Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 31, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;13;77%;36%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Sunny and less humid;33;22;N;8;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Mostly sunny;18;6;W;20;47%;21%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;21;13;Warmer with some sun;26;14;SSW;8;45%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;23;8;Cooler;13;4;NNE;22;68%;1%;4

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;1;-8;Clearing and cold;-2;-13;NNE;12;50%;14%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;E;18;47%;6%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and cold;-3;-20;Sunshine, very cold;-3;-14;SSW;10;81%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning out cloudy;27;17;Sunshine and nice;28;16;S;10;56%;41%;8

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;12;9;Sun and clouds;15;6;N;11;54%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;20;15;Showers around;22;14;ESE;11;77%;98%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NW;19;25%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;Downpours;30;23;SSW;10;80%;97%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;36;19;Hazy sun;35;20;W;11;36%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Remaining very warm;36;29;SW;13;57%;43%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;12;NNE;13;62%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;10;Mostly cloudy;17;11;SSE;8;34%;18%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;19;7;Periods of sun, mild;21;8;SSE;5;62%;67%;5

Berlin, Germany;Fog to sun;23;7;Cooler with a shower;17;2;NNW;14;62%;45%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;19;11;A shower and t-storm;20;12;SE;9;69%;84%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;SW;7;55%;38%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog to sun;22;9;Fog, then some sun;24;10;NW;13;52%;65%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;Fog, then some sun;20;4;NNE;11;67%;5%;4

Bucharest, Romania;More sun than clouds;16;3;Partly sunny;17;7;WSW;7;57%;8%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;22;4;Fog, then some sun;24;9;W;10;62%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;A morning shower;23;17;E;11;72%;61%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;ENE;10;47%;65%;10

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;20;12;Mostly cloudy;19;14;NE;28;55%;26%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Windy;21;11;Partly sunny, windy;21;12;WNW;31;34%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Partly sunny;20;14;SSE;19;63%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;26;19;A shower;26;19;SSE;7;60%;67%;12

Chennai, India;Hot;39;28;Hazy sun and hot;39;28;S;13;49%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;6;-3;Colder;2;-3;NNE;24;42%;4%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;WSW;10;72%;59%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;Showers around;9;1;WNW;15;69%;60%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;19;N;25;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cooler;18;6;Sunny and nice;18;7;SE;8;36%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSE;20;79%;73%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;34;19;Hazy and breezy;32;17;WNW;24;18%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny;11;-1;Sunshine and warmer;20;5;SW;10;26%;1%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy this morning;35;26;Breezy in the p.m.;40;26;S;19;38%;1%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;ESE;6;80%;85%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;14;7;Cooler;10;5;ENE;23;83%;14%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;12;5;A shower in the a.m.;11;5;NNE;9;46%;58%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;19;15;Partly sunny;21;15;WSW;7;72%;6%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm and humid;32;24;Very warm and humid;32;24;SE;9;73%;6%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;Nice with some sun;26;12;ENE;8;48%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;22;Nice with sunshine;29;20;N;16;60%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;8;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;NW;17;69%;26%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;35;27;Warm with a shower;36;27;S;11;53%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Hot;33;24;Very warm and humid;31;23;SE;12;71%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;22;Some sun;27;21;NE;20;61%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, not as hot;39;23;Hazy sun;36;23;NNW;9;22%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;28;14;Sunny and windy;27;12;WNW;31;22%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;10;4;Becoming cloudy;11;3;N;16;67%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SE;19;84%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;N;19;44%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;24;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;S;9;40%;8%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;1;Plenty of sunshine;17;0;NE;10;25%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy and very hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;39;23;NW;9;8%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;24;12;Hazy sunshine;25;11;ESE;9;60%;27%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;34;21;Hazy sunshine;36;23;N;21;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;13;10;Clouds and sun;20;9;SW;14;61%;64%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;21;62%;57%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;31;23;Variable cloudiness;31;23;S;9;75%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;39;23;Hazy sun and hot;38;27;S;11;25%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, less humid;34;24;Some brightening;32;25;NW;7;74%;40%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast, a shower;13;3;A shower in the a.m.;12;3;E;11;63%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;S;11;71%;33%;11

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;24;19;Mostly sunny;23;19;SSE;12;74%;31%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;24;14;Spotty showers;19;12;W;14;80%;66%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;22;9;Cooler;15;4;NE;19;66%;10%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;30;17;Very warm;32;15;SSE;10;17%;8%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;S;11;67%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;24;11;Clouds and sun;22;11;WSW;8;32%;27%;6

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;32;28;WNW;10;69%;66%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;E;6;82%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;26;Sunny and very warm;36;24;E;12;51%;1%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Periods of sun;27;14;ESE;12;57%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;10;A thunderstorm;17;9;NNE;12;56%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;A few showers;28;17;N;10;72%;83%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing and warmer;16;4;A shower in the p.m.;15;1;N;13;70%;66%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;SSE;14;61%;2%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;ENE;12;62%;35%;5

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;12;0;Colder with snow;1;-6;W;23;72%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;6;3;Rain and drizzle;6;1;N;8;90%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;Hazy sun;33;26;SW;11;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;28;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;NNE;14;62%;64%;12

New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;18;7;Morning rain;9;-1;NW;42;59%;76%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;22;6;A shower in the p.m.;18;6;S;11;50%;63%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-2;-7;Mostly cloudy;-1;-8;SSW;18;80%;26%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;21;8;Turning cloudy;23;13;NNE;13;45%;8%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;6;0;Partly sunny;9;0;SE;8;56%;4%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;10;-2;On-and-off snow;-1;-7;NW;27;75%;91%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;E;14;79%;66%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;12;66%;76%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;13;77%;67%;7

Paris, France;Sunlit and very warm;26;9;Periods of sun, warm;26;6;NNE;10;56%;4%;4

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;27;23;Partly sunny;33;22;SSE;13;38%;3%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Warm with some sun;37;28;SSW;12;47%;35%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;13;84%;82%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;ESE;12;48%;16%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then sun;23;7;Fog, then some sun;22;6;NNW;10;52%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with sunshine;21;4;Warm with some sun;24;8;ENE;11;48%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A touch of rain;20;11;SSW;13;63%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;13;Not as warm;21;12;N;10;72%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Showers around;30;24;ENE;11;74%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;6;4;Low clouds;6;4;W;19;76%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;11;1;Spotty showers;5;0;NW;12;85%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;W;17;54%;67%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;35;22;Sunny and very hot;37;22;SSE;12;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Nice with sunshine;22;8;SSW;9;70%;11%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;5;-1;Plenty of sun;6;0;W;14;71%;26%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warm;24;10;Mostly sunny;24;8;WSW;12;55%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;21;Breezy with a shower;25;19;ENE;24;66%;44%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;ESE;24;63%;5%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and less humid;27;19;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;N;13;59%;26%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;ENE;11;15%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny;23;10;SW;8;58%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;29;22;Partly sunny;29;21;NE;15;70%;29%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;Spotty showers;19;10;WNW;12;78%;90%;5

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;15;5;Clouds and sun;13;5;NE;11;67%;50%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;22;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;10;E;12;43%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Rain and drizzle;19;14;S;12;93%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;34;26;Cloudy;32;26;WNW;15;63%;37%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;13;2;Periods of sun;15;2;SSW;9;54%;9%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;28;24;An afternoon shower;29;23;E;23;61%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;8;0;Clouds and sun;10;1;WNW;11;55%;16%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;22;17;More sun than clouds;24;16;NNW;13;64%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;25;22;Partly sunny;29;21;ESE;8;78%;23%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;7;1;Mainly cloudy;6;1;WNW;16;71%;17%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and cool;12;3;Sunshine, but colder;8;0;NNE;13;51%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Mostly cloudy;13;4;N;12;61%;73%;3

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;A morning shower;21;15;NE;13;24%;59%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;19;11;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;13;48%;29%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;22;6;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;ESE;9;49%;12%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and nice;20;15;Mostly cloudy;20;14;E;12;51%;16%;6

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;9;-1;Snow showers, colder;2;-4;NNW;33;54%;60%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;Plenty of sun;20;14;ESE;8;58%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SE;10;55%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy and mild;10;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-11;NNE;16;62%;58%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;12;4;Cloudy;12;4;SSE;8;58%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then sun;23;9;Fog, then some sun;23;10;WNW;13;48%;64%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;35;23;Very hot;40;25;S;8;38%;15%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing and warmer;16;0;Spotty showers;12;0;N;13;74%;72%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;6;A shower;19;2;N;13;67%;68%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain at times;16;14;Windy;16;9;SE;43;72%;64%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;38;25;Remaining very warm;37;26;WSW;10;48%;7%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;15;4;NE;7;57%;24%;6

