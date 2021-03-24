Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;SW;13;77%;39%;11 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;33;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;ENE;15;25%;0%;9 Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;15;7;Windy;14;6;SW;31;45%;88%;6 Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Sunshine;18;8;ESE;10;57%;0%;6 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;13;6;Clouds and sun;12;6;SSW;17;73%;30%;3 Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-4;SW;8;72%;83%;1 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and warmer;27;18;Mostly cloudy;24;13;WSW;14;38%;30%;3 Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clouds;-4;-10;Chilly with clearing;-2;-13;NE;11;81%;2%;3 Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;32;23;Mostly sunny, humid;33;23;ENE;14;68%;18%;8 Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;13;4;Cold with a shower;9;3;N;13;51%;55%;6 Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;20;13;Mostly sunny;24;15;NNE;10;55%;27%;5 Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;28;16;Not as warm;23;12;N;20;37%;0%;7 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;10;76%;81%;3 Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;34;18;Partly sunny;34;19;E;12;34%;0%;12 Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Mostly cloudy;35;27;S;15;60%;28%;11 Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;17;8;Mostly sunny;16;10;WNW;13;76%;2%;5 Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;21;6;Partly sunny, warm;23;7;S;15;27%;23%;5 Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;9;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-1;SW;11;49%;1%;5 Berlin, Germany;Milder;12;4;Partly sunny;13;3;W;9;69%;35%;3 Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;17;10;A t-storm or two;19;10;SE;8;75%;85%;11 Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;18;Mostly cloudy;29;18;E;13;47%;0%;6 Bratislava, Slovakia;Brisk and chilly;9;1;Milder;14;2;SW;9;56%;26%;4 Brussels, Belgium;Turning out cloudy;15;6;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;SSW;11;74%;62%;2 Bucharest, Romania;A little rain, cold;4;-2;Partly sunny;7;-2;W;10;49%;44%;2 Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;7;-1;Partial sunshine;12;-2;SSE;7;53%;21%;3 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid;26;21;Rain and a t-storm;22;20;NE;14;91%;88%;2 Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;28;19;A thunderstorm;29;20;SE;9;44%;72%;13 Busan, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;17;8;Sunny and nice;20;7;W;9;52%;0%;7 Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;22;10;Mostly sunny;21;13;N;11;40%;3%;8 Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;31;17;Sunshine;28;17;N;10;60%;26%;6 Caracas, Venezuela;Brief showers;24;20;Partly sunny;25;19;ENE;8;70%;33%;12 Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;ESE;9;60%;0%;11 Chicago, United States;Cloudy, breezy, mild;15;7;Rain, cooler;9;3;NNW;18;77%;97%;1 Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;7;73%;56%;12 Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Clouds and sun;11;3;SW;12;64%;29%;3 Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;24;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;19;N;30;75%;0%;11 Dallas, United States;A shower in the p.m.;25;13;Morning rain;21;11;ESE;15;58%;76%;5 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;33;24;A couple of t-storms;33;25;S;11;77%;79%;12 Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;31;17;NW;18;50%;0%;8 Denver, United States;A snow shower;4;-4;Mostly cloudy;10;1;WNW;11;54%;39%;4 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;34;24;Hotter with hazy sun;39;22;SW;9;31%;0%;9 Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;S;6;78%;75%;12 Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;12;6;A bit of rain;13;3;SW;25;73%;87%;2 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;21;11;Cloudy and mild;21;12;NNE;15;36%;73%;2 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;W;10;64%;0%;6 Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;23;20;A t-storm around;25;22;SE;9;84%;55%;2 Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;23;15;A t-storm around;23;16;NE;8;68%;64%;11 Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SSE;13;59%;26%;10 Helsinki, Finland;Windy;4;1;Plenty of sun;5;-1;WSW;19;88%;12%;3 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;35;26;A few showers;34;26;SE;9;64%;71%;7 Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;22;18;Sunlit and beautiful;26;19;E;16;61%;7%;10 Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;21;A shower or two;27;21;NNE;7;71%;69%;5 Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;22;Mostly cloudy;35;22;ENE;9;35%;2%;8 Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;21;11;Warmer with hazy sun;25;12;NNW;13;54%;0%;7 Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Rain and snow shower;6;1;N;14;61%;63%;2 Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Morning showers;31;24;SW;13;79%;81%;5 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;N;17;47%;0%;10 Johannesburg, South Africa;Thundershowers;17;13;Morning rain;18;12;N;13;81%;83%;4 Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;17;4;Partly sunny, nice;19;7;WSW;8;33%;2%;7 Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;20;Sunny and hot;36;21;NW;10;27%;0%;9 Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;26;12;Hazy sun;26;10;W;11;36%;1%;9 Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;42;25;Warm with hazy sun;39;24;N;25;12%;0%;11 Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;6;-4;Partly sunny;7;-2;N;14;49%;2%;4 Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;A shower in places;31;25;ENE;22;56%;42%;9 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm around;29;22;W;9;72%;69%;6 Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and warm;37;25;Warm with hazy sun;37;24;SSW;7;30%;0%;10 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;N;6;85%;79%;5 La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;14;3;Showers around;13;4;NNE;10;68%;77%;9 Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;13;78%;51%;5 Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;Partly sunny;24;20;SSE;12;75%;34%;9 Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;19;8;Periods of sun;19;10;NNW;8;57%;1%;5 London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;13;4;An afternoon shower;12;8;SSW;19;70%;55%;3 Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;24;11;Cooler;16;10;SSE;10;54%;43%;2 Luanda, Angola;Overcast;31;26;Decreasing clouds;30;25;W;10;71%;44%;5 Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;Clouds and sun;20;5;SW;6;45%;0%;5 Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;28;NE;12;68%;79%;11 Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;28;23;NE;7;83%;75%;5 Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;34;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;E;11;54%;13%;11 Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;24;15;Rain and drizzle;20;11;WSW;17;67%;66%;2 Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;10;Sunshine, pleasant;27;11;SW;10;16%;0%;12 Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;17;64%;3%;9 Minsk, Belarus;Sunny;6;-5;Partly sunny;6;0;WNW;8;69%;33%;3 Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;E;21;59%;0%;13 Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;26;19;Thunderstorms;22;19;ENE;14;88%;90%;1 Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;10;A morning shower;19;10;N;9;59%;75%;2 Moscow, Russia;Abundant sunshine;3;-6;Mostly sunny;5;0;WNW;8;75%;28%;3 Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;Warm with hazy sun;36;28;N;14;30%;0%;11 Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;NNE;19;40%;3%;14 New York, United States;Heavy afternoon rain;13;10;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SSE;10;64%;68%;4 Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasingly windy;16;9;Winds subsiding;16;5;SW;26;39%;19%;7 Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;0;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-6;S;18;86%;87%;1 Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;18;10;A couple of showers;14;6;N;8;78%;71%;3 Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;8;-1;Clouds and sunshine;9;1;SSE;11;59%;29%;3 Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;13;9;Breezy, warm;18;8;N;24;64%;80%;4 Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;Showers around;30;26;E;19;75%;88%;11 Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;12;64%;73%;11 Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;ENE;12;79%;75%;11 Paris, France;Partly sunny;18;6;A shower in the a.m.;15;5;SSW;9;71%;57%;2 Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;S;19;50%;0%;7 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;High clouds;34;26;S;8;62%;55%;6 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;13;79%;69%;10 Port-au-prince, Haiti;Inc. clouds;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;E;11;51%;15%;11 Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny;11;0;Periods of sun;15;3;S;5;64%;45%;3 Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;18;4;Decreasing clouds;19;2;W;11;58%;0%;6 Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;11;Downpours;19;11;SSE;13;70%;90%;10 Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Mostly sunny;21;8;E;8;71%;0%;7 Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SE;13;71%;67%;11 Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;3;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-2;NW;13;76%;88%;0 Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;8;3;Periods of sun;8;1;WSW;14;83%;29%;1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;E;13;63%;20%;9 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;38;26;Sunny and very hot;39;23;SSE;13;8%;0%;10 Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;1;Plenty of sun;17;3;NW;9;63%;3%;5 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;10;3;Low clouds;5;1;W;10;77%;30%;1 San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;8;WNW;29;59%;11%;5 San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers;27;16;A shower;28;17;ENE;18;64%;58%;13 San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Breezy with a shower;28;23;E;22;68%;75%;11 San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;23;16;Nice with sunshine;23;17;SW;14;86%;4%;12 Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;NE;12;13%;0%;13 Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny, cool;20;8;SSW;7;58%;33%;6 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;14;71%;66%;11 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;17;5;Periods of sun;18;6;NNW;8;61%;1%;5 Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;10;5;Decreasing clouds;10;4;NE;9;77%;41%;2 Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;17;6;Partly sunny, nice;17;4;SW;8;62%;0%;6 Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;12;SE;12;55%;0%;8 Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;N;12;78%;84%;5 Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;1;-7;Spotty showers, cold;4;-6;WSW;10;61%;70%;5 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;29;23;Sunshine, a shower;28;23;ENE;19;64%;74%;11 Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;10;4;Partly sunny;11;4;WSW;15;59%;24%;3 Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;WSW;14;60%;61%;6 Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain, cooler;20;13;Low clouds;20;15;E;11;75%;27%;2 Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy;8;3;Mostly sunny;7;1;SSW;18;81%;36%;2 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;23;13;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;SE;19;36%;71%;2 Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain;14;2;A little p.m. rain;12;2;NNW;24;62%;88%;4 Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;12;W;16;34%;42%;4 Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy and cooler;20;12;Some sun;18;11;E;14;49%;44%;7 Tirana, Albania;More clouds than sun;14;-1;Partly sunny;14;-1;ENE;8;33%;0%;5 Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;19;13;Cloudy;18;10;WNW;13;61%;25%;2 Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;10;8;Turning cloudy, mild;13;8;ENE;16;70%;80%;4 Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;12;A morning shower;16;9;N;15;57%;41%;7 Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;19;7;SW;11;63%;2%;6 Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, mild;11;-4;Cloudy and mild;8;-8;NW;17;23%;19%;2 Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Mostly sunny;11;4;SSW;8;62%;22%;4 Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Milder;14;3;S;7;62%;27%;4 Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;32;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;SSE;10;41%;13%;11 Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;8;0;Partly sunny;7;2;SSW;8;79%;42%;1 Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Partly sunny;10;4;S;8;67%;36%;2 Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;14;Clouds and sun;19;13;ENE;20;70%;8%;4 Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;WSW;10;49%;2%;11 Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;15;4;A little a.m. rain;9;0;WNW;8;65%;69%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather