Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;A morning shower;28;23;WSW;14;84%;55%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;46;32;Hazy sun and hot;44;32;E;16;27%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;42;24;Very hot;42;26;NNW;8;18%;1%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;27;20;NE;19;51%;64%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Episodes of sunshine;18;10;A passing shower;18;10;SSW;13;67%;57%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;16;10;A little a.m. rain;16;8;ESE;11;77%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;30;21;Hazy sun;33;21;W;16;21%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;29;14;Warm with sunshine;31;13;NW;11;36%;2%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;29;14;Hazy sun;30;13;SW;14;45%;16%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and very warm;35;24;SSW;11;39%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Rain and drizzle;18;10;WSW;16;68%;88%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;46;27;Hazy sun and hot;47;28;ESE;10;14%;2%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;S;7;85%;68%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;N;11;78%;81%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;8;75%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;E;12;63%;76%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;25;18;A t-storm or two;32;20;N;11;50%;60%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Severe thunderstorms;36;17;Morning rain, cooler;26;12;NNW;12;72%;73%;5

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;22;11;Variable cloudiness;19;12;N;11;57%;64%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;9;A thunderstorm;19;9;ESE;10;72%;91%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;31;16;Abundant sunshine;29;14;E;19;37%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;21;14;Cloudy, rain ending;17;10;NW;25;83%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;18;8;Clouds and sun;17;9;NE;7;63%;10%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;35;18;E;12;38%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;25;16;Sun and some clouds;20;11;WNW;12;73%;33%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;15;7;Low clouds;12;9;E;22;66%;78%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;20;A t-storm around;29;20;NNE;10;38%;42%;12

Busan, South Korea;Humid with some sun;29;25;Humid with some sun;30;26;NE;17;73%;55%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Hazy and hot;38;24;NNE;10;29%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain tapering off;13;6;Partly sunny;19;12;SE;29;63%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;A thunderstorm;26;20;S;6;76%;66%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;12;71%;66%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;SSW;13;76%;83%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SW;14;80%;81%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;20;11;N;8;54%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;6;80%;71%;10

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;38;26;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;NE;16;71%;80%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;20;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;SE;17;64%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;SW;9;66%;44%;9

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;27;12;Clouds and sun;27;14;SSE;9;40%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;E;9;85%;83%;2

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;S;12;63%;33%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;A shower or two;18;13;S;12;80%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;27;16;Sunshine, pleasant;31;16;ENE;9;27%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;Partial sunshine;25;19;NW;16;76%;4%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;35;27;Hazy sun and hot;36;27;S;10;61%;39%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;ENE;15;45%;17%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;32;23;Partly sunny;32;25;E;14;66%;31%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;15;8;Partly sunny;18;8;NNE;16;65%;2%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;74%;69%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;SW;9;74%;65%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;Breezy with some sun;32;25;ENE;26;50%;29%;11

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;33;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNW;12;72%;66%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy, not as warm;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;WNW;15;82%;86%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;Sunshine;30;19;ENE;12;62%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Hazy sunshine;35;24;NNE;11;54%;31%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;Hazy sun and warm;37;30;N;14;59%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;9;Rain and drizzle;16;9;NNE;23;74%;66%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning out cloudy;29;16;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;8;38%;36%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;32;28;Hazy sun;33;28;WSW;18;67%;31%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Cloudy, t-showers;28;21;SE;8;83%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;35;27;Hazy sun and warm;38;26;S;16;36%;22%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;32;18;Lots of sun, warm;33;16;ENE;10;55%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;26;Thunderstorms;32;26;NNE;15;75%;87%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;22;Cloudy;30;22;SSW;11;61%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;36;28;A t-storm or two;31;27;ESE;7;82%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Showers around;33;25;SE;9;72%;80%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;15;0;Clouds and sun;15;1;E;12;51%;44%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A passing shower;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;WSW;13;77%;68%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;17;15;Inc. clouds;17;15;S;23;78%;3%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;31;17;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;NNW;14;46%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;19;11;S;5;58%;9%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;27;17;SW;10;61%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;24;21;Nice with some sun;26;21;SW;11;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;27;15;NNW;6;25%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;30;27;A t-storm around;32;27;W;12;68%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Humid with some sun;33;24;NW;9;76%;42%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;30;26;Showers around;31;26;W;15;73%;94%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;14;4;Periods of sun;16;11;N;17;58%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;13;A thunderstorm;24;12;SSW;7;52%;62%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A shower in places;33;27;ESE;12;67%;48%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Heavy thunderstorms;25;11;Spotty showers;17;13;ENE;10;77%;72%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SSW;18;76%;75%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mainly cloudy;13;7;Cloudy;12;10;E;21;65%;79%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;21;14;Couple of showers;24;18;S;10;72%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;28;18;Not as warm;21;12;NNE;13;55%;22%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A t-storm around;30;26;N;9;84%;73%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Partly sunny;26;12;ENE;13;49%;19%;13

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;24;19;Occasional rain;24;19;SE;15;73%;69%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;41;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;WNW;12;36%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;24;16;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;WNW;18;61%;59%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;36;26;A t-storm around;35;27;E;9;53%;55%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;SSE;8;60%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Rain tapering off;23;15;S;16;79%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Showers around;30;26;E;27;78%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;9;81%;63%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;9;74%;29%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;20;8;NNE;9;58%;28%;5

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;20;13;Spotty showers;17;13;W;30;61%;87%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSW;9;73%;91%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;31;25;Partly sunny;30;24;SE;31;76%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;24;A thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;8;60%;82%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;18;12;Cloudy with a shower;17;8;NNW;12;79%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;NE;9;86%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;9;Showers around;21;9;S;13;58%;77%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and warmer;29;19;Partly sunny;27;17;NW;15;76%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;A little p.m. rain;29;23;SE;21;68%;92%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Rain, mainly early;13;8;SE;9;87%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;18;10;Partly sunny;18;10;ENE;12;72%;11%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partial sunshine;26;21;Clouds and sun;26;20;ESE;10;75%;47%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;Hazy sunshine;41;27;ESE;11;15%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;14;Partly sunny;26;15;NW;9;65%;6%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;18;11;A.M. rain, clearing;16;8;NE;9;81%;66%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;14;WSW;15;70%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;28;16;A thunderstorm;26;16;ENE;9;69%;69%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;Thunderstorms;31;26;ESE;16;80%;86%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;26;18;A thunderstorm;24;18;WNW;7;96%;71%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;14;Showers around;26;14;ENE;11;40%;71%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;17;6;Cool with hazy sun;14;5;SW;7;61%;55%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;NNE;14;79%;84%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;31;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;NNW;12;43%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Turning cloudy;22;14;Sunshine and nice;25;14;NNE;9;64%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;22;Humid with some sun;32;24;NE;6;67%;66%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;Cloudy;33;26;NW;20;70%;78%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;S;12;79%;71%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;A t-storm around;33;15;W;8;48%;55%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A thunderstorm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;E;16;79%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;14;9;Periods of sun;19;9;NE;11;65%;3%;4

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;19;11;More sun than clouds;18;10;N;15;52%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon showers;32;26;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;WSW;9;71%;68%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;17;11;A passing shower;17;9;ENE;15;66%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as hot;30;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;ENE;11;28%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;17;ENE;13;46%;17%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;29;19;SSE;12;21%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;35;27;Sunshine and humid;33;26;NNW;13;61%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;16;ENE;9;59%;54%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm around;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;NE;16;68%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;19;Becoming cloudy;26;19;SSW;15;80%;36%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;Not as warm;30;24;NNE;15;68%;45%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;20;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;ENE;17;36%;57%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Thundershowers;14;6;A stray t-shower;15;2;N;14;65%;49%;5

Vancouver, Canada;More sun than clouds;21;13;Turning sunny, nice;22;14;ESE;6;66%;19%;5

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;21;13;Rain ending, cooler;17;11;NW;19;79%;72%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;W;6;67%;57%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;17;8;Spotty showers;18;13;ENE;8;77%;68%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;20;12;Cooler with rain;16;12;NE;17;87%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, some sun;15;12;Windy;15;8;S;37;85%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;NW;6;79%;86%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Sunshine;31;17;NE;6;34%;3%;7

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather