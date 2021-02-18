Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SW;12;79%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Not as warm;26;20;NNW;17;67%;5%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-2;Partly sunny;9;-2;NNE;4;63%;18%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, mild;21;6;Partly sunny;18;7;ESE;9;63%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this afternoon;11;4;Variable cloudiness;10;9;S;22;79%;33%;2

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon flurry;-1;-14;Periods of sun;-10;-20;N;10;56%;15%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;-2;Colder;3;-2;E;10;89%;32%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;2;-10;Colder;-8;-23;W;23;72%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Plenty of sun;34;20;SE;9;40%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Milder;14;3;Periods of sun;15;5;ENE;8;62%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;SW;13;57%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;5;Mostly sunny;18;7;SE;13;42%;17%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;Turning cloudy;33;23;SE;15;57%;0%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;29;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;10;60%;65%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;E;15;46%;2%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;WSW;12;78%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;8;-5;Clouds and sun, mild;14;-2;N;10;35%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;12;0;More clouds than sun;11;3;SE;13;75%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;10;4;Showers around;9;0;S;12;75%;61%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain this afternoon;19;9;A stray thunderstorm;19;10;SE;9;78%;76%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;N;12;82%;78%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;11;0;A shower in the p.m.;6;1;ENE;9;87%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain this afternoon;11;3;More clouds than sun;11;9;SSW;14;76%;29%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;6;-4;Clouds and sun;1;-5;S;9;42%;60%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;11;-1;A shower in the p.m.;6;-1;NE;8;91%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Not as warm;27;15;S;14;61%;55%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;High clouds;29;18;ENE;9;44%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;3;-5;Plenty of sunshine;10;8;WSW;14;61%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;16;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NNW;16;48%;25%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny intervals;20;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;S;21;59%;6%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;27;18;A couple of showers;26;19;E;7;61%;85%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;29;22;A t-storm around;30;23;NE;15;66%;65%;8

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;-3;-12;Very cold;-6;-16;W;14;61%;14%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;A t-storm around;30;23;E;11;70%;64%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;An a.m. snow shower;2;0;Showers around;5;-1;SW;12;94%;63%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Fog will lift;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;N;19;75%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Very cold;1;-8;Sunny and very cold;3;-6;S;8;62%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;32;23;High clouds;33;25;ESE;17;64%;47%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sun;27;13;NW;6;60%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunshine and cold;-1;-13;Not as cold;6;-7;SSW;9;40%;14%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;29;18;Clouds and sun;32;19;NNW;8;46%;7%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;SSW;12;75%;71%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty a.m. showers;8;5;Windy with rain;11;8;S;41;86%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;N;15;26%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;19;12;Mostly sunny;18;14;NE;7;70%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;23;17;Mostly cloudy;23;15;SSE;6;60%;26%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;25;16;A morning t-storm;27;16;NW;6;60%;64%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;20;Humid with a t-storm;30;20;N;9;72%;85%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;-8;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-9;SE;14;83%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;NE;9;51%;4%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Partly sunny;22;15;E;11;50%;1%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;21;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;ENE;21;66%;77%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NNW;10;53%;42%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;25;9;Becoming cloudy;25;11;NE;7;37%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain/snow showers;4;1;A morning shower;4;-4;E;14;80%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;NNW;13;78%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;24;20;Sunny and nice;27;21;NNW;19;41%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;SSW;9;29%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warm;16;1;Turning cloudy, warm;19;3;N;8;28%;5%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;32;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;N;13;16%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;SSE;8;50%;25%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;13;Breezy in the a.m.;27;13;N;26;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid with flurries;-8;-23;Bitterly cold;-11;-15;SSW;9;66%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;30;25;Increasingly windy;30;23;ENE;26;65%;47%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;W;10;76%;69%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;30;21;Clouds and sun;29;20;NW;9;49%;29%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ENE;6;51%;11%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;11;4;Spotty showers;14;5;N;11;68%;97%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;10;62%;27%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;9;72%;2%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;17;13;Breezy in the p.m.;17;14;S;21;82%;44%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. rain;11;5;Showers around;10;9;S;25;78%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;ESE;8;36%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SSW;11;63%;40%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;16;3;Sunny and beautiful;17;5;SSW;11;64%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;32;28;Mostly sunny;32;28;NE;21;65%;30%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;8;75%;74%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, less humid;30;22;Partly sunny;28;20;E;14;60%;3%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;31;21;Sunny and very warm;32;23;NNE;19;42%;1%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;Sunny and beautiful;22;5;NNE;9;32%;2%;8

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;28;25;A passing shower;28;18;WNW;20;64%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-24;Bitterly cold;-13;-17;S;12;79%;25%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;ENE;21;63%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny, nice;24;19;Brief p.m. showers;27;20;E;17;56%;77%;9

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-6;-8;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-4;-8;N;5;71%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-20;Frigid;-13;-22;W;13;60%;32%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;N;8;46%;4%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;13;43%;8%;12

New York, United States;Snow;-2;-2;A little wintry mix;2;-3;NW;13;79%;77%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;13;1;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNE;13;57%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-16;-17;Cloudy;-7;-23;WNW;12;84%;67%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cold, p.m. flurries;6;0;Partly sunny;9;4;SSW;12;55%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;0;-1;Showers around;4;-2;S;5;78%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-5;-10;Cloudy with snow;-5;-11;WNW;14;74%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;28;23;SSE;9;78%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;32;23;A stray shower;32;23;NW;17;69%;76%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;13;72%;52%;11

Paris, France;Periods of rain;12;3;Partly sunny;14;8;S;12;78%;40%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;23;14;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;S;18;46%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;ENE;14;50%;2%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;Mostly cloudy;34;24;ENE;18;68%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;ESE;9;48%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;10;1;Showers around;9;0;S;9;79%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;3;-10;Sunny and milder;12;-4;SW;13;52%;12%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;11;Heavy showers;17;11;NE;13;76%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;5;83%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Variable clouds;30;23;High clouds;30;24;ENE;10;62%;26%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;3;-2;Becoming cloudy;4;0;NE;14;67%;45%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine, very cold;-11;-16;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-9;SE;16;73%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;S;11;76%;55%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;22;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;E;15;39%;43%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;16;5;ENE;9;67%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid;-16;-17;Bitterly cold;-11;-14;SE;7;57%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;15;11;Decreasing clouds;14;9;W;15;77%;66%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief p.m. showers;27;17;A few showers;24;16;ENE;14;74%;75%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;24;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;ESE;23;68%;67%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;21;17;A t-storm in spots;21;16;N;11;95%;42%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;ESE;8;42%;21%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;24;14;Sunny and nice;26;14;SSW;9;43%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;N;16;67%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;17;11;Periods of sun;16;11;SSE;16;82%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, chilly;5;5;A little rain;8;5;SSW;14;78%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;0;-8;Sunny and milder;10;2;SW;10;53%;6%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;8;2;Sunny and milder;16;6;SW;15;54%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;32;25;Winds subsiding;31;25;NNE;26;61%;44%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy;6;-4;Clouds and sunshine;7;-4;ESE;8;74%;16%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;E;23;65%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;-2;-2;Spotty showers;2;0;SSW;9;93%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;24;21;A shower or two;25;21;ESE;16;76%;83%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;18;10;Mostly sunny;21;10;SE;14;49%;1%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-12;-15;Frigid;-10;-14;SSE;12;85%;16%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds, warm;27;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;5;NW;14;37%;95%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and breezy;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;NNW;9;68%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Periods of rain;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;N;16;23%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;14;9;Downpours;14;10;NNW;16;72%;87%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;14;1;Variable cloudiness;16;4;ESE;7;49%;18%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;7;2;Plenty of sun;11;2;SW;17;38%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;-2;-5;Snow;-1;-7;NW;13;74%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Brilliant sunshine;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;12;ESE;3;45%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Nice with some sun;21;7;SE;7;58%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-2;-18;Hazy sun;-2;-12;SW;11;89%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain, chilly;5;3;Spotty showers;7;2;SE;7;70%;78%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;12;2;A shower in the p.m.;8;0;SE;8;84%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;15;E;11;36%;3%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, frigid;-11;-19;Bitterly cold;-10;-12;S;16;72%;27%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cold with sunshine;-3;-11;Showers around;3;0;WSW;18;82%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;N;27;61%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;34;21;WSW;10;46%;9%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Colder;4;-5;A few flurries;3;-4;N;5;66%;85%;3

