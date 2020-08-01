Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 1, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Overcast;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;SW;15;78%;27%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with clearing;46;34;Hazy sun and hot;45;32;NNE;15;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;Hazy sun and warm;38;24;W;23;37%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;31;23;Hazy sun;32;23;E;12;50%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and cooler;23;15;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;SW;20;70%;80%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain;19;13;A little rain;20;13;SSW;15;69%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;36;21;Hazy sunshine;38;24;SE;13;19%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brilliant sunshine;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;ENE;17;42%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Sunny and very warm;32;17;E;19;41%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;N;14;44%;10%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;15;12;A shower or two;15;11;ENE;20;71%;61%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;46;28;Hot with hazy sun;46;28;NE;10;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Plenty of clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;12;66%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-shower;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;WSW;20;83%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;16;73%;83%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;SSE;17;63%;43%;9

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;22;NW;8;78%;71%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and less humid;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;E;7;40%;0%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;14;WNW;10;71%;91%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;7;Showers and t-storms;20;7;SE;13;64%;82%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Winds subsiding;25;12;Mostly sunny;26;11;ESE;19;54%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and beautiful;30;15;Partly sunny;31;19;SE;12;42%;69%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;26;15;Periods of sun;23;13;NW;12;60%;30%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Not as hot;31;19;Sun and some clouds;29;16;E;13;36%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and nice;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;17;SE;9;39%;11%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;19;17;A shower or t-storm;21;13;E;8;77%;63%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with sunshine;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;E;12;31%;27%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SW;13;73%;38%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Hazy sun and warm;38;25;NW;13;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;20;9;Sunny, nice and warm;23;11;NNW;16;51%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;S;7;60%;55%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A t-storm around;35;28;WSW;16;64%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;25;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;NNE;10;64%;66%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds, a t-storm;30;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;SW;17;81%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;21;16;Mostly cloudy;22;12;WSW;11;71%;35%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;27;Variable cloudiness;31;27;WNW;18;77%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;35;23;E;9;46%;10%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;20;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;SSE;18;67%;85%;8

Delhi, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;36;28;A t-storm in spots;34;28;S;9;77%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny;30;15;S;11;43%;41%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;A few showers;35;29;SSW;8;69%;83%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;SSE;9;59%;11%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;17;11;Spotty showers;17;9;W;18;73%;70%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NE;12;21%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;W;25;55%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Occasional rain;33;27;Wind and rain;30;26;ESE;35;82%;90%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Sunny and delightful;22;6;ENE;11;38%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;ESE;8;76%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;21;12;A shower or t-storm;20;14;WSW;16;72%;66%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasingly windy;31;26;Morning showers;31;26;SW;22;80%;84%;8

Hong Kong, China;Periods of rain;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;ESE;11;84%;100%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;22;Periods of sun;31;23;ENE;23;56%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;WSW;13;74%;68%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;33;24;Mostly sunny;36;26;NNW;14;62%;17%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;20;54%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;22;Hazy sun;33;24;ENE;11;62%;36%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;38;31;Hazy sun;36;32;S;16;58%;33%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;22;6;Hazy sun;22;5;N;8;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;Hazy sun;34;19;N;8;34%;4%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;36;29;Partly sunny and hot;36;29;WSW;17;59%;28%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;28;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;SSE;8;82%;85%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;30;24;Mostly cloudy;32;25;S;21;54%;63%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A thundershower;20;11;Nice with some sun;22;11;WNW;13;54%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;ENE;19;67%;81%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;W;12;57%;13%;8

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;36;28;A shower;36;29;SSW;10;70%;75%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;A morning shower;33;25;SSE;8;72%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;-2;Partly sunny;19;-3;E;13;18%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;23;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;SW;12;76%;39%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;17;15;Decreasing clouds;17;14;SSE;14;79%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;17;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;NNW;18;55%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, cooler;25;13;Partly sunny;23;13;W;16;50%;17%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Partly sunny;31;17;SSW;9;43%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;SW;11;73%;8%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;38;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;20;NE;9;31%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;28;An afternoon shower;31;26;SW;16;75%;95%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;ENE;6;53%;8%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SE;8;80%;76%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;18;10;Mainly cloudy;18;9;N;20;63%;34%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NW;9;57%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Rain and wind;30;27;Some wind and rain;32;27;SSW;27;76%;82%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;21;10;SSW;10;59%;11%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Spotty showers;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;SSW;22;73%;86%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;19;15;Showers and t-storms;19;13;E;6;76%;72%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;29;19;Morning showers;28;19;SSW;7;72%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;A shower;21;13;A shower in the a.m.;20;11;N;14;63%;61%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;13;87%;86%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;SE;13;56%;17%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SSW;15;79%;78%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;W;13;43%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Nice with sunshine;26;14;ESE;5;63%;13%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;33;24;Becoming cloudy;34;25;WSW;11;59%;44%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;A t-shower, cooler;17;12;SE;8;90%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;17;W;16;82%;90%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;28;26;Rain and drizzle;28;26;E;16;84%;84%;7

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;WNW;9;80%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;24;Showers around;32;23;ESE;7;79%;90%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, cooler;29;16;Partly sunny;26;14;NW;12;44%;27%;6

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;19;8;Showers around;17;7;S;11;73%;87%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;22;78%;68%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;SE;22;67%;33%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;8;57%;80%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;30;17;Thunderstorms;30;17;WNW;7;53%;91%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;27;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;S;12;86%;75%;6

Quito, Ecuador;High clouds;23;8;Nice with some sun;24;7;SSW;15;35%;11%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;31;20;Mostly sunny;29;19;W;14;70%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;23;A morning shower;28;23;SSE;20;65%;69%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;15;9;Cloudy;12;9;NW;16;76%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;20;10;Partly sunny;22;12;S;2;62%;31%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;24;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;ENE;10;63%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;43;32;Hazy and hot;46;32;NNW;11;9%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Very hot;38;22;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;W;10;44%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;20;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;W;10;60%;85%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;Clouds breaking;21;15;WSW;21;63%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;29;18;ENE;10;68%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;25;A shower;31;25;SE;12;77%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A shower or t-storm;26;19;W;7;87%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;Heavy p.m. showers;24;14;SW;9;73%;77%;9

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;15;5;Hazy sunshine;20;5;SW;5;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;7;76%;80%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NNW;13;56%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NE;9;58%;19%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;SSW;11;89%;86%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;28;Warm with some sun;35;28;SSE;20;64%;3%;5

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;31;27;A morning shower;32;28;SSE;16;72%;65%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as warm;28;15;Partly sunny;28;15;SE;13;49%;5%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;25;A shower;31;26;SE;6;70%;80%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;25;14;Clouds and sun;24;14;SSW;14;55%;44%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mainly cloudy;19;8;NW;11;61%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy with some sun;37;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;ENE;13;52%;83%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;21;13;SSW;11;65%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Sunshine and nice;35;23;NE;10;31%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;19;NW;13;54%;67%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;37;25;Hazy sun and warm;37;26;SSW;11;15%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;33;24;Sunny and nice;32;26;N;13;48%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;SE;8;28%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;27;22;Partly sunny;31;22;E;13;60%;36%;10

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;26;20;A t-storm or two;24;18;W;24;90%;72%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;34;24;ESE;6;41%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;42;24;Sunny and hot;38;23;SW;13;26%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers and t-storms;18;12;A touch of rain;15;10;NW;15;80%;74%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Some sunshine;25;15;Becoming cloudy;24;15;W;8;57%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Clouds and sun;31;18;W;11;43%;74%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Rain;27;25;ESE;13;89%;99%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;21;9;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;SE;6;55%;6%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;25;11;Nice with sunshine;27;15;SSE;5;47%;25%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;12;8;High clouds;15;9;NNE;7;73%;7%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;W;12;78%;80%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;33;18;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;N;8;41%;52%;10

