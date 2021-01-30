Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 30, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;13;84%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Sunny and delightful;24;17;NW;14;64%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;12;7;A morning shower;14;5;NE;13;83%;46%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Brief p.m. showers;22;13;Windy and cooler;16;14;W;29;58%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and colder;3;-4;Chilly with some sun;3;-1;ESE;14;72%;25%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;-8;-17;Mainly cloudy;-13;-21;N;6;74%;13%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun and warm;18;4;Mild with clearing;15;2;ESE;9;54%;12%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;-4;-12;Mostly cloudy;-6;-17;ENE;11;89%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm, breezy;32;24;A strong t-storm;31;23;NNE;16;80%;84%;7

Athens, Greece;Breezy in the p.m.;18;7;Rather cloudy;17;14;S;13;80%;28%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;15;SSW;9;43%;3%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;16;6;Partly sunny;20;7;ESE;15;45%;9%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;32;22;A stray shower;32;23;SE;12;66%;58%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;E;11;44%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, nice;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;SSW;10;48%;10%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;19;10;Winds subsiding;17;12;W;28;56%;7%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;7;-7;Partly sunny;5;-6;NW;9;51%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;12;4;Rain at times;9;3;S;16;81%;89%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds breaking;2;-6;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-7;SSW;8;66%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;7;Cloudy;21;9;SE;13;59%;38%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;E;11;47%;14%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;11;-1;Cloudy and colder;3;-4;N;9;72%;25%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-3;Cloudy and chilly;2;1;E;10;84%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Milder;7;-1;Showers around;8;0;NE;11;83%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;9;-2;Colder with snow;3;-7;N;11;59%;67%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;27;16;Spotty showers;21;19;E;19;84%;85%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;A t-storm around;30;20;NE;8;40%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, milder;10;-2;More sun than clouds;12;8;SSW;9;50%;80%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;21;13;Sunny and nice;25;13;N;15;29%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;17;A few showers;22;17;SW;15;76%;86%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;18;Periods of sun;26;20;ESE;7;68%;44%;8

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NE;13;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy, p.m. snow;1;0;Breezy with wet snow;1;-1;NNE;25;89%;89%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;31;24;Downpours;32;24;ENE;10;77%;84%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;0;-2;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;W;13;78%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;Clouds and sun;26;19;NNE;14;50%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Showers around;23;7;Breezy and cooler;10;2;NNW;23;53%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;26;Increasingly windy;32;25;NE;27;70%;49%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;20;6;Hazy sun;19;8;ESE;5;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;9;-5;Plenty of sun;10;-3;SSW;10;31%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;10;Hazy sunshine;25;10;NW;9;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Spotty showers;28;25;W;13;81%;97%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this morning;5;1;Chilly with rain;3;3;E;27;85%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;4;Inc. clouds;13;3;NE;14;44%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;17;15;WSW;28;72%;30%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;21;17;A little a.m. rain;22;18;SE;10;76%;71%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy, humid;23;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;NE;11;73%;82%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;SSE;11;53%;14%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with snow;-4;-7;Snow showers, cold;-5;-11;WNW;11;86%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;31;23;Rather cloudy;32;23;ESE;5;54%;31%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;21;15;Mostly sunny;22;17;E;15;69%;9%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Breezy with a shower;27;21;ENE;24;61%;77%;5

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;31;18;Hazy sunshine;27;18;ESE;8;55%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Partly sunny;20;6;NE;8;40%;26%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny;12;9;SSE;12;83%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;29;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;W;14;79%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;N;15;42%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;23;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;17;WNW;13;96%;78%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;13;-1;A p.m. shower or two;11;-1;NNW;9;38%;82%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;W;14;57%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;16;2;Hazy sun;16;2;N;7;53%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;N;21;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of snow;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;SSW;14;76%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;NNE;20;63%;47%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;22;Cloudy;31;24;WNW;9;73%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Turning sunny;23;11;Hazy sun;23;11;NNE;9;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;32;23;Mostly cloudy;35;24;SSE;5;62%;55%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;15;5;A few showers;13;6;WSW;12;70%;88%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;SSW;10;74%;30%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Partly sunny;23;19;SSE;14;75%;23%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;15;12;Spotty showers;16;12;WNW;13;86%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain, breezy, cooler;7;1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;4;3;ENE;16;75%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Clouds and sun;20;13;N;6;42%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;32;25;Some brightening;31;25;SSW;12;65%;42%;7

Madrid, Spain;Windy with a shower;13;7;Spotty showers;14;9;WSW;22;66%;64%;1

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;31;27;A shower or two;31;27;NE;18;68%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;10;81%;57%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;28;21;E;11;65%;4%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Turning sunny, nice;21;14;S;17;59%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Partly sunny;23;10;NNE;10;31%;55%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;22;21;Areas of low clouds;25;20;S;19;61%;44%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-11;SW;17;89%;37%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;ENE;22;60%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;Couple of t-storms;20;19;E;23;82%;83%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and cold;-12;-18;Sunny, but cold;-11;-16;NNE;0;63%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-4;Snow, ice late;-2;-5;WSW;13;75%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NNW;10;47%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Breezy;28;13;NNE;22;41%;1%;9

New York, United States;Sunshine;0;-8;Clouding up;-2;-3;ENE;9;47%;71%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon showers;18;11;Partly sunny;18;8;E;12;69%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;-16;-27;Clouds and sun, cold;-18;-23;E;12;75%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;8;5;Partly sunny, milder;12;1;E;9;53%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with a flurry;-10;-15;Sunny and cold;-8;-17;NNW;5;81%;14%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and cold;-12;-20;Sunny, but cold;-11;-18;NE;10;69%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;Showers around;30;26;NE;23;74%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with a shower;32;23;A shower in places;32;23;NW;18;65%;50%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;NE;15;76%;46%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;12;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;8;SSW;7;84%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, hot;35;22;Very warm;33;21;SE;20;27%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;SSE;10;50%;17%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;28;23;Downpours, breezy;27;23;NW;23;90%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;19;A shower in places;32;21;SE;10;51%;45%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Bit of rain, snow;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;ESE;7;59%;1%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;4;-11;An afternoon shower;5;-2;S;8;40%;57%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;20;9;Increasing clouds;22;9;W;13;50%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Areas of low clouds;17;11;Some sun;18;9;SSE;5;79%;16%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;E;14;71%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and colder;-2;-7;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-3;ESE;10;67%;39%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;-1;-3;Snow showers;-1;-5;SSW;16;83%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;N;12;49%;6%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;E;10;30%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Showers around;16;10;Spotty showers;13;4;NE;10;84%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-4;A bit of snow;-2;-4;WSW;8;72%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Variable cloudiness;13;9;Partly sunny;15;10;SSW;11;70%;19%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;25;17;Breezy in the a.m.;26;16;ENE;19;64%;13%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;27;23;Spotty showers;27;23;ESE;23;80%;87%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;N;9;77%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and beautiful;23;7;ESE;9;25%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;22;15;Cool with rain;20;15;SSW;8;64%;79%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;29;22;Spotty showers;30;22;N;22;77%;65%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;13;10;Spotty showers;15;12;WNW;13;91%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Brief showers;8;7;Periods of rain;9;8;SSE;12;84%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning flurries;5;-9;Mild with some sun;9;4;SSE;6;52%;68%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;8;Cloudy and mild;15;8;N;9;62%;63%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;16;75%;65%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;6;-2;Spotty showers;7;2;WSW;11;72%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;A brief shower;28;24;E;20;68%;79%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;-8;-14;A snow shower;-9;-16;WNW;7;90%;64%;1

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;28;22;A t-storm around;25;21;S;25;79%;44%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and warmer;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;SE;13;58%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;-3;-4;Snow showers;-2;-4;WSW;10;67%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;16;5;Cloudy and mild;16;6;E;9;54%;64%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;10;0;High clouds and mild;10;0;NW;11;67%;6%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;13;2;Mostly sunny;13;3;NW;16;23%;2%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;17;13;Partly sunny;20;13;SE;14;56%;12%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;8;Rain and a t-storm;16;10;SSE;10;67%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;7;-1;Sunny and milder;13;2;NNW;15;42%;10%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;-5;-8;Cloudy and breezy;-3;-8;ENE;30;77%;6%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;22;16;Partly sunny, breezy;21;12;NW;23;43%;9%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Brief p.m. showers;24;12;Partly sunny, cooler;16;12;W;25;60%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-9;-24;Very cold;-21;-37;NW;14;93%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;7;6;Rain;8;6;NE;10;73%;92%;0

Vienna, Austria;Very windy;11;-1;Cloudy and colder;3;-5;E;6;64%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;27;17;Sunshine and warm;32;17;ENE;7;45%;9%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A flurry;-2;-7;Snow showers;-2;-8;SW;18;82%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow;-1;-6;Partly sunny;-2;-12;SSW;13;78%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;16;12;Mostly sunny;21;13;NE;8;60%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A morning shower;33;21;Partly sunny;33;20;WSW;7;59%;7%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;A little a.m. snow;0;-7;NE;4;80%;64%;1

