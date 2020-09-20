Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 20, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy with a shower;27;24;A t-storm around;28;24;WSW;16;84%;74%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;38;27;Sunny and less humid;38;28;NE;13;54%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;W;10;38%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;High clouds;25;17;SW;10;61%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;Sunshine, pleasant;23;9;NNE;11;65%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;12;5;Cloudy;12;6;NNE;15;76%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;Hazy sun;27;14;SSE;10;28%;21%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;21;8;Cooler;14;4;SW;19;51%;50%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler;23;11;Nice with sunshine;25;9;SSE;17;33%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;NNW;13;54%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;More sun than clouds;16;10;Some sunshine;17;10;N;15;65%;26%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;41;24;Hazy and hot;43;25;NNW;14;17%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SE;7;67%;35%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;24;20;Winds subsiding;25;20;WSW;28;80%;60%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;8;76%;74%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;NNE;14;74%;80%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;A t-storm or two;25;16;NNE;8;68%;67%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;Mostly sunny;27;15;ESE;13;37%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;24;8;Mostly sunny, warm;25;11;E;8;55%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;20;7;ESE;12;63%;17%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds, warm;34;19;Becoming cloudy;33;19;WNW;11;29%;29%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;24;12;Nice with sunshine;26;13;ESE;16;46%;10%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;25;9;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;NE;6;58%;1%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;E;8;51%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;25;11;Mostly sunny;27;12;ESE;10;41%;3%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Mostly sunny;17;8;NE;10;51%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;30;21;Clouds and sun;31;21;N;13;33%;39%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Some sun;25;18;ENE;12;51%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and hot;36;24;NNE;14;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;16;10;Mostly sunny;17;7;SSE;23;56%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;7;63%;47%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;30;25;Cloudy;32;25;SW;19;65%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Abundant sunshine;21;12;Sunny and delightful;24;13;S;12;49%;5%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;26;Morning showers;30;25;SSW;16;80%;97%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clearing;18;9;Fog, then some sun;19;8;WSW;8;80%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;NNE;4;76%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Hazy sun;28;19;Afternoon rain;22;18;E;20;78%;91%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;30;20;An afternoon shower;30;20;SE;16;61%;43%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;35;27;Hazy and very warm;37;28;ESE;5;49%;27%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;30;13;Partly sunny;30;14;SW;9;21%;13%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;37;26;A t-storm or two;30;27;SE;20;84%;88%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSW;9;66%;45%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;15;7;Some sun, fog early;19;11;WSW;10;78%;12%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;33;11;Sunny and beautiful;29;12;NE;9;19%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;27;20;W;10;68%;4%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with showers;28;24;Cloudy;32;26;SE;9;70%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;E;9;17%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;31;23;A couple of t-storms;31;25;ENE;11;74%;85%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;16;9;Periods of sun;16;12;WSW;19;81%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;SW;10;78%;85%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;E;14;76%;76%;9

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower or two;32;24;ENE;23;53%;66%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;WSW;12;88%;63%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;37;20;Hot with hazy sun;37;20;N;12;34%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;21;19;Warmer with some sun;25;18;NE;19;55%;21%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;31;24;A shower or two;34;25;NNW;13;65%;77%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;38;29;Warm with hazy sun;37;30;NE;12;48%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;29;10;NE;12;15%;20%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;9;Hazy and very warm;33;8;NNE;8;5%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Hazy and hot;37;28;WNW;13;56%;5%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;SSW;7;78%;68%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;37;28;Hazy sun;38;27;W;19;36%;14%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;19;4;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;SSE;6;52%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SE;10;70%;63%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;30;22;Low clouds breaking;30;22;SW;11;65%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A couple of t-storms;31;27;SSE;11;84%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;7;79%;61%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;15;0;Mostly sunny;15;-1;ENE;17;47%;29%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;11;79%;63%;5

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;18;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;SSE;14;78%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Partly sunny;26;17;NW;7;63%;33%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;24;12;Fog to sun;23;12;NE;7;62%;4%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;28;17;SSW;8;59%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Clearing;26;21;W;10;76%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;WSW;6;63%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Showers around;31;27;SSW;19;74%;95%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SSW;7;65%;69%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;8;74%;80%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;25;16;Showers around;20;12;N;24;59%;80%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;22;13;A thunderstorm;23;13;N;7;65%;67%;10

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;33;26;Showers;31;26;NE;26;71%;97%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;19;7;SW;9;72%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;28;25;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;S;16;71%;59%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and breezy;16;8;Partly sunny, cool;12;5;NE;12;52%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine;14;5;Sunshine;16;6;SSE;0;53%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;13;7;Low clouds;16;11;W;19;65%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;12;85%;98%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;23;12;Sun and clouds, nice;27;12;E;11;53%;37%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;9;Plenty of sun;19;10;NNE;14;38%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;WNW;12;48%;4%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;21;10;SSE;18;62%;2%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;27;18;Partly sunny;29;18;NNE;12;42%;1%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;Fog, then some sun;19;8;S;10;63%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Abundant sunshine;15;3;Sunshine;17;5;SSE;8;59%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;28;25;Showers around;29;25;ENE;15;78%;87%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;24;A couple of t-storms;31;23;NNW;9;82%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;10;73%;51%;12

Paris, France;A stray t-shower;27;15;Clouds and sun, warm;27;10;NE;9;39%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Windy;16;11;Rather cloudy;18;11;WSW;17;61%;40%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Downpours;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;NW;11;76%;84%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;23;71%;38%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of t-storms;33;23;A thunderstorm;32;24;ESE;7;62%;63%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;ESE;8;57%;6%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;24;11;Hazy sunshine;23;10;NNE;6;62%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;22;10;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;E;13;52%;44%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;26;15;Sun and clouds;26;16;E;11;79%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;E;15;67%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming very windy;11;4;A little a.m. rain;7;4;S;26;65%;84%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;16;11;Partly sunny;19;12;SW;12;74%;15%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;25;21;Rain and a t-storm;23;20;SE;12;85%;88%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;Hazy sun and warm;40;24;NNW;20;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;29;18;A t-storm or two;27;17;SSW;11;70%;69%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;14;12;Cloudy;16;14;SW;16;74%;37%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;22;15;WSW;16;65%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;25;17;A couple of t-storms;26;17;ENE;9;72%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;7;69%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;24;18;A t-storm or two;24;17;N;7;98%;81%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;Partly sunny;27;11;ENE;14;17%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;26;9;Hazy sunshine;26;10;SSW;7;40%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;12;70%;33%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;23;14;Partly sunny;25;14;NNW;8;63%;24%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing;21;13;Cloudy;20;12;NNE;9;74%;17%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Clouds and sunshine;24;13;N;5;59%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Overcast;28;20;Cloudy;27;20;ENE;9;61%;60%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;7;81%;76%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Mostly sunny;24;8;SSE;11;48%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;32;25;Brief showers;31;26;N;5;75%;78%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;18;10;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;14;72%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;23;17;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;20;NNW;17;52%;61%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Decreasing clouds;30;25;E;14;57%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;15;13;Partly sunny;18;13;SW;15;79%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;NNE;12;22%;26%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Rain and drizzle;20;14;E;12;73%;68%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;34;21;Hazy sun;31;20;S;9;19%;5%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;33;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;NNE;14;51%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;19;A t-storm around;32;19;SE;7;51%;48%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain developing;23;20;Cloudy and humid;24;18;ENE;11;82%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;16;10;Some sunshine;18;11;SE;10;61%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;29;22;Hazy sunshine;31;25;ESE;7;53%;3%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;32;22;Mostly cloudy;30;22;NE;9;55%;44%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with clearing;14;-2;Hazy sun;15;-1;SSE;10;50%;6%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;19;12;Becoming cloudy;19;12;E;6;68%;55%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;24;12;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;SE;14;57%;17%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSE;7;82%;65%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;16;6;Mostly sunny;20;8;SSW;10;69%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;21;6;Sunny and nice;23;9;S;7;61%;2%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;14;10;Lots of sun, breezy;16;12;NNW;35;75%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Tropical rainstorm;28;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;12;80%;86%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;29;14;Becoming cloudy;27;13;NNE;5;39%;32%;5

