14%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;8;79%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;14;3;Mostly cloudy;14;4;ENE;10;62%;44%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with some sun;34;26;Partly sunny;33;27;SW;13;71%;41%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;19;Variable cloudiness;23;19;SSW;10;74%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;23;10;A t-storm around;20;13;SSW;13;75%;73%;6

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;7;1;Rather cloudy;11;4;SW;16;60%;37%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;ESE;11;43%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;25;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;27;SE;8;73%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;20;9;A t-storm around;18;8;S;6;58%;73%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;W;10;66%;57%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;NE;5;80%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;32;26;A morning shower;35;25;E;10;48%;57%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;25;14;More clouds than sun;28;15;WSW;17;55%;86%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;SSE;9;28%;4%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;ESE;15;55%;3%;10

Minsk, Belarus;An afternoon flurry;3;-3;Rain/snow showers;6;-3;W;21;71%;67%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;38;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;SE;13;62%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and humid;28;21;Partly sunny;29;21;NNE;16;62%;53%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clearing and warm;16;6;Clouds and sun, warm;20;9;NE;4;51%;7%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;11;3;A little a.m. rain;7;0;SW;20;73%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;27;Hazy sun;33;27;W;12;62%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;16;NNE;14;70%;72%;11

New York, United States;Turning sunny, warm;21;9;Mostly sunny;19;9;SSE;10;45%;3%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;28;11;Not as warm;22;9;W;16;47%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;5;-1;An afternoon shower;3;-3;NE;13;84%;42%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;18;9;Partial sunshine;18;8;N;10;47%;2%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;7;-2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;2;SSW;12;48%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and warm;18;5;Clouds and sun, warm;20;7;E;17;54%;7%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;29;25;Showers around;29;25;ESE;12;77%;86%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NNW;9;81%;74%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;Rain and a t-storm;30;22;ESE;10;84%;80%;6

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;9;1;Mostly sunny;13;3;S;8;52%;6%;4

Perth, Australia;Clearing;26;17;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;SE;19;48%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;35;26;A t-storm around;34;26;S;9;55%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;28;24;P.M. showers, breezy;31;24;NNE;19;80%;96%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;22;Spotty showers;29;22;SE;10;66%;75%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;Rain and snow shower;6;-2;SW;17;51%;51%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;19;1;Plenty of sunshine;17;0;WNW;14;32%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;20;11;Heavy p.m. showers;19;10;ENE;12;73%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;20;12;Cloudy;20;11;WSW;7;82%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;Thickening clouds;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SE;13;74%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;"Snow, 3-6",2,-5,"Mostly sunny, colder";-2;-5;N;24;48;2;3;%;undefined%;

Riga, Latvia;Overcast;8;0;Chilly with sunshine;6;1;SW;15;74%;74%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;27;21;Sunshine, pleasant;28;20;ENE;13;65%;26%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;34;20;Sunny and hot;36;23;SSE;10;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;12;0;Plenty of sunshine;14;0;NNE;10;36%;0%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;7;-3;Mostly sunny;6;-1;W;13;69%;19%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;14;10;Turning sunny;16;10;W;19;55%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;27;19;Humid;26;19;E;13;75%;63%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;24;Spotty showers;26;23;ENE;18;73%;70%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;Clouds and sun;22;18;W;9;90%;55%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;27;11;Clouds and sun;26;13;ESE;10;12%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Mostly sunny;20;8;SW;8;63%;34%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;28;22;Spotty showers;28;22;N;13;81%;86%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;21;10;Sun and clouds;22;11;NNE;11;60%;66%;7

Seattle, United States;Showers around;8;4;Periods of sun, cool;11;2;S;8;60%;39%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Hazy sun;19;5;NW;12;40%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Partly sunny;18;10;SSW;12;49%;4%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;11;75%;76%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;"Snow/rain, up to 1",6,-2,"Cold";6;-3;WSW;17;53;66;5;%;undefined%;

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower;28;24;ENE;10;71%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the a.m.;7;-3;Mostly sunny;8;1;SW;10;54%;72%;3

Sydney, Australia;Humid with a shower;24;19;Showers around;24;17;NNW;11;73%;64%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;24;20;Cloudy;27;18;NE;14;53%;72%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;8;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;5;0;SW;21;67%;67%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and nice;23;10;ENE;11;32%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;20;10;Warmer with hazy sun;26;12;NNE;11;43%;8%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;25;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;18;E;12;13%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;NW;14;63%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;13;4;Partly sunny, cool;13;0;ENE;11;40%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;11;An afternoon shower;17;10;ENE;15;40%;65%;6

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;13;7;Mild with sunshine;15;9;E;19;66%;63%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;24;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;14;E;18;62%;8%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;10;Mostly sunny;16;9;SE;15;42%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;13;-7;Mild with some sun;14;-3;ENE;13;26%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Partly sunny, chilly;10;4;SSE;9;49%;32%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Breezy in the a.m.;8;-2;W;21;42%;26%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with a shower;32;23;Mostly sunny, warmer;36;24;WSW;6;52%;48%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;5;-2;Rain/snow showers;7;-3;WSW;17;72%;61%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;4;-1;Rain/snow showers;7;-1;W;21;70%;65%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;16;11;Sunny and pleasant;20;15;N;21;74%;10%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A passing shower;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;WSW;8;64%;19%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;21;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;NE;8;34%;1%;7

