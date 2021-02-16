Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 16, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;13;83%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;26;16;Sunny and warmer;31;19;ENE;4;51%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;17;5;A little a.m. rain;9;1;NW;16;75%;74%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;7;Increasing clouds;19;8;ESE;9;59%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A bit of rain;10;7;A shower or two;10;7;SSW;25;87%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;-2;-4;Cloudy with flurries;0;-4;E;9;82%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;22;9;Remaining very warm;28;9;SW;8;25%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-2;-14;Cloudy and colder;-10;-14;ENE;12;81%;82%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;33;21;Sunny;33;19;SE;11;46%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Snow and rain;3;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;W;8;62%;4%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;24;17;Partly sunny;26;13;ESE;14;50%;25%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;27;17;Showers around;21;8;WSW;17;42%;60%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;Partly sunny;35;22;SE;12;57%;1%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;30;17;Hazy sunshine;30;16;E;8;50%;37%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;33;26;Spotty showers;30;26;S;12;69%;83%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy with some sun;14;8;Partly sunny;14;8;W;10;79%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;2;-7;Sunny, but chilly;4;-6;WSW;16;13%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun and chilly;4;-3;A little p.m. rain;9;1;W;9;52%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;2;1;A shower or two;5;2;W;13;97%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;8;A p.m. shower or two;22;10;WNW;9;62%;69%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;26;19;Couple of t-storms;27;19;W;6;79%;95%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A few flurries;0;-2;Morning rain;7;1;WNW;12;83%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;12;7;A shower or two;11;6;S;18;73%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cold with flurries;-1;-7;Variable clouds;3;-2;SW;10;43%;57%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cold;2;-4;A.M. rain, clearing;5;0;NW;8;67%;64%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;26;17;A morning shower;27;18;ENE;11;68%;45%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;20;Decreasing clouds;30;21;ENE;8;42%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;7;-4;Hazy and colder;0;-6;WNW;28;46%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasingly windy;17;8;A morning shower;13;10;WNW;32;49%;68%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSW;15;52%;6%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;NE;6;57%;5%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;21;Nice with sunshine;31;23;E;9;58%;3%;9

Chicago, United States;A little snow;-5;-19;Cloudy and frigid;-7;-11;SSE;10;75%;68%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in places;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;E;11;68%;19%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with snow;0;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-2;ESE;8;99%;81%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;26;19;Decreasing clouds;24;18;NNE;14;65%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Quite cold;-4;-5;Heavy snow and sleet;-3;-7;N;12;86%;77%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;31;26;Clearing and breezy;32;24;NE;24;69%;5%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;13;Hazy sunshine;26;12;N;6;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-9;E;9;81%;90%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly cloudy;31;17;ENE;7;51%;6%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. showers;31;24;Mainly cloudy;31;24;SW;11;70%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;11;6;Inc. clouds;9;4;S;21;72%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;22;5;Sunny and warm;22;6;NNE;14;17%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun returning;17;12;Periods of sun;17;12;NE;9;75%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;23;18;Rain and drizzle;20;18;NNW;12;67%;65%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid with t-storms;22;15;Rain and drizzle;19;15;SSE;14;89%;86%;3

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;28;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;SSE;11;63%;27%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of snow;-3;-14;Partly sunny, frigid;-12;-20;NE;12;78%;5%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;Partly sunny;32;21;ESE;10;56%;2%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and beautiful;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;ENE;13;60%;14%;6

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;ENE;16;63%;77%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;33;18;Sunny and beautiful;31;17;SE;8;33%;4%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;N;8;35%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;1;-2;A snow shower;2;-4;SW;15;74%;66%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;27;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;W;11;84%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;32;25;A t-storm around;27;20;NNW;24;53%;55%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;S;9;45%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;15;0;Sunny and pleasant;20;0;WSW;8;20%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;30;15;Sunny;32;14;NNW;9;38%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;5;Hazy sunshine;21;6;SSE;9;48%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;17;Winds subsiding;26;12;N;36;21%;1%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning colder;-6;-18;Periods of sun, cold;-7;-14;WSW;9;71%;38%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;ENE;22;62%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;35;24;Cloudy;33;23;SSW;9;64%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny;31;18;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;W;8;49%;17%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;33;23;A stray shower;35;21;ESE;7;57%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;3;Spotty showers;14;4;SSE;12;52%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;32;26;Clouds and sun;32;25;SW;9;74%;27%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;Partly sunny;25;20;SSE;11;67%;2%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Periods of sun;16;13;SSW;10;85%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. rain;10;8;A little rain;10;8;SSW;24;87%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;NNE;10;39%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly cloudy;32;25;S;11;62%;16%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;15;4;Periods of sun;15;4;SW;6;71%;10%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Mostly sunny;33;28;NE;15;62%;35%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NE;8;74%;74%;12

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;E;10;66%;58%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;31;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;ESE;14;54%;3%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Partly sunny, nice;24;6;SW;9;15%;0%;8

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;26;24;A shower or two;27;25;ESE;16;73%;62%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Very cold;-6;-15;Periods of sun, cold;-8;-20;NNE;7;64%;7%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;E;21;63%;2%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brief a.m. showers;23;20;Spotty showers;23;21;SSE;19;78%;72%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with snow;-3;-13;Mostly sunny;-9;-15;WSW;9;58%;6%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-12;-13;Cloudy, not as cold;-9;-19;NE;8;73%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;28;22;Hazy sunshine;30;24;NNW;12;54%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;28;14;NNE;18;50%;4%;10

New York, United States;Milder, morning rain;9;-5;Mostly sunny, colder;0;-4;NNW;16;36%;9%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and a t-storm;12;4;Windy in the morning;9;2;NNW;23;62%;29%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few p.m. flurries;-3;-11;Cloudy and colder;-9;-20;WSW;14;80%;40%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;10;4;Windy and colder;5;0;W;31;30%;33%;3

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;-3;-5;A bit of snow;-1;-4;NE;10;79%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;-5;-18;Sunny and cold;-8;-17;WSW;14;58%;9%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;29;25;A morning shower;29;24;NE;8;75%;82%;13

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;32;24;A shower or two;33;23;NNW;13;65%;56%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;13;66%;15%;10

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;12;7;Partly sunny;13;7;SSE;14;68%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler;29;20;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;W;17;67%;57%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sunshine;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;S;10;58%;4%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of t-storms;32;24;Spotty showers;32;24;NE;19;76%;76%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;34;21;SSE;15;42%;10%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;A shower or two;5;1;WSW;15;88%;80%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;-1;-13;Very cold;-7;-12;NW;23;26%;14%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little a.m. rain;18;10;A bit of rain;19;11;NNE;14;69%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Clouds and sun;19;11;SSW;5;85%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;29;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;23;NE;11;67%;73%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;5;1;A p.m. shower or two;3;0;W;11;92%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;0;-14;Bitterly cold;-8;-20;ENE;10;81%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;N;8;68%;64%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;30;19;Very warm;33;20;S;21;12%;5%;6

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;11;3;A shower or two;14;3;NE;6;72%;57%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-14;Cloudy and very cold;-14;-24;ENE;10;70%;8%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;12;60%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;29;17;A shower or two;28;16;ENE;14;65%;60%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;24;Winds subsiding;27;24;E;25;77%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Mostly sunny;22;16;WSW;8;81%;31%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;WSW;7;25%;27%;9

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;24;14;Clouds, then sun;25;13;SW;8;50%;14%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;NNE;14;68%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;11;Periods of sun;16;11;SSE;11;80%;74%;2

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;8;2;Cloudy with a shower;7;1;SE;7;78%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Snow;-2;-9;Hazy sun, very cold;-4;-8;NW;18;27%;7%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;2;Sunny, but chilly;7;1;WNW;20;44%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;32;23;Breezy;32;23;NNE;22;57%;2%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold;-1;-14;Increasing clouds;3;-2;WSW;9;66%;60%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ENE;26;71%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-6;A snow shower, cold;-3;-7;ESE;10;70%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;23;20;A shower in the a.m.;23;19;ESE;22;63%;80%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;27;16;Cooler;18;13;E;13;66%;58%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;0;-11;Frigid;-10;-23;ESE;10;79%;4%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;22;6;Sunny and warm;22;8;ENE;7;28%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;6;3;Periods of rain;4;-3;NW;21;84%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;20;13;Cloudy and mild;19;11;N;8;23%;45%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower and t-storm;20;7;Periods of rain;12;8;WNW;42;74%;94%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-7;Showers around;10;1;E;6;44%;82%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;15;7;Windy;11;1;WNW;30;35%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, colder;-7;-15;Becoming cloudy;-4;-8;N;12;63%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;8;Sunny;16;9;SW;16;49%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;4;Sunshine, pleasant;19;5;SSW;7;53%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;-9;-23;Some sun;-5;-19;ESE;10;81%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;7;1;Mostly sunny;6;1;NE;4;61%;9%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cold with snow;0;-3;Spotty showers;9;2;WNW;13;78%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with hazy sun;32;20;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;E;11;44%;11%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun, cold;-6;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-21;ENE;8;66%;3%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;-2;-4;Snow and rain;1;-9;ENE;10;95%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;14;13;Winds subsiding;16;10;SSE;33;60%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;18;Sunny;35;22;WSW;9;51%;2%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;17;4;Mild with rain;10;-4;WNW;5;77%;88%;2

